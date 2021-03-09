https://reader.ebookexprees.com/?book=1906133948 The wartime Jeep continues to fascinate enthusiasts around the world⭐ nearly eight decades after the first prototypes were built. Yet⭐ while it is true that there was only ever one Jeep⭐ it is emphatically not the case that there was only one variety of Jeep. Not only were Jeeps built by both Willys and Ford⭐ but the supposedly standardised design continued to evolve during production. As a result⭐ there are multiple differences of specification – some major⭐ some tiny – among the models. Through the painstakingly researched text⭐ and through detailed colour photography of outstanding examples of the cars⭐ Factory-Original Wartime Jeeps attempts to identify and illustrate those differences for the benefit of enthusiasts who would like to return their Jeeps to factory-original specification and equipment in every respect.