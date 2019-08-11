Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
best movie trailers online free Solo Sunny 1980 | Drama best movies online free Solo Sunny 1980 | best movies trailers onl...
LINK IN LAST PAGE TO WATCH OR DOWNLOAD MOVIE
best movie trailers online free Solo Sunny 1980 | Drama Solo Sunny is a movie starring Renate Kr��ner, Alexander Lang, and...
best movie trailers online free Solo Sunny 1980 | Drama Type: Movie Genre: Drama,Music Written By: Wolfgang Kohlhaase, Die...
best movie trailers online free Solo Sunny 1980 | Drama Download Full Version Solo Sunny 1980 Video OR Download Movie Free
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

best movie trailers online free Solo Sunny 1980 | Drama

5 views

Published on

best movie trailers online free Solo Sunny 1980 | Drama

best movies online free Solo Sunny 1980 | best movies trailers online free Solo Sunny 1980 | Drama

Published in: Entertainment & Humor
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

best movie trailers online free Solo Sunny 1980 | Drama

  1. 1. best movie trailers online free Solo Sunny 1980 | Drama best movies online free Solo Sunny 1980 | best movies trailers online free Solo Sunny 1980 | Drama
  2. 2. LINK IN LAST PAGE TO WATCH OR DOWNLOAD MOVIE
  3. 3. best movie trailers online free Solo Sunny 1980 | Drama Solo Sunny is a movie starring Renate Kr��ner, Alexander Lang, and Dieter Montag. Sunny is the singer of band trying to establish itself in the music-scene of East-Berlin. They play regular gigs in small towns, but Sunny feels out... Sunny is the singer of band trying to establish itself in the music-scene of East-Berlin. They play regular gigs in small towns, but Sunny feels out of touch with the audience and her life as a whole. She begins a relationship with the amateur saxophonist and studied philosopher Ralph who writes her a very personal song - but his obsession with death and unfaithful lifestyle is not for her. After getting into a quarrel with a band member who harasses her and telling off a show-host she is thrown out of the band. Abandoned, she struggles to regain control over her life.
  4. 4. best movie trailers online free Solo Sunny 1980 | Drama Type: Movie Genre: Drama,Music Written By: Wolfgang Kohlhaase, Dieter Wolf. Stars: Renate Kr��ner, Alexander Lang, Dieter Montag, Heide Kipp Director: undefined Rating: 7.0 Date: 1980-01-18 Duration: PT1H40M Keywords: east berlin east germany,makeup,rock 'n' roll,crying,women's issues
  5. 5. best movie trailers online free Solo Sunny 1980 | Drama Download Full Version Solo Sunny 1980 Video OR Download Movie Free

×