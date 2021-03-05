Safe Riding is the first fully comprehensive motorcycle safety manual. Not only does it tell you how to drive your cycle safely⭐ but it also details many potential problems and pitfalls⭐ and how to avoid common (and uncommon) hazards in the first place. In a highly informative yet readable style⭐ Mitch Williamson describes: the safest way to learn and gain experience as a motorcyclist; how to judge if a motorcycle is safe for you; what clothes to wear for maximum protection; physical fitness (including a seven-point exam); the importance of weather conditions; passing⭐ turning⭐ and lane position; expressway and surface hazards; and much⭐ much more. In addition⭐ actual accident case histories are presented and analyzed for causes and preventive measures. Safe Riding is the one manual completely devoted to identifying the many different kinds of risks involved in riding a motorcycle and giving practical advice on how best to manage these risks for safe⭐ enjoyable motorcycling at all times.