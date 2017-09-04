INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL DIRECCION: CRA 37ª # 8-38 PROYECTO SEGUNDO PERIODO PROTOTIPO DE LA MAQUETA ALEJA...
Partes que constan -Mío -Dos motores - Dos sistemas de polea - Puerta - Batería de 18 voltios -Nailon -Cables delgados Índ...
Ideas de los integrantes: Al principio teníamos planeado hacer el mío cable y la estación. Para darle corriente pensábamos...
Diseño Definitivo: Partes que lo conforman Polea Foto tomada por Karol Muñoz. Poleas pequeñas Fotos tomadas por Karol Muño...
Foto tomada por Lizet Bravo. Mio Foto tomada por Karol Muñoz Trabajo de taller: Proceso de construcción y montaje Primero ...
En cuanto al mío igualmente fue por unos sistemas de poleas, pero esta vez el nailon se amarro a una cuerdaque estabacoloc...
El funcionamiento mecánico es el movimiento de las poleas. El funcionamiento eléctrico son los motores que se conectaron a...
Tuvimos muchas debilidades: en cuanto a la puerta no abría completamente y no cerraba completamente, el mío se atascaba. A...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Informe tecnologia 10-3

77 views

Published on

Informe de circuito

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
77
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Informe tecnologia 10-3

  1. 1. INSTITUCION EDUCATIVA LICEO DEPARTAMENTAL DIRECCION: CRA 37ª # 8-38 PROYECTO SEGUNDO PERIODO PROTOTIPO DE LA MAQUETA ALEJANDRA LOSADA CAMILA CORDOBA LINA MORALES NATALIA PEREZ KAROL MUÑOZ MONITORA: LIZETH BRAVO SANTIAGO DE CALI AGOSTO-14-2017
  2. 2. Partes que constan -Mío -Dos motores - Dos sistemas de polea - Puerta - Batería de 18 voltios -Nailon -Cables delgados Índice Este trabajo se hace con el fin de diseñar y construir una puerta que tenga un control eléctrico del movimiento. Observarcómofuncionandistintosmodelos y verificar como se transmite el movimiento del motor a la reja. Además Reflexionar sobre distintas formas de resolver el problema Elaborar esquemas, bocetos, planos, dibujos y seleccionar la mejor alternativa de solución. Planteamiento del problema: Diseñar y construir una puerta que tenga un control eléctrico del movimiento. El prototipo debe tener las siguientes características: Al pulsar un interruptor el artefacto se ponga en movimiento Que el motor sea de 3,6 o 9 voltios Que avance Que tenga iluminación el entorno
  3. 3. Ideas de los integrantes: Al principio teníamos planeado hacer el mío cable y la estación. Para darle corriente pensábamos por medio de un cargador ya que con una batería de 9 voltios no era suficiente Luegopor faltade tiempodecidimoshacerlaestaciónunidaddeportiva.Por loque la esta es una de las zonas o lugares con más movimiento. Finalmente ya que no alcanzamos hacer el cable mío. Diseñamos y construimos una puerta que tenga un control eléctrico del movimiento y además hicimos que el mío se moviera. Diseño previo: Diseño Elaborado por Karol Muños. Funcionamiento: El mío va en cuatro puntos de apoyo, y un motor con engranaje esto van a estar ajustados a una banda de nailon el cual se va a conectar al bus. Luego se conecta a la batería de 18 voltios. En efecto empieza a girar la banda de nailon y por lo tanto se empieza a mover el bus. La puerta ya tiene un mecanismo que abra y cierre, simplemente se instala y se conecta
  4. 4. Diseño Definitivo: Partes que lo conforman Polea Foto tomada por Karol Muñoz. Poleas pequeñas Fotos tomadas por Karol Muñoz. Motor, cables y puerta
  5. 5. Foto tomada por Lizet Bravo. Mio Foto tomada por Karol Muñoz Trabajo de taller: Proceso de construcción y montaje Primero se decidió hacer la estructura y decorarla, dejando ciertos espacios para la parte mecánica, Luegose decidiódarle movimientoconunmecanismode poleas,enel que unade ellasse mueve por el motor y la otra se queda quieta. De esta manera el nailon sirve como la banda que pasa por las poleas Posteriormente se pegó la puerta.
  6. 6. En cuanto al mío igualmente fue por unos sistemas de poleas, pero esta vez el nailon se amarro a una cuerdaque estabacolocada enla parte de abajodel bus.Por lotanto cuandoel nailonse movíajalabael bus haciendo que se pudiese movilizar. Fotos tomadas por Karol Muñoz Foto tomada por Karol Muñoz Foto tomada por Lizeth Bravo. Cambios realizados: -El mío cable no se hizo, se hizo parte de la estación y que el mío se moviera. - Se cambió la organización del espacio. - Reemplazamos el cargador por la batería de 18 voltios. Características tecnológicas:
  7. 7. El funcionamiento mecánico es el movimiento de las poleas. El funcionamiento eléctrico son los motores que se conectaron al interruptor y este a la pila. Presupuesto: Materiales Empleados Cartón Paja $ 6.000 Icopor $ 6.000 Pintura $ 2.500 Silicona Líquida $ 2.000 Semáforos de Madera $ 2.000 Personas en porselanicron $ 3.000 Juegos de sombrillas y asientos $ 3.000 Carros y buses $ 3.000 2 interruptores $ 6.000 Nailon $ 4.000 Batería $ 16.000 Total $ 53.500 Evaluación Al comienzodel proyectoteníamosplaneadohacerel cable mío y al final nos decidimos por la estación del mío y que el mío se moviera. Se nos facilitó en cuanto al funcionamiento mecánico y eléctrico porque hubo personas que nos explicaron, ya que tenían conocimiento sobre las poleas y circuitos.
  8. 8. Tuvimos muchas debilidades: en cuanto a la puerta no abría completamente y no cerraba completamente, el mío se atascaba. Al principiolacorriente eraconun cargador no nosfuncionó, porlo cual se sustituyó por una batería de 18 voltios ya que no solamente hicimos que la puerta tenga un control eléctrico del movimiento sino que también el mío se moviera.

×