ROLE OF SURGERY IN CANCER PREVENTION Department of Surgical Oncology Centre for Oncology GRH,Royapettah
Prophylactic surgeries • Breast cancer • Ovarian malignancy • Colonic cancer • Gastric cancer • Medullary thyroid cancer
BREAST CANCER
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al HIGH RISK CASES • 1) strong family history of breast cancer, • 2) those with a >20% lifetime risk of ...
RISK MODELS • Commonly used risk models, including • the GAIL/National Cancer Institute (NCI) risk assessment tool, • Tyrer-Cuzick, • Claus, • BRCAPRO,
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al The GAIL model measures age at menarche age at first childbirth, family history in first-degree relat...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al The Claus model takes into account the number of first- and second-degree relatives with breast or ov...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • Hereditary breast cancers only account for approximately 5% to 10% of all diagnosed breast cancers....
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al MANAGEMENT • American College of Radiology (ACR) recommends both annual MRI and Mammogram for high ri...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al SURGERY • Risk-reducing Mastectomy (RRM) and risk-reducing salpingo-oophorectomy (RRSO), provide the ...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al
Surgical options for RRM • Simple or total mastectomy (TM) • Skin-sparing mastectomy (SSM), • Nipple-sparing mastectomy (NSM).
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al TIMING OF SURGERY For RRS, it is recommended that these procedures should be completed as close to th...
GASTRIC CANCER
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • Gastric cancer is the fourth most common cause of cancer worldwide and is the second leading cause ...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al Hereditary DGC -Defined by • 1) Two or more documented cases of DGC in first- or second-degree relati...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al Genes • 1998, inactivating germline mutations in the E- cadherin gene CDH1 was first identified. • CD...
TESTING TIMING • If a CDH1 mutation is identified, asymptomatic family members may proceed with genetic testing, preferably by the age of 20 years.
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al SURGERY • Prophylactic total gastrectomy is recommended as a management option for asymptomatic carri...
SURGERY TIMING In recent guidelines recommends surgery should be carried around the age 5 years younger than the youngest family member who developed DGC.
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al
HEREDITARY OVARIAN CANCER (BRCA FAMILY)
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • Inherited mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 strongly predispose women to high-grade epithelial cancers o...
AGE • Hereditary ovarian cancers occur earlier on average, with risk rising around ages 35 to 40 years for BRCA1 and 45 to 50 years for BRCA2.
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al SURGERY • RRSO (Risk Reducing Salphingo Oophorectomy)is strongly recommended in women who carry BRCA1...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al TIMING OF SURGERY • Thus, the best approach to reducing ovarian cancer mortality in BRCA1 mutation ca...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • High-grade serous cancers also may arise in the uterus. • But hysterectomy to reduce uterine serous...
COLONIC SYNDROMES
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al Screening order • In clinical practice, In suspected colonic syndrome patients a negative adenomatous...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al FAP • FAP is an autosomal dominant syndrome • Accounts for <1% of the annual CRC burden . • Mutations...
SCREENING • Surveillance of at-risk family members should begin around ages 10 to 15 years with an annual colonoscopy or flexible sigmoidoscopy.
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al TIMING • Timing of surgery depends on severity of polyposis • Mild polyposis and a correspondingly lo...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al SURGICAL OPTIONS • The three current surgical options for patients with FAP are • 1) Total proctocole...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al TPC with permanent ileostomy • Although rarely chosen as a primary procedure, is used in • patients w...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al Rectal preservation • IRA may be considered for patients • with <1,000 colorectal polyps (including t...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • The choice of procedure must be carefully individualized. • Patients with a severe rectal polyposis...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al LYNCH SYNDROME • Germline MMR (DNA MISMATCH REPAIR) • Overall, Colorectal Cancer occurs in up to 80% ...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al Amsterdam II criteria • Three relatives (one a first-degree relative of the other two) with colorecta...
SCREENING • Patients with MSI-high tumors should undergo testing for germline MMR mutations in MSH2, MLH1, MSH6
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al SURGERY • Patients with LS who have a CRC family history or more than one advanced adenoma should be ...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al Prophylactic Total Abdominal Colectomy and Ileorectal Anastomosis for Lynch Syndrome Patients without...
LYNCH ENDOMETRIAL CANCER
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • Endometrial cancer is the second most common form of cancer in women with LS and may present as the...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al TESTING • Testing strategies for identification of MMR gene alterations in families with LS-associate...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • Oral contraceptives are highly effective in decreasing risk of both endometrial and ovarian cancer ...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al SURGERY AND TIMING • Although risk-reducing hysterectomy has not been shown to reduce mortality in wo...
MEN SYNDROME
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • The multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2 (MEN2) syndromes include MEN2A, MEN2B, and familial (non-ME...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al RET MUTATION CODON Vs MTC • The most virulent form is seen in patients with MEN2B. • These patients m...
• MTC has a variable course in patients with MEN2A, similar to
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al SURGERY and TIMING • The best option for prevention of MTC in RET mutation carriers is complete surgi...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • There are no guidelines at present that address the issue of timing of surgery based on calcitonin ...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al CALCITONIN Vs NODAL INVOLVEMENT • Ipsilateral central and lateral neck nodes (basal calcitonin >20 pg...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al TAKE HOME POINTS • BREAST CANCER...Mastectomy prior to 40yrs • GASTRIC CANCER... Total gastrectomy at...
PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al THANK YOU
Role of surgery in cancer prevention

  1. 1. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al ROLE OF SURGERY IN CANCER PREVENTION Department of Surgical Oncology Centre for Oncology GRH,Royapettah
  2. 2. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al Prophylactic surgeries • Breast cancer • Ovarian malignancy • Colonic cancer • Gastric cancer • Medullary thyroid cancer
  3. 3. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al BREAST CANCER
  4. 4. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al HIGH RISK CASES • 1) strong family history of breast cancer, • 2) those with a >20% lifetime risk of developing breast cancer defined by a risk assessment tool. • 3) those who have tested positive for a deleterious genetic mutation like BRCA
  5. 5. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al RISK MODELS • Commonly used risk models, including • the GAIL/National Cancer Institute (NCI) risk assessment tool, • Tyrer-Cuzick, • Claus, • BRCAPRO,
  6. 6. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al The GAIL model measures age at menarche age at first childbirth, family history in first-degree relatives, personal history of atypia, number of breast biopsies. In addition to evaluating common risk factors, the Tyrer-Cuzick model includes the family history of all relatives.
  7. 7. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al The Claus model takes into account the number of first- and second-degree relatives with breast or ovarian cancer as well at the age of onset of cancer. The BRCAPRO model predicts the probability of carrying a BRCA1/2 mutation and developing breast or ovarian cancer.
  8. 8. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • Hereditary breast cancers only account for approximately 5% to 10% of all diagnosed breast cancers. • BRCA1/2 mutations being the most common and well studied of all of the high-penetrance cancer genes. • Other rare high-penetrance genes (e.g., PTEN, TP53, STK11, CDH1) account for <1% of all breast cancers but confer a >20% lifetime risk for breast cancer.
  9. 9. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al MANAGEMENT • American College of Radiology (ACR) recommends both annual MRI and Mammogram for high risk category. • In BRCA1/2 mutation carriers and patients with lifetime risk >20% the ACR recommends that screening with MRI should begin by age 30 years but not before age 25 years.
  10. 10. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al SURGERY • Risk-reducing Mastectomy (RRM) and risk-reducing salpingo-oophorectomy (RRSO), provide the largest breast cancer risk reduction. • The Prevention and Observation Surgical End Points (PROSE) study group showed that RRM reduced the risk of breast cancer by 95% in BRCA1/2 patients with prior oophorectomy and 90% in women with intact ovaries.
  11. 11. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al
  12. 12. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al Surgical options for RRM • Simple or total mastectomy (TM) • Skin-sparing mastectomy (SSM), • Nipple-sparing mastectomy (NSM).
  13. 13. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al TIMING OF SURGERY For RRS, it is recommended that these procedures should be completed as close to the completion of childbearing as possible in order to provide the greatest lifetime risk reduction. • Breast cancer risk reduction after oophorectomy was greatest if the oophorectomy was performed prior to age 40 years than after age 40 years
  14. 14. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al GASTRIC CANCER
  15. 15. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • Gastric cancer is the fourth most common cause of cancer worldwide and is the second leading cause of cancer mortality. • The intestinal type histopathology is linked to environmental factors and advanced age. The diffuse type occurs in younger patients and is associated with a familial predisposition. • Because of a decrease in intestinal-type gastric cancers, the overall incidence of gastric cancer has declined significantly in the past 50 years. However, the incidence of diffuse gastric cancer (DGC), which is also called signet ring cell or linitis plastica, has remained stable or increasing.
  16. 16. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al Hereditary DGC -Defined by • 1) Two or more documented cases of DGC in first- or second-degree relatives, with at least one diagnosed before the age of 50 years. • 2) Three or more cases of documented DGC in first- or second-degree relatives, independent of age of onset. • 3) Families with one DGC before the age of 40 years. • 4) Families with a history of DGC and lobular breast cancer with one diagnosed before the age of 50 years.
  17. 17. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al Genes • 1998, inactivating germline mutations in the E- cadherin gene CDH1 was first identified. • CDH1 is localized on chromosome 16q22.1 and encodes the calcium-dependent cell adhesion glycoprotein Ecadherin. • Functionally, E-cadherin impacts maintenance of normal tissue morphology and cellular differentiation • It is hypothesized that CDH1 acts as a tumor suppressor gene in HDGC, with loss of function leading to loss of cell adhesion and subsequently to proliferation, invasion, and metastases
  18. 18. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al TESTING TIMING • If a CDH1 mutation is identified, asymptomatic family members may proceed with genetic testing, preferably by the age of 20 years.
  19. 19. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al SURGERY • Prophylactic total gastrectomy is recommended as a management option for asymptomatic carriers of CDH1 mutations. • Prophylactic gastrectomy must include the entire stomach, and the surgeon must transect the esophagus and not the proximal stomach. • Asymptomatic patients, lymph node metastases have not been observed; therefore, lymph node dissection is not necessary
  20. 20. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al SURGERY TIMING In recent guidelines recommends surgery should be carried around the age 5 years younger than the youngest family member who developed DGC.
  21. 21. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al
  22. 22. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al HEREDITARY OVARIAN CANCER (BRCA FAMILY)
  23. 23. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • Inherited mutations in BRCA1 and BRCA2 strongly predispose women to high-grade epithelial cancers of the ovary, fallopian tube, and peritoneum. • It is now believed that most of these cancers arise from epithelial cells that originate in the fimbria of the fallopian tube.
  24. 24. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al AGE • Hereditary ovarian cancers occur earlier on average, with risk rising around ages 35 to 40 years for BRCA1 and 45 to 50 years for BRCA2.
  25. 25. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al SURGERY • RRSO (Risk Reducing Salphingo Oophorectomy)is strongly recommended in women who carry BRCA1/2 mutations because of the high mortality rate of ovarian/fallopian tube cancers and the lack of effective screening and prevention approaches.
  26. 26. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al TIMING OF SURGERY • Thus, the best approach to reducing ovarian cancer mortality in BRCA1 mutation carriers is to remove the fallopian tubes and ovaries after childbearing is complete (between the ages of 35 and 40 • RRSO can reduce ovarian fallopian cancer risk by 80%.
  27. 27. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al
  28. 28. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • High-grade serous cancers also may arise in the uterus. • But hysterectomy to reduce uterine serous cancer risk is not recommended at present in expert guidelines. • Furthermore, the likelihood of future exposure to tamoxifen in the context of breast cancer prevention or treatment, which increases endometrial cancer risk, also can provide the impetus for concomitant hysterectomy
  29. 29. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al COLONIC SYNDROMES
  30. 30. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al Screening order • In clinical practice, In suspected colonic syndrome patients a negative adenomatous polyposis coli (APC) gene test is followed by reflex testing for MAP(MUTYH ASSOCIATED POLYPS) and LS (LYNCH SYNDROME).
  31. 31. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al FAP • FAP is an autosomal dominant syndrome • Accounts for <1% of the annual CRC burden . • Mutations in the tumor-suppressor APC gene. • It is characterized by the presence of ≥100 adenomatous polyps in the colorectum, • Nearly 100% penetrance, and an inevitable risk of CRC if prophylactic colectomy is not performed. • Patients with a less severe form known as AFAP usually present with <100 colorectal adenomas
  32. 32. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al SCREENING • Surveillance of at-risk family members should begin around ages 10 to 15 years with an annual colonoscopy or flexible sigmoidoscopy.
  33. 33. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al TIMING • Timing of surgery depends on severity of polyposis • Mild polyposis and a correspondingly lower CRC risk should undergo surgery in their late teens. • Patients with severe polyposis, high degree of dysplasia, multiple adenomas >9 mm in size, and symptoms (bleeding, persistent diarrhea, anemia, failure to thrive, psychosocial stress, etc.) should undergo risk-reducing colorectal surgery as soon as after diagnosis.
  34. 34. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al SURGICAL OPTIONS • The three current surgical options for patients with FAP are • 1) Total proctocolectomy (TPC) with permanent ileostomy, • 2) Total abdominal colectomy with ileorectal anastomosis (TAC/IRA). • 3) TPC with ileal pouchanal anastomosis (IPAA) either stapled or hand-sewn.
  35. 35. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al TPC with permanent ileostomy • Although rarely chosen as a primary procedure, is used in • patients with invasive cancer involving the sphincters or levator complex, • patients for whom an IPAA is not technically feasible(secondary to desmoid disease and foreshortening of the small bowel mesentery, making it surgically impossible to bring the ileal pouch to anus)
  36. 36. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al Rectal preservation • IRA may be considered for patients • with <1,000 colorectal polyps (including those with AFAP), • <20 rectal adenomas, as these individuals have a relatively low risk of developing rectal cancer. • A young patient with rectal sparing who is not interested in undergoing the multiple procedures that accompany an IPAA and a diverting loop ileostomy.
  37. 37. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • The choice of procedure must be carefully individualized. • Patients with a severe rectal polyposis(>20 adenomas) or colonic (>1,000 adenomas) or , an adenoma >3 cm, or an adenoma with severe dysplasia should ideally undergo a risk-reducing procedure that will include a proctectomy. • Due to the risk of rectal cancer associated with IRA, most surgeons favor IPAA for most patients with FAP whenever feasible.
  38. 38. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al LYNCH SYNDROME • Germline MMR (DNA MISMATCH REPAIR) • Overall, Colorectal Cancer occurs in up to 80% of patients with LS by their mid-40s. • Endometrial cancer occurs in 40% to 60%, • Gastric cancer in 11% to 19%, • Urinary tract cancer in 1% to 4%, • ovarian cancer in 9% to 15% of affected individuals.
  39. 39. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al Amsterdam II criteria • Three relatives (one a first-degree relative of the other two) with colorectal, endometrial, stomach, ovary, small bowel, ureteral/renal pelvis, brain, hepatobiliary, and/or sebaceous cancer • In two or more successive generations With at least one case of cancer diagnosed before the age of 50 years • FAP as a diagnosis is excluded.
  40. 40. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al SCREENING • Patients with MSI-high tumors should undergo testing for germline MMR mutations in MSH2, MLH1, MSH6
  41. 41. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al SURGERY • Patients with LS who have a CRC family history or more than one advanced adenoma should be offered the options of prophylactic total colectomy with IRA or segmental colectomy with annual postoperative surveillance colonoscopy. • LS mutation carriers with a normal colon and without a family history of CRC can be kept under annual surveillance using Colonoscopy.
  42. 42. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al Prophylactic Total Abdominal Colectomy and Ileorectal Anastomosis for Lynch Syndrome Patients without Cancer • MERITS • Elimination of colon cancer risk • Elimination of need for surveillance colonoscopy • Alleviating patient anxiety over the prospect of colon cancer development • Demerits • Persistence of risk of rectal cancer development • Rectum still requires flexible endoscopic surveillance • Possible altered bowel function • Risk of surgery associated complications
  43. 43. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al LYNCH ENDOMETRIAL CANCER
  44. 44. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • Endometrial cancer is the second most common form of cancer in women with LS and may present as the “sentinel” cancer. • About 3% of all endometrial cancers are attributable to inherited mutations in the DNA mismatch repair (MMR) genes . • Most often, MSH2 and MLH1 are implicated, and they increase lifetime risk to 25% to 60%.
  45. 45. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al TESTING • Testing strategies for identification of MMR gene alterations in families with LS-associated cancers include analysis of tumor tissue for MSI and/or loss of MMR gene expression using immunohistochemistry (IHC). • Transvaginal ultrasound has been used as a screening test for endometrial and ovarian cancers in women.
  46. 46. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • Oral contraceptives are highly effective in decreasing risk of both endometrial and ovarian cancer risk in general population and can be considered for chemoprevention of these cancers in reproductive age women.
  47. 47. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al SURGERY AND TIMING • Although risk-reducing hysterectomy has not been shown to reduce mortality in women with LS, it can be considered because of the high incidence of endometrial cancer. • Fortunately, the risk of endometrial cancer is low during the reproductive years up to ages 40 to 45 years. Riskreducing hysterectomy generally is not recommended before age 40 years, • In view of the increased risk of ovarian cancer in LS, concomitant bilateral salpingo-oophorectomy (BSO) should also be considered.
  48. 48. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al MEN SYNDROME
  49. 49. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • The multiple endocrine neoplasia type 2 (MEN2) syndromes include MEN2A, MEN2B, and familial (non-MEN) medullary thyroid carcinoma (FMTC). • Autosomal dominant • RET protooncogene. • The hallmark of MEN2 syndromes is the development of multifocal bilateral medullary thyroid carcinoma (MTC) associated with C-cell hyperplasia.
  50. 50. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al RET MUTATION CODON Vs MTC • The most virulent form is seen in patients with MEN2B. • These patients most commonly have a germline mutation in codon 918 of RET. • Other mutations associated with MEN2B -codons 883 and 922. • MTC in MEN2B has an extremely early age of onset (infancy).
  51. 51. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • MTC has a variable course in patients with MEN2A, similar to that of sporadic MTC. Codon 634 and 618 mutations are the most common RET mutations associated with MEN2A. • Patients with FMTC, MTC is usually indolent. These individuals most commonly have mutations of codons 609, 611, 618, 620, 768, 804, or 891.
  52. 52. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al SURGERY and TIMING • The best option for prevention of MTC in RET mutation carriers is complete surgical resection (total thyroidectomy) prior to malignant transformation. • MEN2B. - Surgery at first year of life • MEN 2A..Patients should undergo a total thyroidectomy at 5 to 6 years of age. • FMTC- Total thyroidectomy is recommended before ages 5 to 10 years.
  53. 53. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al
  54. 54. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al • There are no guidelines at present that address the issue of timing of surgery based on calcitonin level. • In parathyroid autotransplantation, parathyroid glands are sliced into 1 × 3 mm fragments and autotransplanted into individual muscle pockets in the muscle of the nondominant forearm in patients with MEN2A, or in the sternocleidomastoid muscle in patients with FMTC or MEN2B
  55. 55. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al CALCITONIN Vs NODAL INVOLVEMENT • Ipsilateral central and lateral neck nodes (basal calcitonin >20 pg/mL), • Contralateral central nodes (basal calcitonin >50 pg/mL), • Contralateral lateral neck nodes (basal calcitonin >200 pg/mL), and • Mediastinal nodes (basal calcitonin >500 pg/mL)
  56. 56. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al TAKE HOME POINTS • BREAST CANCER...Mastectomy prior to 40yrs • GASTRIC CANCER... Total gastrectomy at 5yrs younger than familial predisposition • OVARIAN CANCER.. SALPHINOOPHORECTOMY after completion of family • COLONIC CANCER colectomy age depends on syndrome and severity (FAP around late teens) • THYROID CANCER.. Total thyroidectomy age based on codon involved..
  57. 57. PROF.S.SUBBIAH et.al THANK YOU

