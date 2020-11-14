Practica 17 la cadena de valor

Successfully reported this slideshow.
LA CADENA DE VALOR

  1. 1. ARCE SANCHEZCAMILA MATILDA Mgr. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS MERCADOTECNIA V GRUPO 01 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 1 UNIVERSIDAD MAYOR DE SAN SIMÓN FACULTAD DE CIENCIA ECONÓMICAS ADMINISTRACIÓN DE EMPRESAS LA CADENA DE VALOR 2/2020 ESTUDIANTE: Arce Sánchez CamilaMatilda MATERIA: MercadotecniaV DOCENTE: MSc. ZapataBarrientosJosé Ramiro GRUPO: 21 GESTION: 2/2020 Cochabamba-Bolivia
  2. 2. ARCE SANCHEZCAMILA MATILDA Mgr. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS MERCADOTECNIA V GRUPO 01 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 2 1. LA CADENA DE VALOR 1. INTRODUCCION La cadena de valor es la herramienta empresarial básica para analizar las fuentes de ventaja competitiva,esunmediosistemáticoque permiteexaminartodaslasactividadesque se realizan y susinteracciones.Permitedividirlacompañíaensus actividadesestratégicamente relevantesa finde entenderel comportamientode loscostos,así como las fuentesactualesypotencialesde diferenciación.1 2. DESARROLLO 2.1.Origen del concepto El conceptode cadenade valorse comienzaapopularizarhacia1985 apartirde lapublicación del libro The Competitive Advantage: Creating and Sustaining Superior Performance, del profesorMichael Porter,quiense basóenlaideade lossistemasempresariales,desarrollada por la firma McKinsey & Co. a comienzos de la misma década. La propuestade McKinseyconsiderabaalaempresacomounaseriede funciones,marketing, recursoshumanos,producción,etc.,quese debíananalizarenrelaciónalasmismasfunciones de las firmas competidoras, si lo que se quería era entender su estrategia y conocer su posición en el mercado. Porter fue más allá de ese concepto de amplios niveles funcionales descomponiéndolos en sus actividades individuales, agregando además que las fuentes de ventaja competitiva, liderazgoenbajocostoy diferenciación,propuestasenCompetitive Strategy:Techniquesfor Analyzing Industries and Competitors (1980), dependían de dichas actividades individuales. Así, mediante esta desagregación, la cadena de valor proveía a la firma con las capacidades de entendersuscostosyde identificarsusfuentesde diferenciaciónexistentesopotenciales. El siguientegráficomuestrael surgimientoy popularizacióndeltérminoapartirde mediados de la década de los 80’s del siglo pasado.2
  3. 3. ARCE SANCHEZCAMILA MATILDA Mgr. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS MERCADOTECNIA V GRUPO 01 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 3 2.2.Utilidad de la Cadena de Valor En definitiva,lacadenade valornospermite analizarcuálessonlas ventajas competitivas que posee unaorganizaciónfrente aotras.Así, estaherramientaotorgala posibilidadde conocercuálessonlasfortalezas del procesoproductivo de laempresaen cuestión. Puntualmente,permite conocerlosiguiente acercadel panoramacompetitivo: 1. Grado de integración:todaslasactividadesque hace unacompañía sin necesidadde acudira otras. 2. Panoramaindustrial:conocerlarelaciónentre laempresay lossectores, mercadosy competencia. 3. Panoramade segmento:cuálessonloscambiosalosque se puede enfrentarel productofinal,aquellosque puedanafectarsusventas. 4. Panoramageográfico:analizarlacompetenciaenlospaíses,ciudado regionesendonde compite laempresaencuestión.3 2.3.Actividades de la Cadena de Valor En la cadena de valor se pueden diferenciar dos tipos de actividades: 1) Las actividadesprimarias: Un grupode accionesenfocadasenlaelaboraciónfísicade cada producto y el proceso de transferencia al comprador. Se distinguen cinco actividades primarias: 1. Logística interna: Comprende operaciones de recepción, almacenamiento y distribución de las materias primas.
  4. 4. ARCE SANCHEZCAMILA MATILDA Mgr. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS MERCADOTECNIA V GRUPO 01 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 4 2. Operaciones(producción):Procesamientodelasmateriasprimasparatransformarlas en el producto final. 3. Logística externa: Almacenamiento de los productos terminados y distribución del producto al consumidor. 4. Marketing y ventas: Actividades con las que se publicita el producto para darlo a conocer. 5. Servicio:de post-ventaomantenimiento,lasactividadesde lasque se encarga están destinadas a mantener, realzar el valor del producto y aplicar garantías. 2) Las actividades de apoyo: Son un soporte de las primarias y en ellas se incluye la participación de los recursos humanos, por ejemplo. Se distinguen las siguientes: 1. Infraestructurade laorganización:Actividadesque prestanapoyoatodala empresa, como la planificación, contabilidad y las finanzas. 2. Direcciónde recursoshumanos:Búsqueda,contratacióny motivación del personal. 3. Desarrollode tecnología,investigaciónydesarrollo: Generadores de costes y valor. 4. Compras:Es todo aquellocuyoobjetivoesabasteceryalmacenarmateriasprimas o materiales para producir. Análisis de la cadena de valor La cadena de valor busca generar ventajas competitivas, y su estudio se aplica también a otras actividadescomola cadenade suministro ylas redesde distribución.La globalización hallevado a la creación de las cadenas globales de valor. La cadena de valor establece cuatro aspectos del panorama competitivo: 1. Grado de integración:Se definen todasaquellasactividadesque se realizanenlapropia empresa y no en otras compañías independientes. 2. Panorama industrial: Es el mercado y los sectores relacionados con nuestra empresa y con los que compite. Se establece una estrategia delimitada con el claro objetivo de conseguir los objetivos marcados en primera instancia. 3. El panorama de segmento:En este caso se hace referenciaa lasvariacionesa las que se puede verse afectados el producto y los compradores de este artículo. 4. El panorama geográfico: Se engloban los países, ciudades o regiones donde compite la empresa.4 2.4.Cómo aplicar la cadena de valor Para entenderlo mejor, veamos el siguiente ejemplo: 1. Descripción de la situación:
  5. 5. ARCE SANCHEZCAMILA MATILDA Mgr. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS MERCADOTECNIA V GRUPO 01 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 5 Supongamos que eres dueño de una tienda de objetos de decoración para el hogar ubicada enel centrode una granciudadcomo Madrid.En este caso,el primerpasoparaimplementar el modelo consiste en dividir las acciones que forman parte del proceso en primarias y secundarias: Acciones primarias:  Marketing: estrategias de venta de los productos.  Logística: recepción, almacenaje, distribución y devolución de unidades.  Manejo del stock: gestión de las unidades disponibles en la tienda.  Ventas: comercialización de los productos en el mercado como tal.  Atenciónal usuario(oetapapostventa):acompañamientoaloscompradores. · Acciones secundarias (o terciarias):  Recursos Humanos: selección de los trabajadores de la tienda.  Tecnología: recursos y maquinaria empleada en el proceso de venta.  Selección de proveedores.  Infraestructura: sede física de la tienda y otros recursos propios. 2. Selección de los puntos de valor: Una vez se ha dividido la cadena de valor en sus acciones más importantes, la idea es identificarcuálesde ellaspodríansuponeruna ventajapara nuestratiendade artículospara el hogar.Porejemplo,si somoslamarcadel sectorquemejortratodaasusclientes,podemos idear nuevas estrategias para que ese trato se fortalezca y, a su vez, se convierta en un llamado a clientes potenciales. Seacomo sea,la ventajaidentificadarequiere unainversiónde lagerencia.Losdosejemplos más habituales son los de la calidaddel productoy el precio del mismo. En este caso, como hemos decidido que queremos seguir siendo la marca que mejor trata da a sus clientes, invertimos en formar a nuestros trabajadores en temas de empatía, habilidades intrapersonales, atención al público, entre otros. 3. Aplicación de los cambios: Finalizada la formación de tus trabajadores y puestas en marcha nuevas estrategias de atenciónal cliente,eshorade poneren práctica loscambiospropuestostrasel análisisde la cadena de valor. Puedes planificar un tiempo de prueba. 4. Medición de resultados:
  6. 6. ARCE SANCHEZCAMILA MATILDA Mgr. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS MERCADOTECNIA V GRUPO 01 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 6 La Cadenade Valorno acaba cuandose implementanloscambios.Parasabersi laformación que tus trabajadores recibieron fue la más indicada y si las estrategiasde marketing fueron efectivas, debes medir los resultados con indicadores concretos. En nuestrocaso, el principal indicadorseráel númerode clientesque se acercarona nuestra tiendaaconsultarel catálogode artículos para el hogarasí comoel total de las ventas que se registraron en dicho período. Recuerda siempre que la cadena de valor supone centrarse en aquellos elementos que mejoran o fortalecen nuestra actividad comercial, sobre todo de cara a los clientes con los que ya contamos y con los consumidores en general. Ese es su principal objetivo5 3. CONCLUSIONES Las actividades de valor son las estructuras discretasde la ventaja competitiva,la forma en que se realizan,juntoconsueconomía,determinaránsi una empresatienecostosaltosobajosfrente a la competencia.Lasdiferenciasque rigenlaventajacompetitivaquedanal descubiertocuando se comparan las cadenas de valores de los rivales y a partir de esto, podremos determinar qué actividades habría que modificar para otorgar una nueva ventaja competitiva y lograr un crecimiento del negocio en cuestión. 4. REFERENCIAS 1 Porter,Michel E. Ventajacompetitiva.Creaciónysostenimientode undesempeñosuperior. CompañíaEditorial Continental,1991. 2 https://www.gestiopolis.com/que-es-la-cadena-de-valor/ 3 https://enciclopediaeconomica.com/cadena-de-valor/ 4 https://economipedia.com/definiciones/cadena-de-valor.html 5 https://obsbusiness.school/es/blog-investigacion/direccion-general/cadena-de-valor- ejemplo-practico-para-aplicar-el-modelo 5. VIDEOS Una explicación detallada sobre qué consiste y cómo elaborar un análisis de la cadena de valor, según Michael E. Porter. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsYvfsy3ek8&t=6s
  7. 7. ARCE SANCHEZCAMILA MATILDA Mgr. JOSERAMIRO ZAPATA BARRIENTOS MERCADOTECNIA V GRUPO 01 LIBEREMOS BOLIVIA 7 El modelode Porter sobre la cadena de valor es una forma de analizar lasdistintasfuncionesde la empresaparabuscaruna eficazrelaciónentre ellas,mejorandoasíel desempeñogeneral de la organización. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zEC9YrH5sx8

