CUNG CẤP THẦN TỐC CỬA CUỐN NHANH KHU VỰC MIỀN NAM

công ty cửa cuốn nhanh tốc độ cao KAD cung cấp chỉ từ 3 ngày miền nam và 5 ngày miền bắc. Chất lượng cửa uy tín công nghệ phụ kiện hàn quốc

CUNG CẤP THẦN TỐC CỬA CUỐN NHANH KHU VỰC MIỀN NAM

  1. 1. Lợi Thế Khách Hàng Miền Nam Sẽ Nhận Cửa Cuốn Nhanh Chỉ Vài Ngày Từ KAD. Công Xưởng Đặt Tại KCN Tân Bình Và Giao Toàn Quốc Chỉ Từ 3 Ngày Tại Miền Nam. Và 5 Ngày Ở Miền Bắc. Thị Trường Cửa Cuốn Nhanh Hiện Tại, Chỉ Có KAD Là Cung Cấp Loại Cửa Nhựa PVC Công Nghiệp Chuẩn Hàn Quốc Nhanh Nhất Tại Việt Nam. Sản xuất và giao cửa nhanh chóng, cẩn thận Lí do KAD đang đứng đầu miền Nam về dòng cửa cuốn nhanh Hàn Quốc hiện nay? Mỗi đợt hàng nhập khẩu từ Hàn Quốc về sẽ bao gồm đầy đủ các linh phụ kiện cần thiết để sản xuất cửa. Vì vậy, chỉ cần cuộc gọi của khách là KAD đã có thể cho ra lò cửa mới ngay và luôn
  2. 2. Các lô hàng từ Hàn Quốc về KAD 1 năm 2-3 đợt, nên KAD có sẵn linh phụ kiện để sản xuất ngay Miền Nam nói chung và các khu công nghiệp miền Nam nói riêng đang rất phát triển về công nghiệp. Nhiều nhà máy được xây dựng kèm theo là các yêu cầu kho xưởng cũng cao hơn. Chất lượng nhà xưởng sẽ được nâng lên nếu trang bị cho mình các bộ cửa cuốn nhanh bằng PVC Hàn Quốc. Mặt trước nhà xưởng miền nam khi lắp cửa KAD
  3. 3. Mặt sau cửa cuốn lắp tiếp giáp bên ngoài Có thể nói, từ thẩm mỹ cho đến độ bền chức năng mà các dòng cửa KAD mang lại chắc chắn nâng tầm giá trị nhà xưởng. Đừng tin những lời quảng cáo rằng chỉ với số tiền tiết kiệm sẽ sở hữu bộ cửa cuốn nhựa tốt. Giá trị thực sự nằm ở chất lượng và uy tín mà nhà cung cấp mang lại. Nếu khách hàng hiện đang ở miền Nam thì hãy thử 1 lần liên hệ KAD, tìm hiểu qua các nhà xưởng đã và đang sử dụng cửa KAD. Lời Khuyên Đến Khách Hàng Miền Nam Đang Có Dự Định Lắp Cửa Cuốn Nhanh – Cửa Cuốn Tốc Độ Cao.  Hãy tìm hiểu công ty cung cấp thật kỹ, tham quan và đánh giá sơ bộ độ chuyên nghiệp và uy tín bằng website. Hoặc qua các phương tiện truyền thông khác trên mục tìm kiếm  Việc họ thường xuyên cập nhật các hình ảnh và dự án cửa cuốn nhanh – tốc độ cao thực tế ở miền Nam nói riêng  Sự nhiệt tình qua việc hỗ trợ, tư vấn từ nhân viên. Nghe có vẻ không liên quan nhưng việc đó rất quan trọng để đánh giá cách mà công ty đó trân trọng khách hàng như thế nào. Hậu mãi có chu đáo và nhanh chóng hay là không.
  4. 4. Link tham khảo cách chọn cửa cuốn KAD phù hợp với hiện trường đây nhé >>> Cách chọn mã cửa cuốn Thời Buổi 4.0 Như Bây Giờ, Chỉ Cần 1 Cú Click Chuột, Khách Hàng Sẽ Có Thể Đánh Giá Được Công Ty Đó Có Phải Là Nơi Cung Cấp Cửa Cuốn Nhanh Đạt Đủ Tiêu Chí Như Mình Cần Hay Là Không. Chất Lượng Và Uy Tín Của Công Ty KAD Chắc Chắn Sẽ Tạo Được Lòng Tin Bền Vững Mà Ít Nơi Nào Có Được. Miền Nam bây giờ vô số nhà máy các nước phương Tây, Á Châu cũng không ngần ngại lắp cửa cuốn nhanh – tốc độ cao KAD. Tiếng lành đồn xa, các công trình lớn, dự án cần thời gian hoàn thiện ít ỏi đều tìm đến KAD. Tốc độ sản xuất và hoàn thành cửa nhanh chóng, cố gắng theo kịp tiến độ mà khách yêu cầu. KAD hiểu và trân trọng thời gian của Khách hàng như chính mình.
  5. 5. Mặt sau cửa KAD1200 Mặt trước cửa KAD1200 Tóm lại, khi khách hàng miền Nam có nhu cầu lắp cửa cuốn nhanh bằng nhựa PVC tự động tốc độ cao,hãy liên hệ KAD. Hotline KAD : 028.3816.5424 Miền Nam/Zalo : 0978 805 424
  6. 6. Miền Bắc/Zalo: 0934 165 424 Mail: kadvn@assaabloy.vn CÔNG TY TNHH CỬA TỰ ĐỘNG HÀN QUỐC VINA | CỬA CUỐN NHANH TỐC ĐỘ CAO MIỀN NAM ĐƯỢC BẢO HỘ BỞI TẬP ĐOÀN ASSA ABLOY TẠI HÀN QUỐC VÀ THỤY ĐIỂN ĐỊA CHỈ: KHO XƯỞNG SỐ 7, CỤM 6, NHÓM CÔNG NGHIỆP II. ĐƯỜNG CN 11, KCN TÂN BÌNH, PHƯỜNG TÂY THẠNH, QUẬN TÂN PHÚ, TP.HCM WEBSITE: cuacuonnhanh.com BLOG: cuacuonnhanhkad.blogspot.com FACEBOOK: http://www.facebook.com/cuacuontocdocaokad KÊNH YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/c/kaddoorkoreavina

