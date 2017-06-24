Trends in News writing

NEWS WRITING JULIET C. GATUS School Paper Adviser THE ANVIL Br. Andrew Gonzalez Technical High School
NEWS FLASH…
MANILA, Philippines – Nais ni Senate President Aquilino ‘Koko’ Pimentel III na simulan na kaagad ang debate tungkol sa pag...
Yesterday, after a month-long self-imposed boycott of the media, President Duterte called reporters to a snap press briefi...
Seventy-one state universities and colleges (SUCs) have yet to account for P2.851 billion in funds given to them for the i...
To practice the federal system of government, the House of Representatives will implement a dry run by designating 12 depu...
News “It is INFORMATION only.” -Walter Chonkite, CBN Anchor
Our common knowledge about News Writing…  A report of a recent event  Answers right away the 5W’s and 1H  Facts usually...
So what? We all know that! There’s something NEW in News Writing!
A report of a recent event News nowadays is more on follow ups (has day to day updates)
Example: Philippines wins round 1 in historic case vs China In a round one victory for the Philippines, a United Nations-b...
Answers right away the 5W’s and 1Ha It has something to do with “framing” or “angling”. Angling is the chosen main point i...
Example: Topic: SONA 2016 The Filipino-inspired menu will be served at the Batasang Pambansa's South Wing lobby at 5 pm. N...
Facts usually organize by ‘inverted pyramid’ Constant! Has an opening paragraph which known as ‘lead’
Follows these characteristics: timeliness, proximity, prominence, significance and oddity Which now breakdowns into ABC
Accuracy Brevity Clarity
Has different types/categories such as: novelty news, personal impact news, national news, local news, news feature news e...
Example of Hard news & Soft news: Topic: A bill in the House of Representatives seeks to increase the pay of public school...
Why? And How?
Types of News Hard news - generally refers to up-to-the-minute news and events that are reported immediately e.g Politics,...
“Even with the enactment of Republic Act No. 4670 or the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers, the social and economic s...
For all these hours of work, Garcia takes home only around P15,000 every month. Teachers spend long, grueling hours managi...
Guaranteeing financial security for teachers is a step in the right direction, said Garcia. “It will really help a lot of ...
Sources of News Traditional official source, people in authority Non-traditional supporting source, multi-sector
Methods of Gathering News  Actual coverage  Interview with school personalities  Writing from documents such as speeche...
The Lead Its main function is not only to introduce the story, but to tell the story in a capsule form. The lead is the su...
Kinds of Lead Conventional or Summary Lead this is used in straight news to answer right away all or any of the 5Ws and/ o...
a. Who Lead – when the person involved is more prominent than what he does. President Duterte intends to abolish the party...
b. What Lead – this is used when the event is more important than the person involved in the news. The ceasefire with comm...
c. Why Lead – used when the reason is more unique than what happens. Upang maayos na ang lumalala pang trapiko sa Metro Ma...
d. How Lead – use this lead when the manner, mode, means, or method in achieving the story is unnatural. Sa pamamagitan ng...
Straight News Sample Conventional or Summary Lead
MANILA, Philippines – Vice presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr will be filing an electoral protest befor...
A pregnant woman and a tricycle driver were killed while 44 others were wounded in two road accidents in Iloilo Province, ...
Naglabas ng kautusan ang Sandiganbayan upang pigilang makalabas ng bansa ang mag- amang dating bise presidente Jejomar Bin...
Patuloy ang aktibidad ng China sa pinag- aagawang teritoryo nila ng Pilipinas sa kabila ng inilabas na hatol ng arbitratio...
a. Prepositional Phrase Lead – it is introduced by a proposition In a landmark, bipartisan vote, the House narrowly approv...
b. Infinitive Phrase Lead – it begins with the sign of the infinitive to plus the main verb. To meet the needs of an expan...
c. Participial Phrase Lead – it is introduced by present/past participle form of the verb. Fired two weeks ago after refus...
d. Gerundial Phrase Lead – it is introduced by a gerund (a verbal noun ending in -ing) Raising the salaries of teachers an...
e. Clause Lead – the lead may be dependent or subordinate or it may either be a noun or an adjectival or adverbial clause....
a. Astonisher Lead – uses an interjection or exclamatory sentence. Follow regulations or close shop! This was the stern wa...
b. Contrast Lead – describes tow extremes or opposites for emphasis. Bright lights, tinsel and expensive toys are on displ...
c. Punch Lead (startler or astonisher) – a short, forceful word or expression. Victory Day! The Permanent Court of Arbitra...
Time to work! Output 1 Prepare a summary lead about this workshop
Time to work! Output 2 Prepare a straight news based on this workshop
Time to work! Output 3 Coherence in News Writing. Arranging the parts of news based on the angle of the story.
Given the lead sentence, number the paragraphs to make the story follow the principle of coherence and the most important ...
• Under the law, establishments that don’t provide exact change to customers will face penalties. • Aquino previously said...
CORRECT ORDER: 2 3 1 4 6 5
Lead: Bumagsak sa kamay ng batas ang taxi driver na nasa likod ng umano sa pagpatay sa misis ng musikero at sa serye ng pa...
Si Ramos ang itinuturong humoldap at pumatay kay Maria Amparo Gamboa, biyuda ng musikerong si Dominic “Papadom” Gamboa noo...
Correct Order: 1st- B 2nd- A 3rd- C 4th- D
Time to work! Output 4 (English) Make a blind lead and come up with a news story based on these facts .
• early Monday morning • Two drug suspects were killed in separate incidents in Batangas province • the suspect tried to e...
• Police are still looking for the suspect's companions who managed to escape after shots were fired. • They recovered 45 ...
• Police have yet to determine who shot him • A few hours later, 22-year-old Jerome Tabios was found dead in Barangay Mala...
Origin of the story: Two drug suspects were killed in separate incidents in Batangas province early Monday morning. Accord...
Time to work! Output 4 (Filipino) Bumuo ng isang diretsong balita gamit ang mga sumusunod na datos.
 Kaso ng Dengue  Hulyo-Setyembre 2014- 56 Hulyo-Setyembre 2015- 98  Mula kay: Dr. Andy Lim, Medical Health Officer ng C...
 Samantala, mula sa kalapit na barangay, patay rin si Deng Gue babae anim na taong gulang ng Brgy. San Jose  Bilang aksy...
What is Composite News? -two or more divergent aspects of a news topic are drawn together for the sake of space and cohere...
Example: Seven people, among them a local traffic enforcer, were killed in separate highway accidents in the provincial ca...
Koronadal City is the seat of the South Cotabato provincial government and the administrative capital of Region 12. Motori...
Thank you!
  NEWS WRITING JULIET C. GATUS School Paper Adviser THE ANVIL Br. Andrew Gonzalez Technical High School
  NEWS FLASH…
  MANILA, Philippines – Nais ni Senate President Aquilino 'Koko' Pimentel III na simulan na kaagad ang debate tungkol sa pagbabago ng Konstitusyon o Charter change. -Pilipino Star Ngayon
  Yesterday, after a month-long self-imposed boycott of the media, President Duterte called reporters to a snap press briefing at Malacañang's Rizal Hall, after he had sworn in several ranking officials of his government. -Rappler
  Seventy-one state universities and colleges (SUCs) have yet to account for P2.851 billion in funds given to them for the implementation of various programs and projects under the Aquino administration's Disbursement Acceleration Program (DAP) that was partially declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court more than two years ago. -Philippine Star
  To practice the federal system of government, the House of Representatives will implement a dry run by designating 12 deputy speakers representing the regions of the country. -Philippine Star
  7. 7. News “It is INFORMATION only.” -Walter Chonkite, CBN Anchor
  8. 8. Our common knowledge about News Writing…  A report of a recent event  Answers right away the 5W’s and 1H  Facts usually in form of ‘inverted pyramid’  Has an opening paragraph which known as ‘lead’  Follows these characteristics: timeliness, proximity, prominence, significance and oddity  Has different types/categories such as: novelty news, personal impact news, national news, local news, news feature news etc.
  9. 9. So what? We all know that! There’s something NEW in News Writing!
  10. 10. A report of a recent event News nowadays is more on follow ups (has day to day updates)
  11. 11. Example: Philippines wins round 1 in historic case vs China In a round one victory for the Philippines, a United Nations-backed arbitral tribunal at The Hague, in the Netherlands, unanimously decided it has the right to hear Manila’s historic case against Beijing over the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea) Philippines wins case vs China MANILA, Philippines (3rd UPDATE) – The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) on Tuesday, July 12, said an arbitral tribunal has ruled in favor of the Philippines in its historic case against China over the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea).
  12. 12. Answers right away the 5W’s and 1Ha It has something to do with “framing” or “angling”. Angling is the chosen main point in such current events
  13. 13. Example: Topic: SONA 2016 The Filipino-inspired menu will be served at the Batasang Pambansa's South Wing lobby at 5 pm. Native chips with salted duck egg dressing; chicken skin crackling, Pandesal with white kesong puti and beef steak; penne with taba ng talangka sauce, Sotong goreng; balut pate in profiteroles, Monggo soup, smoked fish with alugbati; crispy triangles of flaked chicken adobo and mushrooms/fried lumpia ubod.
  14. 14. Facts usually organize by ‘inverted pyramid’ Constant! Has an opening paragraph which known as ‘lead’
  15. 15. Follows these characteristics: timeliness, proximity, prominence, significance and oddity Which now breakdowns into ABC
  16. 16. Accuracy Brevity Clarity
  17. 17. Has different types/categories such as: novelty news, personal impact news, national news, local news, news feature news etc. Exclusively divided into two types: hard news and soft news
  18. 18. Example of Hard news & Soft news: Topic: A bill in the House of Representatives seeks to increase the pay of public school teachers by P15,000 to attract competent people to work for government schools. A bill filed in the House of Representatives responds to teachers' long-standing appeal to increase their wages and benefits. Hard! The classes she teaches don’t start until midday, but young teacher Mikee Garcia begins her day much earlier. Soft!
  19. 19. Why? And How?
  20. 20. Types of News Hard news - generally refers to up-to-the-minute news and events that are reported immediately e.g Politics, war, economics and crime Soft news - is background information or human-interest stories e.g entertainment and lifestyles
  21. 21. “Even with the enactment of Republic Act No. 4670 or the Magna Carta for Public School Teachers, the social and economic status, as well as the living and working conditions of teachers, have remained the same, if not worsened,” he added. Acknowledging the state’s duty to prioritize budget allocation in education, the measure will cover all teaching personnel in all public schools in the elementary, secondary and tertiary levels including technical and vocational schools. The salary will be increased by P15,000 per month, regardless of their employment status and position, and would be based on the existing policies of the Department of Education on merit selection and promotion. Teachers hired for the first time will also be exempted from income tax for one year. Aside from these, the bill also calls for the creation of pension fund for teachers who have been in service for 15 years. A bill filed in the House of Representatives responds to teachers' long-standing appeal to increase their wages and benefits. House Bill No. 195 seeks to provide an across-the-board increase of salary and other benefits for public school teachers to attract highly-qualified people to work in government schools. “The responsibility of molding a child to become a productive Filipino citizen lies heavily in the hands of a teacher. This is the delicate duty that teachers have committed in their line of work being intimately connected with building the nation's future. bill author and Deputy House Speaker Romero "Miro" Quimbo said in a statement Sunday, July 31.
  22. 22. For all these hours of work, Garcia takes home only around P15,000 every month. Teachers spend long, grueling hours managing overcrowded classrooms and making sure students get the quality education they deserve. This means preparing lesson plans beyond work hours, or even tutoring slow learners from class long after the bells have rung for dismissal. But with the long hours of work, they earn barely enough to cover their day-to-day expenses, forcing many teachers to go into side jobs or take out loans just to make ends meet. Currently, teachers are paid a minimum of P18,549 ($425.58)* a month. But there have been moves to increase teachers' take-home pay and ensure they have enough to meet their daily needs. Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT Teachers) Representative Antonio Tinio has proposed to raise the minimum salary to P25,000 ($573.59). The classes she teaches don’t start until midday, but young teacher Mikee Garcia begins her day much earlier. It starts at 8 am. Garcia handwrites the lesson for the day on manila paper. Three hours later, she arrives at a public school in Quezon City, ready for a day of teaching 8 subjects and classes of more than 50 elementary students. For 6 hours, she patiently handles a variety of kids – fast learners, slow ones, non-readers, rowdy kids, shy types. The school day ends at 6 pm, but work is far from over: she spends the night checking homework and planning her lessons for the next day. Monday nights, she goes to university for graduate studies. On weekends, she spends several hours as a research assistant to add to her income.
  23. 23. Guaranteeing financial security for teachers is a step in the right direction, said Garcia. “It will really help a lot of teachers, especially those who have to provide for a family,” she said. “I only have to fend for myself and yet I struggle to make ends meet. I can only imagine how difficult it is to have mouths to feed and children to send to school everyday.” But she also emphasized the need to focus on improving and maintaining the quality of education too. “I hope they also reexamine the process and standards for becoming a teacher as well as performance assessments so we can assure that the money the government pays us teachers don't go to waste,” Garcia added. Meanwhile, Senator Bam Aquino has filed Senate Bill No. 2333 that will set a minimum net take-home pay for teachers and other government employees. Under the bill, teachers will be assured of a take-home pay of at least 30% of their monthly salary at all times. Aquino pointed out that automatic deductions from loans and other payments leave teachers with little to spend for their needs, forcing them into a cycle of debt. “How can these critical players in nation building impact the next generation if they are bombarded with financial woes?” Aquino said.
  24. 24. Sources of News Traditional official source, people in authority Non-traditional supporting source, multi-sector
  25. 25. Methods of Gathering News  Actual coverage  Interview with school personalities  Writing from documents such as speeches, research
  26. 26. The Lead Its main function is not only to introduce the story, but to tell the story in a capsule form. The lead is the summary of the story. The ideal is 35 words or less.
  27. 27. Kinds of Lead Conventional or Summary Lead this is used in straight news to answer right away all or any of the 5Ws and/ or the H. Non-Conventional or Grammatical Beginning Lead sometimes to emphasize feature news, the lead is introduced by a kind of grammatical form which is usually a phrase or a clause. Novelty Lead (Unconventional or Unorthodox) this kind of lead is best used in writing news features. They are written to attract attention, arouse curiosity, sustain interest or carry out a definite purpose.
  28. 28. a. Who Lead – when the person involved is more prominent than what he does. President Duterte intends to abolish the party list system when the Constitution is overhauled through a constituent assembly, saying it’s a “mockery of the law.” Conventional or Summary Lead
  29. 29. b. What Lead – this is used when the event is more important than the person involved in the news. The ceasefire with communist rebels will be discussed on Monday in a Cabinet meeting in Malacañan following a pronouncement by the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) that it is ready to declare its own truce. Conventional or Summary Lead
  30. 30. c. Why Lead – used when the reason is more unique than what happens. Upang maayos na ang lumalala pang trapiko sa Metro Manila, gagawing prayoridad ng Senado ang hinihinging emergency powers ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, ayon kay Sen. Franklin Drilon. Conventional or Summary Lead
  31. 31. d. How Lead – use this lead when the manner, mode, means, or method in achieving the story is unnatural. Sa pamamagitan ng pagbubukas ng dalawang hotline patuloy na pinadarama ng gobyerno ang pag-abot ng kanilang serbisyo sa publiko. Conventional or Summary Lead
  32. 32. Straight News Sample Conventional or Summary Lead
  33. 33. MANILA, Philippines – Vice presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr will be filing an electoral protest before June ends, his lawyers confirmed. – Rappler.com
  34. 34. A pregnant woman and a tricycle driver were killed while 44 others were wounded in two road accidents in Iloilo Province, happening about two hours apart. – Philippine Star
  35. 35. Naglabas ng kautusan ang Sandiganbayan upang pigilang makalabas ng bansa ang mag- amang dating bise presidente Jejomar Binay at nasipang Makati City Mayor Jejomar Erwin "Junjun" Binay Jr. -Pilipino Star Ngayon
  36. 36. Patuloy ang aktibidad ng China sa pinag- aagawang teritoryo nila ng Pilipinas sa kabila ng inilabas na hatol ng arbitration court. -Pilipino Star Ngayon
  37. 37. a. Prepositional Phrase Lead – it is introduced by a proposition In a landmark, bipartisan vote, the House narrowly approved legislation Monday night banning smoking on all domestic airline flights lasting two hours or less. Non-Conventional or Grammatical Beginning Lead
  38. 38. b. Infinitive Phrase Lead – it begins with the sign of the infinitive to plus the main verb. To meet the needs of an expanding population, the high school has recruited 28 new faculty members. Non-Conventional or Grammatical Beginning Lead
  39. 39. c. Participial Phrase Lead – it is introduced by present/past participle form of the verb. Fired two weeks ago after refusing to stop feeding stray cats at the aerospace plant where she has worked for the last 45 years, the “Cat lady of Lockheed” will go back to work today, her lunch bag in one hand and a carton of cat food in the other. Non-Conventional or Grammatical Beginning Lead
  40. 40. d. Gerundial Phrase Lead – it is introduced by a gerund (a verbal noun ending in -ing) Raising the salaries of teachers and staff was the main topic in the agenda of the school board meeting last Saturday. Non-Conventional or Grammatical Beginning Lead
  41. 41. e. Clause Lead – the lead may be dependent or subordinate or it may either be a noun or an adjectival or adverbial clause. Since the school board failed to raise the needed P200, 000 during the fund drive, construction of the new auditorium will be postponed. Non-Conventional or Grammatical Beginning Lead
  42. 42. a. Astonisher Lead – uses an interjection or exclamatory sentence. Follow regulations or close shop! This was the stern warning issued Monday to mining firms by President Rodrigo Duterte as he vowed to be tough on businesses that are destroying the environment and violating government standards. Unconventional
  43. 43. b. Contrast Lead – describes tow extremes or opposites for emphasis. Bright lights, tinsel and expensive toys are on display in the shop windows, but it will be a bleak Christmas for hundreds of poor families in the re-located areas. Unconventional
  44. 44. c. Punch Lead (startler or astonisher) – a short, forceful word or expression. Victory Day! The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) on Tuesday, July 12, said an arbitral tribunal has ruled in favor of the Philippines in its historic case against China over the West Philippine Sea (South China Sea). Unconventional
  45. 45. Time to work! Output 1 Prepare a summary lead about this workshop
  46. 46. Time to work! Output 2 Prepare a straight news based on this workshop
  47. 47. Time to work! Output 3 Coherence in News Writing. Arranging the parts of news based on the angle of the story.
  48. 48. Given the lead sentence, number the paragraphs to make the story follow the principle of coherence and the most important to least important structure of news stories. Lead: Stores and commercial establishments are now required by law to provide consumers with exact change.
  49. 49. • Under the law, establishments that don’t provide exact change to customers will face penalties. • Aquino previously said the Act aims to promote a culture of decency, integrity, and professionalism among Filipino businesses. • This as the Republic Act 10909 or the “No Shortchanging Act” lapsed into law July 21, said Sen. Paolo Benigno “Bam” Aquino on Sunday. • “Naniniwala tayo na madadala at mapakikinabangan ng mga negosyanteng Pilipino ang kasanayang ito kapag lumaki at lumago ang kanilang negosyo,” Sen. Bam said. • However, the law allows establishments to give more than the exact change, if situation calls for it. • A P500-fine will be imposed for first time violators. While the second offense will warrant P15,000 fine and three months suspension of the establishment’s license to operate. The third violation will result in the revocation of the establishment’s license to operate and a fine of 25,000 pesos.
  50. 50. CORRECT ORDER: 2 3 1 4 6 5
  51. 51. Lead: Bumagsak sa kamay ng batas ang taxi driver na nasa likod ng umano sa pagpatay sa misis ng musikero at sa serye ng panghoholdap at panggagahasa sa Metro Manila.
  52. 52. Si Ramos ang itinuturong humoldap at pumatay kay Maria Amparo Gamboa, biyuda ng musikerong si Dominic “Papadom” Gamboa noong Pebrero 10. Nakita ang katawan ng biktima sa Kalayaan ave., Brgy. Guadalupe Nuevo, Makati. Kinilala ni Chief Supt. Eusebio Mejos, hepe ng Southern Police District (SPD), ang suspek na si Ricky Ramos, 24, ng Brgy. Harapin Ang Bukas, Mandaluyong City. Nadakip siya Huwebes ng hapon sa Brgy. Santa Lucia, San Miguel, Bulacan. Siya rin umano ang nasa likod ng mga panghoholdap sa Makati at Mandaluyong City. Isa sa kanyang mga biktima ay ginahasa pa umano niya.Ayon sa pulisya, and modus ni Ramos ay mangangarnap ito ng taxi sa Quezon City at Pasay saka magpapanggap na driver bago mag-aabang ng pasahero na kanyang bibiktimahin. Dinakip si Ramos sa bisa ng warrant of arrest dahil sa mga kaso nitong robbery sa mga korte ng Maynila at Makati.
  53. 53. Correct Order: 1st- B 2nd- A 3rd- C 4th- D
  54. 54. Time to work! Output 4 (English) Make a blind lead and come up with a news story based on these facts .
  55. 55. • early Monday morning • Two drug suspects were killed in separate incidents in Batangas province • the suspect tried to escape and shot at police while doing so. "Glenn" was killed when police fired back • According Lipa-City based Filipino Connection, a suspected drug dealer was shot dead in an encounter with city police in Barangay Lodlod in Lipa. • Police had set up a buy-bust operation against the suspect
  56. 56. • Police are still looking for the suspect's companions who managed to escape after shots were fired. • They recovered 45 grams of suspected shabu and a cal.45 pistol from the suspect's body. • Tabios, who was described as a notorious thief and drug dealer
  57. 57. • Police have yet to determine who shot him • A few hours later, 22-year-old Jerome Tabios was found dead in Barangay Malapad na Bato in Nasugbu town, the Filipino Connection also reported • Tabios shot in the head and his body was left by the side of the road.
  58. 58. Origin of the story: Two drug suspects were killed in separate incidents in Batangas province early Monday morning. According to reports by the Lipa-City based Filipino Connection, a suspected drug dealer was shot dead in an encounter with city police in Barangay Lodlod in Lipa. Police had set up a buy-bust operation against the suspect, identified only as "Glenn", past 12:30 a.m. on Monday. According to the investigation report, the suspect tried to escape and shot at police while doing so. "Glenn" was killed when police fired back. They recovered 45 grams of suspected shabu and a cal.45 pistol from the suspect's body. Police are still looking for the suspect's companions who managed to escape after shots were fired. A few hours later, 22-year-old Jerome Tabios was found dead in Barangay Malapad na Bato in Nasugbu town, the Filipino Connection also reported. Tabios, who was described as a notorious thief and drug dealer, was shot in the head and his body was left by the side of the road. Police have yet to determine who shot him.
  59. 59. Time to work! Output 4 (Filipino) Bumuo ng isang diretsong balita gamit ang mga sumusunod na datos.
  60. 60.  Kaso ng Dengue  Hulyo-Setyembre 2014- 56 Hulyo-Setyembre 2015- 98  Mula kay: Dr. Andy Lim, Medical Health Officer ng Conception Tarlac  50% ng kaso ay mula sa Brgy. San Nicolas Poblacion  Nagpapagamot ang iba sa Conception District Hospital habang nasawi naman si Mala Mok, batang babae edad apat.
  61. 61.  Samantala, mula sa kalapit na barangay, patay rin si Deng Gue babae anim na taong gulang ng Brgy. San Jose  Bilang aksyon nagsagawa si Mayor Bay Gon ng Municipal Order na naglalayong magkaroon ng Clean- Up Drive buwan-buwan sa 47 barangay na sinasakupan nito.
  62. 62. What is Composite News? -two or more divergent aspects of a news topic are drawn together for the sake of space and coherence.
  63. 63. Example: Seven people, among them a local traffic enforcer, were killed in separate highway accidents in the provincial capital and in nearby towns in the past two days, police blotters indicated. The first two fatalities were identified as Elmo Padernal and Lester Jordan, whose speeding motorcycles collided head- on on a secluded stretch of a highway in Banga town on Saturday. Two others, Jojo Miranda and Gladys Anne Paranaque, died on the spot the next day when a bus rammed the motorcycle they were riding in Barangay Carpenter Hill in the south of Koronadal City.
  64. 64. Koronadal City is the seat of the South Cotabato provincial government and the administrative capital of Region 12. Motorists Carl John Leonida and Danny Camariñas were killed Sunday afternoon in one accident after another in busy thoroughfares in Koronadal City. The latest to perish in these series of accidents was Clarence Federiso, a member of the city's Traffic Management Unit. Federiso was killed when a speeding bus sideswept his motorcycle while at Gen. Santos Drive southwest of Koronadal City. His badly-injured passenger, Christine Joy Pagdato is still in critical condition in a hospital.
  65. 65. Thank you!

