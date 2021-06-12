Successfully reported this slideshow.
Modelos de Abordaje Terapéuticos

Materia Teoría de los Tratamientos II UBA

Modelos de Abordaje Terapéuticos

  1. 1. MODELOS DE ABORDAJES TERAPEUTICOS Estudiante: Pérez, Caridad / C.I. V-17.583.124 Maracay, 03 de Junio 2021 Profesor: Dra. Denis del Valle Salazar. CARIDAD PÉREZ| TEORÍA DE LOS TRATAMIENTOS II| Profesor: Dra. Denis del Valle Salazar.
  2. 2. Enfoque Cognitivo Conductual Albert Bandura, James Watson, Thorndike, Skinner Como resultado de una combinación de la terapia cognitiva y la terapia conductual apareció la psicoterapia cognitivo- conductual (TCC). Los profesionales que seguían estas corrientes se percataron que tanto los pensamientos como los comportamientos tienen un fuerte impacto en nuestro estado emocional y que estos no son entes que actúan por separado. El Modelo Cognitivo se caracteriza por estudiar cómo el ser humano conoce, piensa y recuerda, centra su atención en el papel como elabora, crea e interpreta la información el hombre como sujeto pensante. Resalta su preocupación por el desarrollo de habilidades mentales y su representación en el aprendizaje. El enfoque cognitivo-conductual considera que los comportamientos se aprenden de diversas maneras. ... Para ello, es necesario conocer cuál es el comportamiento problemático, en qué situaciones sucede, con qué frecuencia e intensidad, etcétera. CARIDAD PÉREZ| TEORÍA DE LOS TRATAMIENTOS II| Profesor: Dra. Denis del Valle Salazar.
  3. 3. Enfoque Dinámico En cuanto a la terapia psicodinámica surge como un tipo de terapia que comprende los métodos de actuación y teorías de las diferentes terapias psicoanalíticas. es un enfoque particular de psicoterapia que utiliza conceptos psicodinámicos y un estilo de comunicación que, dependiendo de la modalidad, hace más o menos uso de la asociación libre y de la abstinencia del terapeuta. La terapia psicodinámica se deriva del psicoanálisis, del cual surge como modificación para una mayor brevedad, por medio de la focalización de la intervención en ciertos conflictos destacados en la condición actual del consultante. En el modelo psicodinámico se da la convergencia de modelos teóricos explicativos de base psicoanalítica, en los que el psicoanálisis es el marco conceptual básico, pero no la única teoría conceptual explicativa de su quehacer clínico, ni sus técnicas se ajustan a las propias del tratamiento psicoanalítico convencional. Las raíces del modelo psicodinámico se encuentran en las obras de Sigmund Freud, a finales del siglo XIX, pero se ha ampliado tanto que incluye las ideas de los pensadores que han revisado los conceptos de Freud e incluso aquellos que las han rechazado. CARIDAD PÉREZ| TEORÍA DE LOS TRATAMIENTOS II| Profesor: Dra. Denis del Valle Salazar.
  4. 4. Enfoque Humanista Nace en Estados Unidos con el lanzamiento del manifiesto Bugental, como reacción al psicoanálisis y conductismo más ortodoxo que imperaban en la práctica psicoterapeútica en aquel entonces. Sin embargo, esta corriente no se ha considerado nunca a sí misma como competitiva con las otras dos sino con vocación de complementarlas. La Psicología humanista se caracterizó por apoyarse en concepciones del ser humano de profundas raíces filosóficas (con antecedentes que van de Sócrates a la fenomenología y la filosofía de la existencia y existencialismo1​), con raíces en Kierkegaard, Nietzsche, Heidegger, Merleau-Ponty y Sartre. La psicología humanista es un enfoque de la psicología que se centra en el estudio de una persona a nivel global. Valora sus pensamientos, emociones, comportamientos o contexto vital para ofrecer soluciones y tratamientos a sus problemas. Es decir, se centra en la parte existencial de las personas. Los principios básicos de este nuevo enfoque de la psicología eran: La auto-realización, la creatividad, la salud, la individualidad, la naturaleza intrínseca y el significado de la vida. La Psicología Humanista insiste, además, en que el estudio debe estar más centrado en los problemas y menos concentrado en los medios y métodos. ... De aquí, la necesidad de una metodología holista, que sea a la vez científica y profundamente respetuosa de la naturaleza humana. CARIDAD PÉREZ| TEORÍA DE LOS TRATAMIENTOS II| Profesor: Dra. Denis del Valle Salazar.
  5. 5. Enfoque Gestalt El Enfoque Gestáltico (EG) es un enfoque holístico; es decir, que percibe a los objetos, y en especial a los seres vivos, como totalidades. En Gestalt decimos que "el todo es más que la suma de las partes". Todo existe y adquiere un significado al interior de un contexto específico; nada existe por sí solo, aislado. Gestalt es un término alemán, sin traducción directa al castellano, pero que aproximadamente significa "forma", "totalidad", "configuración". La forma o configuración de cualquier cosa está compuesta de una "figura" y un "fondo". Por ejemplo, en este momento para usted, las letras constituyen la figura y los espacios en blanco forman el fondo; aunque esta situación puede invertirse y lo que es figura puede pasar a convertirse en fondo. Para la terapia Gestalt el terapeuta es su propio instrumento y, a su vez, prioriza la improvisación por encima de un corpus de técnicas de intervención pautadas y corroboradas experimentalmente. Bases de la Psicoterapia Gestalt • El psicoanálisis de Freud, retomando y reformulando su teoría de los mecanismos de defensa de Anna Freud y el trabajo con los sueños. • La filosofía existencial, de la que rescata la confianza en las potencialidades inherentes al individuo, el respeto a la persona y la responsabilidad. • La fenomenología, de la que toma su apego por lo obvio, por la experiencia inmediata y por la toma de conciencia (insight). • La psicología de la Gestalt, con su teoría de la percepción (figura-fondo, Ley de la buena forma, etc.). • Las religiones orientales, y en especial el Budismo Zen. • El psicodrama, de J.L. Moreno, del que adopta la idea de dramatizar las experiencias y los sueños. • La teoría de la coraza muscular de W. Reich. • La teoría de la Indiferencia Creativa, de Sigmund Friedlander, de la que extrae su teoría de las polaridades. • La terapia sistémica y las constelaciones familiares. CARIDAD PÉREZ| TEORÍA DE LOS TRATAMIENTOS II| Profesor: Dra. Denis del Valle Salazar.
  6. 6. Enfoque Existencialista La terapeuta busca entender cómo el paciente experimenta la vida desde su único punto de vista. Este enfoque se dirige a las causas más que a los síntomas de los problemas psicológicos y no sigue los procedimientos que se prescriben estrictamente. La terapia existencial es un tipo de dinámica de psicoterapia que puede ayudarnos a mantenernos en contacto con estas preguntas y las preocupaciones primordiales que con frecuencia subyacen muchos de nuestros conflictos, ansiedades y motivos. Estas preocupaciones primordiales incluyen: Concientización de nuestro limitado periodo de vida Nuestra libertad para tomar decisiones Concientización de nuestra existencia como personas (individualidad) La amenaza de la intrascendencia. La terapia existencial proviene de una rama de la filosofía conocida como existencialismo, que examina el significado de la existencia. Se puede determinar el origen en el último siglo y en el trabajo de los filósofos Kierkegaard y Nietzche. Otros existencialistas famosos incluyen Viktor Frankl, Rollo May, Jean Paul Sarte e Irvin Yalom. Este enfoque se dirige a las causas más que a los síntomas de los problemas psicológicos y no sigue los procedimientos que se prescriben estrictamente. CARIDAD PÉREZ| TEORÍA DE LOS TRATAMIENTOS II| Profesor: Dra. Denis del Valle Salazar.
  7. 7. Enfoque Integrativo En 1972 el Dr. Richard G. Erskine desarrolló los conceptos iniciales de esta nueva escuela de psicoterapia que nace como respuesta a la necesidad de integrar los conocimientos y métodos de diferentes modelos. El enfoque integrativo se nutre de fuerzas de cambio provenientes de diferentes latitudes, pero las organiza en el ámbito de una teoría integrativa capaz de contener, sin reduccionismos, la vasta complejidad de la dinámica psicológica. Es una psicoterapia de unificación que responde de forma apropiada y eficaz a la persona en el plano afectivo, conductual, cognitivo y fisiológico de su funcionamiento; también trata la dimensión espiritual de la vida. En este modelo integrativo se asume que el paciente que va a terapia presenta una experiencia problemática (o sea, un deseo, memoria, actitud, sentimiento que es doloroso o molesto) la cual debe pasar por un proceso de asimilación en sus esquemas mentales (o sea, narrativa o modelos de mundo). CARIDAD PÉREZ| TEORÍA DE LOS TRATAMIENTOS II| Profesor: Dra. Denis del Valle Salazar.
  8. 8. Enfoque Tanatológico En el año de 1991 la Dra. Elizabeth Kübler Ross describe los fenómenos psicológicos que acompañan a los enfermos en fase terminal durante el proceso de muerte y define a la Tanatología como una instancia de atención a los moribundos, por lo que se le considera la fundadora de esta ciencia. Nos ayuda dar sentido a esta pérdida, a la muerte y a la vida misma. Su finalidad es atenuar el sufrimiento del enfermo, ayudar a que este tenga una muerte digna y acompañar a la familia en el proceso del duelo para recuperar el bienestar. El objetivo de la Tanatología es ayudar al hombre en aquello a lo que tiene como derecho primario y fundamental: Morir con dignidad, plena aceptación de la muerte y total paz. Un Tanatólogo puede trabajar por referido o en conjunto con psicólogos y psiquiatras, casos de separación de parejas, pérdida de empleo, divorcio, amputaciones o cirugías mayores que impliquen trauma o pérdida de imagen corporal según conocida por el paciente, los cuales activan fenómenos, manifestaciones y reacciones.
  9. 9. REFERENCIAS ONLINE • Ferraro, David (18 de diciembre de 2018). «Review of CBT: The Cognitive Behavioural Tsunami». • Dalal, Farhad (17 de septiembre de 2018). CBT: The Cognitive Behavioural Tsunami Managerialism, Politics and the Corruptions of Science (1 edición). Routledge. ISBN 9781782206644. • Saltar a:a b Laurance, J (16 de diciembre de 2008). «The big question: can cognitive behavioral therapy help people with eating disorders?». The Independent. Consultado el 22 de abril de 2012. • Leader, D (8 de septiembre de 2008). «A quick fix for the soul». The G. Consultado el 22 de abril de 2012. • Leyva, Juan (15 de marzo de 2021). «Belonefobia o miedo a las agujas, un obstáculo para la vacunación contra Covid-19». El Heraldo. CARIDAD PÉREZ| TEORÍA DE LOS TRATAMIENTOS II| Profesor: Dra. Denis del Valle Salazar.
  10. 10. CARIDAD PÉREZ| TEORÍA DE LOS TRATAMIENTOS II| Profesor: Dra. Denis del Valle Salazar.

