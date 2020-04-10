Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introducción a la TecdeMonterreyX Camilo González Proyecto individual Ciencia de Datos y el Big Data
índice 1. Introducción 2. Estrategia de implementación 3. Desarrollo Análisis 3.1 Indicadores clave (KPI´s) para el proyec...
1. introducción Objetivo Con este documento, se busca analizar las fuentes de información existentes de una empresa, con e...
2. Estrategia de implementación Identificación y agrupación de todas las fuentes de información disponibles. Definición de...
2. Estrategia de implementación Recomendaciones y buenas prácticas -Es importante tener lo más claro posibles los objetivo...
2. Estrategia de implementación Justificación -La estrategia se basará en un análisis descriptivo del negocio, identifican...
3. Desarrollo análisis Antes de empezar -A continuación se presentan las bases de datos entregadas por la librería Iztacci...
3. Desarrollo análisis 3.1 Indicadores clave (KPI´s) para el proyecto -A continuación se proponen los indicadores de desem...
3. Desarrollo análisis 3.3 Desarrollo de análisis de cada base BASE 1. Análisis inventario general de libros y promedio de...
3. Desarrollo análisis BASE 2. Análisis TOP 20 libros más vendidos por categoría -Históricamente los libros que más ventas...
3. Desarrollo análisis BASE 3. Ratings de los libros más votados por los clientes dentro del sitio web de la librería -El ...
3. Desarrollo análisis BASE 4. Recomendaciones que cada cliente realiza dentro del sitio web sobre los libros para leer. -...
4. Conclusiones Recomendaciones y estrategia basado en el análisis de los datos de la librería Para el primer KPI - TOP SE...
4. Conclusiones -Las sagas de ficción puntean en los anteriores indicadores, se recomienda buscar estrategias para incenti...
Proyecto Introducción a la Ciencia de Datos - Caso de Estudio Librería

Proyecto del programa Introducción a la Ciencia de Datos de la universidad Tecnológico de Monterrey - TecdemonterreyX.

Proyecto Introducción a la Ciencia de Datos - Caso de Estudio Librería

