Market Signals (Week 31)

Market Signals by Career Angels Winners of the week Losers of the week Full Report - Week 31 Norway Sweden Northern Europe
The type of clouds (cirrus, stratus, cumulus, nimbus), their size, location, direction and speed of movement can give an i...
Because of how we work when supporting our clients, we have a very unique “glimpse” into how over 5000 Executive Search co...
Overview of the indices Index18: This week, 7 countries published more job ads on LinkedIn than in Week 13: Estonia, Polan...
Number of published job ads on LinkedIn Weeks 13 to 31 Note: some job ads might have been taken off LinkedIn, not because ...
Number of published job ads on LinkedIn Weeks 15 vs 31 - extended to 36 countries
Number of published job ads on LinkedIn Weeks 15 vs 31 - extended to 36 countries - part 2
Selected quotes from CEOs & HR Directors Manufacturing / Automotive: Our business results are down and we are making a con...
Visegrad Group Baltics Number of published job ads on LinkedIn by region
Northern Europe Southern Europe
Sweden has snapped back after weeks of constant decrease and experienced a significant +44.55% increase since last week. I...
Iberia Southeastern Europe
After having maintained a rather stable number of job ads for the past few weeks, Albania saw a significant decrease of th...
Western Europe
Since last week, the most job ads were published in Northern Europe (+19,451 / +23.22%) due to Sweden and Norway noting th...
DACH BENELUX
Selected quotes from candidates Business Unit Director / Real Estate: I received a job offer in strategy entertainment aft...
Southern Europe has held the last place for the past weeks and still hasn't reached the initial job ad level. Between Week...
The European Union
The European Union - part 2
Cover the basics: our ATS "enforces" as complete applications as possible. Having said that, it still surprises me that ap...
Because of how we work when supporting our clients, we have a very unique “glimpse” into how over 5000 Executive Search companies and almost 20 000 decision makers react – the majority of which being located in Europe; and we collect and analyze how they respond; and we observe if and what kind of trends there are to leverage them into better career management & more effective job search methods.

Before there are trends, there are signals which we usually keep to ourselves. But these are not usual times, so we decided to share those market signals by the end of each week. If the country / context is important, we’ll add them. Otherwise, we’ll keep it general for confidentiality.

Collected Quotes from CEOs and HR Directors

The vast majority of executives are with market leaders in their respective industries. By default, the board members are members of local boards; if not, we’ll indicate the exception.

New Technology: Some of the start-ups in our industry need to restructure their business model in order to adapt to the current situation.

Manufacturing / Automotive: Our business results are down and we are making a considerable effort to keep staff and avoid reductions.

Design: The CV-19 has had a strong negative effect on our company. Many projects have been canceled and we are not sure what the future will bring. On the other hand, some projects have started to slowly unfreeze.

Production: We have definitely started to work more since the pandemic – sometimes we are forced to reply to emails with a two week delay because of our workload. Industry and construction branch have been well supported by the government actions, so fortunately we never had to cut the budget or freeze any projects.

Executive Search: Several international Executive Search companies have started to reduce their personnel across all countries. While some are currently doing really well.

And candidate quotes:

Business Unit Director / Real Estate: I received a job offer in strategy entertainment after a two month job searching process, but I stay open for other opportunities.

Finance: There are more people on the job market at the moment because of the second wave of CV-19 prognosis. The job market has therefore become more competitive.

Published in: Career
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivs License
Market Signals (Week 31)

  1. 1. Market Signals by Career Angels Winners of the week Losers of the week Full Report - Week 31 Norway Sweden Northern Europe Albania Southern Europe
  The type of clouds (cirrus, stratus, cumulus, nimbus), their size, location, direction and speed of movement can give an indication as to what the weather has in store over the coming two days: storm, sun, snow, ice or rain. In other words, dreamy, thin, wispy clouds bring something different than fluffy, cotton wool style clouds. The art of interpreting signals (precursors of trends) is - and always has been - important in navigating financial markets and economies. If you are an experienced manager or executive who wants to manage their career and/or job search processes wisely, look at the signals of the job market which are inseparably embedded in the VUCA landscape of today's world. Published: August 1, 2020
  Because of how we work when supporting our clients, we have a very unique "glimpse" into how over 5000 Executive Search companies and almost 20 000 decision makers react – the majority of them being located in Europe; and we collect and analyze how they respond; and we observe if and what kind of trends there are to leverage our clients into better career management & more effective job search methods. Before there are trends, there are signals which we usually keep to ourselves. But these are not usual times, so we decided to share those signals by the end of each week. If the country / context is important, we'll add them. Otherwise, we'll keep it general for confidentiality.
  4. 4. Overview of the indices Index18: This week, 7 countries published more job ads on LinkedIn than in Week 13: Estonia, Poland, Lithuania, Ukraine, Latvia, Denmark & Slovenia. Index36: 56% of the countries published more job ads in Week 31 than in Week 15, which is a -2% decrease compared to last week. Since last week, 47% of the countries saw an increase in the number of published job ads. The European Union: The EU has kept the number of published job ads above the initial level for the last 5 weeks (265,562 more job ads in Week 31 than in Week 17).
  5. 5. Number of published job ads on LinkedIn Weeks 13 to 31 Note: some job ads might have been taken off LinkedIn, not because the recruitment process was put on hold or canceled, but because they are costly, especially if you have dozens of them. A company might have wanted to simply cut costs and move to more cost effective alternatives. Some local job portals are offering substantial discounts. These are the initial 18 countries that we tracked.
  6. 6. Number of published job ads on LinkedIn Weeks 15 vs 31 - extended to 36 countries
  7. 7. Number of published job ads on LinkedIn Weeks 15 vs 31 - extended to 36 countries - part 2
  Selected quotes from CEOs & HR Directors Manufacturing / Automotive: Our business results are down and we are making a considerable effort to keep staff and avoid reductions. Design: The CV-19 has had a strong negative effect on our company. Many projects have been canceled and we are not sure what the future will bring. On the other hand, some projects have started to slowly unfreeze. Production: We have definitely started to work more since the pandemic – sometimes we are forced to reply to emails with a two week delay because of our workload. Industry and construction branch have been well supported by the government actions, so fortunately we never had to cut the budget or freeze any projects.
  9. 9. Visegrad Group Baltics Number of published job ads on LinkedIn by region
  10. 10. Northern Europe Southern Europe
  11. 11. Sweden has snapped back after weeks of constant decrease and experienced a significant +44.55% increase since last week. In comparison of Week 15 & 31, the country with the best result was Norway (+103.68%). N O R W A Y ( W K 1 5 / 3 1 ) S W E D E N ( W K 3 0 / 3 1 )
  12. 12. Iberia Southeastern Europe
  13. 13. After having maintained a rather stable number of job ads for the past few weeks, Albania saw a significant decrease of the number of published job ads between Week 15 & 31 (-40.70%). It also placed last in Week 30 & 31 comparison. A L B A N I A
  14. 14. Western Europe
  15. 15. Since last week, the most job ads were published in Northern Europe (+19,451 / +23.22%) due to Sweden and Norway noting the biggest increases. Baltics & Visegrad have kept their winning status for the forth week in a row (Week 15 & 31). N O R T H E R N E U R O P E : D E N M A R K , F I N L A N D , I C E L A N D , N O R W A Y , S W E D E N
  16. 16. DACH BENELUX
  17. 17. Selected quotes from candidates Business Unit Director / Real Estate: I received a job offer in strategy entertainment after a two month job searching process, but I stay open for other opportunities. Finance: There are more people on the job market at the moment because of the second wave of CV-19 prognosis. The job market has therefore become more competitive.
  18. 18. Southern Europe has held the last place for the past weeks and still hasn't reached the initial job ad level. Between Week 15 & 31, 85,429 job ads disappeared (-20.27%) from LinkedIn. Southern Europe noted the biggest decrease since last week as well. S O U T H E R N E U R O P E : G R E E C E , I T A L Y , P O R T U G A L , S P A I N
  19. 19. The European Union
  20. 20. The European Union - part 2
  Cover the basics: our ATS "enforces" as complete applications as possible. Having said that, it still surprises me that approximately 30% of the candidates still don't get the absolute basics right! Don't apply to everything. Constant rejection affects your motivation. Keep applying to the job ads where you see a fit and don't give up! Head of Talent Acquisition / International public organization "Before CV-19, sometimes we'd have only 20 applicants for a post. Now, there's a massive increase. For some roles it's double the amount of candidates – for HR roles, even more! A recent posting received 50 applicants within 12 hours! I can see that online interviews are more stressful for candidates because of all the technical challenges. Consequently, their performance is different. The overall candidate experience is also different – not worse, just different."
