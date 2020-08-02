Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
W H A T K I N D O F C O N S U M E R A R E Y O U ? C H A P T E R 4 : C O N S U M E R B E H AV I O R A N D B U S I N E S S -...
Overview Consumer Purchase Decision Process Consumer Behavior Psychological Influences Jung Typology Test Conclusion
Consumer Purchase Decision Process 1. Problem Recognition: Work out customer needs and develop a target market. 2. Informa...
Consumer Behavior – Social Influences When thinking about buying a product or testing a new service, do you read reviews o...
Social Influences Are All Around Us
Psychological Influences Motivation: Satisfies a need or want Perception: How information is interpreted and organized Lea...
M A S L O W ’ S H I E R A R C H Y O F N E E D S H T T P S : / / W W W. Y O U T U B E . C O M / WAT C H ? V = O - 4 I T H G...
Jung Typology Test • When using decision making skills, hanging out with friends or going to work, your personality is alw...
What kind of consumer are you? CHAPTER 4 SHOWED THE STEPS OF HOW WE MAKE PURCHASES IT ALSO SHOWED HOW YOU CAN BE INFLUENCE...
Works Cited “Consumer Behavior - Social Influences.” Prezi.com, prezi.com/buen52lz-ai_/consumer-behavior-social- influence...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Consumer Behavior and Business-to-Business Marketing

33 views

Published on

Decision making process for purchases

Published in: Marketing
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Consumer Behavior and Business-to-Business Marketing

  1. 1. W H A T K I N D O F C O N S U M E R A R E Y O U ? C H A P T E R 4 : C O N S U M E R B E H AV I O R A N D B U S I N E S S - T O - B U S I N E S S M A R K E T I N G B Y: C A I T L I N P E R R Y
  2. 2. Overview Consumer Purchase Decision Process Consumer Behavior Psychological Influences Jung Typology Test Conclusion
  3. 3. Consumer Purchase Decision Process 1. Problem Recognition: Work out customer needs and develop a target market. 2. Information Search: Put in some time managing risk. 3. Evaluation of Alternatives: Factor in price, quality, etc. as to what is important. 4. Purchase: A logical conclusion is made. 5. Post-Purchase Satisfaction: Did the product match or exceed expectations?
  4. 4. Consumer Behavior – Social Influences When thinking about buying a product or testing a new service, do you read reviews or talk to your friends about it? These are examples of social influences. Influences can also be from reference groups, family members, opinion leaders or groups you don’t want to be apart of the influence you in the opposite way. Watch the YouTube video to see examples of social influences. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MSZkwC ijXeY
  5. 5. Social Influences Are All Around Us
  6. 6. Psychological Influences Motivation: Satisfies a need or want Perception: How information is interpreted and organized Learning: Product experience changes behavior Belief and Attitudes: Consistent response and views based on knowledge Lifestyle: How time and money are spent
  7. 7. M A S L O W ’ S H I E R A R C H Y O F N E E D S H T T P S : / / W W W. Y O U T U B E . C O M / WAT C H ? V = O - 4 I T H G _ 0 7 Q The YouTube video explains how the hierarchy works:
  8. 8. Jung Typology Test • When using decision making skills, hanging out with friends or going to work, your personality is always showing. Earlier in the semester we took a personality test to see what matches us the best. My results were I was an Extravert (62%), Sensing (38%), Feeling (25%), and Judging (22%). Taking this test ties into your consumer behavior and what influences you. It also helps explain how you are motivated and which kind of lifestyle you live.
  9. 9. What kind of consumer are you? CHAPTER 4 SHOWED THE STEPS OF HOW WE MAKE PURCHASES IT ALSO SHOWED HOW YOU CAN BE INFLUENCED FROM A VARIETY OF DIFFERENT PEOPLE AND GROUPS. YOU CAN ALSO BE INFLUENCED BY HOW YOU PROCESS AND DECIDE WHICH PRODUCTS ARE THE BEST TO INVEST IN. YOUR PERSONALITY CAN BE PUT INTO A GROUP OF HOW YOU INTERPRET DIFFERENT SITUATIONS AND LIVE YOUR LIFE.
  10. 10. Works Cited “Consumer Behavior - Social Influences.” Prezi.com, prezi.com/buen52lz-ai_/consumer-behavior-social- influences/?utm_campaign=share&utm_medium=copy. “Jung Typology Test™.” Personality Test Based on C. Jung and I. Briggs Myers Type Theory, www.humanmetrics.com/cgi- win/jtypes2.asp. • “Psychological Influences on Consumer Behavior.” Prezi.com, prezi.com/sdku6qmg1mls/psychological-influences-on- consumer- behavior/?utm_campaign=share&utm_medium=copy.

×