Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Presentación Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 Camilo Andrés Cepeda Jiménez Universidad de Ciencias Aplicadas y Ambientales – U.D....
TABLA DE CONTENIDO  Presentación Microsoft PowerPoint 2016  ACTIVIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE MICROSOFT POWERPOINT 2016  Columna...
ACTIVIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE MICROSOFT POWERPOINT 2016 29/04/2018Camilo Andrés Cepeda Jiménez 3
Columna vertebral en equinos  Formada por una sucesión de huesos irregulares impares medios llamados vértebras.  Se divi...
Columna vertebral Región cervical Región torácica Región lumbar Región sacra Región caudal 29/04/2018Camilo Andrés Cepeda ...
Sección vertebral Número de vertebras Cervical 8 Torácica 18 Lumbar 6 Sacra 5 Caudal 15 a 21 29/04/2018Camilo Andrés Ceped...
GENERALIDADES SOBRE VÉRTEBRAS EN LA COLUMNA DE LOS EQUINOS 29/04/2018Camilo Andrés Cepeda Jiménez 7
HUESOS DEL CABALLO 29/04/2018Camilo Andrés Cepeda Jiménez 8
ENLACES DE INTERÉS  Doma clásica  Quiropraxia  Atlas de la columna vertebral de los animales  Universidad de Buenos Ai...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA  Done, R. R. (2012). Atlas en color de anatomía veterinaria - El caballo. Barcelona, España: Elsevier España...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Medicina Veterinaria

17 views

Published on

La siguiente presentación es una explicación poco profunda sobre el esqueleto axial de los equinos.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Medicina Veterinaria

  1. 1. Presentación Microsoft PowerPoint 2016 Camilo Andrés Cepeda Jiménez Universidad de Ciencias Aplicadas y Ambientales – U.D.C.A Medicina Veterinaria Bogotá 2018 29/04/2018Camilo Andrés Cepeda Jiménez 1
  2. 2. TABLA DE CONTENIDO  Presentación Microsoft PowerPoint 2016  ACTIVIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE MICROSOFT POWERPOINT 2016  Columna vertebral en equinos  Regiones  Fórmula vertebral  Generalidades sobre vértebras de los equinos  Huesos del caballo  Enlaces de interés  Bibliografía 29/04/2018Camilo Andrés Cepeda Jiménez 2
  3. 3. ACTIVIDAD DE APRENDIZAJE MICROSOFT POWERPOINT 2016 29/04/2018Camilo Andrés Cepeda Jiménez 3
  4. 4. Columna vertebral en equinos  Formada por una sucesión de huesos irregulares impares medios llamados vértebras.  Se divide en 5 regiones: Cervical, torácica, lumbar, sacra y caudal. Vértebras cervicales. Tienen apófisis articulares bien desarrolladas, con el fin de facilitar el amplio movimiento del cuello Vértebras torácicas. Se distinguen por una apófisis espinosa bien desarrollada; en la región del hombro tienen forman una prominencia que se conoce como la cruz. Poseen las fóveas costales que sirven para alojar en sus cavidades las cabezas de las costillas. Vértebras lumbares. Tienen apófisis transversas grandes y planas, proyectadas en sentido lateral, las cuales forman el techo de la cavidad abdominal (Acevedo, 2018) Vértebras sacras Se forman para formar un solo hueso en forma de cuña conocido como sacro. Vértebras caudales Forman el armazón de la cola. El tamaño de estas vértebras decrece en sentido caudal. 29/04/2018Camilo Andrés Cepeda Jiménez 4
  5. 5. Columna vertebral Región cervical Región torácica Región lumbar Región sacra Región caudal 29/04/2018Camilo Andrés Cepeda Jiménez 5
  6. 6. Sección vertebral Número de vertebras Cervical 8 Torácica 18 Lumbar 6 Sacra 5 Caudal 15 a 21 29/04/2018Camilo Andrés Cepeda Jiménez 6
  7. 7. GENERALIDADES SOBRE VÉRTEBRAS EN LA COLUMNA DE LOS EQUINOS 29/04/2018Camilo Andrés Cepeda Jiménez 7
  8. 8. HUESOS DEL CABALLO 29/04/2018Camilo Andrés Cepeda Jiménez 8
  9. 9. ENLACES DE INTERÉS  Doma clásica  Quiropraxia  Atlas de la columna vertebral de los animales  Universidad de Buenos Aires  Universidad Nacional del Centro de la Provincia de Buenos Aires 29/04/2018Camilo Andrés Cepeda Jiménez 9
  10. 10. BIBLIOGRAFÍA  Done, R. R. (2012). Atlas en color de anatomía veterinaria - El caballo. Barcelona, España: Elsevier España.  Liebich, K. &. (s.f.). Anatomía de los animales domésticos, Tomo I. Editorial médica Panamericana. 29/04/2018Camilo Andrés Cepeda Jiménez 10

×