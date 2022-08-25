Project presentation (1).pptx

1.
Over/Under Voltage Protection of Electrical
Appliances with GSM Alert
Khadar Ahmed Osman (ID B2E116)
Abdirahim Khalif Ali
Electrical Engineering Department
✔ Introduction
✔ Objectives
✔ Project plan
✔ Requirements
✔ Scope
✔ Organizational structure
✔ Work breakdown structure
✔ Activity time schedule
✔ Methodology
✔ Budget summary
✔ Risk management
✔ Implementation
✔ Project completion report
Voltage abnormalities happen at any stages of power electrical system such as generation,
transmission, distribution as well as end user due to various causes respectively. These
irregularities such as under voltage, over voltage, sags, swells, voltage imbalance and
intermittent supply failures produce different level of effects depend on scale of the faults.
They can cause danger not only to human life such as burn, permanent disability and death
but also damage to the equipment which lead to loss of property and money.
Introduction
To design a low-voltage and high-voltage tripping mechanism with GSM alert to protect
electrical appliance from any damage.
Simulate, testing and execute prototype of the project.
Objectives
The requirements of this project include
Supervisor
Resource
Hardware and software specification
Cost and scheduling
Requirements
Scope of the project
This assessment will be focusing in domestic area particularly at home
distribution board.
This project intended for protection against over voltage and under voltage of
single phase AC supply and is divided into two parts, which are simulation of the
software and development of the hardware
methodology
To achieve the aim and objectives of this work, the following are the steps
involved:
Study of the previous work on the project so as to improve it efficiency.
Draw a block diagram.
Test for continuity of components and devices,
Design and calculation for the device was carried out.
Studying of various component used in circuit.
Construction of the circuit was carried out.
Finally, the whole device was cased and final test was carried out.
Project plan
Organization structure
WBS
Over/Under Voltage Of Electrical
Appliance With GSM Alert
Chapter
0ne
Introduction
Problem
Statement
Objectives
Scope
Chapter
Two
Introduction
Background
Litrarurevie
w
Chapter
Three
methodology
Block
Diagram
Circuit
diagram
System
operation
Description
of
components
Software
Chapter
Four
Introduction
System
Implementation
Testing of
system
operation
Cost
analysis
Result
Chapter
Five
Conclusion
Recommendation
Future work
Bibliography
Appendix
Activity Duration
Data collection/data analysis Three weeks
Chapter one Two weeks
Chapter two One month
Chapter three Two month
Chapter four One month
Chapter five One month
Activity time schedule
Total estimated cost for this project will be $250 including, transportation
and printing .
Budget summary
Risk Management
Implementation
ATmega328 microcontroller GSM modem, 8-bit microprocessor with an
externally attached and 16*2 LCDA transformer, GSM modem, motor, self-
made Arduino board and tripping circuit will be used to implement the
project.
Project completion report
The project report will consists of five chapters begin with report introduction
and end with conclusion. The remainder chapters are literature review,
methodology and results as well as discussions. Literature review covers
overview and method to provide protection from under and over voltage.
Meanwhile, methodology shows sequence of works in order to develop this
project. Results of implementation of this project will be written in chapter
four along with its discussion. Chapter five will delivers conclusion and
recommendation for future planning the final completion will be