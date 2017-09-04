Ford’s Robocar CADE AUSTIN
Works Cited  Higgins, Tim. "The End of Car Ownership." The Wall Street Journal. Dow Jones & Company, 20 June 2017. Web. ...
  1. 1. Ford’s Robocar CADE AUSTIN
  2. 2. Driverless Delivery  Ford partners with Domino’s to deliver pizza in a new way  Self-driving vehicles  Fewer crashes, less congestion, more convenience
  3. 3. Future of Autonomous Vehicles  New entrants to transportation  $7 trillion could be generated by 2050  Half a million lives would be saved between 2035 and 2045  Public safety expenditures would be reduced by more than $234 billion over the same period
  4. 4. Impact on existing industries  Alcohol Industry  Tourist Industry  Taxi Industry  Dealership Industry
  5. 5. Works Cited  Higgins, Tim. "The End of Car Ownership." The Wall Street Journal. Dow Jones & Company, 20 June 2017. Web.  Morris, David Z. "Driverless Cars Will Be Part of a $7 Trillion Market by 2050." Fortune. Fortune, 03 June 2017. Web.  Stewart, Jack. "Ford's Robocar Delivers Pizza in the Name of Science." Wired. Conde Nast, 29 Aug. 2017. Web.

