Practica la meta

  1. 1. ARCE SANCHEZCAMILA MATILDA Mgr. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS MERCADOTECNIA V GRUPO 01 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 1 UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN FACULTAD DE CIENCIA ECONÓMICAS ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS LA META Eliyahu M. Goldratt 2/2020 ESTUDIANTE: Arce Sánchez CamilaMatilda MATERIA: MercadotecniaV DOCENTE: MSc. ZapataBarrientos José Ramiro GRUPO: 21 GESTION: 2/2020 Cochabamba-Bolivia
  2. 2. ARCE SANCHEZCAMILA MATILDA Mgr. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS MERCADOTECNIA V GRUPO 01 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 2 1. LA META 1. INTRODUCCION La meta habla de los nuevos principios generales para la manufactura. Se necesita mirar la realidad y pensar de una manera lógica, precisa y consistente sobre los problemas y determinarlasrelacionesde “causay efecto”entre lasaccionesylos resultados,lograndoen este procesodeduciralgunosprincipiosbásicosque utilizanparasalvarsufábricayconvertirla en una planta de éxito. 2. DESARROLLO La obra de Eliyahu M. Goldratt y Jeff Cox, narra una historia en la que el protagonista, Alex Rogo, enfrenta una crisis productiva; a lo largo de la trama él se va percatando con la ayuda de un antiguo profesor de física, de que las variablesque se deben considerar para alcanzar con éxito una meta son infinitas; en su papel, se allega de colaboradores que conocen perfectamenteel manejode lasdiversasáreasde lacompañía; juntoscomo equipounensus capacidades,conocimientosyhabilidadesparalograrese objetivoestableciendoprocesosde mejora continua que impacten de manera positiva en la productividad. A lo largo de la novela, los autores hacen una crítica a los parámetros convencionalesque utilizanenla administraciónparaexpresarlameta que persiguen,mismosque nose ajustan con las operaciones que una organización efectúa diariamente; las ideas que se manejan en el texto,indicanque debe existirunaadecuadaconexiónentre losparámetrosestablecidosy las acciones realizadas en una planta productiva y en cualquier organización. Una empresa equilibrada y debidamente alineada es aquella en la que la capacidad de cada uno de los recursosdisponiblesestá organizadosde acuerdoconlas exigenciasdel mercado; no obstante,de acuerdoalosautores,nadie halogradodirigirunaempresaequilibrada,pues mientras más se aproxime a ello más se acerca a una crisis. En el desarrollode latrama,losautoresabordanunasituacióncríticaempresarial,puestoque la compañíapara la cual trabajaAlex Rogoenfrentaunacrisisproductiva,razónporlacual,el protagonista(Rogo) nopuede cumplirentiempoyformaconlospedidosque le requierenen las fechas previstas; Bill Peach,el gerente general,le da un plazo de 3 meses para conseguir resultados, de no ser así se verán obligados a cerrar la empresa. El protagonista, es el estereotipo de gerente que basa su gestión administrativa en los clásicos instrumentos de medicióne indicadores,desconociendolaimportanciadel contextoenel que estabainmerso y además,sintenerideadel objetivoreal que orientay encauzala direcciónde una empresa cuya meta es el lucro; su estilo gerencial está sustentadoen valores tradicionales, olvidando que los sucesos internos son los que permiten a una organización avanzar y conseguir los propósitos establecidos dentro de su misión y su visión. Alex, considera y vincula aspectos de su vida real con la problemática que enfrenta en la empresae inclusive,vivenciasfamiliaresle permitenconsiderarlamismay tomar decisiones entorno a ella,comienzareuniendoaunequipode trabajoque esexpertoendiversasáreas,
  3. 3. ARCE SANCHEZCAMILA MATILDA Mgr. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS MERCADOTECNIA V GRUPO 01 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 3 Louie, Stayce, Donovan y Ralph; quienes trabajarán a la par de él para conseguir el objetivo que se han trazado: “salvar la empresa”. Lo primero que Alex debe identificar es ¿cuál es la meta de su empresa? Para que una vez definida se puedan considerar las estrategias más adecuadas para llegar a ella. Despuésde meditarlo bien,Alexllegaalaconclusiónde que el objetivode todaempresaesganardinero, por lo que su siguiente preocupación es detectar aquellas etapas del proceso en donde se estén generandolas pérdidas que le estáncostando dinero a la planta. Analizanla eficiencia de los robots que elaboran cada una de las piezas que ellos ocupan en la planta, asimismo verifican la manera en que los inventarios se mueven y descubren que no existe un control adecuado de las piezas que producen y que a la hora de ensamblar las piezas grandes se generan cuellos de botella que detienen la producción y causan grandes pérdidas a la empresa. En el contextosituacional ofrecidoenlatrama,losautorespresentanunasituaciónendonde el protagonista tendrá que encontrar cuáles son los verdaderos objetivos no sólo de la empresa que dirige, sino también los que organizan y dan sentido a su vida familiar, por lo cual enfrentaunaserie de retosque habráde superarparaalcanzar suspropiasmetas:salvar la empresa y su matrimonio. Dentro de nuestro ámbito educativo actual, el trabajo colaborativo es fundamental para el desarrollo adecuado de los aprendizajes, ya que es necesaria la participación activa y propositiva de cada uno de los actores educativos en la construcción de aprendizajes significativos. Evidentemente es importante que cada uno de los involucrados en la tarea educativa conozca y se identifique con la misión, la visión, los valores y el modeloeducativo del plantel para el cual se desempeña; de esa manera el trabajo colaborativo se verá favorecido, toda vez que los participantes estarán comprometidos al tener un sentido de identidadyde pertenenciavinculadosconla empresa,eneste caso,la instituciónescolar;de igual manera, es relevante que quien organice los trabajos colaborativos esté plenamente identificado con las necesidades de la institución con el fin de que coordine y regule los procesosdebidamente;esdecir,que se familiarice conlos“cuellosde botella”para que con su equipocolaborativologre resolverlasproblemáticasque se puedanpresentary conduzca a todo el equipo hacia la meta que se persigue en común. En la obra, el apoyoque recibióAlex Rogo,tantopor parte de sus colaboradorescomode su antiguo maestro de física (Jonah), le permiten alcanzar en poco tiempo los resultados deseados; ahora su empresa e inclusive él, han experimentado un cambio radical que le permitiráoptimizarlaproductividadenelplanogerencial,yresolversusproblemasfamiliares en el plano personal. Consideroque esimportanteestablecermetasenlavida,puestoquenosorientanynosguían enlaconsecuciónde nuestrosobjetivos;lasmetasconducenalamotivación,mismaque esel motor que nos impulsacada día, asimismo,se requiere de unavisiónconocida,reconocida y compartida; cuando existenobjetivos no compartidos entre la empresa y sus colaboradores se generan conflictos que inciden en la baja productividad. Por otro lado, el apoyo recibido por parte de las personas que colaboran en la dirección de una escuela, permitirá a quien
  4. 4. ARCE SANCHEZCAMILA MATILDA Mgr. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS MERCADOTECNIA V GRUPO 01 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 4 dirige contar con un equipo que comparta la responsabilidad para obtener resultados óptimos. En la obra tratada, gracias al apoyo recibido de sus colaboradores, Alex pudo comenzar a revertirlasituación,aplicandosolucionessimplesaunproblemaque resultabatancomplejo; lograndogradualmentelosresultadosesperados;básicamenteel procesodecambioquevivió tanto en su forma de pensar como en su actitud, fueron claves para lograr un análisis más objetivodeladifícil situaciónpor laqueatravesabanyconseguirque susestrategiaslollevaran a ubicarcada elementoyrecursoensu lugar, supoen qué momentoinvolucrarse ymovilizar todos los recursos de la empresa a través de una visión compartida. Alex Rogo tuvo la capacidad de visión para combinar sistemas y subsistemas aprovechando todoslosrecursosconlosque laempresacontabaparadeterminarlanecesidadde materiales y sudisponibilidaddentrode laproducción,suprimiendolostiemposmuertos,haciendobuen uso de los llamados cuellos de botella, que siempre existen en las empresas, pero se deben saber aprovechar. 3. CONCLUSIONES En mi opinión, “La Meta” representa a cualquier empresa ubicada en cualquier parte del mundo; la obra refleja la capacidad humana para resolver problemas de manera simple a través de la innovación, ya que a través del cambio pudo conducir a su organización y entusiasmar a su equipo de trabajo para detectar y corregir los errores y al mismo tiempo manejar la información con calidad y objetividad. La experiencia del protagonista, permite ratificar que todos y cada uno de nosotros a nivel personal tenemos la capacidad de resolver problemasy trazarnos metas a corto, mediano y largo plazo, permitiendo con ello nuestra realización plena; del mismo modo, una empresa públicaoprivada,que tiene clarasumisión,suvisiónysusobjetivos,alcanzaránsindificultad su meta. Consideroque en3 mesesnose puede lograrunagestiónexitosa,debidoaque enindustrias productivas se vuelve casi imposible romper paradigmas mentales, estratégicos, de gestión, productivosyadministrativos,entre otros;lapropiainerciaconduce alosmismosresultados; difícilmente se cambian creencias, ideas, costumbres e interdependencia. Sin embargo, aunque provocar cambios en la cultura organizacional de una empresa no es una labor sencilla,esimportanteresaltarel efectomotivadorque laobratiene paraimpulsarel cambio en el entornoy la estructura de un sistema.Además,latrama nos hace ver que una persona no sólo debe dedicarse a una vida profesional o familiar, sino vincular y relacionar los roles para llegar a un equilibrio justo. 4. REFERENCIAS 1 Eliyahu M. Goldratt, Jeff Cox. Colección Goldrat 2 https://www.uaeh.edu.mx/scige/boletin/prepa2/n2/e5.html 5. VIDEOS
  5. 5. ARCE SANCHEZCAMILA MATILDA Mgr. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS MERCADOTECNIA V GRUPO 01 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 5 En este videoobservaremosunresumendellibroLaMeta https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKFTendaV7s En este videoobservaremos losaprendizajesque se puedenrescatarde La Meta https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqkauMWs32I

