Market Signals (Week 31)

Because of how we work when supporting our clients, we have a very unique “glimpse” into how over 5000 Executive Search companies and almost 20 000 decision makers react – the majority of which being located in Europe; and we collect and analyze how they respond; and we observe if and what kind of trends there are to leverage them into better career management & more effective job search methods.



Before there are trends, there are signals which we usually keep to ourselves. But these are not usual times, so we decided to share those market signals by the end of each week. If the country / context is important, we’ll add them. Otherwise, we’ll keep it general for confidentiality.



Collected Quotes from CEOs and HR Directors



The vast majority of executives are with market leaders in their respective industries. By default, the board members are members of local boards; if not, we’ll indicate the exception.



New Technology: Some of the start-ups in our industry need to restructure their business model in order to adapt to the current situation.



Manufacturing / Automotive: Our business results are down and we are making a considerable effort to keep staff and avoid reductions.



Design: The CV-19 has had a strong negative effect on our company. Many projects have been canceled and we are not sure what the future will bring. On the other hand, some projects have started to slowly unfreeze.



Production: We have definitely started to work more since the pandemic – sometimes we are forced to reply to emails with a two week delay because of our workload. Industry and construction branch have been well supported by the government actions, so fortunately we never had to cut the budget or freeze any projects.



Executive Search: Several international Executive Search companies have started to reduce their personnel across all countries. While some are currently doing really well.



And candidate quotes:



Business Unit Director / Real Estate: I received a job offer in strategy entertainment after a two month job searching process, but I stay open for other opportunities.



Finance: There are more people on the job market at the moment because of the second wave of CV-19 prognosis. The job market has therefore become more competitive.



If you want to discuss your professional situation confidentially or if you are considering hiring Career Angels for support, contact Bichl.Sandra@CareerAngels.eu who will personally match you with the most appropriate consultant. For efficiency, add your CV and availability for a Skype call.



If you want to contribute, email your signals to Sandra (everything will be kept confidential).