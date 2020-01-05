(The Pretenders (The Similars, #2)) @Rebecca Hanover

========================================

. . . In this conclusion to The Similars duology, Emma must figure out who she really is, decide between two boys with the same face, and stop a dangerous plan based on revenge.Emma is still reeling from the events of her junior year at Darkwood. Not only is her best friend, Oliver, shockingly alive, but the boy she loves?his Similar, Levi?is still on the island where he grew up, stranded with his deranged creator.More importantly, she is grappling with who she really is. Emma can't accept the hard truths she learned last year and refuses to share her secrets with anyone, isolating herself from her friends and Ollie.But when more of the Similars' creator's plot is revealed, Emma and her friends will have to try to stop him from putting a plan into motion that could destroy everyone she loves.



This is a great books, you can get this book now for FREE.

* Visit This Link : https://specialebook-full98.blogspot.com/?book=1492665134



#downloadbook #book #readonline #readbookonline #ebookcollection #ebookdownload #pdf #ebook #epub #kindle

