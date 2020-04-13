EFG Walkaway for Motorcycles

Successfully reported this slideshow.
■ Marketplace Challenges ■ The Solution that Differentiates You ■ Product Validation ■ Simple Implementation ■ Customer Te...
MARKETPLACE CHALLENGES 3
4 Economy Snapshot – 2018 vs 2020 215,000 3,283,000 March 2018 March 2020 Unemployment Insurance Claims* * US Department o...
5 Dealers Need a Solution Today We can enable you to sell more units NOW. We can enable you to capture greater market shar...
THE SOLUTION THAT DIFFERENTIATES YOU 6
WALKAWAY® The First and Only Vehicle Return Program Covers negative equity up to $7,500 Allows customers to “be free” from...
Proven Product Market AcceptanceEFGlaunched WALKAWAYin2007 Over 826,750 complimentary waivers have been written since inc...
Who Qualifies for WALKAWAY 9 For loans up to 84 months, and a maximum finance amount of $75,000 on all new or used vehicle...
WALKAWAY Complimentary Covered Circumstances: ■ Involuntary Unemployment ■ Physical Disability ■ Loss of Driver’s License ...
WALKAWAY Upsell - Standard 11 WALKAWAY Standard covers the full loan term for up to 84 months, covering negative equity up...
WALKAWAY Standard With Payment Relief ■ Covered circumstances are the same, PLUS one 90-day (3 months) payment directly to...
WALKAWAY Upsell - Elite 13 WALKAWAY Elite covers the full loan term for up to 84 months, covering negative equity up to $1...
WALKAWAY Elite With Payment Relief ■ Covered circumstances are the same as Elite, PLUS two 90-day (6 months) payments dire...
In a Life-changing Event, Which Makes Sense? Traditional ■ Become delinquent ■ Additional late fees ■ Collection costs ■ R...
16 1. Customer experiences qualifying event and files benefit request. 2. Benefit approved, vehicle appraised at dealershi...
PRODUCT VALIDATION 17
Today’s Consumer Transient / global workforce Shift away from lifetime employment Consumer debt is at an all-time high Lon...
19 Close to half of survey respondents said they are somewhat to not at all confident in their current job security. Consu...
20 87% said that if the vehicle return protection was not complimentary but available for sale, they would be willing to p...
Customer Testimonials
22 Lives Impacted by WALKAWAY “I never thought it could happen to me. Due to my situation, I lost my income… The process w...
APPENDIX: ABOUT EFG 23
24 EFG IS…
■ According to EFG Companies’ most recent client satisfaction study, compliance was deemed one of the top three most criti...
26 Award-Winning Customer Claims Experience
27 THANK YOU 826,754Total number of WALKAWAY waivers generated since 2007 947Total number of claims since 2007 $3,890,062T...
  2. 2. ■ Marketplace Challenges ■ The Solution that Differentiates You ■ Product Validation ■ Simple Implementation ■ Customer Testimonials 2 Agenda 826,754Total number of WALKAWAY waivers generated since 2007 947Total number of claims since 2007 $3,890,062Total claim amount paid since 2007
  3. 3. MARKETPLACE CHALLENGES 3
  4. 4. 4 Economy Snapshot – 2018 vs 2020 215,000 3,283,000 March 2018 March 2020 Unemployment Insurance Claims* * US Department of Labor News Release, March 26, 2020 2018 – Banner Year for the US Economy: ■ Unemployment was at 3.6% (its lowest since 2011) ■ Yet, 39% of adults surveyed would struggle to pay for an unexpected $400 emergency expense* 2020 – COVID-19 Tanks the US Economy: ■ On March 25, 2020, The U.S. Department of Labor reported that unemployment claims rose to 3.28 million, shattering the Great Recession peak of 665,000.
  5. 5. 5 Dealers Need a Solution Today We can enable you to sell more units NOW. We can enable you to capture greater market share as the country recovers in the UPCOMING MONTHS. We can inspire greater customer satisfaction and loyalty TODAY. $GREATER PROFITS
  6. 6. THE SOLUTION THAT DIFFERENTIATES YOU 6
  7. 7. WALKAWAY® The First and Only Vehicle Return Program Covers negative equity up to $7,500 Allows customers to “be free” from their loan, keeping their credit rating intact 7
  8. 8. Proven Product Market AcceptanceEFGlaunched WALKAWAYin2007 Over 826,750 complimentary waivers have been written since inception More than $3.89 million in claims paid, freeing consumers from loan or lease obligations Complete end-to-end administrative systems and process in place 8
  9. 9. Who Qualifies for WALKAWAY 9 For loans up to 84 months, and a maximum finance amount of $75,000 on all new or used vehicles. All consumers, regardless of: ■ Age ■ Health ■ Employment
  10. 10. WALKAWAY Complimentary Covered Circumstances: ■ Involuntary Unemployment ■ Physical Disability ■ Loss of Driver’s License due to Medical Impairment ■ International Employment Transfer ■ Self-Employed Personal Bankruptcy ■ Accidental Death 10 A 12-Month Complimentary waiver would be provided on every vehicle, covering negative equity up to $7,500.
  11. 11. WALKAWAY Upsell - Standard 11 WALKAWAY Standard covers the full loan term for up to 84 months, covering negative equity up to $7,500 (maximum amount financed: $75K) Covered circumstances remain the same: ■ Involuntary Unemployment ■ Physical Disability ■ Loss of Driver’s License due to Medical Impairment ■ International Employment Transfer ■ Self-Employed Personal Bankruptcy ■ Accidental Death
  12. 12. WALKAWAY Standard With Payment Relief ■ Covered circumstances are the same, PLUS one 90-day (3 months) payment directly to lender on behalf of the customer ■ Customers who utilize their payment benefit may keep their vehicle and retain the privilege of returning it if circumstances do not change ■ The amount is not pro-rated and never has to be repaid, even if the customer regains their health and/or returns to work inside the 90-day period 12 WALKAWAY Standard Plus Payment Relief covers loans up to 84 months covering $7,500 in negative equity. (maximum amount financed: $75K)
  13. 13. WALKAWAY Upsell - Elite 13 WALKAWAY Elite covers the full loan term for up to 84 months, covering negative equity up to $15,000 (maximum amount financed: $75K) Covered circumstances remain the same as Standard, PLUS: ■ Temporary Job Loss ■ Mental Disability ■ Critical Illness ■ Death Due to Critical Illness
  14. 14. WALKAWAY Elite With Payment Relief ■ Covered circumstances are the same as Elite, PLUS two 90-day (6 months) payments directly to lender on behalf of the customer ■ Customers who utilize their payment benefit may keep their vehicle and retain the privilege of returning it if circumstances do not change ■ The amount is not pro-rated and never has to be repaid, even if the customer regains their health and/or returns to work inside the 90-day period 14 WALKAWAY Elite Plus Payment Relief covers loans up to 84 months covering $15,000 in negative equity. (maximum amount financed: $75K)
  15. 15. In a Life-changing Event, Which Makes Sense? Traditional ■ Become delinquent ■ Additional late fees ■ Collection costs ■ Recovery fees ■ Repossession costs ■ Legal fees ■ Storage fees ■ Auction fees WALKAWAY  Return vehicle to the dealership  Freedom from debt with no adverse impact on credit  Where do you think they will get their next motorcycle when they get back on their feet? 15 OR
  16. 16. 16 1. Customer experiences qualifying event and files benefit request. 2. Benefit approved, vehicle appraised at dealership, value calculated. Dealer estimate based on NAR Black Book and NADA Yellow Book. 3. Customer must be current on payments and pay balance after benefit. 4. Customer returns vehicle to dealership, who remits monies for assessed value, and remarkets vehicle. 5. The program provides benefit payment for negative equity to lender, along with dealership check for vehicle. 6. Loan balance is satisfied in full. Customer is relieved of financial investment and negative impact on credit. 7. Customer trusts you with their next vehicle purchase and / or auto loan and vehicle purchase, when they get back on their feet. How Does the Program Work?
  17. 17. PRODUCT VALIDATION 17
  18. 18. Today’s Consumer Transient / global workforce Shift away from lifetime employment Consumer debt is at an all-time high Longer financial obligations Aging population with health concerns Negative equity is an epidemic 18
  19. 19. 19 Close to half of survey respondents said they are somewhat to not at all confident in their current job security. Consumer Market Research Top 3 areas of concern over the next 2 years: 1. Government policy 2. Economy 3. Having enough pension/ income to retire 65.8% are somewhat to not at all confident they could find a job with comparable pay within 30-90 days, if they lost their current job
  20. 20. 20 87% said that if the vehicle return protection was not complimentary but available for sale, they would be willing to pay up to $500 for the protection. Consumer Market Research 78% of survey respondents said they are somewhat to very likely to purchase a vehicle from a dealer who offers complimentary vehicle return over one who does not. 50% would be willing to drive 31-50 miles to purchase a vehicle from a dealer who offers complimentary vehicle return.
  21. 21. Customer Testimonials
  22. 22. 22 Lives Impacted by WALKAWAY “I never thought it could happen to me. Due to my situation, I lost my income… The process was easy, reliable, and excellent.” Dra. Lizette Irizarry Loyola “I felt relieved when the claim was approved because I didn’t have to fall behind on my mortgage. I care about my credit score and I am glad it was not impacted.” Ricardo Arocho Valle “It was 100% guaranteed, that if you lost your job no problem giving it back.” Timothy Geary
  23. 23. APPENDIX: ABOUT EFG 23
  24. 24. 24 EFG IS…
  25. 25. ■ According to EFG Companies’ most recent client satisfaction study, compliance was deemed one of the top three most critical services EFG provides. It’s for this very reason that EFG became one of the first F&I providers to AFIP-certify its field team. ■ With more than one million in force contracts, EFG handles a significant amount of private consumer data. It is because of this that data security is mission critical at EFG Companies. That’s why EFG achieved SSAE-18 certification. This certification demonstrates to EFG’s clients and contract holders that EFG has the necessary processes in place to ensure that their personal and confidential information is secure. ■ The Consumer Credit Compliance Certification from the National Automotive Finance Association helps EFG Companies positively impact the long-term success of its clients. This certification qualifies EFG’s Vice President of Compliance to serve as a compliance officer in a lending institution. This is a critical perspective that EFG utilizes when acting as a facilitator, training on compliance best-practices, educating clients on the magnitude of what lenders are facing, and preparing them for future compliance initiatives. 25 Compliant Profitability
  26. 26. 26 Award-Winning Customer Claims Experience
  27. 27. 27 THANK YOU 826,754Total number of WALKAWAY waivers generated since 2007 947Total number of claims since 2007 $3,890,062Total claim amount paid since 2007

