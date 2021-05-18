Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
By: Calvin Shenault El Uncles Coaches Teachers Cousins Mentors Organizations
MAKE A DECISION & STICK WITH IT  “Being a male is a matter of birth. Being a Man is a matter of choice.” Edwin Louis Cole
JOIN THE AFFAIRS OF MEN “Strength, Courage, Mastery and Honor are the alpha virtues of men all over the world.” Jack Don...
#DAILYGRIND  “It is not the situation which makes the man, but the man who makes the situation.”  Frederick William Robe...
 “There is nothing noble being superior to your fellow man; True nobility is being superior to your former self.”  Winst...
PREPARE FOR BATTLE YOUNG KINGS “A Man does what he must-- in spite of personal consequences, in spite of obstacles, dange...
“One cannot both feast and become rich.” Indigenous Proverbs
“You have to become a man before you can be a gentleman.” John Wayne
STOP THE GENERATIONAL CURSES “If boys don’t learn, men won’t know.”  Douglas Wilson Strong Boys create strong men
TOGETHER WE STAND, OR DIVIDED WE FALL  “When brothers fight to the death, a stranger inherits their father’s estate.  Ni...
We didn’t learn how to walk until we kept trying We didn’t know how talk until we kept trying We have to live 365 days to ...
THANK YOU
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Self Improvement
60 views
May. 18, 2021

Quotes for young men

Quotes to help young men without fathers.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Quotes for young men

  1. 1. By: Calvin Shenault El Uncles Coaches Teachers Cousins Mentors Organizations
  2. 2. MAKE A DECISION & STICK WITH IT  “Being a male is a matter of birth. Being a Man is a matter of choice.” Edwin Louis Cole
  3. 3. JOIN THE AFFAIRS OF MEN “Strength, Courage, Mastery and Honor are the alpha virtues of men all over the world.” Jack Donovan
  4. 4. #DAILYGRIND  “It is not the situation which makes the man, but the man who makes the situation.”  Frederick William Robertson
  5. 5.  “There is nothing noble being superior to your fellow man; True nobility is being superior to your former self.”  Winston Churchill
  6. 6. PREPARE FOR BATTLE YOUNG KINGS “A Man does what he must-- in spite of personal consequences, in spite of obstacles, dangers, and pressures-- and that is the basic of all human morality.” John Kennedy
  7. 7. “One cannot both feast and become rich.” Indigenous Proverbs
  8. 8. “You have to become a man before you can be a gentleman.” John Wayne
  9. 9. STOP THE GENERATIONAL CURSES “If boys don’t learn, men won’t know.”  Douglas Wilson Strong Boys create strong men
  10. 10. TOGETHER WE STAND, OR DIVIDED WE FALL  “When brothers fight to the death, a stranger inherits their father’s estate.  Nigerian Proverb
  11. 11. We didn’t learn how to walk until we kept trying We didn’t know how talk until we kept trying We have to live 365 days to get to one year You never fail, only learn.
  12. 12. THANK YOU

×