Camilo Ibrahim Issa Características del comercio interno
El comercio interno es el que se realiza dentro del territorio de un país, también es llamado comercio interior, comercio ...
Hacen parte del comercio interno tanto los comerciantes formales, que cuentan con registro mercantil, como los informales,...
Por su parte, Adam Smith opinaba que “el comercio interior ni traía ni quitaba dinero al país; por lo cual una nación no p...
Una economía no puede pensar en un desarrollo equitativo si su comercio interno no es activo, puesto que esto repercutiría...
  2. 2. El comercio interno es el que se realiza dentro del territorio de un país, también es llamado comercio interior, comercio nacional o comercio doméstico. Está regido por un conjunto de normas únicas para cada nación, generalmente denominado código de comercio. Se clasifica en dos ramas generales: Minorista: Conocido también como Retail, consiste en la venta al consumidor final en unidades, al menudeo o al por menor. Mayorista: Conocido también como Wholesale, aplica cuando la venta es de grandes cantidades o al por mayor, generalmente el comprador no es el consumidor final sino un intermediario o un cliente corporativo. Camilo Ibrahim Issa
  3. 3. Hacen parte del comercio interno tanto los comerciantes formales, que cuentan con registro mercantil, como los informales, aquellos que intercambian bienes y/o servicios sin un registro legal; en la medida en que la economía es más desarrollada menor será el número de comerciantes informales activos. Sobre la relevancia económica, Posada de Herrera consideraba que “donde se hace el comercio interior hay dos capitales en movimiento, dos capitales que producen, dos capitales que se aumentan, aumentando la riqueza de la nación, y en fin dos capitales que pagan contribuciones: hay pues la ventaja social más grande posible”. Camilo Ibrahim Issa
  4. 4. Por su parte, Adam Smith opinaba que “el comercio interior ni traía ni quitaba dinero al país; por lo cual una nación no podía ser, a causa de él, ni más rica ni más pobre, lo veía como un complemento del comercio internacional”. En este sentido, reviste una clara importancia aun en esta época de globalización, puesto que sirve para calibrar a las empresas que pretenden abrirse a un mercado internacional. Obviamente su principal importancia radica en que el comercio interno de factores y bienes es lo que permite a la sociedad sobrevivir, debido a que por un lado se cuenta con las provisiones y por el otro existe el modo de conseguir los recursos para comprarlos. Camilo Ibrahim Issa
  5. 5. Una economía no puede pensar en un desarrollo equitativo si su comercio interno no es activo, puesto que esto repercutiría negativamente en la distribución de los ingresos y en el intercambio cultural y técnico entre regiones. Además, en términos de empleo, es uno de los mayores generadores de puestos de trabajo, sea formal o informalmente son muchas las personas que, en todos los países, se dedican a comercializar todo tipo de productos y así ganarse la vida. Camilo Ibrahim Issa
