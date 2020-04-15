Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ETNONATURA BÉTICA CARTAGENA Espacio Natural Sierra de la Muela, Cabo Tiñoso y Roldán Ayudas LEADER CAMPODER 2017-2021 “Ter...
SOLDECOCOS- Sociedad para el Desarrollo de Las Comunidades Costeras • Equipo multidisciplinar que apuesta por el Desarroll...
ETNONATURA BÉTICA CARTAGENA • ¿Por qué este espacio? • Porque es un espacio protegido marítimo-terrestre que forma parte d...
ETNONATURA BÉTICA CARTAGENA • Audioguía APP de fotografía antigua y testimonios sonoros • Story maps complementarios a la ...
Audioguía APP EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
Audioguía APP EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
Audioguía APP EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
Audioguía APP EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
Audioguía APP EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
Audioguía APP EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
Audioguía APP EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
Story maps EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
Story maps EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
Story maps EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
Story maps EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
Story maps EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
Los/as verdaderos protagonistas
Los/as verdaderos protagonistas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Presentacion Etnonatura Bética Cartagena

20 views

Published on

Presentacion Etnonatura Bética Cartagena

Published in: Environment
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Presentacion Etnonatura Bética Cartagena

  1. 1. ETNONATURA BÉTICA CARTAGENA Espacio Natural Sierra de la Muela, Cabo Tiñoso y Roldán Ayudas LEADER CAMPODER 2017-2021 “Territorio Campoder: Creciendo Juntos”
  2. 2. SOLDECOCOS- Sociedad para el Desarrollo de Las Comunidades Costeras • Equipo multidisciplinar que apuesta por el Desarrollo de las Comunidades Costeras bajo los principios de cooperación, gestión integrada, gobernanza participativa, sostenibilidad ambiental y gestión adaptativa. Mediante el diagnóstico para la búsqueda de fórmulas y herramientas y actuando sobre el mundo rural y pesquero, a través de acuerdos con productores y entidades claves para la cohesión territorial.
  3. 3. ETNONATURA BÉTICA CARTAGENA • ¿Por qué este espacio? • Porque es un espacio protegido marítimo-terrestre que forma parte del Sistema bético y la Red Natura 2000, con elevada biodiversidad y de gran identidad para la comarca de Cartagena que alberga un rico patrimonio cultural, natural e inmaterial, donde se llevan a cabo diversas actividades de aprovechamiento forestal, agrícola, ganadero y pesquero. • El proyecto desarrolla herramientas de empoderamiento de la sociedad rural y visibilización de las funciones y los recursos sobre los que actúan los agentes sociales y los gestores de estos espacios, así como la facilitación del diálogo local e intercambio de experiencias con otros espacios de características similares. • Estas herramientas, al servicio de los agentes sociales presentes en los espacios, tienen como objetivo mejorar el conocimiento y salvaguarda de su patrimonio natural, cultural e inmaterial. Así como la promoción de la sensibilización de la sociedad civil y de los visitantes de los espacios naturales, sobre la conservación de los valores culturales y naturales del territorio.
  4. 4. ETNONATURA BÉTICA CARTAGENA • Audioguía APP de fotografía antigua y testimonios sonoros • Story maps complementarios a la información de la APP • Campaña de difusión y divulgación • Módulo de formación de guías de rutas de patrimonio cultural, natural e inmaterial. • Entrevistas personalizadas a los diferentes actores del territorio o stakeholders para la consecución del Diagnóstico participado • Taller de intercambio de experiencias con otros espacios de similares características: Ibiza, Granada y Cádiz, con validación y devolución de información de los resultados obtenidos en el diagnóstico.
  5. 5. Audioguía APP EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
  6. 6. Audioguía APP EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
  7. 7. Audioguía APP EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
  8. 8. Audioguía APP EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
  9. 9. Audioguía APP EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
  10. 10. Audioguía APP EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
  11. 11. Audioguía APP EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
  12. 12. Story maps EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
  13. 13. Story maps EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
  14. 14. Story maps EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
  15. 15. Story maps EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
  16. 16. Story maps EtnoNatura Bética Cartagena
  17. 17. Los/as verdaderos protagonistas
  18. 18. Los/as verdaderos protagonistas

×