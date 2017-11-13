Story Wars: Fast Food Chains in the PH (Part 1)

STORY WARS Fast Food Chains in the PH
Fast Food Chains with the Most Impact on Filipinos Market Leader Challenger Follower Nicher
Jollibee #KwentongJollibee
A guy giving Yum! Burgers with message on sticky notes to his crush. A kid setting up a Valentine’s Day dinner in Jollibee...
Jollibee #KwentongJollibee: Jollibee is a brand that we have grown with, a brand that has been witness (if not pivotal) to...
Jollibee UNIQUENESS Creativity in the unique ways of expressing love by sharing Jollibee food items with someone special S...
McDonald’s Tuloy Pa Rin - Story of somebody going back to where her relationship ended - Tells viewers to welcome change T...
UNIQUENESS The girl in the ‘Tuloy Pa Rin’ found herself and her own strength to move on after the breakup in McDo. SIMPLIC...
KFC First Filipino Colonel - Focuses on KFC's heritage and icons while still keeping everything fresh and fun First Filipi...
UNIQUENESS The fun persona of the colonel resonates with the personality of KFC as a brand. PERFECTION The colonel pledges...
Greenwich Barkadables - A group of superheroes - They reward themselves with a visit to Greenwich - Shows how Greenwich is...
WHOLENESS Greenwich emphasizes on the importance of barkadas with whom you share great food and great experiences with. PE...
