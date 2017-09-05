Fall 17 end of sept

​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​Fall​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​2017 Semester​ ​Schedule Week​ ​One:​ ​​ ​​ ​M W F The​ ​Medium is​...
In​ ​Class:​ ​​Groups​ ​for​ ​video project -”Thinking​ ​Rherotically”​ ​p 71-73 NO​ ​CLASS​ ​-​ ​Meet​ ​with group Sept 1...
Why​ ​Write?: A​ ​Larger Perspective, and​ ​What's Mine? about​ ​Classification”​ ​p​ ​216, 219, Oct​ ​2,​ ​4,​ ​6 Reading...
Reading​ ​Due​:BbLearn​ ​pdf, Becoming​ ​Rhetorical​ ​​Ch​ ​8 “Explaining”​ ​p​ ​3​ ​-​ ​5,​ ​7​ ​-​ ​9 Reading​ ​Due​:BbL...
  1. 1. ​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​Fall​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​2017 Semester​ ​Schedule Week​ ​One:​ ​​ ​​ ​M W F The​ ​Medium is​ ​the Message Out​ ​of​ ​Class​:​ ​Syllabus, Personality​ ​Styles Reading​ ​Due​​ ​BbLearn:​ ​MLA Definitions,​ ​​The​ ​Shallows​,​ ​p 1-10 Reading​ ​Due​: Becoming​ ​Rhetorical:​ ​​Ch​ ​1 -“Why​ ​Rhetorical​ ​Analysis”, p​ ​4​ ​-​ ​6; -​ ​“Ethos​ ​from​ ​the​ ​Message” p​ ​10​ ​-​ ​11; -​ ​Questions​ ​2​ ​&5,​ ​p​ ​19-20 Aug 21,23,25 In​ ​Class​:​ ​Essay​ ​1:​ ​A Message​ ​that​ ​has Resonated​ ​with​ ​You​ ​Pt.​ ​1 Week​ ​Two:​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​M W F Digital Mediums Reading​ ​Due​:​ ​​Becoming Rhetorical:​ ​​Ch​ ​3 -​ ​“Analyzing​ ​Textual Rhetoric,”​ ​p​ ​50​ ​-​ ​53; “Identify​ ​the​ ​Main​ ​Point”,​ ​p 52-53 -​ ​“Identify​ ​Textual Structures”,​ ​p​ ​53​ ​-​ ​bottom​ ​of 54 Reading​ ​Due Becoming​ ​Rhetorical,​ ​​Ch​ ​2 “Exigence”​ ​&​ ​“The Communicators,”​ ​p​ ​6-8 BbLearn​:​ ​​The​ ​Shallows​,​ ​p 115-125,​ ​193-195 Reading​ ​Due​:​ ​​Becoming Rhetorical​,​ ​Ch​ ​6 -“Identify​ ​Stakeholders,”​ ​131 -”Describe​ ​the​ ​Problem,”​ ​p 133​ ​-​ ​135 -​ ​Ch​ ​3​ ​“Writing​ ​Summaries” p​ ​58​ ​-​ ​59 In​ ​Class:​ ​​Double​ ​entry journal​ ​method Aug​ ​28,30 Sept​ ​1 In​ ​Class​:​ ​Essay​ ​1:​ ​A Message​ ​that​ ​has Resonated​ ​with​ ​You​ ​Pt.​ ​2 Writing​ ​Due​:​ ​Essay​ ​1 Week​ ​Three:​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​M W F No​ ​Class,​ ​Labor​ ​Day Reading​ ​Due​:​ ​​Becoming Rhetorical,​ ​​Ch​ ​1​ ​“Appealing​ ​to Audience​ ​-​ ​Logos”​ ​p​ ​14,​ ​18​ ​- 21 Reading​ ​Due​:​ ​​The Shallows​,​ ​p​ ​115-125, 193-195 -Ch​ ​8​ ​“Booming​ ​Business​ ​of Explanations,”​ ​p​ ​186​ ​-​ ​187, 189 Sept​ ​4,6,8 BbLearn:​ ​​Summary​ ​stories, DECA​ ​“About”​ ​and​ ​article Week​ ​Four:​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​M W F Visual Mediums Reading​ ​Due:​ ​​BbLearn, Reality​ ​Hunger Reading​ ​Due:​ ​​Becoming Rhetorical​,​ ​Ch​ ​4​ ​“Analyzing Visual​ ​Rhetoric,”​ ​p​ ​58​ ​-​ ​60 Reading​ ​Due:​ ​​Becoming Rhetorical,​ ​​-”Thinking Rherotically”​ ​p​ ​71-73
  2. 2. In​ ​Class:​ ​​Groups​ ​for​ ​video project -”Thinking​ ​Rherotically”​ ​p 71-73 NO​ ​CLASS​ ​-​ ​Meet​ ​with group Sept 11,13,15 NO​ ​CLASS​ ​-​ ​Meet​ ​w​ ​group Week​ ​Five:​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​M W F Reading​ ​Due​​ ​BbLearn: Excerpt​ ​​Becoming Rhetorical​​ ​Ch​ ​4​ ​“4a​ ​Thinking Rhetorically”​ ​p​ ​69​ ​-​ ​70 -”Formal​ ​layer”​ ​74​ ​-​ ​80 Reading​ ​Due:​ ​​BbLearn, Journalism​ ​Handbook -​Becoming​ ​Rhetorical​,​ ​Ch​ ​6, “How​ ​Modalities​ ​Interact,”​ ​p 101​ ​-​ ​107 Reading​ ​Due:​ ​​BbLearn, Cambodia:​ ​A​ ​Book​ ​for People​ ​Who​ ​Find​ ​Television Too​ ​Slow Sep 18,20,22 Week​ ​Six:​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​M W F Print​ ​Media Reading​ ​Due​:​ ​​Becoming Rhetorical​​ ​Ch​ ​1​ ​“Appealing to​ ​Audience​ ​-​ ​Pathos”​ ​p​ ​21 -Ch​ ​7,​ ​“Arguments​ ​as Inquiry”​ ​p​ ​147 -Ch​ ​9​ ​“Definitions​ ​within Communities”​ ​p​ ​206​ ​-​ ​210 Reading​ ​Due​:​ ​BbLearn,​ ​“The Curious​ ​Incident​ ​of​ ​the​ ​Dog​ ​in the​ ​Nighttime” -BbLearn,​ ​“Narrative​ ​Empathy” Reading​ ​Due:​ ​​BbLearn, Citizen Sept​ ​25,​ ​27, 29 Week​ ​Seven:​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​M W F No​ ​Class​ ​-​ ​President’s​ ​Day Reading​ ​Due:​​ ​​Becoming Rhetorical​,​ ​Ch​ ​9​ ​“Arguments Reading​ ​Due​​ ​BbLearn: Ishmael​,pgs​ ​21​ ​-​ ​54
  3. 3. Why​ ​Write?: A​ ​Larger Perspective, and​ ​What's Mine? about​ ​Classification”​ ​p​ ​216, 219, Oct​ ​2,​ ​4,​ ​6 Reading​ ​Due​​ ​​Becoming Rhetorical​​ ​Ch​ ​4​ ​“Visual Rhetoric,”​ ​pgs.​ ​24​ ​-​ ​30 In​ ​Class​:​ ​Small​ ​Prompt: Going​ ​down​ ​the​ ​rabbit​ ​hole Week​ ​Eight:​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​M W F Library​ ​Week Meet​ ​in​ ​Library​ ​Lobby Meet​ ​in​ ​Library​ ​Second​ ​Floor Classroom Meet​ ​in​ ​Library​ ​Second Floor​ ​Classroom Oct​ ​9,​ ​11,​ ​13 Week​ ​Nine:​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​M W F Reading​ ​Due​:​ ​​Becoming Rhetorical​​ ​Ch​ ​10 “Evaluating”​ ​p​ ​XX In​ ​Class​:​ ​Annotated Bibliography​ ​Lesson Reading​ ​Due​:​ ​​Becoming Rhetorical​​ ​Ch​ ​12 “Research”​ ​p​ ​XX Oct​ ​16,​ ​18, 20 Week​ ​Ten:​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​M W F No​ ​Class​ ​-​ ​Spring​ ​Break Oct​ ​23,​ ​25, 27 Week​ ​Eleven:​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​M W F Conferences Catch​ ​up​ ​day Reading​ ​Due:​ ​BbLearn​ ​pdf, Becoming​ ​Rhetorical​​ ​Ch​ ​7, p​ ​2​ ​(H1)​ ​-​ ​6​ ​(not Assignment/​ ​Discussion sections) Oct​ ​30,​ ​Nov 1,​ ​3 Week​ ​Twelve:​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​M W F
  4. 4. Reading​ ​Due​:BbLearn​ ​pdf, Becoming​ ​Rhetorical​ ​​Ch​ ​8 “Explaining”​ ​p​ ​3​ ​-​ ​5,​ ​7​ ​-​ ​9 Reading​ ​Due​:BbLearn​ ​pdf, Becoming​ ​Rhetorical​ ​​Ch​ ​9 “Defining”​ ​p​ ​1-5, Reading​ ​Due​:BbLearn​ ​pdf, Becoming​ ​Rhetorical​ ​​Ch​ ​9 “Defining”​ ​p​ ​7​ ​(Arguments about…)​ ​-​ ​10 Nov​ ​6,​ ​8,​ ​10 Week​ ​Thirteen:​ ​​ ​​ ​​ ​M W F In​ ​Class:​ ​​Source​ ​Types Library​ ​Follow-up In​ ​Class:​ ​​Using​ ​Images Nov 13,15,17

