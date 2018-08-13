Figuras lit.

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LECCIÓN 1: LAS FIGURAS LITERARIAS Propósito: Explica el significado de las figuras literarias por medio del análisis de te...
RECUERDAS QUE MUCHAS VECES HAS UTILIZADO ESTE TIPO DE LENGUAJE: • Ella es un témpano de hielo. • Es un monstruo en computa...
LAS FIGURAS LITERARIAS O RETÓRICAS • Uno de los recursos que caracterizan al lenguaje literario es el uso de las llamadas ...
CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS FIGURAS LITERARIAS Figuras gramaticales Hipérbaton Anáfora Epíteto Figuras semánticas o de sentido Co...
Mi niña bonita (Chino & Nacho) Mi niña bonita brillante lucero Te queda pequeña la frase te quiero Por eso mis labios te d...
El epíteto Es el adjetivo que indica una cualidad característica del sustantivo al que acompaña para darle mayor expresivi...
Robarte un beso (Sebastián Yatra, Carlos Vives) Déjame robarte el corazón Déjame escribirte una canción Déjame que con un ...
La anáfora ¡Oh noche que guiaste! ¡oh noche amable más que el alborada! ¡oh noche que juntaste! San Juan de la Cruz Consis...
Fría como el viento (Luis Miguel) Irreal, irreal Fría como el viento Peligrosa como el mar Dulce como un beso No te dejas ...
El símil o comparación • Consiste en comparar algo que tiene relación entre sí. Es decir, una relación entre un término re...
¿DE QUÉ FIGURA LITERARIA SE TRATA? Báilame (Nacho) Con tu figura que me atrapa, atrapa Con esas curvas que me matan, matan...
La personificación • Consiste en atribuir una cualidad humana (rasgos, características que sólo nosotros poseemos) a fenóm...
¿DE QUÉ FIGURA LITERARIA SE TRATA? Despacito (Luis Fonsi) Tú, tú eres el imán y yo soy el metal Me voy acercando y voy arm...
La metáfora Consiste en establecer una comparación entre similitudes y rasgos compartidos en la que falta el término compa...
Bailame (Nacho) Con tu figura que me atrapa, atrapa Con esas curvas que me matan, matan Una mirada que me ataca, ataca Y u...
La hipérbole Consiste en la exageración de cualidades o hechos de la realidad para dar mayor énfasis a los versos.
Para informarte más puedes ver el siguiente enlace: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSfCH3T3dmA
WEBGRAFÍA • https://www.musica.com/letras.asp?letra=2307740 • https://figurasliterarias.org/content/simil-o-comparacion/ •...
LECCIÓN 1: LAS FIGURAS LITERARIAS Propósito: Explica el significado de las figuras literarias por medio del análisis de te...
Figuras lit.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Figuras lit.

16 views

Published on

FIGURAS LITERARIAS

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Figuras lit.

  1. 1. LECCIÓN 1: LAS FIGURAS LITERARIAS Propósito: Explica el significado de las figuras literarias por medio del análisis de textos poéticos. Profesora: Cynthia Molo Granda
  2. 2. RECUERDAS QUE MUCHAS VECES HAS UTILIZADO ESTE TIPO DE LENGUAJE: • Ella es un témpano de hielo. • Es un monstruo en computación.
  3. 3. LAS FIGURAS LITERARIAS O RETÓRICAS • Uno de los recursos que caracterizan al lenguaje literario es el uso de las llamadas figuras literarias utilizados para embellecer el texto. • Consisten en modificaciones del lenguaje utilizado comúnmente como: repeticiones, omisiones, cambios gramaticales, comparaciones entre otros.
  4. 4. CLASIFICACIÓN DE LAS FIGURAS LITERARIAS Figuras gramaticales Hipérbaton Anáfora Epíteto Figuras semánticas o de sentido Comparación Metáfora Hipérbole Personificación Figuras de sonido Aliteración Onomatopeya
  5. 5. Mi niña bonita (Chino & Nacho) Mi niña bonita brillante lucero Te queda pequeña la frase te quiero Por eso mis labios te dicen te amo Cuando estamos juntos más nos enamoramos ¿DE QUÉ FIGURA LITERARIA SE TRATA?
  6. 6. El epíteto Es el adjetivo que indica una cualidad característica del sustantivo al que acompaña para darle mayor expresividad. • La fría nieve envuelve mi alma
  7. 7. Robarte un beso (Sebastián Yatra, Carlos Vives) Déjame robarte el corazón Déjame escribirte una canción Déjame que con un beso nos perdamos los dos Déjame robarte el corazón Déjame subirle a esta canción Para que bailemos juntos como nadie bailó ¿DE QUÉ FIGURA LITERARIA SE TRATA?
  8. 8. La anáfora ¡Oh noche que guiaste! ¡oh noche amable más que el alborada! ¡oh noche que juntaste! San Juan de la Cruz Consiste en la repetición de palabras al principio de los versos.
  9. 9. Fría como el viento (Luis Miguel) Irreal, irreal Fría como el viento Peligrosa como el mar Dulce como un beso No te dejas amar, por eso No se si te tengo No se si vienes o te vas Eres como un potro sin domar ¿DE QUÉ FIGURA LITERARIA SE TRATA?
  10. 10. El símil o comparación • Consiste en comparar algo que tiene relación entre sí. Es decir, una relación entre un término real y uno imaginario y suele estar precedida por las palabras “como”, “cual”, “que”, o “se asemeja a”, etc.
  11. 11. ¿DE QUÉ FIGURA LITERARIA SE TRATA? Báilame (Nacho) Con tu figura que me atrapa, atrapa Con esas curvas que me matan, matan Una mirada que me ataca, ataca Y unas ganas que me delatan, oh
  12. 12. La personificación • Consiste en atribuir una cualidad humana (rasgos, características que sólo nosotros poseemos) a fenómenos, animales o a cosas (inanimados). • Las rocas lloran por tu ausencia.
  13. 13. ¿DE QUÉ FIGURA LITERARIA SE TRATA? Despacito (Luis Fonsi) Tú, tú eres el imán y yo soy el metal Me voy acercando y voy armando el plan Solo con pensarlo se acelera el pulso (Oh yeah)
  14. 14. La metáfora Consiste en establecer una comparación entre similitudes y rasgos compartidos en la que falta el término comparativo. Entre un término real (R) con un término imagen (I), es una comparación. • El oro de sus cabellos. • Sus cabellos son de oro.
  15. 15. Bailame (Nacho) Con tu figura que me atrapa, atrapa Con esas curvas que me matan, matan Una mirada que me ataca, ataca Y unas ganas que me delatan, oh ¿DE QUÉ FIGURA LITERARIA SE TRATA?
  16. 16. La hipérbole Consiste en la exageración de cualidades o hechos de la realidad para dar mayor énfasis a los versos.
  17. 17. Para informarte más puedes ver el siguiente enlace: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSfCH3T3dmA
  18. 18. WEBGRAFÍA • https://www.musica.com/letras.asp?letra=2307740 • https://figurasliterarias.org/content/simil-o-comparacion/ • https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FSfCH3T3dmA • http://1.bp.blogspot.com/-cjyjto-wcAk/TYxfHHj- uVI/AAAAAAAAAOk/_kQbB3XHayg/s1600/201950_191409324228383_120 926704609979_418399_4701600_o.jpg • http://e02- elmundo.uecdn.es/assets/multimedia/imagenes/2016/04/04/14597882523 284.gif • https://static6.depositphotos.com/1071110/629/v/950/depositphotos_629 1292-stock-illustration-open-book-and-quill.jpg
  19. 19. LECCIÓN 1: LAS FIGURAS LITERARIAS Propósito: Explica el significado de las figuras literarias por medio del análisis de textos poéticos. Profesora: Cynthia Molo Granda

×