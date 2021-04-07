Examines the politics of nuclear power over the last 50 years, relating broad trends in American politics to changes in regulation of the nuclear industry. Demonstrates how forces of agenda setting, regulatory reform, and subgovernment politics combined to create policy change, and shows that the industry continues to receive considerable federal support. Looks especially at policy during the Bush and Clinton years. Useful for courses on environmental politics, bureaucracy, and public policy. Paper edition (unseen), $22.50. Annotation c. by Book News, Inc., Portland, Or.