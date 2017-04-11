EVALUATION Q2- WHO WOULD BE THE AUDIENCE FOR YOUR MEDIA PRODUCT?
WHO SHOULD OUR FILM APPPEAL TO? I believe that our film should appeal to late teenagers / early adults. And this is due to...
H A C K E R S… The first clear reasoning to why a hacker would be who our film appealed to is the fact they share a big in...
T R A C K I E S… A trackie could be described as someone who enjoys watching different types of films , playing computer g...
S K A T E R S… A skater is someone who enjoys the thrills in physical activity and likes to make the most out of things su...
OVERALL… As this answer has shown, there are a number of different audiences which can view our films. And I believe that ...
