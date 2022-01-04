How Nitro Became the Hottest Thing in Cold Coffee

The full sensory experience of drinking coffee spans the period of preparation through to consumption. It can begin with the smell experienced when opening the container, to the visual cues seen when preparing the coffee, including the color of the coffee and the presence of milk, or in the case of Nitro coffee, nitrogen. The sensory experience of enjoying a cup of coffee might even start upon entering a coffee shop and hearing the sound of a machine. Some research has suggested that senses play an essential role in the way we interact with products, potentially influencing our cognitive processes, emotions, and behavior.