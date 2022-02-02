Method line painting and striping

The inline paint striping system is almost maintenance-free. However, despite agitation and filtration, some residue

accumulates at the bottom of the dip tank. It should be decanted on a regular basis and disposed of according to local

regulations. The resulting downtime is only a few hours per year, which is minimal compared to the maintenance required

for other line painting and striping processes. Similarly, the filter bag needs to be replaced on a regular basis, but

again this maintenance is minimal.

