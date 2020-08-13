Nova Scotia SR&ED | Canada| Canadian SRED Solutions

Successfully reported this slideshow.
If you want to claim SRED tax credits then seeking assistance from the SRED experts would be great. SRED specialists have knowledge and expertise in claim preparation and filings with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA). Our team has assisted hundreds of businesses to get what is truly belongs to them. Contact us for any query at 587-200-4163 or visit the website https://canadiansred.ca/regional-offices/nova-scotia-sred/

  1. 1. Nova Scotia SR&ED Canadian SRED Solutions
  2. 2. Basic Fact About the SRED Program in Canada The Canadian government gives $3-$4 billion to Canadian businesses in the form of cash refunds and tax credits that are operating in the Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SRED) program.
  3. 3. What companies are eligible for SRED tax credits? The companies that are working in the field of Research and Development (R&D) can qualify SRED tax credits. The businesses that create new products, improve already manufactured products and develop software.
  4. 4. How companies can gain access to these funds? The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) developed the Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) program to promote technological advancement among companies in Canada. The SR&ED program gives tax credit incentives and refunds for businesses that do any kind of Research and Development in Canada. The program compensates eligible companies for money that they have already spent. The government pays your corporation for developing and improving products.
  5. 5. By filing an SR&ED claim, you can get a refund of up to 35%+ of qualified expenses given they do not exceed $300,000, and up to 15%-20% if the expense is more than $300,000. This rate also varies from province to province and also depends on the type of business. How much could you get back?
  6. 6. Consult With SRED Expert Consult with SR&ED experts, who excel in working with you to make sure you get back the best value for your SR&ED claim. Learn more by visiting us. 6
  7. 7. Contact Us Email: info@canadiansred.ca Tel: 587-200-4163 Website: www.canadiansred.ca

