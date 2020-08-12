Fit mylife caif

Successfully reported this slideshow.
P Data Driven Fitness App www.fitmylife.com
P TRENDS : HEALTH-TECH INDUSTRY ü Fitness App Market – Macro Growth Factors1 • Sedentary lifestyle, rising awareness and i...
P FITMYLIFE A DATA-DRIVEN GOAL-ORIENTED APPROACH
P A HYPER-PERSONALIZED FITNESS APP
P • Models Your Unique Metabolism • Provides Personalized Programs • Learns and Adapts As Your Progress • Monitors Your Pr...
P PRODUCT DETAILS
P DAILY DASHBOARD VIEW Daily goals laid out with recommendations and deeper insights
P PERSONALIZED WORKOUT PROGRAMS Track daily activity to get to your goal faster
P CUSTOM NUTRITION PLANS Take out the guesswork with weekly meal plans
P AUTOMATIC FOOD RECOGNITION Track meals with the click of a picture
P Keep track of your progress with daily reports PREDICTION AND HISTORY REPORTS
P THREE FITNESS GOALS FitMyLife Premium offers personalized fitness programs
P BUSINESS MODEL
P SUBSCRIPTION BASED Basic Free ü Activity Tracker ü Calorie Counter ü Body Metrics Log ü Apple Health Integration Premium...
P MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
P DEMOGRAPHICS MILLENNIALS GEN X GEN Z • Early 1980’s to the late 1990’s • Professionals with a busy schedule & disposable...
P GLOBAL FITNESS APP MARKET & GROWTH Source 1, Source 2, Source 3 Incremental Growth by 20241 1.68 billion Market Size by ...
P GLOBAL FITNESS APP MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM BY APP TYPE BY APPLICATION Smartphones Wearable Devices Tablets Worko...
P FITMYLIFE OWNERSHIP
P Ian Hayward Co-owner / Board Member • Partner at Hayward Sheppard Barristers & Solicitors • Professional lawyer practici...
P AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE ON APPLE STORE
P THANKS. LET’S CONNECT! FitMyLife Health Analytics Inc. Suite 4810, 1 King St West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H1A1 Conta...
Hyper-Personalized Health-Data Driven Fitness Application for Unique Health & Fitness Goals.

FitMyLife Health Analytics Inc. got established at the end of 2016 with a vision to transform the health of individuals by identifying what works explicitly for their unique body composition and metabolism and providing the right tools and techniques to achieve their personal fitness goals. Our product is available on the Apple Store worldwide with a free and premium subscription model, and our headquarter is in Toronto. Currently, we have employees who are across Toronto, Edmonton, India, and Albania.

The power of health-data analysis gives way to predictive and prescriptive analysis. Our fitness app, FitMyLife, tries to model a user’s unique metabolism based on the information received and the health data gathered to provide personalized workout and nutrition programs unique to that person so they can achieve their personal fitness goals. The more the person uses it, the more optimized the programs become over time.

Everyone has a unique body composition and metabolism, so there is a need for a hyper-personalized solution. Data analytics embedded in our product makes it different from all the other competitors. Everyone has different goals and hence requirements, so the key is the fitness programs have to be driven by health data and have to continually adapt to how people are doing and progressing and perform predictive analysis as well. Providing recommendations to get back on track when a user digresses is also a feature we offer. We aim to be one of the few leaders in this space.


FitMyLife is more than just a fitness app or a calorie counter. It syncs with your Apple Watch and gathers your complete history to understands your specific health and fitness needs. Over time it aims to transform from an app you use to a guide to your unique metabolism. FitMyLife tries to understand how your body works, i.e., how it processes food and which exercises work best. With FitMyLife, you can track your daily activity and diet. You receive a workout and nutrition program designed by nutritionists and trainers tailored to your specific goal and lifestyle. FitMyLife identifies the dominant factors holding you back from meeting your goal and provides strategies and recommendations to get back on track.

Whether you want to lose weight, build muscle, or improve your overall health, we instantly match you to the best nutrition and workout programs. Follow daily recommendations to stay on track and get an insider view of your metabolism. FitMyLife shows you the types of macronutrients and exercises that cause you to make changes in your weight, muscle mass, and body fat. We show you how your body composition will change over time and display your metabolic fingerprint. These features allow you to adjust your diet and exercise to achieve your goals better.

  1. 1. P Data Driven Fitness App www.fitmylife.com
  2. 2. P TRENDS : HEALTH-TECH INDUSTRY ü Fitness App Market – Macro Growth Factors1 • Sedentary lifestyle, rising awareness and increasing health consciousness • Growing penetration of mobile devices and disposable incomes ü “Bio-Data Devices are taking hold of Health Management”3 • Personalization in fitness context through apps & wearables • Need for technology that “learns and adapts” to the user ü “Customers Are Demanding Next-Level Personalization”3 • Consumers are no longer responding to “basic personalization” attempts • “One-size-fits-all” model isn’t going to cut it anymore ü “Individualism is clearly having a pretty big moment”2 • We are all unique and worthy of special products & services • Receiving personalized information is ”empowering” Source 1, Source 2, Source 3
  3. 3. P FITMYLIFE A DATA-DRIVEN GOAL-ORIENTED APPROACH
  4. 4. P A HYPER-PERSONALIZED FITNESS APP
  5. 5. P • Models Your Unique Metabolism • Provides Personalized Programs • Learns and Adapts As Your Progress • Monitors Your Progress to keep you on track • Identifies Digressions & Factors that affect your progress • Provides Tailored Recommendations & Strategies • Provides Deeper Insights into Patterns & Habits • Puts You In-charge of Your Health FITMYLIFE APP
  6. 6. P PRODUCT DETAILS
  7. 7. P DAILY DASHBOARD VIEW Daily goals laid out with recommendations and deeper insights
  8. 8. P PERSONALIZED WORKOUT PROGRAMS Track daily activity to get to your goal faster
  9. 9. P CUSTOM NUTRITION PLANS Take out the guesswork with weekly meal plans
  10. 10. P AUTOMATIC FOOD RECOGNITION Track meals with the click of a picture
  11. 11. P Keep track of your progress with daily reports PREDICTION AND HISTORY REPORTS
  12. 12. P THREE FITNESS GOALS FitMyLife Premium offers personalized fitness programs
  13. 13. P BUSINESS MODEL
  14. 14. P SUBSCRIPTION BASED Basic Free ü Activity Tracker ü Calorie Counter ü Body Metrics Log ü Apple Health Integration Premium* $9.99 /Month ü Everything in Basic ü Custom Workout & Nutrition Programs ü Personalized Recommendations ü Curated Exercise & Recipe Database ü Automatic Food Recognition Feature ü Tailored Feedback on Patterns & Habits ü Data Analysis and Deeper Insights $19.99 /3 Months $69.99 /Year * Prices are in CAD
  15. 15. P MARKET OPPORTUNITIES
  16. 16. P DEMOGRAPHICS MILLENNIALS GEN X GEN Z • Early 1980’s to the late 1990’s • Professionals with a busy schedule & disposable income • Fitness is a “lifestyle choice” for them • Seek short, efficient & varied routines due to time crunch • Fitness communities & social factors are important • Mid-1960’s to the late 1970’s • At the forefront of the current fitness movement • Focused on improving health and extending their life • Work smarter not harder mentality • Seek social bonds • Teens born after 2000 • Blooming, up & coming market • Fitness is about overall well-being & balance • Technology-centered group • Seek new, exciting, lifestyle-enhancing fitness programs Source
  17. 17. P GLOBAL FITNESS APP MARKET & GROWTH Source 1, Source 2, Source 3 Incremental Growth by 20241 1.68 billion Market Size by 20262 14.7 billion Market Leader by region3 in order North America APAC Europe Y-O-Y Growth Rate for 2020 & by 20241 9.34% Market Growth by 20241 CAGR of 12%
  18. 18. P GLOBAL FITNESS APP MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM BY APP TYPE BY APPLICATION Smartphones Wearable Devices Tablets Workout & Exercise Activity Tracking Diet & Nutrition Health Monitoring Lifestyle Monitoring Others HUGE MARKET UP & COMING LEADERS
  19. 19. P FITMYLIFE OWNERSHIP
  20. 20. P Ian Hayward Co-owner / Board Member • Partner at Hayward Sheppard Barristers & Solicitors • Professional lawyer practicing family, personal injury & administrative law • Frequent guest instructor at the Professional Legal Training course • https://haywardsheppard.com/ Ben Hayward Co-owner / Board Member • Canoe-Kayak-Slalom Athlete, 1st Ranked Whitewater Paddler in Canada • World Cup finalist to finish 6th and 9th in Men’s K1Canada’s • http://benhayward.ca/ • https://olympic.ca/team- canada/ben-hayward/ Mahima Kumar, MSc. CEO / Co-owner / Board Member • Top 100 Canadian Professionals 2020 • MSc. in Computer Networking with background in I.T. • Successful history of software product management in the cloud computing domain • www.linkedin.com/in/mahima -kumar5
  21. 21. P AVAILABLE WORLDWIDE ON APPLE STORE
  22. 22. P THANKS. LET’S CONNECT! FitMyLife Health Analytics Inc. Suite 4810, 1 King St West, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M5H1A1 Contact: Mahima Kumar, CEO P: 7807096950 / 4164790759 Ext. 4810 E: info@fitmylife.com / mahima.kumar@fitmylife.com www.fitmylife.com

