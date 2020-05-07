Caladrius Biosciences Corporate Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Dedicated to Developing Therapies that Reverse Ischemic Disease David J. Mazzo, PhD President and Chief Executive Officer ...
This Investor Presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Ref...
 Investment case summary  Management team introduction  CD34+ cell therapy platform technology overview  Pipeline desc...
CD34+ cell therapy company with an advanced clinical pipeline with 2 programs with “breakthrough” designation and 1 target...
Note: Select experience is shown above. For a comprehensive bio, please visit: www.caladrius.com Caladrius management team...
Ochsner Health, New OrleansDuke Clinical Research Institute C. Michael Gibson, MDC. Noel Bairey Merz, MD Timothy Henry, MD...
CD34+ cell therapy platform technology overview
 Naturally occurring endothelial progenitor cells  Reestablish blood flow to under-perfused tissues1,2  Possess pre-pro...
 CD34+ cells have been studied clinically in a variety of ischemic disease indications by numerous investigators across m...
 Drug induced mobilization eliminates need for surgical bone marrow aspiration  No genetic manipulation or ex vivo expan...
U.S. patents granted 9 27 Foreign patents granted Fundamental protection to 2031+ Key Claims  Pharmaceutical composition ...
Product Indication Development Stage Commercialization Target1 CLI = Critical Limb Ischemia CMD = Coronary Microvascular D...
CLBS119 COVID-19 Induced Lung Damage (USA)
 Human coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)  Evid...
 The FDA has authorized Caladrius’ IND for the study of CLBS119, a CD34+ cell therapy for the repair of COVID-19 induced ...
SAKIGAKE designated – Japan Advanced Therapeutic Medicinal Product (ATMP) designated - EU CLBS12 Critical Limb Ischemia (J...
 Severe arterial obstruction impeding blood flow in the lower extremities  Often found as a co-morbidity in diabetes pat...
CLI: higher mortality rate than most cancers Mustapha, J. A., Katzen, B. T., et al. (2019, May). Endovascular Today, 18(5)...
Rutherford (“R”) scale R 6: Functional foot no longer salvageable R 5: Minor tissue loss non-healing ulcer; focal gangrene...
Post-treatment (week 12)Pre-treatment Actual CLI Patient Laser Doppler Image ~80% of patients achieved sustainable remissi...
Probability of amputation-free (n=28) 0 14 28 42 57 71 Time (weeks) CLBS12 Placebo 75% 22% p = 0.014 Losordo, D.W. et al, ...
Primary Endpoint  Continuous CLI-free (2 consecutive monthly visits, adjudicated independently) Study Size  30 subjects ...
Pre 1 30 60 90 120 150 180 210 240 270 300 330 365 (end) Current Patient CLI Status (cohort completed; clinical primary en...
CLBS16 Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction (USA)
Heart disease: still a major unmet medical need globally 1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as cited in McKay, B...
 Deficient heart microvasculature without obstructive vessel disease  Causes frequent, debilitating chest pain that is n...
Endpoints  Therapeutic effect and the evaluation of adverse events; including changes from baseline to 6 months for coron...
Coronary Flow Reserve (17/20 subjects reporting) 2 CLBS16 ESCaPE-CMD results are unique and compelling 28 1 Murthy et al, ...
29 CLBS16 ESCaPE-CMD results are unique and compelling 0 20 40 60 80 100 Treatment Satisfaction Disease Perception Physica...
ESCaPE-CMD CLBS16 reported results summary 30  Statistically significant improvement in heart function and symptoms  Fir...
CLBS14 No-Option Refractory Disabling Angina (USA) Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designated - USA
 Recurring angina results from chronically impaired cardiac blood supply  The condition persists even after bypass surge...
 Clinical data from double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials, including big pharma sponsored Phase 2 ...
*Change in exercise time from baseline at 6 months will be the Phase 3 primary endpoint Change in Exercise Time from Basel...
CLBS14 (105 cells/kg) Placebo CLBS14 (105 cells/kg) Placebo 13.8 8.8 8.7 15.3 p=0.0421 p=0.0109 6 months: 12 months: Reduc...
0 2412 10% p = 0.0065 Time (months) Mortality (Phase 2, n=168) (105 cells/kg) CLBS14 Placebo 2.5% CLBS14 single treatment ...
Primary Endpoint  Change in exercise time from baseline at month 6 (studied in Phase 2) Timing  39 months from first-pat...
Program 2020 2021 Caladrius timeline of key development milestones* 38 CLBS119 FDA authorized IND for CLBS119 study (COVID...
Caladrius key financial information 39 Cash & Investments: As of March 31, 2020 As of April 30, 20201 $20.7 million ~$34 m...
CD34+ cell therapy company with an advanced clinical pipeline with 2 programs with “breakthrough” designation and 1 target...
May 7, 2020 | Nasdaq: CLBS Investor Relations Contact: John D. Menditto Tel: (908) 842-0084 jmenditto@caladrius.com Thank ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Caladrius Biosciences Corporate Presentation

12 views

Published on

Caladrius Biosciences Corporate Presentation

Published in: Healthcare
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Caladrius Biosciences Corporate Presentation

  1. 1. Dedicated to Developing Therapies that Reverse Ischemic Disease David J. Mazzo, PhD President and Chief Executive Officer May 7, 2020 | Nasdaq: CLBS
  2. 2. This Investor Presentation contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements reflect management’s current expectations, as of the date of this presentation, and involve certain risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this Investor Presentation are forward- looking statements. The Company’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Factors that could cause future results to differ materially from the recent results or those projected in forward-looking statements include the “Risk Factors” described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 5, 2020 and in the Company’s other periodic filings with the SEC. The Company’s further development is highly dependent on, among other things, future medical and research developments and market acceptance, which are outside of its control. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this Investor Presentation. Caladrius does not intend, and disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward- looking information contained in this Investor Presentation or with respect to the matters described herein. Forward-looking statement 2
  3. 3.  Investment case summary  Management team introduction  CD34+ cell therapy platform technology overview  Pipeline description and individual program summaries  Financial overview  Milestone timeline  Conclusion Presentation contents 3
  4. 4. CD34+ cell therapy company with an advanced clinical pipeline with 2 programs with “breakthrough” designation and 1 targeting COVID-19 induced lung repair Proprietary field-leading technology in multi-billion dollar global indications backed by a strong IP portfolio Multiple potential value creating events in the next 12-18 months based on development milestones across the pipeline (some timing COVID-19 dependent) Seasoned management team with noteworthy domain expertise along with big pharma and emerging biotech experience Strong balance sheet; ~$34 million in cash and cash equivalents (April 30, 2020) with no debt and cash runway projected to fund operations into 2H 2021 Caladrius investment rationale 4
  5. 5. Note: Select experience is shown above. For a comprehensive bio, please visit: www.caladrius.com Caladrius management team 5 David J. Mazzo, PhD President and Chief Executive Officer Douglas Losordo, MD EVP, Global Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer Joseph Talamo, CPA Senior VP and Chief Financial Officer Todd Girolamo, JD Senior VP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary John Menditto Vice President, IR and Corporate Communications
  6. 6. Ochsner Health, New OrleansDuke Clinical Research Institute C. Michael Gibson, MDC. Noel Bairey Merz, MD Timothy Henry, MD Thomas Povsic, MD, PhD Scripps Clinic, San Diego Richard Schatz, MD Christopher White, MD Cedars-Sinai, Los Angeles Harvard Medical School The Christ Hospital, Cincinnati Stanford Cardiovascular Institute Joseph Wu, MD, PhD Goethe University, Frankfurt Andreas Zeiher, MD University of Florida, Gainesville Carl Pepine, MD Esteemed cardiovascular disease scientific advisory board 6
  7. 7. CD34+ cell therapy platform technology overview
  8. 8.  Naturally occurring endothelial progenitor cells  Reestablish blood flow to under-perfused tissues1,2  Possess pre-programmed tissue repair effects mediated by pro-angiogenic and anti-inflammatory functions3,4 1Mackie, A.R. et al., Tex Heart Inst J 2011, 38(5), 474-485 2Kocher, A.A. et al., Nat Med 2001, 440-436 Normal microvasculature Augmented microvasculature post-CD34+ cells treatment Compromised microvasculature Artery Vein Capillaries Artery Vein Capillaries Artery Vein Capillaries New Capillaries CD34+ cells have a well characterized mechanism of action 8 3Abd-Allah et al., Cytotherapy 2015, 17: 443-53 4Lo , B.C. et al., Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol 2017, 57: 651-61
  9. 9.  CD34+ cells have been studied clinically in a variety of ischemic disease indications by numerous investigators across many sites and countries  CD34+ cells repeatedly have shown evidence of vascular repair in multiple organs  Consistent and compelling results of rigorous clinical studies comprising >1,000 patients have been published in peer reviewed journals1,2,3,4  Single treatment has elicited durable therapeutic effect  No cell-related adverse events reported to date 1 Povsic, T. et al. JACC Cardiovasc Interv, 2016, 9 (15) 1576-1585 2 Losordo, D.W. et al. Circ Cardiovasc Interv, 2012; 5:821–830 3 Velagapudi P, et al, Cardiovas Revasc Med, 2018, 20(3):215-219 4 Henry T.D., et al, European Heart Jour 2018, 2208–2216 CD34+ cell therapy is extensively studied/clinically validated 9
  10. 10.  Drug induced mobilization eliminates need for surgical bone marrow aspiration  No genetic manipulation or ex vivo expansion of cells  Four days or less from donation to treatment  Cost-of-goods an order of magnitude less expensive thanCAR-T therapies Caladrius’ CD34 process is simple/fast/economical/scaled Shipment Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 or 4 Shipment Sample collection via apheresis after CD34+ cell drug-induced mobilization Isolation, concentration and formulation of CD34+/CXCR4+ cells Cells returned to same patient by injection; site indication dependent or 10
  11. 11. U.S. patents granted 9 27 Foreign patents granted Fundamental protection to 2031+ Key Claims  Pharmaceutical composition of non-expanded CD34+/CXCR4+ stem cells  Therapeutic concentration range  Stabilizing serum  Repair of injury caused by vascular insufficiency Caladrius’ CD34 technology has robust intellectual property 11
  12. 12. Product Indication Development Stage Commercialization Target1 CLI = Critical Limb Ischemia CMD = Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction NORDA = No Option Refractory Disabling Angina *Products are distinct and not interchangeable Caladrius’ innovative CD34+ cell therapy pipeline* 12 4Q2021Registration eligible trial (Japan; ongoing)CLBS12 CLI TBD Phase 3 confirmatory (USA; initiation pending funding) CLBS14 NORDA TBDPhase 2 (USA; start target 2H 2020)CLBS16 CMD TBD Phase 1/2 (USA; start target 3Q20) CLBS119 COVID-19 Lung Damage 1 Timing is COVID-19 dependent
  13. 13. CLBS119 COVID-19 Induced Lung Damage (USA)
  14. 14.  Human coronavirus disease-19 (COVID-19) is caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)  Evidence suggests1,2,3 that severe lung damage due to COVID-19 leads to long term disability and possibly death as a result of inflammation and vascular damage  Early data shows that almost all patients who survive COVID-19 pneumonia have some level of lung damage visible in CT scans taken before hospital discharge4  Prior data from the SARS epidemic suggest that CD34+ cells in the lung could be a target of SARS-CoV-2 infection and that destruction of lung CD34+ progenitors could account for the inability of patients with severe lung damage to recover fully5 Indication: COVID-19 induced lung damage 14 1 Varga Z, et al., Lancet. 2020;395(10234):1417‐1418 2 Lo., et al, Am J Respir Cell Mol Biol, 2017. 57(6): p. 651-661 3 Abd-Allah SH., et al, Cytotherapy, 2015. 17(4): p. 443-453 4 Yuhui Wang, et al, Radiology, March 19, 2020 5 Chen Y, et al. J Exp Med. 2007;204(11):2529‐2536.
  15. 15.  The FDA has authorized Caladrius’ IND for the study of CLBS119, a CD34+ cell therapy for the repair of COVID-19 induced lung damage  CLBS119 will be studied in a Phase 1/2 open-label proof-of-concept clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of autologous peripheral blood derived CD34+ cells delivered by intravenous infusion  Efficacy endpoints include clinical measures such as biomarkers of inflammation, pulmonary function testing and resolution of lung infiltrates  Safety endpoints include examination of adverse events, laboratory investigations, physical examinations, vital signs and occurrence of death  Study initiation target is 3Q20 Our solution: CLBS119 15
  16. 16. SAKIGAKE designated – Japan Advanced Therapeutic Medicinal Product (ATMP) designated - EU CLBS12 Critical Limb Ischemia (Japan)
  17. 17.  Severe arterial obstruction impeding blood flow in the lower extremities  Often found as a co-morbidity in diabetes patients  Includes severe rest pain and non-healing ulcers  Buerger’s disease (inflammation in small and medium arteries) also causes CLI; exacerbated by a history of heavy smoking  Patients with no-option CLI have persistent symptoms even after bypass surgery, angioplasty, stenting and available pharmacotherapy  CLI patients are at high risk of amputation and increased risk of death  Multi-billion dollar global commercial opportunity Indication: critical limb ischemia (CLI) 17
  18. 18. CLI: higher mortality rate than most cancers Mustapha, J. A., Katzen, B. T., et al. (2019, May). Endovascular Today, 18(5), 80-82 18 0 100000 200000 300000 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 80 90 No. Incident Cases in U.S. Death within 5 years (%) CLI
  19. 19. Rutherford (“R”) scale R 6: Functional foot no longer salvageable R 5: Minor tissue loss non-healing ulcer; focal gangrene with diffuse pedal ischemia R 4: Debilitating rest pain R 1-3: CLI-free CLBS12 targets patients with R4 or R5 disease 1 Reinecke H., European Heart Journal, 2015 Apr 14;36(15):932-8 CLI amputation rates increase with disease severity1 19
  20. 20. Post-treatment (week 12)Pre-treatment Actual CLI Patient Laser Doppler Image ~80% of patients achieved sustainable remission within 6 months of a single treatment; durable for at least 4 years 40% 60% 70% 80% 85% 85% 90% 82% 0 4 8 12 24 52 104 156 208 % of Patients (CLI + BD) Achieving CLI-free Status Time (weeks) Kinoshita et al, Atherosclerosis 224 (2012) 440-445 Single treatment of CD34+ cells reversed CLI 20
  21. 21. Probability of amputation-free (n=28) 0 14 28 42 57 71 Time (weeks) CLBS12 Placebo 75% 22% p = 0.014 Losordo, D.W. et al, Circulation 2012; 5(6):821-830 106 cells/kg Single treatment of CD34+ cells increased amputation-free survival 21
  22. 22. Primary Endpoint  Continuous CLI-free (2 consecutive monthly visits, adjudicated independently) Study Size  30 subjects with no-option CLI + 7 Buerger’s Disease pts.; all R4 or R5; 12 centers in Japan Dose  106 cells/kg (CLBS12) per affected limb (studied in previous trial) Control/Comparator  Standard of Care: wound care plus drugs approved in Japan • Including antimicrobials, antiplatelets, anticoagulants and vasodilators Mode of administration  Intramuscular, 20 injections in affected lower limb in a single treatment Timing/Costs  Enrollment completion/results targeted 2H 2020/2H 2021, respectively1  Earliest possible commercialization late 2021 or during 20221  Study funded to completion in current budget projections CLBS12 registration-eligible study (Japan) 221Timing impacted by COVID-19
  23. 23. Pre 1 30 60 90 120 150 180 210 240 270 300 330 365 (end) Current Patient CLI Status (cohort completed; clinical primary endpoint met)  Natural evolution of Buerger’s Disease is continual deterioration for all patients  Surgery is not viable and existing pharmacotherapies do not prevent amputation1  CLBS12 treatment resulted in 57% of patients achieving a positive outcome CLI-free Continuous CLI- free Rutherford 6Rutherford 4 or 5 1 Cacione DG, et al, Pharm. treatment of Buerger’s Disease, Cochrane Database of Systematic Reviews, 2016, (3) CD011033 Extraordinary CLBS12 results in Buerger’s Disease (Japan) 23 Amputation
  24. 24. CLBS16 Coronary Microvascular Dysfunction (USA)
  25. 25. Heart disease: still a major unmet medical need globally 1 Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as cited in McKay, Betsy. "Heart-Failure Deaths Rise, Contributing to Worsening Life Expectancy." The Wall Street Journal, 30 Oct. 2019, Link to article. 2 Kochanek, KD., et al. (2016). Deaths: final data for 2014. National vital statistics reports: from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, National Center for Health Statistics, National Vital Statistics System, 65(4), 1-122. 3 ISCHEMIA Study Results, AHA Scientific Sessions November 2019. https://ischemiatrial.org/ischemia-study-results#slides 25 0 100 200 300 400 500 600 700 Suicide Kidney failure Influenza and Pneumonia Diabetes Alzheimer's Stroke Lower Respiratory disease Accidents All Cancers Heart Disease 2017 2011 Heart Disease Number of Deaths (thousands)1 As of 2014, 1 in 32 female deaths was from breast cancer, but 1 in 3 was from cardiovascular disease.2 ISCHEMIA Trial3 results validate the need for treatments that go beyond large vessel interventions  The International Study of Comparative Health Effectiveness with Medical and Invasive Approaches (ISCHEMIA) was funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute  The study enrolled 5,179 patients at 320 sites in 37 countries Conclusion: Interventional heart procedures do not reduce the overall rate of heart attack or death compared with medicines and lifestyle changes alone.
  26. 26.  Deficient heart microvasculature without obstructive vessel disease  Causes frequent, debilitating chest pain that is not treatable by stents or bypass; responds poorly or not at all to available medications  Afflicts women more frequently, especially younger women1,2  Results in poor prognosis for patients with the condition3  Significantly elevated risk of all-cause mortality in women4  Quantitatively diagnosed using Coronary Flow Reserve (CFR)  CFR is the ratio of maximal to resting coronary blood flow5  Multi-billion dollar global commercial opportunity 1 Coronary Microvascular Disease. (2015, July 31). In American Heart Association 2 R. David Anderson, John W. Petersen, Puja K. Mehta, et al., Journal of Interventional Cardiology, 2019: 8 3 4 Kenkre, T.S. et al., Circ: CV Qual & Outcomes 2017, 10(12) 1-9 5 Collins, P., British heart journal (1993) 69(4), 279–281 Indication: coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD) 26
  27. 27. Endpoints  Therapeutic effect and the evaluation of adverse events; including changes from baseline to 6 months for coronary flow reserve, endothelial-dependent microvascular function, time to angina; other CV metrics Study Size  20 subjects (U.S. centers - Cedars Sinai, Los Angeles & Mayo Clinic, Rochester) Dose  Up to 300 x 106 CD34+ cells Mode of administration  Single intracoronary infusion Timing/Cost  Positive top-line results reported at AHA on Nov. 16, 2019 (17/20 subjects)  Full results to be presented at SCAI 2020 Scientific Sessions (May 2020)  Study funded to completion in current budget projections (including NIH grant R44HL135889) ESCaPE-CMD: CLBS16 interventional, proof-of-concept trial 27
  28. 28. Coronary Flow Reserve (17/20 subjects reporting) 2 CLBS16 ESCaPE-CMD results are unique and compelling 28 1 Murthy et al, Circulation, 2014 2 Bairey Merz, C. N., AHA 2019 Scientific Sessions Pre-Treatment After 6 months 2.08 2.61 p = 0.0087 N=20 N=17  CFR≤2.5 indicates CMD  CFR of 2 equates to a 3-4 fold increase of MACE at 3 years1  CFR≥2.5 is in “normal” range  Results after a single intracoronary administration of CLBS16
  29. 29. 29 CLBS16 ESCaPE-CMD results are unique and compelling 0 20 40 60 80 100 Treatment Satisfaction Disease Perception Physical Limitation Angina Stability Angina Frequency Seattle Angina Questionnaire Score (17/20 subjects reporting) Baseline 6 months p = 0.0143 p = 0.0425 p = 0.002 p = 0.0044 p = 0.0005 1Spertus, J.A. et al, JACC Vol. 25, No. 2 February 1995: 333-341 Higher scores indicate improvement1 * * *16/20 subjects included
  30. 30. ESCaPE-CMD CLBS16 reported results summary 30  Statistically significant improvement in heart function and symptoms  First therapy to show the ability to durably increase CFR and potentially reverse CMD after a single administration  No evidence of cell related adverse events  Expected to lead to a decreased risk of adverse cardiovascular outcomes, including CV-related death, associated with CMD  Supports microvascular repair mechanism of CD34+ cells across all indications  Represents a potential breakthrough for the treatment of CMD, a condition that affects millions in the U.S. and that disproportionately afflicts women  Full data presented at SCAI 2020 Scientific Sessions on May 14
  31. 31. CLBS14 No-Option Refractory Disabling Angina (USA) Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designated - USA
  32. 32.  Recurring angina results from chronically impaired cardiac blood supply  The condition persists even after bypass surgery, angioplasty, stenting and available pharmacotherapy; no current treatment options  NORDA patients experience very frequent disabling chest pain at rest or with minimal activity  Cardiac microcirculation deficiency is the remaining treatment target  Multi-billion dollar global commercial opportunity Indication: no-option refractory disabling angina (NORDA) 32
  33. 33.  Clinical data from double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trials, including big pharma sponsored Phase 2 and partial Phase 31,2,3,4,5  Published results demonstrate:  Statistically significant improvement in exercise capacity  Statistically significant reduction in angina  Statistically significant reduction in mortality  Pristine cell safety profile 1 Losordo, D.W., et al, Circulation 2007, 115(25): 3165-72. 2 Losordo, D.W., et al, Circ Res 2011, 109(4): 428-36 3 Povsic, T.J., et al, JACC Cardiovasc Interv, 2016 9(15): 1576-85 Our solution: CLBS14 4 Povsic, T. J. et al, European Heart Journal, 2018 39(23), 2208-2216 5 Velagapudi P, et al, Cardiovas Revasc Med, 2018, 20(3):215-219 33
  34. 34. *Change in exercise time from baseline at 6 months will be the Phase 3 primary endpoint Change in Exercise Time from Baseline (Phase 2, n=168) 58 69 140 139CLBS14 (105 cells/kg) CLBS14 (105 cells/kg) Placebo Placebo *6 months: 12 months: p=0.014 p=0.017 sec sec sec sec CLBS14 single treatment significantly improved exercise time 34
  35. 35. CLBS14 (105 cells/kg) Placebo CLBS14 (105 cells/kg) Placebo 13.8 8.8 8.7 15.3 p=0.0421 p=0.0109 6 months: 12 months: Reduction in Weekly Angina Frequency from Baseline (Phase 2, n=168) CLBS14 single treatment significantly reduced angina frequency 35
  36. 36. 0 2412 10% p = 0.0065 Time (months) Mortality (Phase 2, n=168) (105 cells/kg) CLBS14 Placebo 2.5% CLBS14 single treatment significantly improved survival 36
  37. 37. Primary Endpoint  Change in exercise time from baseline at month 6 (studied in Phase 2) Timing  39 months from first-patient-in to top-line data; interim analysis after 50% of patients complete 6-month follow-up Study Size  ~400 subjects (~200 active, ~150 placebo, ~50 SOC with cross-over to open label treatment at 6 months) Dose  105 cells/kg body weight (studied in Phase 2) Control/Comparator  Placebo control (blinded)  Standard-of-care (unblinded) Mode of administration  Intramyocardial injection guided by mapping catheter (NOGA) Timing/Costs  External costs: ~$70 million over a 3-4 years period  Target initiation: Upon acquisition of sufficient capital that provides confidence that the study could be funded through completion CLBS14 Phase 3 confirmatory registration study (U.S.) 37
  38. 38. Program 2020 2021 Caladrius timeline of key development milestones* 38 CLBS119 FDA authorized IND for CLBS119 study (COVID-19 lung damage) Initiation of Phase 1/2 Trial Target – 3Q 2020 *Timing may be impacted by COVID-19 CLBS14 (NORDA) Confirmatory Phase 3 Initiation Target: TBD (pending funding) CLBS12 (CLI) Target Enrollment Completion by End of 1Q 2020 Earliest possible approval in Japan 2H 2021 J-NDA Rolling Submission Initiation Target – 2H 2020 Top-line Data Target – End 2020/Early 2021 CLBS16 (CMD) Present Full ESCaPE-CMD Data – 2Q 2020 Initiation of Phase 2 Trial Target – Mid-2020
  39. 39. Caladrius key financial information 39 Cash & Investments: As of March 31, 2020 As of April 30, 20201 $20.7 million ~$34 million Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 Operating Cash Burn: $4.2 million Cash Runway Based on Current Plan: 2H 2021 Debt as of March 31, 2020: $0 Common Shares Outstanding: As of March 31, 2020 As of April 30, 20202 10.6 million shares 12.8 million shares Options Outstanding as of March 31, 2020: Exercise Price: $3.01 - $4.00 = 532,000 shares Exercise Price: > $4.00 = 748,000 shares 1.3 million shares Warrants Outstanding as of April 30, 20203 : Exercise Price: $2.25 1.1 million shares 1 Includes $10.9 million in net proceeds from sale of New Jersey NOLs in April 2020, and $4.5 million in net proceeds from registered direct offering in April 2020 2 Includes 2.2 million shares issued in April 2020 registered direct offering 3
  40. 40. CD34+ cell therapy company with an advanced clinical pipeline with 2 programs with “breakthrough” designation and 1 targeting COVID-19 induced lung repair Proprietary field-leading technology in multi-billion dollar global indications backed by a strong IP portfolio Multiple potential value creating events in the next 12-18 months based on development milestones across the pipeline (some timing COVID-19 dependent) Seasoned management team with noteworthy domain expertise along with big pharma and emerging biotech experience Strong balance sheet; ~$34 million in cash and cash equivalents (April 30, 2020) with no debt and cash runway projected to fund operations into 2H 2021 Caladrius investment rationale 40
  41. 41. May 7, 2020 | Nasdaq: CLBS Investor Relations Contact: John D. Menditto Tel: (908) 842-0084 jmenditto@caladrius.com Thank you!

×