Estudiante

Producción de Helados Caleb Eleazar López Tejada
  1. 1. Producción de Helados Caleb Eleazar López Tejada
  2. 2. ¿Qué es un helado? • En su forma más simple, el helado o crema helada es un alimento congelado que por lo general se hace de productos lácteos tales como leche o crema, a menudo en combinación con frutas u otros ingredientes y sabores.
  3. 3. Historia • Tiene su origen hace más de 6.000 años. los inventores fueron los chinos sobre el año 4.000 a.C • En el palacio imperial se almacenaban cientos de barras de hielo que se iban troceando según las necesidades del momento. • Ya en tiempo del antiguo Egipto, el helado se llevaba a la mesa del faraón y se servía en los banquetes en copas de plata: era una especie de granizada de jugo de fruta casi helada.
  4. 4. Clasificación de los helados El helado se clasifica de acuerdo a su composición en: •Helado duro •Helado suave o blando •Helado de leche •Sherbet •Helado de agua
  5. 5. ¿Qué contiene el helado? El helado es un alimento o postre congelado que contiene: • Grasa de leche o vegetal • Sólidos no grasos de leche (LDP o SUERO) • Azúcar • Emulsivos • Estabilizadores • Color • Sabor • Aire • Agua
  6. 6. Materias primas utilizadas en la elaboración del helado • GRASA: Es un ingrediente importante en la elaboración del helado, esta puede variar del 8 al 12% en base al volumen total de la mezcla • LECHE ENTERA FLUIDA: Esta materia prima es base para la elaboración de helado, la cual presenta variaciones en cuanto a su contenido de grasa. • AZÚCARES: Los azúcares son adicionados con el objeto de aumentar los sólidos totales, así como portar el dulzor
  7. 7. • CREMA: Esta se obtienen mediante el descremado de la leche, su composición es la siguiente. • 40% Materia grasa • 5.1 % Sólidos no grasos • 54.9% Agua • MANTEQUILLA: Es el producto que se obtiene a partir del batido de la crema, está compuesta por un 82 -84 % de materia grasa, 0.5% sólidos grasas (SNG)
  8. 8. • LECHE ENTERA EN POLVO: Este material es también una fuente de grasa (fuente de proteína) para la elaboración de helado, su contenido de grasa es de 26%. • SOLIDOS NO GRASOS DE LECHE: Los sólidos no grasos de leches están constituidos por proteínas, sales minerales y lactosas, estos sólidos son adicionados en leche descremada en polvo Los sólidos no grasos contribuyen: • Textura y cuerpo del helado • Ayudan a distribuir de manera eficiente el aire en el proceso de congelación
  9. 9. Equipo mínimo para la elaboración de helado: • Mezclador de Batch o pasteurizador lento • Pasteurizador HTST • Homogenizador • Enfriador (cortina, tubos o placas de enfriamiento si no se contara con el parteurizador HTST) • Tanque de maduración • Batidora de helado o máquina para helado • Cuartos de congelación • Camiones de distribución
  10. 10. Proceso de elaboración
  11. 11. 1. Pesado • Se deben pesar todos los ingredientes antes de ponerlos en el pasteurizador si queremos estar seguros de que no se ha omitido o duplicado algún ingrediente.
  12. 12. 2. Mezcla de ingredientes • Normalmente se efectúa dentro del pasteurizador. Se introducirán primero los líquidos, leche o agua, luego la nata. A unos 30ºC podemos empezar a mezclar leche en polvo y azúcares en polvo; con agitación máxima del emulsionador. A continuación se incorporará el estabilizante-emulsionante con una parte de la sacarosa. Esto se hace para que no se encapsule el estabilizante y pueda disolverse correctamente. Pasteurizador
  13. 13. 3. Pasteurización • En alimentos poco ácidos, como la leche, la pasteurización consigue la destrucción de la flora patógena y una reducción de la banal o alterante, consiguiendo un producto de corta duración que ha de conservarse refrigerado pero que tiene unas características muy próximas a las de la leche cruda.
  14. 14. 4. Homogeneización Es el proceso básico en la formación de la estructura del helado y con él se persigue: • Obtener un glóbulo graso de tamaño uniforme en la emulsión • Distribuir los emulsificantes y proteínas de la leche en la superficie de glóbulo de grasa. • Mejorar el batido en la incorporación de aire (celdas de aire más pequeñas y uniformes) • Producir una textura suave y mejorar el derretimiento.
  15. 15. 5. Maduración • Consiste en dejar la mezcla de helados en un sitio frío, entre 2ºC y 5ºC, durante un tiempo determinado para que repose y se hidraten algunos ingredientes. • Se debe aplicar una agitación lenta a intervalos, para que no se precipiten abajo los sólidos que están en suspensión. No se puede tener más de 72 horas. Normalmente se hace en el mismo pasteurizador, o en una tina de maduración.
  16. 16. 6. Mantecación • Durante este proceso cambia la textura de la mezcla de líquida a sólida o semisólida por medio de agitación y frío. • La mezcla de helado se introduce en una Mantecadora (Heladera). Normalmente es un tubo cilíndrico que produce frío en sus paredes (- 35ºC) y unas aspas que rascan este cilindro, con lo cual la mezcla
  17. 17. 7. Envasado • Utilizaremos cubetas o contenedores aptos para uso alimentario, limpios y desinfectados. • Taparemos el helado con un film de plástico, una tapa o algo que impida su contacto con el aire.
  18. 18. 8. Abatimiento de temperatura • Después de envasarlo, pasamos al abatidor de temperatura, para bajar la temperatura a -22ºC, como mínimo lo más rápidamente posible. Abatidor de temperatura:
  19. 19. 9. Transporte • El transporte del helado, al tratarse de un producto congelado, debe realizarse en condiciones que garanticen no va a perder temperatura. Una pérdida de temperatura inutilizará el producto, pues se producirá una descongelación y una nueva congelación en destino, lo que producirá cristales grandes de hielo, además de problemas microbiológicos.
  20. 20. Sabores y colores para helados • Son ingredientes importantes tanto para la vista como para el paladar del consumidor, ya que de esto depende la aceptación. • Dentro de la gama tan amplia de sabores de helados existentes se pueden citar los más comunes, como por ejemplo: - Fresa - Vainilla - Chocolate - Limón

