33 practicas de_microbiologia_clinica

Página 2 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico 33 prácticas d...
Página 3 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico PRÓLOGO Este e...
Página 4 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico AGRADECIMIENTO...
Página 5 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico INDICE Observa...
Página 6 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Pruebas ASLO……...
Página 7 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Observa...
Página 8 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Material y rea...
Página 9 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Imagen obtenid...
Página 10 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Tinció...
Página 11 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico En nuestra pr...
Página 12 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Tinció...
Página 13 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Material y re...
Página 14 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado Coc...
Página 15 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Interpretació...
Página 16 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Tinció...
Página 17 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultados
Página 18 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico En las prepar...
Página 19 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Tinció...
Página 20 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Reactivos • A...
Página 21 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico representació...
Página 22 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Tinció...
Página 23 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico • Alcohol/áci...
Página 24 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Se trataba de...
Página 25 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Antes de proc...
Página 26 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Material y re...
Página 27 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Tinció...
Página 28 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Material y re...
Página 29 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Tinció...
Página 30 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Material y re...
Página 31 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Siembr...
Página 32 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Co...
Página 33 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Siembra por p...
Página 34 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico El resultado ...
Página 35 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Siembr...
Página 36 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico 4. Tapar el t...
Página 37 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba...
Página 38 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultados e ...
Página 39 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Gelatinasa po...
Página 40 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba...
Página 41 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultados e ...
Página 42 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Elabor...
Página 43 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Material y re...
Página 44 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Medio de cult...
Página 45 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Observaciones...
Página 46 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba...
Página 47 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Se...
Página 48 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Realiz...
Página 49 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Co...
Página 50 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Medio de cult...
Página 51 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Visualizando ...
Página 52 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba...
Página 53 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Co...
Página 54 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Impronta del ...
Página 55 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba...
Página 56 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e i...
Página 57 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba...
Página 58 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Co...
Página 59 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Apreciación d...
Página 60 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Tubo sembrado...
Página 61 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Observaciones...
Página 62 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba...
Página 63 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e i...
Página 64 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba...
Página 65 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e i...
Página 66 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Fenila...
Página 67 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Co...
Página 68 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Tubos con fen...
Página 69 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Observaciones...
Página 70 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba...
Página 71 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e i...
Página 72 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Observaciones...
Página 73 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba...
Página 74 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e i...
Página 75 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Preparando el...
Página 76 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba...
Página 77 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e i...
Página 78 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba...
Página 79 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e i...
Página 80 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba...
Página 81 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Co...
Página 82 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba...
Página 83 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e i...
Página 84 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba...
Página 85 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e i...
Página 86 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Determ...
Página 87 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Material y re...
Página 88 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e i...
Página 89 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Finalmente, l...
Página 90 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba...
Página 91 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Co...
Página 92 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba...
Página 93 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Co...
Página 94 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Cuatro tubos ...
Página 95 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Realiz...
  1. 1. Página 2 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica 1ª Edición - mayo 2020 Escrito por Francisco Rodríguez Moreno – www.franrzmn.com
  2. 2. Página 3 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico PRÓLOGO Este ebook tiene como finalidad servir de apoyo al lector, en ningún caso servir como copy and paste. Si eres estudiante de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico, y tienes que realizar una de las prácticas presentes en este ebook, te pediré por favor que la utilices como punto de referencia para mejorarla y superar, por mucho, a mi práctica. Debes tener presente que mis prácticas son muy escuetas. Mi profesora de microbiología no quería florituras y nos pedía fundamentos cortos y concisos. Puede parecer algo beneficioso cuando se es estudiante, pero pasado el tiempo, y una vez que has revisado las prácticas, entiendes que es una oportunidad perdida de aprendizaje. Tan solo hay que comparar las prácticas de hematología, o algunas prácticas de bioquímica, para entender que están más trabajadas que las prácticas de microbiología. Pero ante la petición expresa de una profesora, so pena del suspenso, no se puede hacer otra cosa. La primera edición de este ebook está compuesta por las prácticas originales tal cual las tuve que presentar. Pero en futuras ediciones, me he propuesto mejorar las prácticas ampliando su fundamento y puliendo los detalles que se puedan mejorar. Lo que no podré mejorar serán las fotografías. En su día me parecían suficientes, pero a toro pasado me he dado cuenta de que podría haber realizado muchas más. Me hubieran sido muy útiles para mejorar estas prácticas y representar fotográficamente muchos de los pasos intermedios. La explicación de no realizar más fotografías es simple. El minimalismo que exigía la profesora llegaba al extremo de no querer fotos, tan solo un dibujo del resultado. Si en mi cabeza, por entonces, hubiera circulado la idea de realizar un blog y hacer un ebook con las prácticas para servir de ayuda a futuros Técnicos… hubiera realizado el triple de ellas.
  3. 3. Página 4 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico AGRADECIMIENTO Quiero dar las gracias a mi mujer, por apoyarme y por hacer un duro trabajo corrigiendo mis textos, buscando faltas de ortografía, expresiones mejorables, erratas… Sin ella nada de esto sería posible.
  4. 4. Página 5 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico INDICE Observación de bacterias en fresco……………………………………………………………. Página 7 Tinción simple de microorganismos…………………………………………………………… Página 10 Tinción de Gram………………………………………………………………………………………… Página 12 Tinción Negativa de Cápsulas…………………………………………………………………….. Página 16 Tinción de esporas mediante Técnica de Wirtz…………………………………………… Página 19 Tinción diferencial de Ziehl-Neelsen…………………………………………………………… Página 22 Tinción de corpúsculos metacromáticos por método de Loeffler………………… Página 25 Tinción de gram de muestra de cavidad oral………………………………………………. Página 27 Tinción de gram de una muestra faríngea…………………………………………………… Página 29 Siembra de sólido a sólido (placa a tubo) por lengüeta y picadura……………… Página 31 Siembra de sólido a líquido (placa a tubo) por agitación…………………………….. Página 35 Prueba de la Gelatinasa……………………………………………………………………………… Página 37 Prueba de oxidación-fermentación de Hugh-Leifson…………………………………… Página 40 Elaboración de un medio de cultivo……………………………………………………………. Página 42 Prueba de la DNasa…………………………………………………………………………………….. Página 46 Realización de un antibiograma………………………………………………………………….. Página 48 Prueba de la Catalasa………………………………………………………………………………….. Página 52 Prueba de la Coagulasa……………………………………………………………………………….. Página 55 Prueba de la Fermentación Triple………………………………………………………………… Página 57 Prueba de la Ureasa…………………………………………………………………………………….. Página 62 Prueba de la Oxidasa…………………………………………………………………………………… Página 64 Fenilalanina Desaminasa (FAD)……………………………………………………………………. Página 66 Prueba de la Lisina Descarboxilasa………………………………………………………………. Página 70 Prueba de la ONPG………………………………………………………………………………………. Página 73 Pruebas IMVIC: Prueba del Indol………………………………………………………………….. Página 76 Pruebas IMVIC: Prueba del Rojo de Metilo…………………………………………………… Página 78 Pruebas IMVIC: Voges Proskauer………………………………………………………………….. Página 80 Pruebas IMVIC: Prueba del Citrato………………………………………………………………… Página 82 Prueba de Screening……………………………………………………………………………………… Página 84 Determinación cualitativa de anticuerpos febriles………………………………………… Página 86
  5. 5. Página 6 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Pruebas ASLO……………………………………………………………………………………………… Página 90 Prueba de Reducción de Nitratos………………………………………………………………… Página 92 Realización de un API 20-E…………………………………………………………………………… Página 95
  6. 6. Página 7 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Observación de bacterias en fresco Objetivo Ver e identificar microorganismos observando una preparación en fresco. Fundamento La RAE define la bacteria de la siguiente manera: Del lat. cient. bacteria, y este del gr. βακτηρία baktēría ‘bastón’. 1. f. Microorganismo unicelular sin núcleo diferenciado, algunas de cuyas especies descomponen la materia orgánica, mientras que otras producen enfermedades. U. t. en pl. como taxón. En Wikipedia encontramos una definición más acorde de bacteria: Las bacterias son microorganismos procariotas que presentan un tamaño de unos pocos micrómetros (por lo general entre 0,5 y 5 μm de longitud) y diversas formas, incluyendo filamentos, esferas (cocos), barras (bacilos), sacacorchos (vibrios) y hélices (espirilos). Para llevar a cabo la observación de bacterias en fresco, se realiza un frotis sobre un portaobjetos a partir de una muestra de microorganismo procedente de un cultivo. La finalidad no es otra que la de observar las características del microorganismo mediante su visualización a través del microscopio óptico. Nos servimos de las características ópticas del microscopio y de las características de la extensión. Es importante hacer uso de la luz necesaria para visualizar con éxito la extensión, ya que, al tratarse de una preparación en fresco, la luz ha de ser escasa. El frotis, o extensión, se realiza extendiendo la muestra sobre la superficie del portaobjetos, haciendo uso del asa de platino. La muestra es la mezcla resultante de mezclar una gota de agua destilada y la impronta del microorganismo problema.
  7. 7. Página 8 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Material y reactivos • Placa de Petri, con medio de cultivo, sembrado con microorganismo • Asa de siembra de platino • Agua destilada • Portaobjetos • Mecheros bunsen conectados a una toma de gas centralizada • Papel de filtro • Microscopio óptico Técnica 1) Con un asa de siembra de platino, esterilizado previamente sobre el mechero bunsen, obtener la muestra procedente de una placa de petri con medio de cultivo. 2) Utilizando el mismo asa, realizar la extensión sobre el portaobjetos colocando una impronta de la muestra en él. 3) Esterilizar el asa de platino, de nuevo, en el mechero bunsen. 4) Colocar una gota de agua destilada sobre el portaobjetos. 5) Mezclar la gota y la impronta del microorganismo, realizando la extensión con el asa de platino. 6) Dejar secar al aire la preparación. 7) Finalmente, observar al microscopio óptico. Resultado Imagen obtenida con el objetivo de 10X (100X de resolución)
  8. 8. Página 9 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Imagen obtenida con el objetivo de 40X (400X de resolución) No pudimos observar movilidad, pero sí pudimos ver muy bien la morfología de los bacilos. También la visualización de sus esporas. La muestra estaba contaminada, y es algo que pudimos comprobar al visualizar levaduras en la extensión. En preparaciones de otros compañeros pudimos observar cocos. De este modo se puso de manifiesto la diferencia entre la morfología de un coco y un bacilo. Observaciones Como es una extensión en fresco, el diafragma debe estar cerrado y el condensador abajo para que entre la menor cantidad de luz. De este modo se produce un mayor contraste. Además, no observamos movilidad alguna porque cometimos un error importante. Secamos la preparación con calor, y de este modo fijamos la muestra, acabando con la vida del microorganismo.
  9. 9. Página 10 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Tinción simple de microorganismos Objetivo Realizar con éxito una tinción simple de microorganismos y visualizar éstos al microscopio óptico Fundamento Una tinción simple se fundamenta en la afinidad que va a tener la pared bacteriana por un colorante. Es una técnica de decantación en la que se hace uso de los puentes de tinción, en los que se colocan los portaobjetos con las preparaciones secas y fijadas. La técnica de tinción se realiza según el protocolo. Se usa un solo colorante para teñir la pared bacteriana y observar así su morfología y agrupación. No sirve para visualizar estructuras puesto que rara vez se tiñen. Los colorantes más utilizados son azul de metileno, fucsina, verde malaquita, violeta de genciana, cristal violeta, verde janús y rojo fenol. Material y reactivos • Placa de Petri con muestra sembrada sobre un medio de cultivo • Asa de siembra de platino • Mecheros Bunsen de gas centralizado • Papal de filtro • Portaobjetos • Microscopio óptico • Agua destilada • Colorante • Pipeta Pasteur de plástico Resultado Nuestro grupo realizó la tinción de safranina, utilizando dicho colorante. Los microorganismos se teñían de color rojo.
  10. 10. Página 11 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico En nuestra preparación pudimos observar cocos agrupados, principalmente en tétradas. También se observaron de forma individual y en forma de diplococo. Imagen tomada con el objetivo de 40X (Resolución de 400X) Observaciones Tuvimos dificultades a la hora de extender una cantidad determinada de microorganismos, en la cual siempre pecábamos por exceso sobrecargando la extensión. De este modo no podíamos visualizar el agrupamiento real de los microorganismos, ya que, al haber una alta carga de ellos en poco espacio, éstos se agrupaban en grandes cantidades. Debido a estas dificultades tuvimos que extender en varias ocasiones, practicando así la toma de la cantidad propicia de muestra de microorganismo para realizar una buena extensión. Probamos también la tinción de azul de metileno y de cristal violeta, pero debido a que no habían sido filtrados previamente nos encontramos precipitados de colorante en las extensiones. Estos precipitados nos dificultaron enormemente la visualización y la identificación bacteriana entre cocos y bacilos. Por último, debido a la necesidad, utilizamos agua desionizada en lugar de agua destilada.
  11. 11. Página 12 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Tinción de Gram Objetivos • Realizar una tinción de gram sobre una muestra problema. • Aprender a diferenciar entre microorganismos gram+ y gram-. Fundamento La técnica de la tinción de gram fue ideada y desarrollada por Christian Gram en el año 1884. Para la realización de una tinción de gram se utilizan dos colorantes. Uno de carácter primario, como es el cristal violeta, y otro de contraste, como la safranina. También se utiliza un mordiente para la safranina, como es el lugol, y un decolorante como el alcohol/acetona. Esta tinción pone de manifiesto la afinidad tintorial de la pared, la cual depende de su composición para que el microorganismo sea considerado gram+ o gram-. Los microorganismos grampositivos se diferencian de los gramnegativos en que tienen más mureína, una pared celular monoestratificada y presencia de ácidos teitoicos. Los gram- tienen menos mureína, una pared celular biestratificada y no tienen ácidos teitoicos. Esta técnica sirve, junto a la morfología, para clasificar las bacterias como: • Cocos grampositivos. • Bacilos grampositivos. • Cocos gramnegativos. • Bacilos gramnegativos. También existen bacterias en forma de espiral, catalogadas dentro de las bacterias gramnegativas, y bacterias con forma de coma o vibrio que se incluyen dentro de los bacilos gramnegativos. La tinción de gram cuenta con limitaciones, ya que no sirve para clasificar bacterias como mycobacterias y mycoplasmas. Esto es debido a que las mycobacterias están encapsuladas y los mycoplasmas no poseen pared celular. Pese a su edad, es una técnica que se sigue utilizando hoy en día en los laboratorios de diagnóstico clínico. Los laboratorios de microbiología cuentan, incluso, con aparatos de tinción automática. Tras la realización de un frotis bacteriano a partir de una muestra cultivada, ésta se introduce en el aparato y se realiza la tinción de gram.
  12. 12. Página 13 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Material y reactivos • Mecheros bunsen con gas centralizado • Papel de filtro • Portaobjetos • Placas de Petri con microorganismos sembrados sobre un medio de cultivo • Asa de siembra de platino. • Cubeta con agua. • Puentes de tinción • Pipetas Pasteur • Agua destilada • Lugol • Alcohol/Acetona 1:1 • Safranina • Cristal Violeta • Microscopio óptico Técnica 1. Preparar un frotis bacteriano. 2. Teñir el frotis de cristal violeta durante 1 minuto. 3. Lavar con agua destilada hasta eliminar el exceso de colorante. 4. Cubrir la preparación con lugol durante 1 minuto. 5. Se lava con agua destilada hasta eliminar el exceso de lugol. 6. Lavar con alcohol/acetona la preparación para eliminar el primer colorante. 7. Lavar de nuevo con agua destilada para retirar los restos de alcohol/acetona. 8. Teñir la preparación con safranina durante 1 minuto. 9. Lavar con agua destilada hasta eliminar el exceso de colorante. 10. Secar la preparación al aire. 11. Observar al microscopio óptico y finalmente identificar los microorganismos como grampositivos o gramnegativos.
  13. 13. Página 14 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado Cocos gramnegativos en racimo observados con el objetivo de 40X (Resolución 400X) Bacilos grampositivos (estreptobacilos)
  14. 14. Página 15 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Interpretación de los resultados Se realizaron varias extensiones con varios microorganismos diferentes que se clasificaron como gram+ o gram-, distinguiendo, además, su morfología y su agrupamiento. 1 – microorganismo nº1: Bacilo grampositivo en cadenas. 2 – microorganismo nº3: Coco grampositivo en tétradas. 3 – microorganismo nº4: Coco grampositivo en racimos. 4 – microorganismo nº5: Bacilo grampositivo aislado o en parejas. 5 – microorganismo nº6: Bacilo gramnegativo aislado. 6 – microorganismo nº7: Bacilo gramnegativo aislado. 7 – microorganismo nº9: Cocobacilo gramnegativo aislado. Observaciones Los grampositivos son muy llamativos a la observación al microscopio. Se ven mucho más claros que los gramnegativos a la hora de identificarlos. Las extensiones con los bacilos gramnegativos no salieron demasiado bien, ya que solo pudimos intuir que no estaban agrupados. Es decir, parecían estar aislados, pero no se podía afirmar con un 100% de certeza. Tuvimos acceso a 9 cultivos diferentes de microorganismos. No realizamos la tinción de gram a los números 2 y 8 porque se trataba de una levadura y una mycobacteria.
  15. 15. Página 16 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Tinción negativa de cápsulas. Objetivo Realizar una tinción negativa de cápsulas para observar, precisamente, las cápsulas de una levadura. Fundamento La tinción negativa de cápsulas es una tinción estructural, ya que pone de manifiesto las cápsulas y no tiñe los microorganismos. Tiñe el fondo de color negruzco y permite ver los microorganismos sin colorear sobre dicho fondo. De este modo genera el contraste suficiente como para permitir su visualización al microscopio. Para esta tinción se pueden utilizar dos colorantes diferentes: nigrosina o tinta china. En la práctica se utilizará la primera de ellas. La nigrosina es un colorante aniónico de color negro que es repelido por las cápsulas, lo que imposibilita su penetración dentro de los microorganismos. Permite la visualización de cápsulas bacterianas y fúngicas. Material y Reactivos • Placa de Petri sembrada con la levadura sobre el medio de cultivo agar-sangre. • Asa de siembra de platino. • Portaobjetos. • Papel de filtro. • Mechero Bunsen conectado a una toma centralizada de gas. • Microscopio óptico de campo brillante. • Nigrosina al 1% previamente reconstituida. Técnica 1. Tomar una pequeña muestra del microorganismo sembrado en el medio de cultivo (levadura) y colocarlo en el centro del portaobjetos. 2. Añadir al portaobjetos una gota de nigrosina o de tinta china. 3. Mezclar con el asa de siembra estéril y realizar una extensión. 4. Dejar secar la extensión a temperatura ambiente. 5. Observar la preparación en el microscopio óptico.
  16. 16. Página 17 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultados
  17. 17. Página 18 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico En las preparaciones pudimos apreciar que había demasiada carga de levaduras. Además, había apariencia de una cápsula compartida entre las levaduras. Esa apariencia es muy probable que sea debida a la alta carga de la extensión. En una preparación posterior, con menor carga de microorganismos, pudimos observar levaduras sueltas. Incluso pudimos apreciar algunas en estado de gemación. Observaciones En la primera extensión, correspondiente a la primera imagen, la preparación tenía mucha muestra. También se echó poco colorante, de ahí la diferencia de contraste entre una imagen y otra. En la segunda extensión la gota de nigrosina fue más grande, y la impronta del microorganismo sobre el portaobjetos más pequeña. De este modo pudimos obtener una preparación de mayor calidad, en la que pudimos apreciar, incluso, levaduras en estado de gemación.
  18. 18. Página 19 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Tinción de esporas mediante técnica de Wirtz. Objetivo Visualizar las formas de resistencia de los microorganismos, haciendo uso de la tinción de esporas mediante técnica de Wirtz. Fundamento Debido a la composición de las esporas, éstas se tiñen con algunos colorantes. Las esporas, ya sean exosporas o endosporas, son una forma de resistencia de los microorganismos. Los géneros Clostridium y Bacillus son los más destacados entre las bacterias que producen estas formas de resistencia. Se producen cuando las condiciones ambientales son desfavorables, formándose una espora por cada forma vegetativa bacteriana. Una vez finalizado el proceso de esporogénesis, la bacteria se lisa liberando la espora al exterior. Cuando las condiciones ambientales vuelven a ser favorables, la espora germina generando una nueva forma vegetativa. La capacidad de germinación que posee la espora perdura durante años. No son fáciles de teñir debido a sus múltiples cubiertas impermeables, motivo por el que la coloración se fuerza con calor y poniendo papel de filtro con colorante. Se utiliza safranina como contraste para poder visualizar mejor el microorganismo y sus esporas. Material • Cubeta. • Trípode. • Barras de tinción. • Mechero Bunsen. • Pinzas metálicas. • Pinzas de madera. • Portaobjetos. • Papel de filtro. • Asa de siembra. • Microscopio óptico. • Placa de petri sembrada con microorganismo en agar sangre. • Matraz aforado de 100 ml.
  19. 19. Página 20 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Reactivos • Agua destilada. • Safranina. • Verde malaquita al 0.25% en solución hidroalcohólica. Es decir, 0.25 gramos de malaquita disueltos en 10 ml de etanol de 96º, y enrasado hasta 100 ml en un matra con agua destilada. Técnica 1. Preparar el frotis bacteriano que se va a teñir. 2. Colocar un trozo de papel de filtro, del tamaño de la extensión, encima de ella. 3. Añadir el colorante verde malaquita para que cubra bien la extensión. 4. Pasar la preparación por encima de la llama del mechero bunssen para fijar el colorante, durante cinco minutos. 5. Retirar el papel de filtro y lavar con agua destilada para eliminar el exceso de colorante. 6. Teñir la preparación con safranina, para el contraste, durante un minuto. 7. Lavar con agua destilada hasta eliminar el exceso de colorante. 8. Secar la preparación al aire, o entre dos papeles de filtro, teniendo especial cuidado en el segundo caso para no arrastrar la extensión. 9. Observar al microscopio óptico y anotar los resultados. Resultados Utilizamos un microorganismo adecuado para esta práctica, un bacilo del género Bacillus que nos permitiese ver esporas. Al microscopio pudimos observar tanto endosporas como exosporas. También pudimos apreciar bien los microorganismos gracias al colorante de contraste. El dibujo es una
  20. 20. Página 21 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico representación gráfica de un campo cualquiera del microscopio, donde se aprecian los bacilos, teñidos de color rosado debido a la safranina, y sus esporas, teñidas de color azul oscuro o verde azulado debido al verde malaquita. Observaciones Un minuto de safranina resultó insuficiente y no se producía el contraste buscado. Aumentamos el tiempo de tinción a tres minutos con mejores resultados. Por necesidad utilizamos agua desionizada en lugar de agua destilada.
  21. 21. Página 22 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Tinción diferencial de Ziehl-Neelsen. Objetivo Diferenciar las bacterias ácido-alcohol resistentes (AAR) de las que no lo son. Usando, para ello, la tinción diferencial de Ziehl-Neelsen. Fundamento Debido a la composición de la «pared» bacteriana no es fácil teñir diversos microorganismos como el Mycobacterium. Por tanto, hay que forzarlo con calor. Además, al tratarse de una tinción diferencial, es necesario el uso de más de un colorante para poner de manifiesto la afinidad por ciertos colorantes de determinados microorganismos o estructuras de estos. Esta afinidad puede definirse como la «fuerza» con la que queda retenido el colorante, que no se elimina con ácido-alcohol. Tinción diferencial de Ziehl-Neelsen Es una tinción diferencial ideada por dos médicos alemanes, Franz Ziehl, un bacteriólogo, y Friedrich Neelsen, un patólogo. Su finalidad es la de identificar mycobacterias (fuertemente ácido-alcohol resistentes), nocardias (débilmente AAR), actinomices (débilmente AAR) o parásitos como cryptosporidium. Las bacterias ácido-alcohol resistentes no pueden ser clasificados según la tinción de Gram, la técnica más común en la microbiología actual. Sin embargo, pueden ser teñidas con algunas tinciones combinadas con calor, como la de Ziehl-Neelsen. Una vez teñidas tienen la capacidad de resistir la decoloración de una combinación de alcohol/ácido, el decolorante más común en los protocolos de tinción de bacterias. En la práctica realizamos la tinción tradicional, aunque existen dos variantes más. Una de ellas es la denominada variante en frío o Tinción de Kinyoun. Y la otra es la variante histológica destinada a la búsqueda e identificación de microorganismos AAR en tejidos. Material y reactivos • Cepa de Mycobacterium flei (o phlei), no patógena, sembrada en agar sangre sobre una placa de petri. • Carbofucsina.
  22. 22. Página 23 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico • Alcohol/ácido (3 ml de HCl 0.36N en 100 ml de etanol de 96º). • Azul de metileno al 0.3% • Agua destilada. • Portaobjetos. • Asa de siembra de platino. • Mechero Bunsen. • Cubeta. • Barras de tinción. • Pipetas pasteur de plástico. • Papel de filtro. • Microscopio óptico. Técnica 1. Realizar un frotis bacteriano de la cepa de Mycobacterium phlei y fijar la extensión con calor. 2. Añadir el primer colorante: Carbofucsina. 3. Se pasa por el mechero varias veces, durante cinco minutos, sin permitir que hierva el colorante. 4. Decantar y lavar con agua destilada el exceso de colorante. 5. Decolorar con alcohol/ácido hasta que la muestra tenga un color rosado. 6. Lavar con agua destilada. 7. Teñir con el colorante azul de metileno durante un minuto. 8. Lavar con agua destilada hasta retirar el exceso de colorante. 9. Secar la extensión al aire. 10. Observar al microscopio óptico y anotar los resultados. Resultados En la teoría si el microorganismo aparece de color rosa es AAR+ o ácido alcohol resistente positivo. En cambio, si el microorganismo aparece de color azul, en el microscopio óptico, es AAR- o ácido alcohol resistente negativo. No tengo fotos ni dibujos, porque no conseguimos visualizar la mycobacteria. Ésta debería haber aparecido de color rosa, indicando su positividad frente al alcohol resistencia. Observaciones La mayoría de los grupos obtuvieron el mismo resultado que el nuestro. La mycobacteria no aparecía por ninguna parte. Incluso se realizaron tinciones obteniendo el microorganismo del tubo original (comercial) sobre el que estaba sembrado. Con idéntico resultado. Un par de grupos sí que consiguieron visualizar débilmente el microorganismo, en muy poca cantidad. Comparamos las técnicas, por si había habido alguna variación, pero todas eran idénticas. Meses después nos ocurrió lo mismo con otro microorganismo (una levadura), que literalmente desapareció del frasco comercial y nos impidió visualizarla en otra técnica. Curiosamente, esa misma levadura, meses antes, no nos dio ningún problema en la tinción negativa de cápsulas.
  23. 23. Página 24 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Se trataba de microorganismos comerciales modificados genéticamente para no representar un riesgo patológico. Solamente pudimos divagar sobre si esa modificación genética tuvo algo que ver en el resultado o si en realidad nuestro desempeño en la técnica no fue el adecuado. Personalmente, tampoco se me ocurrió sugerir la «resiembra» del microorganismo en algún medio adecuado para comprobar la existencia o no, mediante el crecimiento, del microorganismo. Tampoco volvimos a utilizar este microorganismo en prácticas posteriores que nos hubiesen dado alguna pista sobre lo sucedido.
  24. 24. Página 25 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Antes de proceder con la práctica conviene comentar algunas cosas. El método de tinción para corpúsculos metacromáticos también puede recibir el nombre de Löffler. El colorante (preparado a partir de azul de metileno) puede venir identificado de ambas formas. La práctica fue un poco «fracaso» debido a que buscábamos lactobacilos para visualizar sus corpúsculos metacromáticos. Y para ello nada mejor que usar como muestra un yogur. El problema vino cuando, entre las bacterias fermentadoras del yogur seleccionado, no encontramos más que cocos, diplococos y estreptococos. Por este motivo no realicé fotografías, ya que no había nada que ver. La práctica, desgraciadamente, no se repitió y se dio por hecha. Pero nos quedó el fundamento, la técnica y el aprendizaje de cómo no hacer esta práctica. La opción sensata hubiera sido llevar un yogur de alguna marca como Danone, que declara abiertamente el uso de lactobacilos en sus yogures (lactobacillus bulgaricus). Título Tinción de corpúsculos metacromáticos por método de Loeffler. Objetivo Teñir los corpúsculos metacromáticos de los microorganismos presentes en una muestra. Fundamento Los corpúsculos metacromáticos son gránulos de reserva, normalmente fosfatos, que se encuentran en determinadas bacterias. Suelen ser de gran tamaño. Se tiñen de manera determinada, debido a su composición química, en presencia de colorantes. Tinción de corpúsculos metacromáticos con azul de metileno Loeffler Estos corpúsculos se tiñen con azul de metileno Loeffler o azul de Loeffler. Este colorante es un derivado preparado a partir de azul de metileno. A él se añaden otros ingredientes como agua destilada, alcohol y una disolución de potasa (KOH). Uno de los microorganismos que poseen estos gránulos es el Corynebacterium Diphteriae, agente causal de la Difteria. El descubridor de esta bacteria, precisamente, fue Friedrich Loeffler.
  25. 25. Página 26 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Material y reactivos • Azul de metileno de Loeffler • Agua destilada • Yogur marca Hacendado • Portaobjetos • Mechero Bunsen • Papel de filtro • Cubeta • Puentes de tinción • Asa de siembra de platino • Microscopio óptico de campo brillante Técnica • Realizar una extensión sobre el portaobjetos con la muestra de yogur y el asa de siembra de platino. • Fijar la preparación con calor ayudándonos del mechero Bunsen. • Teñir con azul de metileno de Loeffler durante cinco minutos haciendo uso de los puentes de tinción y de la técnica de decantación. • Lavar con agua destilada hasta eliminar el exceso de colorante. • Dejar secar la preparación al aire. • Observar la preparación haciendo uso del microscopio óptico. Resultados No pudimos observar ningún corpúsculo metacromático ya que no encontramos ningún bacilo. Tan solo observamos cocos, diplococos y estreptococos. Observaciones No se han observado lactobacillus, pero sí numerosos estreptococos en el yogur de la marca Hacendado. Estos estreptococos suelen ser Streptococcus Thermophilus.
  26. 26. Página 27 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Tinción de gram de una muestra extraída de la cavidad oral. Objetivo Visualizar microorganismos presentes en una muestra procedente de la cavidad oral de un paciente. Fundamento Para realizar una tinción de gram se utilizan dos colorantes. Uno de carácter primario (cristal violeta,) y otro de contraste (safranina). También se utiliza un mordiente para la safranina (lugol) y un decolorante (alcohol/acetona). Esta tinción pone de manifiesto la afinidad tintorial de la pared. Ésta depende de su composición para que el microorganismo sea considerado grampositivo o gramnegativo. Los microorganismos grampositivos se diferencian de los gramnegativos en que tienen más cantidad de mureína, una pared celular monoestratificada y ácidos teitoicos. Los gramnegativos tienen menos cantidad de mureína, una pared celular biestratificada y carecen de ácidos teitoicos. El resultado de la tinción, junto a la morfología bacteriana, sirven para clasificar las bacterias como: • Cocos grampositivos • Bacilos grampositivos • Cocos gramnegativos • Bacilos gramnegativos También existen bacterias en forma de espiral, catalogadas dentro de las bacterias gramnegativas, y bacterias con forma de coma o vibrio que se incluyen dentro de los bacilos gramnegativos. Muestras de la cavidad oral o bucal Las muestras extraídas de la cavidad oral, o cavidad bucal, se obtienen porque puede haber presencia de microorganismos del aparato respiratorio. La tinción de gram sobre este tipo de muestra se emplea, fundamentalmente, para la búsqueda de la Angina de Vincent.
  27. 27. Página 28 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Material y reactivos • Hisopo • Pipetas pasteur • Papel de filtro • Microscopio óptico de campo brillante • Portaobjetos • Mechero Bunsen • Agua destilada • Alcohol/acetona 1:1 • Cristal violeta • Lugol • Safranina Técnica • Enjuagar con agua la cavidad oral del paciente. • Tomar una muestra, con un hisopo, de la cara interna de la mejilla. • Hacer una extensión sobre un portaobjetos. • Realizar una tinción de gram a la extensión (técnica y todo lo relacionado con ella si se hace clic en el enlace). • Observar al microscopio óptico e identificar las bacterias presentes en la muestra. Resultados Se observaron cocos grampositivos apelotonados, pero no agrupados. También se observaron fusobacterias gramnegativas. Observaciones A la hora de obtener la muestra hay que tener especial cuidado de no impregnar el hisopo con la saliva del paciente. Para realizar la extensión sobre el portaobjetos, no fue necesario el uso de agua destilada.
  28. 28. Página 29 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Tinción de gram de una muestra faríngea. Objetivo Observar e identificar los microorganismos procedentes de una muestra faríngea. Fundamento Para realizar una tinción de gram se utilizan dos colorantes. Uno de carácter primario (cristal violeta,) y otro de contraste (safranina). También se utiliza un mordiente para la safranina (lugol) y un decolorante (alcohol/acetona). Esta tinción pone de manifiesto la afinidad tintorial de la pared. Ésta depende de su composición para que el microorganismo sea considerado grampositivo o gramnegativo. Los microorganismos grampositivos se diferencian de los gramnegativos en que tienen más cantidad de mureína, una pared celular monoestratificada y ácidos teitoicos. Los gramnegativos tienen menos cantidad de mureína, una pared celular biestratificada y carecen de ácidos teitoicos. El resultado de la tinción, junto a la morfología bacteriana, sirven para clasificar las bacterias como: • Cocos grampositivos • Bacilos grampositivos • Cocos gramnegativos • Bacilos gramnegativos También existen bacterias en forma de espiral, catalogadas dentro de las bacterias gramnegativas, y bacterias con forma de coma o vibrio que se incluyen dentro de los bacilos gramnegativos. Tinción de gram de una muestra faríngea En los exudados faríngeos se suelen buscar microorganismos como el Streptococcus Pyogenes, que es un estreptococo betahemolítico del grupo A. También se suele buscar Corynebacterium Diphteriae, agente causal de la Difteria. Si estamos buscando el bacilo de Klebs-Löffler la muestra del hisopo debe tener membrana, que es una característica propia de la Difteria.
  29. 29. Página 30 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Material y reactivos • Hisopo • Portaobjetos • Mechero Bunsen • Cubeta • Papel de filtro • Puente de tinción • Microscopio óptico • Agua destilada • Pipetas pasteur • Cristal violeta • Lugol • Ácido/acetona 1:1 • Safranina • Depresor lingual Técnica 1. Obtener una muestra, con un hisopo, de una amígdala. 2. Realizar una extensión con la muestra. 3. Realizar una tinción de gram de la extensión. 4. Observar e identificar los microorganismos al microscopio óptico. Resultados e interpretación Se observaron cocos grampositivos, tanto aislados como apelotonados, pero no agrupados. También se visualizaron diplococos gramnegativos, probablemente del género Neisseria. Observaciones A la hora de tomar la muestra, la lengua debe deprimirse haciendo uso de un depresor lingual. De este modo facilitaremos la maniobra con el hisopo. Debe evitarse el contacto con la mucosa oral, para evitar contaminación de la muestra. Y además, hay que tener especial cuidado de no tocar la lengua y la úvula. Así evitaremos el acto reflejo y la provocación de la arcada.
  30. 30. Página 31 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Siembra de sólido a sólido (placa a tubo) por lengüeta y picadura. Objetivo Aprender a realizar una siembra en tubo, de sólido a sólido, procedente de una placa previamente sembrada. Las técnicas utilizadas para ello serán por lengüeta y por picadura. Fundamento La finalidad de estas técnicas es la de resembrar un microorganismo en un tubo. Dicho microorganismo debe proceder de una placa de petri, con un medio de cultivo, previamente sembrada. También puede ser útil para aislar un microorganismo concreto y sembrarlo en un medio específico que favorezca su identificación por métodos bioquímicos. Siembra de sólido a sólido (placa a tubo) por lengüeta y picadura Se toma, con un asa de siembra de platino, una muestra de un microorganismo procedente de un cultivo sólido (placa). Se siembra en otro medio sólido que difiere del anterior (tubo). La siembra en este nuevo medio se realiza por lengüeta o slamp, zigzagueando por la superficie inclinada del medio sólido que se encuentra en el tubo. La técnica de picadura es aún más sencilla, pero requiere del uso de un hilo de siembra de platino. La muestra del microorganismo, procedente de la placa, se transfiere al tubo atravesando su medio de cultivo hasta alcanzar el fondo del tubo. Material y reactivos • Microorganismo problema • Asa de siembra de platino • Hilo de siembra de platino • Mechero Bunsen • Papel de filtro • Tubo con medio de cultivo sólido (TSI) • Tapón metálico • Gradilla • Estufa
  31. 31. Página 32 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Coger un inóculo de un microorganismo con un hilo de siembra previamente esterilizado en el mechero bunsen. 2. Realizar la siembra por picadura introduciendo el hilo de siembra en el medio hasta el fondo del tubo. 3. Coger un inóculo con un asa de siembra estéril. 4. Realizar una siembra por lengüeta en el mismo medio, zigzagueando con el asa desde el fondo del tubo hacia adelante. 5. Tapar el tubo con el tapón metálico e incubar en la estufa a 37ºC. 6. Una vez incubado se observa y se valora el resultado al día siguiente. Resultados e interpretación Siembra por lengüeta en tubo
  32. 32. Página 33 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Siembra por picadura en tubo Medio TSI de otra práctica diferente sembrado por lengüeta y picadura
  33. 33. Página 34 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico El resultado fue un cambio de color en el medio de cultivo del tubo. Éste pasó de amarillo a rojizo, debido a que el medio de cultivo posee algún nutriente necesario para el metabolismo del microorganismo. La imagen del medio de cultivo (TSI) fragmentado y con crecimiento de un microorganismo, corresponde a otra práctica. Observaciones Al tratarse de una técnica compuesta de doble siembra, hay que extremar las precauciones para evitar que el tubo se contamine. Además de hacer la siembra por partida doble, se utilizan dos herramientas diferentes que se deben esterilizar convenientemente. Cuando se utilice el asa de siembra habrá que esterilizarlo previamente a la preparación del inóculo. Lo mismo ocurre con el hilo de siembra. En ambos casos hay que tener una precaución añadida, y es dejar que se enfríen después de haber pasado por la llama del mechero bunsen. Si la temperatura del asa, o del hilo, es muy alta, eliminaremos los microorganismos del inóculo y no crecerá nada.
  34. 34. Página 35 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Siembra de sólido a líquido (placa a tubo) por agitación. Objetivo Aprender a realizar una siembra de sólido a líquido (placa a tubo) haciendo uso de la técnica de agitación. Fundamento La siembra en un medio líquido puede realizarse de varias formas. Puede utilizarse asa de siembra de platino, hilo de siembra de platino, hisopo e incluso una pipeta. La finalidad es la misma en todos los casos, ya que se trata de transferir un microorganismo problema de un medio de cultivo (sólido) a otro medio de cultivo (líquido). De este modo procedemos a una resiembra y se pueden aprovechar las características del medio líquido para hacer una determinación bioquímica. Siembra de sólido a líquido (placa a tubo) por agitación Si se realiza con asa/hilo de siembra, ésta se carga en condiciones de esterilidad y se adiciona al medio líquido agitando. Con el hisopo se procede de la misma forma que con el asa/hilo de siembra de platino. Si se hace uso de una pipeta, se toma un volumen de la muestra y se adiciona al medio líquido como paso previo a su agitación. Material y reactivos • Microorganismo problema • Hilo de siembra de platino • Mechero Bunsen • Papel de filtro • Tubo con medio de cultivo líquido (Clark y Lubs) • Tapón metálico • Gradilla • Estufa Técnica 1. Esterilizar el hilo de siembra de platino haciendo uso del mechero bunsen. 2. Coger el inóculo con el hilo de siembra estéril. 3. Introducir en el medio líquido dentro del tubo y agitar.
  35. 35. Página 36 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico 4. Tapar el tubo con el tapón metálico. 5. Introducir en la estufa para su cultivo a 37ºC. 6. Una vez incubado, se observa y se valora el resultado al día siguiente. Resultados e interpretación Técnica de agitación de un hilo de siembra de platino El medio de cultivo era de color amarillo, y tras la incubación se tornó blanquecino. Esto fue debido al crecimiento del microorganismo. Observaciones A la hora de esterilizar la boquilla del tubo en la llama del mechero, hay que tener cuidado de no derramar el caldo de cultivo. Hay que tener en cuenta que las prácticas anteriores hacen uso de medios sólidos, donde se podía esterilizar la boquilla del tubo sin miedo a derramar el medio de cultivo.
  36. 36. Página 37 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba de la gelatinasa. Objetivo Comprobar la capacidad del microorganismo para metabolizar la gelatina. Fundamento Es una prueba enzimática y del metabolismo de las proteínas. Prueba de la gelatinasa Se pone en contacto el microorganismo problema con un medio de cultivo (gelatina). Si el microorganismo posee la enzima proteolítica gelatinasa, al cultivarlo en el medio, la gelatina se desnaturaliza. Se observa fácilmente si la gelatina pierde su estructura inicial (semisólida), convirtiéndose en líquida cuando disminuye la temperatura a 6ºC aproximadamente. Material y reactivos • Medio de cultivo (gelatina). 12,8 gramos de gelatina en 100 ml de agua destilada • Microorganismo problema • Estufa de incubación • Mechero Bunsen • Asa de siembra de platino • Papel de filtro Técnica 1. Preparar el medio de cultivo. 2. Llenar dos tubos con gelatina nutritiva estéril. 3. Sembrar el primer tubo con el microorganismo problema haciendo uso de la siembra por picadura. 4. El segundo tubo dejarlo tal cual, sin sembrar, haciendo las veces de tubo control. 5. Incubar de 1 a 14 días a 20-25ºC. 6. Observar y anotar el resultado.
  37. 37. Página 38 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultados e interpretación Se interpreta como gelatinasa negativo cuando no hay hidrólisis. Esto supone que a baja temperatura el medio de cultivo esté totalmente sólido. Gelatinasa positivo cuando se incuba a temperatura ambiente o a baja temperatura y se empieza a observar ensanchamiento en la zona de la picadura. Hay hidrólisis y el medio de cultivo se convierte en líquido. Gelatinasa positivo
  38. 38. Página 39 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Gelatinasa positivo Observaciones El tubo control contenía la gelatina en estado sólido, por lo que la práctica es válida. Si la gelatina del tubo control hubiese estado líquida la prueba sería considerada inválida. En caso de invalidez, habría que sospechar una posible contaminación por microorganismos gelatinasa positivo. O una mala realización del medio de cultivo. Para descartar que el problema sea el medio de cultivo, es conveniente realizar más de un medio de cultivo y dividirlo entre varios grupos.
  39. 39. Página 40 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba de oxidación-fermentación de Hugh Leifson. Objetivo Saber si el microorganismo problema tiene un metabolismo oxidativo o fermentativo frente a un determinado hidrato de carbono. Fundamento Esta prueba se realiza en dos tubos que llevan un medio semisólido y azul de bromotimol como indicador. Se añade glucosa al medio de cultivo y se comprueba si el microorganismo problema la oxida o la fermenta. Prueba de oxidación-fermentación de Hugh Leifson Si el pH del medio es inferior a 7 (ácido) se manifiesta con color amarillo. Con un pH superior a 7 (básico) se manifiesta con un azul verdoso. Y finalmente, con un pH similar a 7 (neutro) el medio adquiere un color verde. Material y reactivos • Medio de Hugh Leifson (9.8 gramos por cada litro de agua destilada) y una concentración final de glucosa del 1% • Microorganismo problema • Hilo de siembra • Vaselina o parafina • Mechero Bunsen • Papel de filtro Técnica 1. Preparar dos tubos con el medio de cultivo Hugh Leifson y con glucosa como hidrato de carbono. 2. A uno de los tubos se le añade una capa de vaselina o parafina para provocar, si la hubiere, la fermentación en ausencia de O2. 3. Sembrar el microorganismo en el medio de cultivo haciendo uso del hilo de siembra. 4. Incubar los tubos a 37ºC durante 24 horas. 5. Visualizar y anotar el resultado.
  40. 40. Página 41 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultados e interpretación Si el microorganismo problema oxida o fermenta la glucosa el medio se tornará de un color amarillo. El medio adquirirá un pH ácido debido a la actividad propia del microorganismo. El tubo con presencia de oxígeno (sin capa de vaselina) adquirió color verde. Y el tubo sin presencia de oxígeno (con capa de vaselina) adquirió color amarillo. Por tanto, el microorganismo problema fermenta la glucosa, pero no la oxida. Observaciones Se realizaron, por cada grupo, dos tubos control con el medio y las condiciones de la práctica. La finalidad fue garantizar la validez de todos los resultados.
  41. 41. Página 42 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Elaboración de un medio de cultivo. Objetivo Preparar un medio de cultivo compuesto por agar DNasa. Fundamento El agar DNasa es un medio de cultivo que se utiliza para detectar la actividad enzimática de la desoxirribonucleasa en un microorganismo problema. Este medio resulta ideal para la discriminación entre el Staphylococcus Aureus y el Staphylococcus Epidermidis. Esta discriminación se lleva a cabo sembrando el microorganismo problema y comprobando la actividad DNasa tras poner en contacto el medio, junto con el microorganismo previamente incubado, con HCl. Elaboración de un medio de cultivo de agar DNasa En la actualidad se compran los medios ya elaborados en sus respectivas placas. Los fabricantes suelen ofertar mucha variedad, tanto en medios como en cantidades, lo cual facilita mucho la vida al laboratorio siempre que haya presupuesto. Saber elaborar nuestros propios medios nos garantiza poder continuar con el trabajo del laboratorio ante una rotura de stock del fabricante o una falta puntual de presupuesto. Pero para ello necesitamos tener los medios adecuados, lo cual también supone un desembolso económico.
  42. 42. Página 43 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Material y reactivos • Medio de cultivo ADNasa en polvo • Agua destilada • Probeta • Mechero bunsen • Trípode • Cuchara/espátula • Placas de petri estériles • Vaso de precipitado • Varilla de vidrio • Balanza analítica que discrimina decigramos • Autoclave Técnica 1. Tarar el vaso de precipitado en la balanza. 2. Pesar 42 gramos de polvo de agar DNasa en el propio vaso de precipitado 3. Disolver/suspender los 42 gramos en 1 litro de agua destilada previamente medido en una probeta o en un matraz. Dentro del propio vaso de precipitado. 4. Calentar y agitar con la varilla de vidrio hasta ebullición y hervir durante un minuto. 5. Esterilizar en la autoclave. 6. Dejar enfriar a 45ºC y distribuir el medio en placas de petri estériles. Resultados Se prepararon 300 ml de agar DNasa, por lo que procedimos a disolver 12.6 gramos de polvo del medio de cultivo en 300 ml de agua destilada. Una vez realizados los cálculos y conocidos estos datos procedimos con la técnica.
  43. 43. Página 44 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Medio de cultivo de agar DNasa Composición del agar DNasa
  44. 44. Página 45 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Observaciones Según las instrucciones del envase, si se desea, se pueden añadir 10 gramos de manitol y 0.025 gramos de azul de bromotimol por cada litro del medio.
  45. 45. Página 46 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba de la DNasa. Objetivo Comprobar si un microorganismo problema tiene actividad desoxirribonucleasa. Fundamento Es una prueba enzimática que se emplea para diferenciar distintas especies de Staphylococcus Aureus, que normalmente produce desoxirribonucleasa, de otros Staphylococcus. Prueba de la DNasa Al poner en contacto un microorganismo con un medio que lleva ADN, si es DNasa positiva despolimerizará el ADN cambiando la estructura del medio. En cambio, si es DNasa negativa, no lo hará. Si el método no se observa a simple vista, se debe revelar con HCl 1N. Si el microorganismo produce desoxirribonucleasa, se apreciará un cambio en el agar. Material y reactivos • Microorganismo problema • HCl 1N • Pipeta pasteur • Placa de petri con agar DNasa • Asa de siembra de platino • Mechero bunsen • Papel de filtro • Estufa de cultivo
  46. 46. Página 47 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Sembrar el microorganismo problema en el centro de la placa de petri, sobre el medio de cultivo, en forma de rejilla apretada. 2. Incubar a 35-37ºC de 18 a 20 horas. 3. Sacar la placa de la estufa y añadir unas gotas de HCL 1N sobre la zona que está sembrada. 4. Dejar reposar de 3 a 5 minutos. 5. Visualizar y anotar el resultado. Resultado e interpretación Representación gráfica de la siembra en rejilla Si sale un halo claro alrededor del crecimiento bacteriano el resultado es positivo. Si no se observa ninguna zona clara es negativo. En el caso de nuestro grupo de prácticas, el resultado fue completamente negativo. El estafilococo que teníamos en clase no era del género Aureus por razones evidentes (pese a que se venden modificados genéticamente para no ser patógenos). Por tanto, no tenía actividad desoxirribonucleasa.
  47. 47. Página 48 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Realización de un antibiograma. Objetivo Comprobar la sensibilidad, y la resistencia, a diversos antibióticos de un microorganismo problema. Fundamento Esta prueba se realiza para comprobar la sensibilidad de un microorganismo problema frente a la acción de los antibióticos a los que se somete. Para ello se siembra el microorganismo en cuestión en un medio de Müller-Hinton. E inmediatamente después se sitúan sobre el medio unos discos con antibióticos. Realización de un antibiograma Si el antibiótico es efectivo evitará el crecimiento bacteriano y se propagará por el medio de cultivo por difusión. Si el halo de inhibición es grande se dice que el microorganismo es sensible frente al antibiótico. Y si el halo es de mediano tamaño se dice que su sensibilidad es intermedia. Finalmente, si el halo es inexistente o muy pequeño, con proliferación bacteriana alrededor del disco de antibiótico, se dice que el microorganismo es resistente. Aunque esto no es del todo exacto. Material y reactivos • Mechero bunsen • Papel de filtro • Pinzas metálicas • Placa de petri con Agar Müller-Hinton • Asa de siembra de platino • Microorganismo problema • Discos de antibiótico o Norfloxacino 5 µg o Furanés 300 µg o Eritromicina 15 UI o Gentamicina 10 µg o Amoxicilina 30 µg
  48. 48. Página 49 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Coger un inóculo del microorganismo problema con el asa de siembra de platino. 2. Sembrar el microorganismo problema en el medio de Müller-Hinton. 3. Colocar los discos de antibiótico sobre el medio de cultivo haciendo uso de las pinzas metálicas, pero dejando suficiente separación entre ellos. 4. Incubar a 37ºC durante el tiempo necesario para el crecimiento del microorganismo que estemos utilizando. 5. Visualizar y anotar el resultado. Resultados e interpretación Discos de antibiótico utilizados en la práctica
  49. 49. Página 50 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Medio de cultivo sembrado y con los discos de antibiótico colocados Resultado del antibiograma
  50. 50. Página 51 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Visualizando el resultado del antibiograma El microorganismo problema es sensible a Gentamicina y Norfloxacino. Por contra, es resistente a Furanés, Amoxicilina y Eritromicina. Observaciones Los resultados no son muy fiables porque los discos de antibiótico estaban caducados desde hace años. También resulta curioso que, pese a la caducidad, tanto el Norfloxacino como la Gentamicina hayan funcionado tan bien inhibiendo el crecimiento del microorganismo. Finalmente, para visualizar correctamente un antibiograma es mejor recurrir a un fondo oscuro. De este modo se podrá ver con más detalle tanto los halos de inhibición como las zonas donde sí ha crecido el microorganismo.
  51. 51. Página 52 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba de la catalasa. Objetivo Comprobar si un microorganismo problema posee la enzima catalasa. Fundamento La catalasa es una enzima que se encuentra en la mayoría de los microorganismos aerobios y anaerobios facultativos. Se encuentra normalmente junto a la cromoxidasa y es la responsable del desdoble del H2O2. El agua oxigenada es uno de los productos de la degradación de los hidratos de carbono y es tóxico para nuestro organismo. Motivo por el que los hematíes poseen la enzima catalasa. Prueba de la catalasa Se pone en contacto el microorganismo problema con agua oxigenada. Si se desdobla y aparece O2 el microorganismo es catalasa positiva. El resultado es visible porque en caso de positividad aparecen burbujas fácilmente identificables. Material y reactivos • Microorganismo problema procedente de un cultivo • Pipeta pasteur • Asa de siembra de platino • Portaobjetos • Peróxido de hidrógeno de 100 volúmenes al 30% • Papel de filtro • Mechero bunsen • Portaobjetos
  52. 52. Página 53 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Coger un inóculo del microorganismo problema con un asa de siembra de platino. 2. Depositar el inóculo realizando una impronta sobre un portaobjetos o sobre un trozo de papel de filtro situado sobre el porta. 3. Añadir una gota de H2O2. 4. Visualizar si aparecen o no burbujas y catalogar al microorganismo como catalasa positivo o negativo. Resultado e interpretación Representación gráfica de la técnica
  53. 53. Página 54 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Impronta del microorganismo sobre papel de filtro Si aparecen burbujas en los 10 minutos posteriores al contacto del agua oxigenada con la impronta del microorganismo, el resultado es positivo. En caso contrario el resultado será negativo. El resultado de esta práctica fue positivo, ya que el microorganismo tenía la enzima catalasa. La presencia de burbujas fue clara pese a que fue imposible tomar una fotografía donde se visualizasen. Observaciones No se deben usar microorganismos procedentes de cultivos en agar sangre o agar chocolate ya que producen falsos positivos. Tampoco se debe utilizar un asa de siembra de platino para mezclar el agua oxigenada con el microorganismo, ya que el platino cataliza la reacción. Lo ideal sería utilizar un asa de siembra desechable de plástico, pero no las había en el laboratorio. Finalmente, esta práctica no debe realizarse siempre con cultivos jóvenes.
  54. 54. Página 55 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba de la coagulasa. Objetivo Comprobar si un microorganismo problema posee la enzima coagulasa. Fundamento Es una enzima producida por un determinado microorganismo capaz de coagular el plasma sanguíneo. Su aplicación clínica más importante es la ayuda a la diferenciación del Staphylococcus Aureus de otros Staphylococcus. Prueba de la coagulasa Al poner en contacto el microorganismo problema con plasma, si el microorganismo posee la enzima coagulasa, el plasma coagula. Material y reactivos • Microorganismo problema procedente de un cultivo • Tubo de hemólisis • Asa de siembra de platino • Plasma sanguíneo • Papel de filtro • Mechero bunsen • Baño termostático de agua • Cronómetro • Micropipeta automática • Punta de micropipeta Técnica 1. En un tubo de hemólisis se ponen 0,5 ml de plasma y se le añaden 0,5 ml de microorganismo problema. 2. Mezclar suavemente, por rotación, el plasma con el microorganismo. 3. Incubar a 37ºC en una estufa, o en un baño termostático de agua o arena. 4. Observar cada 30 minutos si se ha coagulado el plasma inclinando el tubo. 5. Realizar la última observación, si no se ha coagulado previamente, a las 4 horas del inicio de la práctica.
  55. 55. Página 56 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e interpretación Si no se ha formado el coágulo a las cuatro horas, como fue en nuestro caso, consideraremos que el microorganismo es coagulasa negativa. En caso de que sí se haya formado el coágulo se considerará al microorganismo como coagulasa positiva. Se comparó el resultado con un tubo control que no presentaba coágulo alguno. El tubo control contenía únicamente plasma. Al tumbar el tubo comprobamos que el plasma no se ha coagulado Observaciones Tuvimos que estar interrumpiendo la clase de bioquímica para hacer lecturas cada media hora porque con 4 horas no nos daba para toda la clase de microbiología. Es muy importante tener el cronómetro a mano y que éste nos avise cada 30 minutos.
  56. 56. Página 57 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba de la fermentación triple. Objetivo Comprobar si el microorganismo problema utiliza los hidratos de carbono presentes en el medio de cultivo. Fundamento Se emplea fundamentalmente para enterobacterias, pero se puede aplicar a cualquier microorganismo. Cuando un microorganismo acidifica el medio porque produce ácidos, esto se pone de manifiesto mediante un indicador como el rojo fenol. Este indicador cambia de color a amarillo si el medio es ácido, y a rojo si el medio es básico. Si el microorganismo no utiliza los hidratos de carbono emplea proteínas que alcalinizan el medio haciendo subir el pH. Los azúcares presentes en el medio de cultivo son glucosa, lactosa y sacarosa. Prueba de la fermentación triple Se siembra el microorganismo problema en un medio de cultivo con los tres azúcares. Este medio de cultivo recibe el nombre de agar TSI (triple-azúcar-hierro). El método de siembra utilizado es el de placa a tubo por lengüeta y picadura. El medio de cultivo proporciona las condiciones ideales para comprobar el uso de los hidratos de carbono que realiza el microorganismo problema. Además, puede que se originen burbujas en el medio, y si dicho gas es SH2 irá acompañado de un ennegrecimiento del agar. Material y reactivos • Asa de siembra de platino • Hilo de siembra de platino • Microorganismo problema • Medio de cultivo TSI en tubo • Mechero bunsen • Papel de filtro • Estufa
  57. 57. Página 58 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Coger un inóculo del microorganismo problema, procedente de una placa, haciendo uso del asa de siembra de platino. 2. Sembrar el microorganismo en el tubo con agar TSI haciendo uso de la técnica por lengüeta. 3. Coger un inóculo del mismo microorganismo problema, procedente de la misma placa, haciendo uso del hilo de siembra de platino. 4. Sembrar el microorganismo en el tubo con agar TSI haciendo uso de la técnica por picadura. 5. Incubar durante 18-24 horas a 37ºC. 6. Observar y anotar el resultado. Resultado e interpretación Si el medio de cultivo vira a color amarillo es porque el microorganismo consume hidratos de carbono acidificando el medio. En cambio, si vira a color rojo es porque el microorganismo hace uso de proteínas alcalinizando el medio. En nuestro caso resultó que el microorganismo consumía tanto la lactosa como la glucosa. Las burbujas de gas fueron muy patentes e incluso provocaron la fractura del medio de cultivo. Otros compañeros atisbaron producción de SH2 debido al ennegrecimiento del agar TSI presente en sus tubos. Agar TSI de coloración amarilla debido a la acidificación del medio por uso de los hidratos de carbono por parte del microorganismo sembrado.
  58. 58. Página 59 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Apreciación de las burbujas producidas por la fermentación de la glucosa y la lactosa Fractura del Agar TSI producida por la producción de ácido y gas de la fermentación de los hidratos de carbono por parte del microorganismo problema.
  59. 59. Página 60 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Tubo sembrado junto a tubo control con Agar TSI sin sembrar. Permite apreciar el cambio de coloración producido respecto al color original del medio. Prueba de la fermentación triple de varios compañeros. En algunos tubos se atisba el ennegrecimiento del medio de cultivo por producción de SH2
  60. 60. Página 61 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Observaciones Hay que mirar el resultado en el tiempo indicado porque los microorganismos comienzan empleando los hidratos de carbono, y cuando éstos se acaban comienzan a usar las proteínas. Si se visualiza más tarde es posible que nos encontremos un resultado que no se corresponde con la realidad. Es preciso hacer uso de un tubo control. El agar TSI es muy ocre y puede que el cambio de tonalidad sea tan leve que nos impida valorar el resultado. A pesar de que el medio está compuesto por tres azúcares, esta técnica solo nos permite conocer si el microorganismo emplea la glucosa y/o la lactosa.
  61. 61. Página 62 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba de la ureasa. Objetivo Comprobar si el microorganismo problema posee la enzima ureasa. Fundamento Esta prueba consiste en detectar la presencia de la enzima ureasa en un determinado microorganismo problema. Esta enzima cataliza la hidrólisis de la urea, que da lugar a dióxido de carbono y amoniaco. Prueba de la ureasa Se pone en contacto el microorganismo problema con un medio de cultivo de Agar urea de Christensen. Si el microorganismo posee la enzima ureasa el medio de cultivo se alcaliniza y cambia de color mediante el indicador que lleva incorporado. Normalmente este indicador es el rojo fenol. Material y reactivos • Asa de siembra de platino • Microorganismo problema procedente de un cultivo • Tubo con medio de cultivo de agar urea de Christensen • Papel de filtro • Mechero bunsen • Estufa de cultivo Técnica 1. Coger un inóculo con el asa de siembra de platino. 2. Sembrar el microorganismo en un medio de agar urea de Christensen. Haciendo uso de la técnica por lengüeta. 3. Incubar a 37ºC hasta un máximo de seis días. 4. Visualizar y anotar el resultado.
  62. 62. Página 63 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e interpretación El medio de cultivo viró hacia una tonalidad amarilla, con evidentes diferencias frente al tubo control. Por tanto, consideramos que es ureasa positiva. Resultado positivo. El color del medio viró hacia el amarillo tras la alcalinización de este. Observaciones El indicador que lleva el medio de cultivo no es rojo fenol, ya que los positivos han virado a color amarillo. Se utilizó un tubo control sin siembra alguna. Este tubo control era de color anaranjado. Como no sabíamos el indicador, consideramos que era positivo al aparecer un color diferente al del control.
  63. 63. Página 64 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba de la oxidasa. Objetivo Comprobar si un microorganismo problema posee la enzima oxidasa. Fundamento La oxidasa es una denominación genérica de una enzima que recibe el nombre de citocromo oxidasa. Hasta ahora se pensaba que era la enzima que participaba en la transferencia de electrones en la cadena respiratoria hacia el oxígeno, y que era única. Se puede definir como una enzima que cataliza electrones cuando son transferidos desde un sustrato al oxígeno. Se ha detectado en microorganismos aerobios y anaerobios facultativos y no se detecta en anaerobios estrictos. Prueba de la oxidasa Se pone en contacto un microorganismo problema con un sustrato que cambia de color cuando se oxida. Si el microorganismo posee la enzima oxidará el sustrato y se podrá detectar. Material y reactivos • Papel de filtro • Tijeras • Portaobjetos • Pipeta pasteur • P-fenil diamina • Microorganismo problema procedente de un cultivo • Asa de siembra de platino Técnica 1. Recortar un trozo de papel de filtro. 2. Colocar el trozo de papel de filtro encima de un portaobjetos. 3. Impregnar el papel con P-fenil diamina haciendo uso de una pipeta pasteur. 4. Realizar la impronta de un microorganismo problema usando un asa de siembra de platino. 5. Visualizar y anotar el resultado.
  64. 64. Página 65 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e interpretación El microorganismo será considerado oxidasa positiva si la impronta adquiere color. Este color es tirando a rojizo. En nuestro caso el resultado fue completamente negativo. La impronta no adquirió ningún color. Observaciones Hubo variedad de resultados porque se utilizaron diferentes microorganismos problema. Fue útil para comparar diversas positividades frente a un negativo claro.
  65. 65. Página 66 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Fenilalanina desaminasa (FAD) Objetivo Comprobar si un microorganismo problema posee la enzima fenilalanina desaminasa (FAD). Fundamento Se pone en contacto un microorganismo problema con un medio de cultivo que contenga fenilalanina. Tras un periodo de incubación se le añade el reactivo Cl3Fe. Este reactivo pone de manifiesto la presencia del compuesto que se produce, por la acción de la FAD, al desaminarse. Fenilalanina desaminasa (FAD) El compuesto resultante es un compuesto ácido -ácido fenilpirúvico-, el cual reacciona con el Cl3Fe originando un color verdoso. Material y reactivos • Tubo con medio de cultivo que contenga fenilalanina • Microorganismo problema procedente de un cultivo • Mechero bunsen • Papel de filtro • Pipeta pasteur • Asa de siembra de platino • Cl3Fe • Estufa • Cronómetro
  66. 66. Página 67 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Coger un inóculo del microorganismo problema, haciendo uso de un asa de siembra, procedente de un cultivo previo en placa. 2. Sembrar el microorganismo problema en el medio de fenilalanina utilizando la técnica de slam o lengüeta. 3. Incubar a 37ºC de 18 a 24 horas. 4. Pasado el tiempo añadir 4 o 5 gotas de Cl3Fe haciendo uso de la pipeta pasteur. Procurar que se deslice bien por el agar inclinando el tubo. 5. Esperar 2 minutos. 6. Observar y anotar la reacción resultante. Resultado e interpretación Si el microorganismo posee la enzima fenilalanina desaminasa (FAD), el medio adquirirá una tonalidad verdosa sobre fondo blanco. Esto debe ocurrir en la zona de siembra donde ha crecido el microorganismo. Reactivo Cl3Fe necesario para la práctica.
  67. 67. Página 68 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Tubos con fenilalanina sembrados e incubados. Listos para recibir el reactivo. Microorganismo fenilalanina desaminasa positivo o FAD+. El resultado fue que el microorganismo es FAD+ ya que el medio cambió a color verdoso sobre fondo blanco tras el contacto con el reactivo.
  68. 68. Página 69 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Observaciones Hay que anotar el resultado en el tiempo indicado, ya que conforme pasan los minutos el color verdoso de los microorganismos positivos tiende a desaparecer. Si esto ocurriese estaríamos ante un falso negativo.
  69. 69. Página 70 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba de la lisina descarboxilasa. Objetivo Comprobar si el microorganismo problema posee la enzima lisina descarboxilasa. Fundamento Se pone en contacto el microorganismo problema en un medio de cultivo con lisina. De este modo podrá actuar la lisina descarboxilasa en el supuesto de que el microorganismo posea la enzima. Prueba de la lisina descarboxilasa Si la enzima actúa sobre la lisina, se produce un compuesto alcalino que recibe el nombre de cadaverina. El medio de cultivo lleva, además de la lisina, un indicador que cambiará de color cuando el medio se alcalinice. Material y reactivos • Microorganismo problema procedente de un cultivo • Asa de siembra de platino • Tubo con medio de cultivo con lisina • Púrpura de bromocresol como indicador • Parafina o vaselina • Mechero bunsen • Papel de filtro • Estufa de incubación Técnica 1. Preparar el medio de cultivo añadiendo púrpura de bromocresol como indicador. 2. Coger un inóculo del microorganismo problema procedente de un cultivo. 3. Sembrar el microorganismo haciendo uso de la técnica por agitación. 4. Calentar el tubo para liberar el oxígeno acercándolo a la llama del mechero bunsen. 5. Acto seguido verter unas gotas de parafina o vaselina. 6. Incubar a 35ºC durante 24 horas. 7. Visualizar y anotar el resultado.
  70. 70. Página 71 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e interpretación El color del tubo no cambió de color y se comparó con un tubo control, siendo el color idéntico en ambos. Por tanto, el microorganismo problema es lisina descarboxilasa negativo. Lisina descarboxilasa negativo. Ldc negativo, ldc positivo y tubo control respectivamente.
  71. 71. Página 72 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Observaciones Otros compañeros inocularon microorganismos que sí poseían la enzima, adquiriendo el medio un tono de color marrón oscuro que se diferenciaba muy bien del color ambarino del control negativo. Este color se mantenía en los medios con microorganismos que no poseían la enzima.
  72. 72. Página 73 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba de la ONPG (Orto Nitro Fenil Galactopiranósido). Objetivo Identificar si un microorganismo problema fermenta o no la lactosa. Fundamento Los microorganismos que fermentan la lactosa pueden poseer uno o dos enzimas. Una de ellas es la lactosa permeasa, que está en la membrana y es capaz de transportar la lactosa, a través de ella, hasta el interior del microorganismo. Otra es la β-D-Galactosidasa, que es una enzima que está en el interior y desdobla la lactosa en glucosa y galactosa. Prueba de la ONPG Se pone en contacto el microorganismo problema con un compuesto como la ONPG, sustituyendo a la lactosa. La ONPG por acción de la β-D-Galactosidasa produce un compuesto coloreado. Si esto ocurre es porque el microorganismo problema presenta la enzima. Material y reactivos • Tubo de centrífuga • Microorganismo problema procedente de un cultivo • Asa de siembra de platino • Agua desionizada • Mechero bunsen • Papel de filtro • Estufa de incubación • Discos de Orto Nitro Fenil Galactopiranósido • Pinza metálica Técnica 1. Preparar un cultivo denso del microorganismo problema en suero salino fisiológico o en agua destilada. Inocular una buena cantidad de microorganismo haciendo uso de la técnica por agitación. 2. Añadir al tubo un disco de Orto Nitro Fenil Galactopiranósido. 3. Incubar a 37ºC de 20 minutos a 24 horas. 4. Visualizar el resultado y anotar.
  73. 73. Página 74 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e interpretación Cultivo denso del microorganismo problema en agua desionizada.
  74. 74. Página 75 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Preparando el disco ONPG para introducirlo en el tubo. El resultado es positivo. El microorganismo es beta-D-galactosidasa positivo, es decir, es capaz de fermentar la lactosa. El microorganismo problema desdobla la lactosa, ya que el medio ha virado a un color amarillo (positivo). En caso contrario, el medio hubiese permanecido incoloro (negativo).
  75. 75. Página 76 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Pruebas IMVIC: Prueba del Indol. Objetivo Comprobar que el microorganismo problema posee la enzima triptofanasa. Fundamento Es una prueba del metabolismo proteico. El medio de cultivo que se utiliza es agua de peptona porque tiene triptófano. Si el microorganismo problema tiene triptofanasa la desdoblará dando lugar a diversos metabolitos (indol, escatol o indol acético) según la naturaleza del propio microorganismo. Pruebas IMVIC: Prueba del Indol Todos los metabolitos son compuestos indólicos que se ponen de manifiesto al añadir el reactivo de Kovacs al medio. De este modo, si dichos compuestos están presentes, aparecerá un anillo de color rojo en la superficie del tubo. Material y reactivos • Microorganismo problema procedente de un cultivo • Medio de cultivo de agua de peptona en tubo • Asa de siembra de platino • Mechero bunsen • Papel de filtro • Pipeta pasteur • Reactivo de Kovacs • Estufa de cultivo Técnica 1. Sembrar el microorganismo problema en el medio de agua de peptona añadiendo dos o tres colonias/inóculos procedentes de un cultivo. Para ello utilizar un asa de siembra y la técnica de agitación. 2. Incubar a 37ºC durante un periodo de tiempo comprendido entre 24 y 48 horas. 3. Añadir cinco gotas de reactivo de Kovacs. 4. Agitar suavemente y dejar reposar.
  76. 76. Página 77 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e interpretación La prueba se considera positiva si aparece un anillo de color rojo en la superficie del medio de agua de peptona. Por contra, si no aparece y el medio permanece con la misma apariencia, el resultado será negativo. Se aprecia anillo rojo en la superficie del medio de agua de peptona. Podemos hablar de que el microorganismo es Indol positivo, ya que posee la enzima triptofanasa.
  77. 77. Página 78 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Pruebas IMVIC: Prueba del Rojo de Metilo. Objetivo Comprobar que el microorganismo problema metaboliza los hidratos de carbono por la vía ácido-mixta. Fundamento El medio de cultivo Clark y Lubs es un medio que tiene lo mínimo necesario para el crecimiento de un microorganismo problema. Pruebas IMVIC: Prueba del Rojo de Metilo Si el microorganismo consume el hidrato de carbono del medio (glucosa) habrá producción de ácido, y esto se pondrá de manifiesto mediante el indicador Rojo de Metilo. Material y reactivos • Microorganismo problema procedente de un cultivo • Medio de cultivo Clark y Lubs • Asa de siembra de platino • Mechero bunsen • Papel de filtro • Pipeta pasteur • Estufa de cultivo • Reactivo Rojo de Metilo Técnica 1. Coger un inóculo del microorganismo problema procedente de un medio de cultivo. 2. Sembrar el microorganismo problema en el medio Clark y Lubs haciendo uso de la técnica de agitación. 3. Incubar a 37ºC durante 48-72 horas. 4. Añadir al medio de cultivo unas gotas de Rojo de Metilo. 5. Observar y anotar el resultado.
  78. 78. Página 79 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e interpretación Si el medio de cultivo se torna ácido es porque el microorganismo consume la glucosa por la vía ácido-mixta. Esto se pone de manifiesto gracias al indicador, haciendo que el medio se vuelva de color rojo. En caso negativo, el medio de cultivo mantendrá su color inicial cuando se añada el indicador. Una vez echado el indicador, aparece color rojo indicando positividad. El microorganismo problema metaboliza la glucosa por la vía ácido-mixta.
  79. 79. Página 80 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Pruebas IMVIC: Voges Proskauer. Objetivo Determinar si un microorganismo problema utiliza la glucosa por la vía butilén-glicólica. Fundamento Si el microorganismo problema utiliza la glucosa por la vía butilén-glicólica originará un compuesto que es la acetoína. Pruebas IMVIC: Voges Proskauer Esta acetoína es el acetil-metil-carbinol que, en presencia de oxígeno atmosférico, y con α- naftol en un medio básico, produce un compuesto coloreado. Material y reactivos • Microorganismo problema procedente de un cultivo • Medio de cultivo Clark y Lubs • Asa de siembra de platino • Mechero bunsen • Papel de filtro • Micropipetas automáticas • Puntas de micropipeta • Estufa de cultivo • Reactivo de α-naftol
  80. 80. Página 81 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Coger un inóculo del microorganismo problema procedente de un cultivo con un asa de siembra de platino. 2. Sembrar el microorganismo problema en un medio Clark y Lubs haciendo uso de la técnica de agitación. 3. Incubar a 37ºC durante 48 horas. 4. Añadir 0,5 ml de α-naftol y 0,5 ml de KOH al 40%. 5. Agitar y poner en posición horizontal para que la superficie de contacto con el oxígeno aumente. 6. Esperar 15 minutos. 7. Poner el tubo en posición vertical y comprobar el resultado. Resultado e interpretación No cambió el color comparado con el control. Por tanto, el microorganismo problema es Voges Proskauer negativo, ya que no utiliza la glucosa por la vía butilén-glicólica. De izquierda a derecha: tubo control, tubo Voges Proskauer positivo y tubo Voges Proskauer negativo.
  81. 81. Página 82 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Pruebas IMVIC: Prueba del Citrato. Objetivo Determinar si un microorganismo problema utiliza el carbono del citrato como fuente de carbono. Fundamento Se siembra el microorganismo en un medio que tenga Citrato de Simmonds, si el microorganismo lo utiliza origina compuestos de amonio que se convierten en amoniaco. Pruebas IMVIC – Prueba del Citrato La alcalinización del medio sucede por el propio amoniaco formado fruto de la liberación de las sales amónicas del medio y de la eliminación del citrato. Esto se pone de manifiesto con el indicador que incluye el medio, que es azul de bromotimol. Material y reactivos • Microorganismo problema procedente de un cultivo • Medio de cultivo de agar inclinado con Citrato de Simmonds • Asa de siembra de platino • Mechero bunsen • Papel de filtro • Estufa de cultivo Técnica 1. Haciendo uso del asa de siembra, coger un inóculo de un microorganismo problema procedente de un medio de cultivo. 2. Sembrar el microorganismo problema en un tubo con medio de agar inclinado con Citrato de Simmonds, haciendo uso de la técnica de siembra en lengüeta. 3. Incubar a 37ºC de 48 a 72 horas con los tubos destapados totalmente. 4. Visualizar y anotar el resultado.
  82. 82. Página 83 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e interpretación Si el medio de cultivo aparece de color azul se dice que es citrato positivo, y si aparece de color verde, original del medio, es negativo. Tubo control, sin sembrar y con el color verde original, y tubo citrato positivo, de color azul que demuestra que el microorganismo problema utiliza el carbono del citrato. Observaciones Me gustaría dar las gracias a Jose A Navarro por la corrección del fundamento de la práctica en los comentarios.
  83. 83. Página 84 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba de Screening. Objetivo Averiguar la capacidad que tiene un microorganismo para degradar un hidrato de carbono. Fundamento Se pone en contacto un microorganismo problema con un medio que tenga un hidrato de carbono determinado. Prueba de Screening Si el microorganismo lo utiliza con formación de gas, éste aparecerá en la campana de Durham. Si hay formación de gas el medio se acidificará y cambiará el color del medio gracias a un indicador. Material y reactivos • Microorganismo problema procedente de un cultivo • Medio de cultivo procedente de un preparado de 90 ml de agua de peptona, 10 ml de glucosa al 10% y 0,1 ml de púrpura de bromocresol • Asa de siembra de platino • Mechero bunsen • Papel de filtro • Estufa de cultivo • Campana de Durham Técnica 1. Coger un inóculo del microorganismo problema, con el asa de siembra de platino, procedente de un medio de cultivo. 2. Sembrar el microorganismo en el medio de cultivo fabricado haciendo uso de la técnica por agitación. 3. Añadir al medio la campana de Durham. 4. Incubar a 37ºC durante 24-48 horas. 5. Visualizar y anotar el color del medio, y la aparición o no de burbujas de gas en la campana de Durham.
  84. 84. Página 85 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e interpretación Si el microorganismo problema ha utilizado la glucosa con producción de gas y ácido, el medio cambiará de color. Se comparará el color con un control negativo que contenga el mismo medio de cultivo, pero sin haber sido sembrado con microorganismo alguno. El tubo control (negativo) es de color morado. El tubo sembrado ha virado al color amarillo debido a la producción de gas y ácido. La campana de Durham se aprecia flotando debido al gas producido. Observaciones El protocolo original de la práctica incluía el rojo fenol como indicador. Finalmente se utilizó como indicador, en su lugar, púrpura de bromocresol.
  85. 85. Página 86 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Determinación cualitativa de anticuerpos febriles. Objetivo Determinar si un suero problema posee anticuerpos frente a un antígeno determinado. Fundamento Cuando se pone en contacto un antígeno con su anticuerpo correspondiente, se produce una reacción de aglutinación que puede observarse a simple vista. Determinación cualitativa de anticuerpos febriles Se trata de una prueba cualitativa en la que se enfrentan varios antígenos a un suero sanguíneo problema. Los elementos antigénicos son conocidos, propios de microorganismos con nombre y apellido. Si en el suero sanguíneo existen anticuerpos contra alguno de los antígenos enfrentados, ocurrirá una reacción de aglutinación que se podrá observar con claridad. Para la validación de la técnica se emplean controles positivos, ya que aseguran la aglutinación y el buen funcionamiento de esta. También se emplean controles negativos que garantizan que los antígenos estén libres de anticuerpos adheridos.
  86. 86. Página 87 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Material y reactivos • Tarjeta de fondo blanco • Bastoncillo de plástico • Papel de filtro • Suero sanguíneo problema • Agua destilada o desionizada • Pipeta pasteur • Antígenos bacterianos y sus respectivos controles positivos con anticuerpos o Antígeno H flagelar ▪ Salmonella Tiphy ▪ Salmonella Paratiphy A o Antígeno O somático ▪ Salmonella Paratiphy A ▪ Brucella Abortus ▪ Proteus Vulgaris OX19 y OX2 ▪ Proteus Mirabilis OXK Técnica 1. Colocar una gota de la muestra problema (suero sanguíneo) en el círculo de la tarjeta destinado a la muestra. 2. Colocar en el mismo círculo, pero separado, una gota del reactivo que contiene el antígeno bacteriano. 3. Mezclar ambas gotas utilizando un pequeño bastoncillo de plástico. 4. Repetir los pasos anteriores utilizando un suero control positivo y agua destilada como control negativo. 5. Agitar suavemente la tarjeta para favorecer la mezcla, su homogeneización y su posterior aglutinación si la hubiere. 6. Visualizar y anotar el resultado
  87. 87. Página 88 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Resultado e interpretación Recipientes comerciales con antígenos (H y O) de diferentes microorganismos conocidos. Resultados tras la mezcla de los antígenos con el suero sanguíneo problema.
  88. 88. Página 89 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Finalmente, los resultados obtenidos fueron los siguientes: • Usando controles positivos: o Brucella Abortus (Ag O): POSITIVO o Salmonella Tiphy (Ag H): POSITIVO • Usando suero sanguíneo problema: o Salmonella Paratiphy (Ag H): NEGATIVO o Salmonella Paratiphy (Ag O): NEGATIVO o Proteus Mirabilis OXK (Ag O): NEGATIVO o Proteus Vulgaris OX2 y OX19 (Ag O): NEGATIVO Observaciones Se utilizaron los controles positivos de los antígenos de la Brucella Abortus y Salmonella Tiphy para poder observar las aglutinaciones. De otro modo, a la vista de los resultados, no se hubiera apreciado aglutinación ninguna debido a la ausencia en la muestra de anticuerpos febriles.
  89. 89. Página 90 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Pruebas ASLO Objetivo Comprobar si una muestra problema tiene anticuerpos contra la streptolisina O. Fundamento Cuando se pone en contacto un antígeno con su anticuerpo correspondiente, se produce una reacción de aglutinación que puede observarse a simple vista. Pruebas ASLO Se pone en contacto un suero problema con una suspensión de látex sensibilizada con streptolisina O, que es una exotoxina estreptocócica. Si en el suero problema hay presencia de anticuerpos Antiestreptolisina O se producirá aglutinación. Material y reactivos • Tarjeta de fondo negro • Bastoncillo de plástico • Papel de filtro • Suero sanguíneo problema • Agua desionizada • Pipeta pasteur • Suspensión de partículas de látex sensibilizadas con el antígeno streptolisina O • Control positivo con anticuerpos antiestreptolisina O
  90. 90. Página 91 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Colocar una gota de la muestra problema (suero sanguíneo) en el círculo de la tarjeta de fondo oscuro. 2. Colocar, en el mismo círculo, pero por separado, una gota de la suspensión que contiene las partículas de látex sensibilizadas con streptolisina O. 3. Mezclar ambas gotas en el mismo pocillo haciendo uso de un bastoncillo de plástico. 4. Repetir los pasos anteriores utilizando un suero control positivo y agua desionizada como control negativo. 5. Agitar suavemente la tarjeta para homogeneizar la mezcla, mejorando la visualización de la aglutinación en caso de positividad. 6. Visualizar y anotar el resultado. Resultado e interpretación Muestra utilizada en un tubo eppendorf junto al resultado (negativo) de la prueba. Los controles validan la prueba. El resultado de la prueba es negativo, pese a que la perspectiva de la foto tomada deja entrever una posible positividad. No se produjo una aglutinación de la muestra y, por tanto, no hay presencia de anticuerpos antiestreptolisina O. Los controles han funcionado bien, validando la prueba y, por ende, el resultado obtenido.
  91. 91. Página 92 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Prueba de reducción de Nitratos Objetivo Comprobar si el microorganismo problema posee la enzima nitrato reductasa y si ha reducido los nitratos a nitritos, o a otra cosa. Fundamento Se pone en contacto el microorganismo problema con un medio que tenga nitratos y se detectan los productos finales. Prueba de reducción de Nitratos En función de estos productos finales se podrá conocer si el microorganismo ha reducido los nitratos o no. Por tanto, comprobaremos si el microorganismo problema posee la enzima nitrato reductasa, también llamada complejo nitratasa. Material y reactivos • Microorganismo problema procedente de un cultivo joven • Medio de cultivo que contenga nitratos • Asa de siembra de platino • Mechero bunsen • Papel de filtro • Estufa de cultivo • α-Naftilamina al 0,5% • Ácido sulfanílico al 0,8% • Polvo de zinc • Balanza analítica que discrimina miligramos
  92. 92. Página 93 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Técnica 1. Coger un inóculo de un microorganismo problema procedente de un cultivo joven, haciendo uso para ello de un asa de siembra de platino. 2. Sembrar el microorganismo problema, en un medio que contenga nitratos, mediante la técnica de agitación. 3. Incubar a 37ºC de 12 a 24 horas. 4. Añadir 1 ml del reactivo α-Naftilamina al 0,5%. 5. Añadir, a continuación, 1 ml de ácido sulfanílico al 0,8%. 6. En función del resultado obtenido (ver resultado e interpretación) añadir 20 mg de polvo de zinc al medio de cultivo. 7. Visualizar y anotar el resultado. Resultado e interpretación Si se forma un color rojo, o rosado, antes de treinta segundos es que había nitritos (Nitrato positivo). En caso contrario, se le añaden 20 mg de polvo de Zn al medio. Si aparece color rosa es que había nitratos que no se habían reducido (Nitrato negativo), y si aparece el mismo color es que se habían reducido los nitratos, pero no a nitritos. Tras añadir los reactivos α-Naftilamina y ácido sulfanílico en el tubo con el microorganismo problema, el medio ha adquirido un color rojo que indica que se han reducido los nitratos a nitritos. Por tanto, el microorganismo es Nitrato positivo y posee la enzima nitrato reductasa. Control negativo de la prueba de reducción de Nitratos.
  93. 93. Página 94 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Cuatro tubos Nitrato positivo cuyos microorganismos poseen la enzima Nitrato reductasa, responsable de la reducción de los nitratos a nitritos. Observaciones El motivo por el que se utiliza polvo de zinc, si el resultado inicial obtenido es negativo, es porque es un potente reductor.
  94. 94. Página 95 33 prácticas de Microbiología Clínica – www.franrzmn.com – Blog de Laboratorio Clínico y Biomédico Título Realización de un API 20E Objetivo Identificar un microorganismo problema mediante la realización de un API específico (API 20E) para el tipo de microorganismo que estamos buscando. En este caso se trata de una Enterobacteriacea. Fundamento Es un sistema que supone la realización de 20 pruebas. Consta de 20 microtubos que contienen los medios deshidratados. Estos medios se incuban con una suspensión de bacterias que, además de inocular el microorganismo, los hidrata. Durante la incubación el metabolismo del microorganismo genera cambios de color en el medio o bien éstos se producen al añadir los reactivos. La interpretación de estos cambios se realiza mediante tablas de lectura o mediante un software informático. La batería consta de 20 pruebas. API 20E • ONPG: Prueba de la ONPG. • ADH, LDC y ODC: Son pruebas de descarboxilación, porque detectan la presencia de descarboxilasas. La LDC es la Lisina Descarboxilasa, la ODC la Ornitina descarboxilasa y la ADH es la Arginina Dihidrolasa. • CIT: Prueba del Citrato. • SH2: Prueba de la fermentación triple. • Ureasa: Prueba de la Ureasa. • TDA: Triptófano desaminasa. Prueba del metabolismo de los compuestos nitrogenados, que pone de manifiesto si el microorganismo posee la enzima triptófano desaminasa. El medio lleva triptófano, y si el microorganismo posee dicha enzima originará amoniaco y un compuesto que, cuando se le añade Cl3Fe aparece un color marrón de manera inmediata, indicando que es positiva. Si el medio queda de color amarillo la prueba es negativa. Se le adiciona una gota de reactivo de TDA para revelar la positividad si la hubiere. • IND: Prueba del Indol • VP: Voges-Proskauer. • GEL: Prueba de la Gelatinasa.

×