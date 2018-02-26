Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ENFOQUE CUALITATIVO Y CUANTITATIVO Realizado por: Carina Rendón C.I. V-10.660.676 Universidad Fermín Toro Vice Rectorado A...
Los informantes son los sujetos, objeto de estudio, las personas que harán parte de la investigación. Establecer tipo de f...
BIBLIOGRAFIA  http://metodologiaeninvestigacion.blogspot.com/20 10/07/poblacion-y-muestra.html  https://www.slideshare.n...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Cuadro explicativo proyecto de grado

6 views

Published on

Proyecto de Grado

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Cuadro explicativo proyecto de grado

  1. 1. ENFOQUE CUALITATIVO Y CUANTITATIVO Realizado por: Carina Rendón C.I. V-10.660.676 Universidad Fermín Toro Vice Rectorado Académico Facultad de Ciencias Jurídicas y Políticas Escuela de Derecho
  2. 2. Los informantes son los sujetos, objeto de estudio, las personas que harán parte de la investigación. Establecer tipo de fuente de información: primaria o secundaria se refiere al período de tiempo donde se ubicaría la población de interés. La selección de muestras específicas nos permitirá reducir la heterogeneidad de una población al indicar los criterios de inclusión y/o exclusión Observación, la entrevista, objetos físicos, el análisis de los documentos. Determinar la información que se debe recolectar Analice los objetivos, la hipótesis, y las variables de estudio El muestreo es indispensable para el investigador ya que es imposible entrevistar a todos los miembros de una población debido a problemas de tiempo, recursos y esfuerzo. es el conjunto total de individuos, objetos o medidas que poseen algunas características comunes observables en un lugar y en un momento determinado. cualitativa tiene la finalidad de proporcionar un cuadro amplio de una gama de escenarios, situaciones o personas. Decidir sobre el tipo de fuente donde se obtendrá la información. la muestra es un subconjunto fielmente representativo de la población. Muestra Sujetos de la Investigación Técnicas de Recolección de Informacion
  3. 3. BIBLIOGRAFIA  http://metodologiaeninvestigacion.blogspot.com/20 10/07/poblacion-y-muestra.html  https://www.slideshare.net/HumbertoGomez5/tcnica s-e-instrumentos-de-recoleccion-de-datos-ok

×