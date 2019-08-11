Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
Slideshare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
3.
best movie trailers online free Solo Sunny
1980 | Drama
Solo Sunny is a movie starring Renate Kr��ner, Alexander Lang, and Dieter Montag. Sunny is the singer of band trying
to establish itself in the music-scene of East-Berlin. They play regular gigs in small towns, but Sunny feels out...
Sunny is the singer of band trying to establish itself in the music-scene of East-Berlin. They play regular gigs in small
towns, but Sunny feels out of touch with the audience and her life as a whole. She begins a relationship with the
amateur saxophonist and studied philosopher Ralph who writes her a very personal song - but his obsession with
death and unfaithful lifestyle is not for her. After getting into a quarrel with a band member who harasses her and
telling off a show-host she is thrown out of the band. Abandoned, she struggles to regain control over her life.
4.
best movie trailers online free Solo Sunny
1980 | Drama
Type: Movie
Genre: Drama,Music
Written By: Wolfgang Kohlhaase, Dieter Wolf.
Stars: Renate Kr��ner, Alexander Lang, Dieter Montag, Heide Kipp
Director: undefined
Rating: 7.0
Date: 1980-01-18
Duration: PT1H40M
Keywords: east berlin east germany,makeup,rock 'n' roll,crying,women's issues
5.
best movie trailers online free Solo Sunny
1980 | Drama
Download Full Version Solo
Sunny 1980 Video
OR
Download Movie
Free
Be the first to comment