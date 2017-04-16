Tn stp 209_242_27919

ANÁLISE DO GERENCIAMENTO DE SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO EM UM SILO DE ARMAZENAGEM DE GRÃOS: VERIFICAÇÃO DA CONFORMIDADE COM A NO...
  1. 1. ANÁLISE DO GERENCIAMENTO DE SEGURANÇA DO TRABALHO EM UM SILO DE ARMAZENAGEM DE GRÃOS: VERIFICAÇÃO DA CONFORMIDADE COM A NORMA REGULAMENTADORA NR-33 Pedro Henrique Silva (IFMG) pedrohenriquegol@hotmail.com Lucas Pimenta Silva Paiva (IFMG) lucas.paiva.aguanil@gmail.com Kamyla Espindola Gibram Reis (IFMG) kamylaespindola@gmail.com Estefania Paula da Silva (IFMG) faninhapaula@gmail.com Carlos Roberto De Sousa Costa (IFMG) carlaocbn@bol.com.br Nas unidades armazenadoras de grão é frequente a ocorrência de acidentes de trabalho tais como queda de altura, asfixia, incêndios e explosões. Acidentes de trabalho ocorrem tanto com trabalhadores mais jovens como com trabalhadores mais experientes, pois todos estão vulneráveis a algum acidente, a partir do momento que haja alguma imprudência. A falta de informações sobre os meios de prevenção são os maiores causadores de acidentes nos espaços confinados. O objetivo deste trabalho foi analisar um silo graneleiro, verificando as condições de segurança conforme os requisitos da Norma Regulamentadora NR-33 (Segurança e Saúde nos Trabalhos em Espaços Confinados) e destacar a conformidade da instituição com a mesma. Após análise e verificação do silo, concluiu-se que a maioria dos requisitos da Norma Regulamentadora NR-33 não foram atendidos pela instituição. Portanto foram elaboradas sugestões e medidas preventivas para que a mesma entre em conformidade com a norma proposta no trabalho, melhorando a qualidade de vida e segurança dos trabalhadores e pessoas que transitam pelo local. Palavras-chave: Espaço confinado, risco de acidentes, NR-33 XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015.
  2. 2. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 2 1. Introdução O Brasil passa por um grande crescimento na área agrícola, principalmente a produção de grãos. Com isto é necessário que as unidades de armazenamento de grãos cresçam na mesma proporção, para que a demanda seja suprida. O Brasil conta com um território de cerca de 12 milhões de hectares destinados à produção de tais culturas. A produção anual gira em torno de 40 milhões de toneladas, onde 98% são produzidos nas regiões Sul e Centro-Oeste do país (SANTOS, 2009). Devido ao grande aumento de unidades de armazenagem, percebe-se uma necessidade de criar uma gestão que tem por objetivo melhorar as condições de armazenamento e os serviços desenvolvidos no ambiente organizacional. De acordo com Weber (2005), dentro do processo de armazenagem o silo é um componente indispensável para a indústria, sendo ele o responsável por guardar, e garantir a qualidade dos grãos, possibilitando assim a comercialização em qualquer época do ano. No entanto, os silos, devido a sua complexidade e dimensão, podem ser centros de grandes acidentes do trabalho, por serem caracterizados espaços confinados, lugares fechados, enclausurados, perigosos e traiçoeiros (AMARILLA et al., 2012). A falta de uma gestão de segurança no trabalho deixa os funcionários vulneráveis a vários riscos nestes locais, alguns podendo levar à acidentes fatais. O ambiente confinado em questão apresenta riscos de acidentes como quedas, devido à necessidade de trabalho em altura, asfixia devido a soterramentos nos grãos, intoxicação por produtos químicos, choque elétrico e grande risco de morte iminente decorrente de possíveis explosões e incêndios devido a presença de IPVS - Atmosfera Imediatamente Perigosa à Vida ou à Saúde (RANGEL JR., 2011). Para implementar um sistema ou programas de gestão de segurança é preciso, primeiramente, fazer um levantamento amplo sobre as condições do ambiente de trabalho e as ocorrências de acidentes naquele local. Assim será possível determinar os locais que devem ser estudados com mais rigor e assim elaborar programas de prevenção (LIMA, 2004). Em um estudo de segurança em um espaço confinado todos os locais devem ser considerados inseguros, até que sejam providas condições mínimas de segurança e saúde. Estas condições são impostas pelo MTE - Ministério do Trabalho e Emprego através da norma regulamentadora NR- 33 Segurança e Saúde nos Trabalhos em Espaços Confinados aprovada pela PORTARIA MTE
  3. 3. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 3 Nº 202, DE 22 DE DEZEMBRO DE 2006. Diante desse contexto, o presente trabalho tem por objetivo principal identificar espaços confinados presentes em um Instituto de Ensino Superior localizado no Centro-Oeste de Minas Gerais e fazer um levantamento, tanto dos riscos existentes, como da conformidade do trabalho com a Norma Regulamentadora NR-33. 2. Referencial teórico 2.1. Unidade armazenadora de grãos Segundo Zago et.al. (2012), a unidade armazenadora de grãos possui o ciclo de serviços de recebimento, limpeza, secagem, armazenamento e expedição, sendo que para o melhor funcionamento desta foi dividido em partes. A parte estrutural é formada por moega, silo- pulmão e silos de armazenamento, já a parte de máquinas é composta, segundo Weber (2005), por pré-limpeza, secadores e máquinas de limpeza e por final o processo de transporte, como, correias transportadoras, elevadores de caçamba, transportadores helicoidais e transportadores de paleta. 2.1.1. Espaço Confinado O espaço confinado é um espaço com acessos limitados, ventilação inadequada ou deficiente e não sendo projetado para presença humana contínua, representa sérios riscos à saúde dos trabalhadores que entram nele para execução de trabalhos, rotineiros ou não. (SOLDERA, 2012) De acordo com a norma NR-33, espaço confinado é classificado como “qualquer área ou ambiente não projetado para ocupação humana contínua, que possua meios limitados de entrada e saída, cuja ventilação existente é insuficiente para remover contaminantes ou onde possa existir a deficiência ou enriquecimento de oxigênio.” (NR 33, 2012).
  4. 4. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 4 Segundo Soldera (2012) apud. Instituto Nacional para Segurança e Saúde Ocupacional – NIOSH dos Estados Unidos os espaços podem ser classificados de acordo com o risco que este oferece ao trabalhador.  Os espaços confinados que apresentam a possibilidade da existência de Atmosfera IPVS, podendo ter como características, a ausência de oxigênio, risco explosões ou serem tóxicos, são classificados como Espaços Classe A;  Os espaços confinados que não representam riscos imediatos à vida ou à saúde, mas possuem riscos de lesões e doenças de trabalho, tendo a necessidade de procedimentos de resgate e utilização de EPIs, são classificados como Espaços Classe B;  Os espaços confinados, onde os risco de acidentes são insignificantes, uma vez que o procedimento de trabalho é de forma simples são classificados como Espaços Classe C. 2.2. Riscos nos espaços confinados Segundo Soldera (2012), os espaços confinados são ambientes de trabalho de milhares de pessoas, e mesmo que haja conhecimento dos riscos existentes a maioria das vezes são ignorados, o que gera um grande número de acidentes e doenças relacionadas ao trabalho. Rangel Jr. (2009) classifica os riscos dos espaços confinados de acordo com sua natureza, sendo eles de natureza química, física e ergonômica. Soldera (2012) descreve como maiores causadores de acidentes: postura incorreta de trabalho, níveis incorretos de oxigênio, presença de gases e vapores tóxicos e inflamáveis, exposição aos agentes, explosão e incêndio, choques elétricos e riscos combinados. Já em ambientes confinados, principalmente aqueles usados para armazenagem de grãos, descumprir as Normas Regulamentadoras, neste caso, mais especificamente a NR-33, pode resultar na ocorrência de acidentes graves e/ou fatais como incêndios e explosões (ZAGO et. al., 2012), Segundo Sá (2012), as explosões ocorrem em sua maioria em unidades processadoras, onde as poeiras têm propriedades combustíveis, sendo que, para isto a poeira deve estar dispersa no ar e em concentração suficiente para causar as explosões. Os incêndios podem ocorrer com
  5. 5. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 5 qualquer material combustível, desde que as partículas estejam sob pressão, sem muito espaço entre uma e outra, impedindo o contato direto e abundante com o oxigênio do ar (SÁ, 2012). Além de riscos de incêndios e explosões em armazenadores de grãos, há o risco de soterramento, que geralmente ocorre quando o operador deixa de usar o cinto de segurança, o que impede a retirada do mesmo caso fique preso nos grãos. Neste caso segundo Zago et. al. (2013), deve-se estabilizar os grãos para que faça a retirada do trabalhador. A Figura 1 ilustra um exemplo de como os grãos podem configurar uma grande massa contra a parede do silo ou em várias formações, quando armazenado em más condições. Figura 1 - Soterramento em silos Fonte: ACCA, 2011 A Figura 2 mostra o engolfamento, que pode ser classificado como a captura de pessoas em sólidos finamente divididos. Figura 2 - Engolfamento
  6. 6. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 6 Fonte: ACCA, 2011 2.3. NR-33 A NR-33 (2012) estabelece os requisitos mínimos para o reconhecimento, avaliação, monitoramento e controle dos riscos existentes no espaço confinado, de forma a garantir a segurança e saúde dos trabalhadores (BRASIL, 2012b). A norma tem como objetivos atender assuntos como as responsabilidades dos trabalhadores, a gestão de segurança e saúde dos trabalhadores em espaços confinados e situações de emergência e salvamento (BRASIL, 2012). 2.3.1. Responsabilidade dos trabalhadores Soldera (2012) ressalta em seu trabalho, como responsabilidades do empregador segundo a NR 33 os seguintes requisitos:  A empresa deve ter um responsável técnico responsável pelo cumprimento da NR-33;  Os espaços confinados presentes na empresa devem ser identificados, assim como os riscos específicos de cada um;  E necessário implementar a gestão de segurança, de forma que garanta permanentemente boas condições de trabalho no ambiente;  Garantir que os trabalhadores sejam capacitados para as atividades no local, tanto os da própria empresa como de empresas contratadas;  A atividade dentro do espaço confinado só poderá ocorrer após a emissão da Permissão de Entrada e Trabalho (PET);  Garantir que empresas contratadas estejam em conformidade com a NR-33;  Em caso de suspeição de condição de risco grave e iminente, nenhuma atividade deve ser desenvolvida, procedendo ao imediato abandono do local;  Ter as informações do local confinado, sempre atualizadas para cada entrada. Além do empregador, Soldera (2012), descreve como responsabilidade dos trabalhadores:  A colaboração com a empresa cumprindo a norma regulamentadora;
  7. 7. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 7  Utilizar os equipamentos oferecidos pela empresa para a prevenção de acidentes;  Comunicar com a empresa sobre situações de riscos que sejam desconhecidas por ela;  Colocar em prática as orientações passadas em treinamentos. 2.3.2. Procedimentos de segurança e saúde Segundo a NR 33, quando um funcionário entra em um espaço confinado, é necessário que se preencha a PET - Permissão de Entrada e Trabalho. Ele é um documento escrito contendo o conjunto de medidas de controle visando à entrada e desenvolvimento de trabalho seguro, além de medidas de emergência e resgate em espaços confinados. Ele é preenchido pelo supervisor de entrada, e só tem validade para uma única vez para um único ciclo de entrada e saída do funcionário. A Norma Regulamentadora ainda exige a sinalização adequada para informar o trabalhador que ali existe um espaço confinado e alertá-lo dos riscos. Pode-se observar na Figura 3 a sinalização proposta pela NR-33 para um espaço confinado. Figura 3 - Sinalização de um espaço confinado Fonte: Anexo II da norma NR 33 2.3.3. Situação de emergência e salvamento Segundo Soldera (2012), qualquer programa de prevenção de riscos para espaços confinados deve realizar um estudo minucioso dos meios e possibilidades para retirada e socorro das
  8. 8. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 8 pessoas envolvidas nestas operações, com equipes treinadas e com equipamentos adequados ao resgate, socorro e remoção no caso de um possível acidente. A NR-33 define como exigências para situações de emergência, sendo o empregador responsável por garantir que a empresa tenha a descrição dos possíveis cenários de acidentes, obtidos a partir da Análise de Riscos, como a descrição dos procedimentos de emergência. Garantir que o funcionário possua capacidade para utilizar os equipamentos de comunicação, iluminação de emergência, busca, resgate, primeiros socorros e transporte de vítimas, sendo também o responsável pelo acionamento da equipe, pública ou privada, para execução das medidas de resgate e primeiros socorros. Também ressalta a importância de exercícios simulados para salvamento serem feitos anualmente sendo que a equipe de salvamento deve contemplar todos os possíveis cenários de acidentes identificados na análise de risco. 3. Metodologia Este capítulo é direcionado a apresentar os métodos de pesquisa selecionados, demonstrando o delineamento utilizado para obter respostas aos problemas de estudo. Appolinário (2004, p.150) define pesquisa como: Processo através do qual a ciência busca dar respostas aos problemas que se lhe apresentam. Investigação sistemática de determinado assunto que visa obter novas informações e/ou reorganizar as informações já existentes sobre um problema específico e bem definido “É a metodologia que explicita as opções teóricas fundamentais, expõe as implicações do caminho escolhido para compreender determinada realidade e o homem em relação com ela” (MINAYO,1994, p. 22). 3.1. Abordagem utilizada Esta pesquisa se caracteriza como aplicada, visto que gera conhecimentos úteis à solução de problemas reais. De acordo com Barros e Lehfeld (2000, p. 78), a pesquisa aplicada tem como motivação a necessidade de produzir conhecimento para aplicação de seus resultados, com o objetivo de “contribuir para fins práticos, visando à solução mais ou menos imediata do problema encontrado na realidade”.
  9. 9. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 9 Em relação ao ponto de vista da forma de abordagem do problema, é classificada como qualitativa. A utilização deste método de pesquisa possibilita avaliar o problema que está sendo estudado. Deve-se ter como foco a intenção de buscar compreender o fenômeno, quando observado minuciosamente. Trata-se da ação fundamental na pesquisa qualitativa, e quanto mais o pesquisador se apropria de detalhes, melhor se torna a compreensão da experiência que foi compartilhada pelo sujeito. 3.2. Estratégia de pesquisa Neste trabalho as estratégias de pesquisa foram: pesquisa bibliográfica, pesquisa documental. 3.2.1. Pesquisa bibliográfica Os objetivos mais comuns da pesquisa bibliográfica são compreender e discutir a revisão da literatura sobre o tema de pesquisa (TACHIZAWA e MENDES, 2006). Isto ocorre basicamente por consulta e estudo de livros, artigos, trabalhos monográficos, jornais e enciclopédias. A principal fonte bibliográfica desta pesquisa é constituída de artigos científicos que foram publicados em periódicos, os quais se enquadram em um período de tempo de até 10 (dez) anos da pesquisa, com exceção para artigos mais antigos, de pesquisadores com grande relevo acerca do tema abordado. 3.2.2. Pesquisa documental “A analise documental busca identificar informações factuais nos documentos a partir de questões e hipoteses de interesse” (CAULLEY apud LÜDKE e ANDRE, 1986:38); “Uma pessoa que deseja empreender uma pesquisa documental deve, com o objetivo de constituir um corpus satisfatório, esgotar todas as pistas capazes de lhe fornecer informações interessantes” (CELLARD, 2008: 298);
  10. 10. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 10 “A técnica documental vale-se de documentos originais, que ainda não receberam tratamento analítico por nenhum autor. [...] é uma das técnicas decisivas para a pesquisa em ciências sociais e humanas” (HELDER, 2006:1-2). O documento utilizado neste trabalho foi a Norma Regulamentadora NR-33 (2012) Segurança E Saúde Nos Trabalhos Em Espaços Confinados. 3.3. Tipo de investigação Quanto ao tipo de investigação, classifica-se como uma pesquisa exploratória, buscando através do estudo de bibliografias referentes à NR 33 – Espaços Confinados, conhecimentos necessários para a elaboração de Procedimentos Operacionais Padrão. Para Gil (2002), este tipo de pesquisa, proporciona maior entendimento sobre o problema, com intenção de explicitá-lo ou a formar hipóteses. Está pesquisa busca o aperfeiçoamento de ideias ou a descoberta de percepções. 3.4. Questionário Segundo Parasuraman (1991), um questionário é tão somente um conjunto de questões, feito para gerar os dados necessários para se atingir os objetivos do projeto. A importância dos questionários passa pela facilidade com que se interroga um elevado número de pessoas, num espaço de tempo relativamente curto. O questionário utilizado foi proposto por Zago et. al. (2012). Ele conta com 74 questões fechadas, que são elaboradas de acordo com a Norma Regulamentadora NR-33 e aplicado no dia 27 de Abril de 2015 para o responsável pelo local. 3.5. Cenário de pesquisa O trabalho foi feito em um Instituto Federal de Ensino Técnico e Superior, localizado no centro-oeste de Minas Gerias, que possui uma unidade armazenadora de grãos em suas instalações.
  11. 11. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 11 Atualmente, a instituição possui um campus de 328,76 hectares e cerca de 40 mil metros quadrados de construções, onde são oferecidos cursos profissionalizantes, de Ensino Médio, de graduação (Tecnologia, Bacharelado e Licenciatura) e pós-graduação. A instituição possui mais de dois mil alunos e um corpo docente composto por 111 professores, além de 122 servidores da área administrativa e 106 trabalhadores terceirizados. 4. Resultado e discussão 4.1. Identificação do local Foi observado que o Instituto conta com alguns setores agroindustriais dentro do campus, sendo um deles uma fábrica de ração a qual sua produção é voltada para consumo do próprio local, uma vez que o mesmo possui vários setores de criação animal. Na fábrica de rações foi identificado um silo de armazenagem de grãos, sendo classificado como Espaço Confinado Classe A, pois foi constatado que existe o risco de explosões e incêndios, devido a liberação de gases pelos grãos. É possível observar, na Figura 4, o ambiente confinado identificado. Figura 4 - Espaço confinado identificado na fábrica de rações Fonte: dos autores A empresa em estudo possui Equipamentos de Proteção Individual (EPIs) e equipamentos para auxiliar no serviço dentro do espaço confinado. Nota-se também que as atividades dentro do espaço confinado acontecem poucas vezes ao ano e os funcionários que as desenvolvem não possuem treinamento para realizarem trabalhos em espaços confinados. Contudo, fica evidente a possibilidade de acidentes graves ocorrerem durante as atividades, tanto pelos
  12. 12. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 12 riscos biológicos e químicos, como pelos riscos mecânicos, que podem causar soterramentos ou quedas de níveis diferentes. Como pode ser observado na Figura 5, o silo não possui placas de identificação nem travas de segurança nas portas de entrada, sendo assim um lugar perigoso e acessível à qualquer pessoa que esteja naquele local. Figura 5 - Entrada do espaço confinado Fonte: dos autores 4.2. Aplicação do Check-List Foram questionados 74 itens quanto à conformidade e não conformidade com a NR-33 (2012). A Figura 6 ilustra os resultados obtidos, a partir da aplicação do check list na fábrica de rações. Figura 6 – Conformidade da empresa com os requisitos propostos pela norma NR-33 Fonte: dos autores A fábrica de rações apresentou um resultado negativo, visto que, 62% dos itens referentes à norma NR-33 estão em não conformidade na empresa estudada, e apenas 38% estão conformes. Para realizar a análise dos itens conferidos, o check-list foi dividido em seis partes: Medidas
  13. 13. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 13 Técnicas de Prevenção, Medidas Administrativas, Medidas Pessoais, Capacitação para Trabalhos em Espaços Confinados, Emergência e Salvamento, e Disposições Gerais (ANEXO I). A instituição obteve 8 (oito) itens não conformes em Medidas Técnicas de Prevenção, 7 (sete) em Medidas Administrativas, 5 (cinco) em Medidas Pessoais, 7 (sete) em Capacitação para Trabalhos em Espaços Confinados, 5 (cinco) em Emergência e Salvamento e 14 (quatorze) em Disposições Gerais. 4.3. Sugestões e medidas preventivas Diante da identificação do espaço confinado e obtendo todas as informações relevantes, tornou-se necessária a execução de uma APR - Análise Preliminar de Risco do ambiente. Com a análise foram feitas as seguintes observações: Nas Medidas Técnicas de Prevenção foi possível notar:  O ambiente não possui placas informativas dos riscos existentes;  Não possui travas de segurança para impedir o acesso de pessoas não capacitadas ao local;  A empresa não conta com equipamentos para verificação da atmosférica do ambiente. Contudo é necessário que a empresa reestruture o espaço com sinalizações e travas de segurança, para que o acesso aos espaços só seja designado às pessoas capacitadas. Também é preciso que a empresa faça o monitoramento dos riscos atmosféricos antes da emissão da PET. Em Medidas Administrativas percebe-se que:  A empresa não possui registro dos espaços confinados, bem como de seus riscos;  Não segue o procedimento correto sugerido pela NR33 para a realização do trabalho no ambiente confinado como a emissão da PET e seu arquivamento. Sendo assim, a empresa deve identificar os riscos presentes no local de trabalho, para que primeiramente, esta adote medidas para isolar, sinalizar, controlar ou eliminar. Uma vez que isto não seja possível deve-se exigir o uso dos EPC’s, e dos EPI’s.
  14. 14. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 14 É necessário que a empresa certifique-se da emissão da PET, pois esta é responsável por relatar as condições do local e do funcionário antes da entrada no espaço confinado. Em Capacitação para Trabalhos em Espaços Confinados é percebido que:  Os funcionários não possuem treinamentos obrigatórios para a realização das atividades. Portanto, é necessário que a empresa ofereça e exija cursos de capacitação, tanto para funcionários como para supervisores. Se tratando de Emergência e Salvamento, de acordo com a análise de riscos do local:  Não existem procedimentos de segurança elaborados, sendo que os trabalhadores são incapacitados para realizar qualquer salvamento pela falta de conhecimento por parte dos mesmos. Como os funcionários estão sujeitos a acidentes a qualquer momento, é preciso que a empresa garanta que estes estejam aptos a adotarem as medidas de emergência quando necessário, através de cursos e simulações de salvamento. Nas Disposições Gerais, percebe-se que:  A empresa também não conta com outras formas de normatização como a NBR 14606-Postos de Serviço-Entrada em Espaço Confinado e NBR 14787-Espaço Confinado - Prevenção de Acidentes. Contudo é necessário que, primeiramente, a empresa atenda as obrigações impostas pela NR- 33, e logo após busque adequar-se as demais normas. Se tratando das Medidas Pessoais a empresa se encontra em conformidade com algumas medidas, mas como a mesma não dispões de um supervisor de entrada, ela não preenche os tópicos referentes ao trabalho sobre o acompanhamento do supervisor. Por isso é sugerido que se tenha um funcionário capacitado para fazer o acompanhamento das atividades no ambiente confinado, sendo de sua responsabilidade a emissão da PET.
  15. 15. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 15 5. Conclusão É possível perceber que a empresa em questão não está de acordo com a maioria das exigências da Norma Regulamentadora NR-33. Com isso os funcionários correm grandes riscos de acidentes de trabalho, uma vez que não utilizam equipamentos e não seguem o procedimento para realizar as atividades dentro do espaço confinado de forma correta. Como a empresa não possui o número mínimo de funcionários exigidos para a criação da CIPA ou do SESMT, o comprimento da NR-33 se torna difícil partindo somente dos responsáveis pelo local. Uma vez que estes órgãos existissem, o planejamento e controle da segurança nos locais de risco seriam mais bem fundamentados. Contudo é necessário que a empresa tome algumas providencias para a regulamentação dos itens exigidos pela NR-33, sendo elas: a identificação e classificação dos riscos presentes no local de trabalho; a capacitação dos funcionários, tanto para realizar atividades de trabalho, quanto para as operações de salvamento; a contratação de um supervisor de entrada o que permitirá que a Permissão de Entrada de Trabalho (PET) seja emitida; a minimização, controle e eliminação dos riscos de acidentes, aderindo, também, às exigências contidas em outras normas sendo elas a NBR 14606-Postos de Serviço-Entrada em Espaço Confinado e NBR 14787-Espaço Confinado - Prevenção de Acidentes, dentre outras. Com isso a empresa poderá estar em conformidade com a NR-33, e será capaz de garantir o mínimo de segurança para seus funcionários. REFERENCIAL ACCA. Silos: Perigo na Movimentação de Grãos. Disponível em: . Acesso em: 26/04/2015. AMARILLA, et al. Aplicação das Normas Regulamentadoras para Gerenciar os Riscos na Operação de Silos Metálicos. VIII Congresso Nacional de Excelência em Gestão. Junho/2012. APPOLINÁRIO, F. Dicionário de metodologia científica: um guia para a produção do conhecimento científico. São Paulo: Atlas, 2004. BARROS, A. J. S. e LEHFELD, N. A. S. Fundamentos de Metodologia: Um Guia para a Iniciação Científica. 2 Ed. São Paulo: Makron Books, 2000. BRASIL. Ministério do Trabalho e Emprego. Norma Regulamentadora nº 33 (NR 33): segurança e saúde nos trabalhos em espaços confinados. Brasília: 2012.
  16. 16. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 16 CELLARD, A. A análise documental. In: POUPART, J. et al. A pesquisa qualitativa: enfoques epistemológicos e metodológicos. Petrópolis, Vozes, 2008. GIL, Antonio Carlos. Como Elaborar Projetos de Pesquisa. São Paulo- Atlas,-2002. HELDER, R. R. Como fazer análise documental. Porto, Universidade de Algarve, 2006. LIMA, Maria M. R. Acidentes do Trabalho. 2004. Disponível em:<http://jus.com.br/revista/texto/5815/acidentes-do-trabalho/2>. Acesso em: 26/04/2015. LÜDKE, M., ANDRÉ, M.E.D.A. Pesquisa em educação: abordagens qualitativas. São Paulo:EPU, 1986. MINAYO, M. C. Ciência, técnica e arte: o desafio da Pesquisa Social. In: ______. (Org.) Pesquisa social: teoria, método e criatividade. Petrópolis: Vozes, 2001, p. 09-30. ______. O desafio do conhecimento. São Paulo/ Rio de Janeiro: HUCITEC-ABRASCO, 1994. PARASURAMAN, A. Marketing research. 2. ed. Addison Wesley Publishing Company, 1991. RANGEL, Estellito JR. Estelito. Atmosfera explosiva. O setor elétrico. Disponível em: <http://www.internex.eti.br/estellitopremioabracopel2009.pdf>. Acesso em: 26/04/2015. SÁ, Ary de. Efeito Devastador. Revista Proteção. São Paulo, n.181, jan 2007, pág. 63. Disponível em: <http://www.ufrrj.br/institutos/it/de/acidentes/silo.htm>. Acesso em: 26/04/2015. SANTOS, Jamilton Pereira dos. Colheita e Pós Colheita: Pragas de Grãos Armazenados.Sistemas de Produção, 5 ed. Versão Eletrônica, Set./2009. Disponível em: <http://sistemasdeproducao.cnptia.embrapa.br/FontesHTML/Milho/CultivodoMilho_5ed/colpragas.htm>. Acesso em: 26/04/2015. SOLDERA, Renata Bonumá. Implantação da NR33 em uma Unidade Armazenadora de Grãos. 2012. Monografia (Especialista em Engenharia de Segurança do Trabalho) – Universidade Regional do Noroeste do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul. TACHIZAWA, T. e MENDES, G. Como fazer monografia na prática. 12 ed. Rio de Janeiro: Editora FGV, 2006. WEBER, Érico Aquino. Excelência em beneficiamento e armazenagem de grãos. Rio Grande do Sul: Ed. Salles, 2005. ZAGO, M.; CATAI, R. E.; AMARILLA, R. S. D.; ROMANO, C. A.. Gerenciamento De Segurança E Saúde Nos Trabalhos Em Espaços Confinados: Aplicação Da NR-33 Em Silos. VIII Congresso Nacional de Excelência em Gestão. Junho/2012.
  17. 17. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 17 Anexo I – Modelo de questionário
  18. 18. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 18
  19. 19. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 19
  20. 20. XXXV ENCONTRO NACIONAL DE ENGENHARIA DE PRODUCAO Perspectivas Globais para a Engenharia de Produção Fortaleza, CE, Brasil, 13 a 16 de outubro de 2015. 20

