Nitrogen Boosts The Flavor Of The Coffee

That’s why it works so well for coffee. Nitrogen-infused coffee tastes smooth and creamy without the addition of milk, sugar, or their substitutes. Plus, nitro coffee looks really good in the glass. If you’ve seen a nitro beer poured, nitro coffee looks very similar.



Both have a rich color, foamy head, and cascading bubbles going down the sides of the glass. The visual appeal of a nitro brewed coffee is part of the overall experience of the beverage. It’s fun to look at and great to taste. It’s an Instagram-worthy beverage that actually tastes even better than it looks.

