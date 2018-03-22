Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF
Book details
Description this book This book follows a series of excerpts of the Old Testament, offering its true meaning, the same giv...
Testament, where they are perceived as spiritual beings, however do not exist. * The Ten Commandments written on the stone...
If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
Download Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF Here : Click this link : http://bit...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF

10 views

Published on

Download now : http://bit.ly/2Gcx0lM

by Mauro Biglino
any format Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF For Ipad
This book follows a series of excerpts of the Old Testament, offering its true meaning, the same given in its literal translations, that is the alien creation of man; the truth about the ten commandments; the visions of the UFOs the prophets had as they themselves told us; the passage in which the Old Testament affirms in a puzzling way that God dies as all men do; the figures of the angels stripped of all which has been invented over the centuries about them; the probable source of inspiration of the Gospel of John.All this is given with the Hebrew text and the literal translation which is clearly brought word by word with an incredibly simple system, comprehensible to every type of reader. Why was this title chosen? Because the literal translations from the Ancient Hebrew help us to discover what they didn’t know. * the Bible clearly says that God dies as all men do* the Bible explains that we have been formed with our creators’ DNA* The Bible tells us that our creators travelled by flying objects* the Bible quotes a direct relationship between the UFOs and Sumer, the land of the flying objects’ keepers* The Glory of God was in reality… a UFO *The Bible refers to giants and tells where to find their evidence*The Angels mentioned in the Old Testament, where they are perceived as spiritual beings, however do not exist. * The Ten Commandments written on the stone were not those that have been reported. * John the Evangelist drew his mystical doctrines from the Hellenistic literature of his time * and much more, such as the fact that the Church admits that the Old Testament knew of the aliens. That is why what we believed to know about the Bible has changed.

Published in: Spiritual
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF

  1. 1. Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF
  2. 2. Book details
  3. 3. Description this book This book follows a series of excerpts of the Old Testament, offering its true meaning, the same given in its literal translations, that is the alien creation of man; the truth about the ten commandments; the visions of the UFOs the prophets had as they themselves told us; the passage in which the Old Testament affirms in a puzzling way that God dies as all men do; the figures of the angels stripped of all which has been invented over the centuries about them; the probable source of inspiration of the Gospel of John.All this is given with the Hebrew text and the literal translation which is clearly brought word by word with an incredibly simple system, comprehensible to every type of reader. Why was this title chosen? Because the literal translations from the Ancient Hebrew help us to discover what they didnâ€™t know. * the Bible clearly says that God dies as all men do* the Bible explains that we have been formed with our creatorsâ€™ DNA* The Bible tells us that our creators travelled by flying objects* the Bible quotes a direct relationship between the UFOs and Sumer, the land of the flying objectsâ€™ keepers* The Glory of God was in realityâ€¦ a UFO *The Bible refers to giants and tells where to find their evidence*The Angels mentioned in the Old
  4. 4. Testament, where they are perceived as spiritual beings, however do not exist. * The Ten Commandments written on the stone were not those that have been reported. * John the Evangelist drew his mystical doctrines from the Hellenistic literature of his time * and much more, such as the fact that the Church admits that the Old Testament knew of the aliens. That is why what we believed to know about the Bible has changed.Get now : http://bit.ly/2Gcx0lM read ebook Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF ,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF ebook download,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF pdf online,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF read online,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF epub donwload,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF download,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF audio book,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF online,read Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF ,pdf Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF free download,ebook Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF download,Epub Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF ,full download Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF by Mauro Biglino ,Pdf Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF download,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF free,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF download file,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF ebook unlimited,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF free reading,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF audiobook download,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF read and download,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF for android,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF download pdf,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF ready for download,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF free read and download trial 30 days,Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF save ebook,audiobook Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF play online,DOWNLOAD PDF Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF (PDF,EPUB,TXT) - BY Mauro Biglino
  5. 5. If you want to download this book, click link in the last page
  6. 6. Download Free Download The book that will forever change our ideas about the Bible PDF Here : Click this link : http://bit.ly/2Gcx0lM if you want to download this book OR

×