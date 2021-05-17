6. production reflection(2)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Production Reflection Cameron Roy
  2. 2. Process • At the start of the project, my initial idea was to create a podcast, I had an idea to create a 20-25 minute interview type podcast, similar to many I listen to, and attempt speaking to a well-known figure in football. • However as time went on, I realised the reality of finding a well-know football guest, is very limited for the time period I had. • So the next best thing I could do is a Football fanzine, for the club I'm most passionate about, and the topic I can speak for the country about, and instead of speaking, document it all and publish it in a slick way, in an aesthetically pleasing format which other fans such as myself would really enjoy reading.
  3. 3. Process • I started by creating a content plan, this allowed me to have a guide for everything I needed to check off. • The content plan featured all the topics and articles I would include, along with art and design ideas which would suit the relevance of the fanzine. • Due to my practice on photoshop over the past few years, I have practised doing this type of design, therefore it helped me have an idea of what I wanted do throughout the fanzine.
  4. 4. Process • Once I decided on everything I wanted to include, I made a word document for each part of the fanzine which meant all the information was typed up ready for me to install on the fanzine once I had decided what style I would attempt. • The writing can sometimes be the longest part therefore getting everything written up first saved lots of time, and meant I could focus on the more fun part of creating the fanzine in my opinion, the designing.
  5. 5. Process Front and Back Cover Background
  6. 6. Process

