Understanding the Basics of Irrevocable Trusts in Estate Planning
Capital Preservation Services is a Mississippi-based firm that offers several tax planning services to an extensive clientele base.
A crucial aspect of estate planning is creating an irrevocable trust.
The two major classifications of irrevocable trusts that are offered by estate planners are testamentary trusts and living trusts.
Understanding the Basics of Irrevocable Trusts in Estate Planning

Capital Preservation Services is a Mississippi-based firm that offers several tax planning services to an extensive clientele base. The company aims to reduce its clients' tax liability through strategic tax plans aligned with the tax code. Some of the numerous solutions offered by Capital Preservation Services are asset protection planning and estate planning.

A crucial aspect of estate planning is creating an irrevocable trust. Irrevocable trusts exclude the assets within the contract from the grantor's taxable estate. The trustor does not pay tax on the income generated by any of the properties since they're no longer under their ownership or management. Irrevocable trusts also include rules and guidelines given by the grantor, which the trustee will follow in managing the assets.

The two major classifications of irrevocable trusts that are offered by estate planners are testamentary trusts and living trusts. A testamentary trust is often created after the creator's death; as such, it's irrevocable. Testamentary trusts receive funding based on the deceased's will terms. To alter or cancel testamentary trusts, the individual will need to change the trust creator's will before their death.

Living trusts, otherwise called the Latin name "inter vivos," which translates to "between the living," is the direct opposite of testamentary trusts. Unlike testamentary trusts, a living trust is created and funded by its creator during their lifetime. Some of the examples of living trusts include irrevocable life insurance trusts, charitable lead trusts, and qualified personal residence trusts.

Understanding the Basics of Irrevocable Trusts in Estate Planning

