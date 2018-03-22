Download now : http://bit.ly/2Gcx0lM



by Mauro Biglino

This book follows a series of excerpts of the Old Testament, offering its true meaning, the same given in its literal translations, that is the alien creation of man; the truth about the ten commandments; the visions of the UFOs the prophets had as they themselves told us; the passage in which the Old Testament affirms in a puzzling way that God dies as all men do; the figures of the angels stripped of all which has been invented over the centuries about them; the probable source of inspiration of the Gospel of John.All this is given with the Hebrew text and the literal translation which is clearly brought word by word with an incredibly simple system, comprehensible to every type of reader. Why was this title chosen? Because the literal translations from the Ancient Hebrew help us to discover what they didn’t know. * the Bible clearly says that God dies as all men do* the Bible explains that we have been formed with our creators’ DNA* The Bible tells us that our creators travelled by flying objects* the Bible quotes a direct relationship between the UFOs and Sumer, the land of the flying objects’ keepers* The Glory of God was in reality… a UFO *The Bible refers to giants and tells where to find their evidence*The Angels mentioned in the Old Testament, where they are perceived as spiritual beings, however do not exist. * The Ten Commandments written on the stone were not those that have been reported. * John the Evangelist drew his mystical doctrines from the Hellenistic literature of his time * and much more, such as the fact that the Church admits that the Old Testament knew of the aliens. That is why what we believed to know about the Bible has changed.

