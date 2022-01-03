2022 Religious Holidays & Observances Calendar

Create your free account to read unlimited documents.
To cultivate more diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI), this guide provides information about diverse cultural celebrations and religious holidays. It includes a brief description of the events, any restrictions associated with each event, and a calendar. This guide is a high-level overview and does not include every holiday or observance of every religion, faith, denomination, or school of thought.
Be the first to like this
To cultivate more diversity, equity & inclusion (DEI), this guide provides information about diverse cultural celebrations and religious holidays. It includes a brief description of the events, any restrictions associated with each event, and a calendar. This guide is a high-level overview and does not include every holiday or observance of every religion, faith, denomination, or school of thought.
Total views
42
On Slideshare
0
From embeds
0
Number of embeds
2
Downloads
0
Shares
0
Comments
0
Likes
0