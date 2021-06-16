Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MACHALA UNIDAD ACADÉMICA DE CIENCIAS SOCIALES CARRERA DE COMUNICACIÓN TEORÍAS DE LA COMUNICACIÓN TE...
1.1 Comunicación en la antigua Grecia ➢ Aristóteles estudió en la escuela de Platón, era un estudiante brillante que desta...
Escuela de Platón ➢ Platón, discípulo de Sócrates, fue uno de los más importantes filósofos griegos vivió entre el año 427...
La Escuela de Aristóteles ➢ Aristóteles discípulo de Platón, vivió entre los años 385 y 323 a.C ➢ Dentro de su trabajo de ...
1.2 Comunicación en la Edad Media Edad Media ➢ El período más largo de la historia, aproximadamente 1000 años (siglo V - X...
La Comunicación en el Medievo ➢ La libertad de expresión y el desarrollo del pensamiento eran reprimidos. ➢ La educación e...
1.3 Comunicación en el Renacimiento Un Poco de Historia ❖ Los textos de Aristóteles y Cicerón despertaron un nuevo interés...
Gutenberg y la Imprenta  La imprenta ya existía antes, pero fue él quien la perfeccionó, en la década de 1430.  Lo hizo ...
Repercusiones en los ámbitos políticos e informativos  Finales del siglo XV la imprenta se extendió, imprimiendo: Periódi...
1.4 La comunicación como disciplina académica El desarrollo del campo de la comunicación Francis Bacon Galileo Galilei “Gr...
Breve historia de las Ciencias de la Comunicación

Integrantes
Camila Medina Paladines
César Moreno Echeverría
Ronald Vivanco
Naydelin Zaruma

Breve historia de las Ciencias de la Comunicación

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD TÉCNICA DE MACHALA UNIDAD ACADÉMICA DE CIENCIAS SOCIALES CARRERA DE COMUNICACIÓN TEORÍAS DE LA COMUNICACIÓN TEMA: BREVE HISTORIA DE LAS “CIENCIAS DE LA COMUNICACIÓN” INTEGRANTES: ➢ Camila Medina Paladines ➢ César Moreno Echeverría ➢ Ronald Vivanco Coraisaca ➢ Naydelin Zaruma Cedeño DOCENTE: Lic. José Luis López
  2. 2. 1.1 Comunicación en la antigua Grecia ➢ Aristóteles estudió en la escuela de Platón, era un estudiante brillante que destacó entre sus compañeros. Se dice que Aristóteles dijo una vez: <<Soy amigo de Platón, pero soy más amigo de lo verdadero>>. ➢ Aristóteles terminó montando la competencia y fundó su primera escuela de enseñanzas en Atenas. Difundiendo la comunicación como una manera de persuadir. ➢ La comunicación empezó en la antigua Grecia por los siglos V a.C. ➢ Sócrates, Platón y Aristóteles se interesaron en indagar en este campo, llevando un debate filosófico en este caso la comunicación de forma efectiva.
  3. 3. Escuela de Platón ➢ Platón, discípulo de Sócrates, fue uno de los más importantes filósofos griegos vivió entre el año 427 y 347 a.C , fundó entre sus aportes a los conocimientos una escuela que llamó Academia. ➢ Entre las disciplinas destacaba la Geometría, la Música, la Astronomía, y en lo que respecta a la comunicación. ➢ Platón junto a su maestro Sócrates pusieron fuerte énfasis en el discurso y la argumentación lógica lo llamaron método dialéctico. ➢ Que puede entenderse como la discusión lógica y racional para resolver diferencias y encontrar un punto de vista correcto.
  4. 4. La Escuela de Aristóteles ➢ Aristóteles discípulo de Platón, vivió entre los años 385 y 323 a.C ➢ Dentro de su trabajo de área de comunicación destaca la retórica, es un estudio basado de investigaciones empírica de las prácticas de los oradores y las respuestas de su público. ➢ Aristóteles definió el estudio de la comunicación como la búsqueda de “todos los medios de percusión que tenemos a nuestro alcance”. ➢ Aristóteles como estudiante de Platón estaba muy intuido en el método dialéctico o en el método racional, pero no compartía el disgusto de su maestro por la retórica escribiendo un tratado sobre la teoría de la persuasión. ➢ Aristóteles desarrolló lo que se pudo considerar como el primer modelo de la comunicación compuesta de tres elementos: La persona que habla (Emisor), El discurso que se pronuncia (Mensaje) y La persona que escucha (Audiencia).
  5. 5. 1.2 Comunicación en la Edad Media Edad Media ➢ El período más largo de la historia, aproximadamente 1000 años (siglo V - XV). ➢ El cambio de la Edad Antigua a la Edad Media, generó importantes transformaciones.
  6. 6. La Comunicación en el Medievo ➢ La libertad de expresión y el desarrollo del pensamiento eran reprimidos. ➢ La educación era solo para una élite reducida. ➢ Analfabetismo general. ➢ Poco desarrollo de la comunicación como disciplina de estudio. ➢ La Iglesia era el canal en donde se transmitían las noticias. ➢ Llegada de la imprenta por Gutenberg.
  7. 7. 1.3 Comunicación en el Renacimiento Un Poco de Historia ❖ Los textos de Aristóteles y Cicerón despertaron un nuevo interés por la filosofía, el arte y las ciencias. ❖ Las ideas democráticas de la antigüedad volvieron a cobrar fuerza. ❖ Las primeras armas de fuego ayudaron a impulsar esto. ¿Cuánto crees que costaba un libro, de unas 100 páginas, allá por el siglo XIV a fines de la Edad Media? Según el estadista de Estados Unidos Nate Silver la tarifa por copiar un libro en la dicha época, perteneció a un florín de oro por cada 5 páginas, equivalente a $ 200 dólares recientes. Aristóteles Marco Tulio Cicerón
  8. 8. Gutenberg y la Imprenta  La imprenta ya existía antes, pero fue él quien la perfeccionó, en la década de 1430.  Lo hizo mediante piezas metálicas fundidas en plomo, que tenían caracteres y símbolos con los cuales se formaba aquello que luego se imprimía.  Logró ganarle en velocidad hasta al más rápido de los monjes copistas y sin errores de transcripción. Lutero y su Reforma Protestante  Martín Lutero fue un monje alemán servía en un monasterio su actitud frente a la iglesia iba cambiando.  La gota que derramó el vaso fue la venta de indulgencias (Perdón de los pecados por parte de la iglesia a cambio de dinero).  Escribió 95 tesis y explicaba la razón para no comprar las indulgencias.
  9. 9. Repercusiones en los ámbitos políticos e informativos  Finales del siglo XV la imprenta se extendió, imprimiendo: Periódicos, Panfletos y ya no solo libros.  Aparición de los primeros periódicos en el siglo XVI medio masivo único para élites por su debido costo.  Panfletos, surge como nuevo medio de comunicación para entretener persuadir e informar a los lectores. Periódico Panfletos
  10. 10. 1.4 La comunicación como disciplina académica El desarrollo del campo de la comunicación Francis Bacon Galileo Galilei “Gran encrucijada por la que muchos pasan, pero pocos se quedan”. Wilbur Schramm El Conocimiento es poder Midwestern School Cornell La retórica científica Los estudios de la Comunicación Surgimiento de la disciplina de la Comunicación

