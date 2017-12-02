Your business, made better, in 3D
Problem
3D images make online shopping interactive and increase sales by 30%+ 3D image creation is: time consuming complicated not...
Thousands SKUs per day
How it works
Shooting with digital camera
Uploading to the software and Creation of 3D
Uploading to the platform and embedding into web, mobile, AR and VR
AR shopping 3D shopping VR shopping
While customers are rotating a product, we track their behavior, and our algorithms analyze the data to give suggestions t...
SaaS platform with monthly subscription from 5k to 25k
About us Cappasity has successfully raised $1.85M from angel investors since 2014 and launched its platform and 3D digitiz...
Investment opportunity $1.3M Round $8M Valuation Total raised from VC, angels: $1.85M 2017: Preferred Seed: $1.3M ($800K r...
Natalie Reyes, CSO +1 (415) 800-2844 3501 Thomas Rd, Unit 3, Santa Clara, California, 95045
Cappasity Deck - Your business, made better, in 3D

Cappasity brings an in-store browsing experience to online retail through interactive 3D images.

