Aug. 25, 2022
Aug. 25, 2022
Engineering

Project plan

Project plan

Engineering

Project presentation (1).pptx

  1. 1. Over/Under Voltage Protection of Electrical Appliances with GSM Alert Name of your Institute Presented by supervisor Khadar Ahmed Osman (ID B2E116) Student no 1 (Roll no) Abdirahim Khalif Ali Submitted for the partial fulfillment of Name of degree in Electrical Engineering Department Month - Year Name of the department 1
  2. 2. 2 Title of project Month - Year 2 ✔ Introduction ✔ Objectives ✔ Project plan ✔ Requirements ✔ Scope ✔ Organizational structure ✔ Work breakdown structure ✔ Activity time schedule ✔ Methodology ✔ Budget summary ✔ Risk management ✔ Implementation ✔ Project completion report
  3. 3. 3 Title of project Month - Year 3  Voltage abnormalities happen at any stages of power electrical system such as generation, transmission, distribution as well as end user due to various causes respectively. These irregularities such as under voltage, over voltage, sags, swells, voltage imbalance and intermittent supply failures produce different level of effects depend on scale of the faults.  They can cause danger not only to human life such as burn, permanent disability and death but also damage to the equipment which lead to loss of property and money.  Introduction  To design a low-voltage and high-voltage tripping mechanism with GSM alert to protect electrical appliance from any damage.  Simulate, testing and execute prototype of the project.  Objectives
  4. 4. 4 Title of project Month - Year 4 The requirements of this project include  Supervisor  Resource  Hardware and software specification  Cost and scheduling  Requirements  Scope of the project  This assessment will be focusing in domestic area particularly at home distribution board.  This project intended for protection against over voltage and under voltage of single phase AC supply and is divided into two parts, which are simulation of the software and development of the hardware
  5. 5. 5 Title of project Month - Year 5  methodology To achieve the aim and objectives of this work, the following are the steps involved:  Study of the previous work on the project so as to improve it efficiency.  Draw a block diagram.  Test for continuity of components and devices,  Design and calculation for the device was carried out.  Studying of various component used in circuit.  Construction of the circuit was carried out.  Finally, the whole device was cased and final test was carried out.
  6. 6. 6 Title of project Month - Year 6  Project plan Project plan  Organization structure
  7. 7. 7 Title of project Month - Year 7  WBS Over/Under Voltage Of Electrical Appliance With GSM Alert Chapter 0ne Introduction Problem Statement Objectives Scope Chapter Two Introduction Background Litrarurevie w Chapter Three methodology Block Diagram Circuit diagram System operation Description of components Software Chapter Four Introduction System Implementation Testing of system operation Cost analysis Result Chapter Five Conclusion Recommendation Future work Bibliography Appendix Activity Duration Data collection/data analysis Three weeks Chapter one Two weeks Chapter two One month Chapter three Two month Chapter four One month Chapter five One month  Activity time schedule
  8. 8. 8 Title of project Month - Year 8  Total estimated cost for this project will be $250 including, transportation and printing .  Budget summary  Risk Management  Implementation  ATmega328 microcontroller GSM modem, 8-bit microprocessor with an externally attached and 16*2 LCDA transformer, GSM modem, motor, self- made Arduino board and tripping circuit will be used to implement the project.  Total estimated cost for this project will be $250 including, transportation and printing
  9. 9. 9 Title of project Month - Year 9  Project completion report  The project report will consists of five chapters begin with report introduction and end with conclusion. The remainder chapters are literature review, methodology and results as well as discussions. Literature review covers overview and method to provide protection from under and over voltage. Meanwhile, methodology shows sequence of works in order to develop this project. Results of implementation of this project will be written in chapter four along with its discussion. Chapter five will delivers conclusion and recommendation for future planning the final completion will be
