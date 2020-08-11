Divungalcion de eventos

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Divulgación de eventos Camilo Alejandro Pérez Cortes Jhon Alejandro Martínez Vanegas Sebastián Felipe Peralta Giraldo Bray...
Introducción  En la siguiente presentación se dará a conocer acerca de la divulgación de un evento, para que cualquier em...
¿Qué es un medio de divulgación? Difundir, promover o publicar algo para ponerlo al alcance del público, por lo tanto, pue...
¿Cómo se clasifican los medios de divulgación? Los medios de divulgación se clasifican en masivos y no masivos: Masivos: N...
Medios de divulgación masivos: Son aquellos medios tecnológicos, que sirven para enviar mensajes, que van dirigidos a una ...
Medios de comunicación más usados para divulgar eventos  Internet  La televisión  Periódicos  La radio  Los volantes ...
Medios de divulgación con mayor impacto  Redes sociales: es una estructura social compuesta por un conjunto de usuarios (...
¿Que es la divulgación de eventos? Consiste en informar a las personas o grupo objetivo seleccionado sobre una actividad q...
Componentes de una estrategia de divulgación 1. Análisis de situación: se definen las debilidades, fortalezas, amenazas y ...
2. Análisis de la competencia: Es importante saber que métodos utiliza con respecto a divulgación o publicidad la principa...
4. Público objetivo: El concepto hace referencia a un consumidor representativo e ideal al cual se dirige una campaña o al...
8. Canales: son los medios que se utilizaran para hacer llegar el mensaje. Se deberá elegir los mas eficientes. Los medios...
Conclusión Para concluir, se hace referencia sobre el por qué es tan conocer los componentes de una estrategia de divulgac...
Presentación acerca de la divulgación de un eventos, sus componentes y medios.

