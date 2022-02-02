Successfully reported this slideshow.
Method line painting and striping

Feb. 02, 2022
The inline paint striping system is almost maintenance-free. However, despite agitation and filtration, some residue
accumulates at the bottom of the dip tank. It should be decanted on a regular basis and disposed of according to local
regulations. The resulting downtime is only a few hours per year, which is minimal compared to the maintenance required
for other line painting and striping processes. Similarly, the filter bag needs to be replaced on a regular basis, but
again this maintenance is minimal.

Method line painting and striping

  1. 1. Method line painting and striping…
  2. 2. Parts that are powder coated are hung on metal hooks or racks. That given an electrical way which creates an electrostatic field. Charged powder particles are attracted to parts and hooks, hangers, and racks. This coating accumulates over several cycles, reducing electrostatic effects, reducing the adhesion of the coating, and reducing its appearance.
  3. 3. Coating plant operators have tried different methods to remove these deposits. These include: Physically chipping it away by hand with hammers and pliers. Sandblasting. Burn off ovens. Highly raised temperature molten salt baths. Offline chemical striping processes. All of the above methods cause downtime and additional labor costs during the cleaning method.
  4. 4. Continued… They are labor-intensive, risk damaging hangers and hangers, and most importantly, coaters need to maintain an overstock of racks and hangers in order to continue the painting and powder coating process. there is. Excessive inventory of racks and hangers also increases costs and occupies valuable storage space when not in use.
  5. 5. An alternative to these methods is the inline striping process. This adds a dip tank to the coating process after removing the parts. An empty hanger passes through the striping solution to remove a single layer of paint or powder buildup. The dip tank contains a heater, circulation pump, and ejector jet to reduce the time required to remove the frame. The basket is rinsed and returned to the basket loading station, where the finishing process is repeated.
  6. 6. Considerations One of the major aspects, when designing the in-line paint striping method is to assure that the paint striping solution gets installed properly in the strip tank. The paint striping material must be congruent with the construction material of the hooks, which can be fired upon by certain chemistries.
  7. 7. Stripper reuse / recycling What happens to the removed coating? The in-line paint striping system consists of the in- tank stirrer with a circulation system which is a pump and filter. Stirring keeps the coating residue in the solution until it is sucked into the pump. The pump pushes it into the filter bag and removes much of the peeled coating. The clean stripper solution is then returned to the tank where it continues to work. This filtration process means minimizing stripper use, reducing tank maintenance, and keeping running costs low. This is very important for bath life. The time required for this depends on the regular maintenance of the striping solution. This is because a well-maintained bus can last indefinitely.
  8. 8. System maintenance The inline paint striping system is almost maintenance-free. However, despite agitation and filtration, some residue accumulates at the bottom of the dip tank. It should be decanted on a regular basis and disposed of according to local regulations. The resulting downtime is only a few hours per year, which is minimal compared to the maintenance required for other line painting and striping processes. Similarly, the filter bag needs to be replaced on a regular basis, but again this maintenance is minimal.

