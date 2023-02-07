Successfully reported this slideshow.
NS-CUK WS on AI Ethics 2022: Lecture 16 - Methodologies for making decisions of AI and robots trustworthy

Feb. 07, 2023
NS-CUK WS on AI Ethics 2022: Lecture 16 - Methodologies for making decisions of AI and robots trustworthy

Feb. 07, 2023
Lecture 16 of the 1st NS-CUK Winter School on Ethics of AI and Robots (AI Ethics 2022)

Lecturer: Dr. Eun-Soon You
Date: Jan 25th, 2023
Topic: Methodologies for making decisions of AI and robots trustworthy
Syllabus: https://nslab-cuk.github.io/2022/12/06/WS/

NS-CUK WS on AI Ethics 2022: Lecture 16 - Methodologies for making decisions of AI and robots trustworthy

  1. 1. 강의 주제  인공지능 로봇 윤리를 정리하며… 인간이란 무엇인가? 인간의 존재론적 개념 재고 자연과 기술 그리고 인간 인공지능과 철학
  2. 2.  ‘인간’이란 무엇인가?’ ‘생각하는 인간＇호모 사피엔스(Homo Sapiens) ‘도구의 인간, 호모 파베르(Homo Faber)’ ‘놀이하는 인간, 호모 루덴스(Homo Ludens)’ ‘언어적 인간, 호모 로퀜스(Homo Loquens)’ 사회적 동물
  3. 3.  물리적(자연적) 존재로서의 인간  존재론적 유한성  유한한 존재  유한성을 자각하는 유일한 동물
  4. 4.  필립 아리에스(Philippe Ariès, 1914~1984)  인간의 매장 풍습  죽음이 인간에게 특별한 의미를 갖음.  인간은 죽음에 관한 지식을 가지고 있는 유일한 존재  =➔ 인간이 동물로부터 구별
  5. 5.  인간의 생물학적 한계  노화, 기억력 감퇴, 질병, 장애… 죽음
  6. 6.  죽음의 보편성  피터 브뤼겔(Pieter Brueghel, 1525-1569)의 <죽음의 승리>(1562-1563)
  7. 7. ‘죽음에 아무 생각 없는 너’ -잉게보르크 바흐만의 『너희 말들』중에서- Hodie mihi cras tibi(호디에 미기 크라스 티비) (오늘은 나에게, 내일은 너에게) 나의 죽음을 통해 너의 죽음 을 생각하라
  8. 8. 에드바르트 뭉크(Edvard Munch), <병 실에서의 죽음>, 1895 에드바르트 뭉크(Edvard Munch), <죽 은 엄마와 아이>, 1897~1899
  9. 9.  인간, 죽음을 피할 수 없는 피조물  인간은 죽을 수 밖에 없는 존재에 대한 자각
  10. 10.  영생의 꿈을 찾아서 고대 이집트 미라, 영혼 불멸 진시황의 불로초
  11. 11. 불멸을 찾아 길을 떠난 길가메시 친구의 죽음 앞에서 절규하는 길가메시 (Gilgamesh ) <길가메시 서사시>. 쐐기문자로 쓰인 가장 오래된 서사시 * 길가메시 왕 : 기원전 3000년경 메소포타미아(수메르, 바빌로니아)의 도시 국가 우룩을 다스린 위대한 왕. 길가메시 서사시를 통해 본 인간의 정의
  12. 12. ‘내 어찌 편히 쉴 수 있겠는가! …내 마음은 절망으로 가득 찼다. 내 형제는 지금 어디에 있는가? 내가 죽는 날, 나도 또한 그럴 수밖에 없지 않겠는가? 죽음이 두렵다…’ ‘길가메시? 네가 찾고 있는 끝없이 무한히 계속되는 삶을 너는 결코 찾을 수 없으리라! 신은 인간을 창조하면서 죽음도 함께 내렸다. 불멸은 오직 신에게만 허용될 뿐이다. 그러니 너는 배 나 채워라, 그리고 즐겁게 살아라…춤을 추고 즐겨라…너의 아기 를 다정하게 바라보라, 너의 아내에게 행복을 선사하라, 그것만 이 인간에게 허용된 길이다!’ 길가메시 서사시를 통해 본 인간의 정의
  13. 13.  영화 속 ‘인간’이 되고 싶었던 로봇, 인공지능…  인간이 되기 위한 조건은 무엇인가?  영화 <영화<바이센테니얼맨>(Bicentennial Man)(2009)의 주인공 로봇 ‘앤드류’  인간과의 결혼을 법적으로 인정받고 싶은 앤드류  결혼하기 위해서는 ‘인간’으로 인정 받는 것이 필요
  14. 14.  토론  길가메시 서사시가 들려주는 ‘인간의 정의’란 무엇 인가?  최첨단 기술 시대에 ‘죽음’이 인간을 정의할 수 있 는 기준이 될 수 있을까?
  15. 15.  죽음을 대하는 태도 : 죽음을 인정 영혼유물론/두려움 없는 죽음 “죽음은 우리와 아무 상관이 없다. 우리가 존재하는 한 죽음은 거기 에 없으며, 죽음이 있을 때는 우 리가 더 이상 존재하지 않기 때문 이다. 그러므로 죽음을 두려워하 거나 해롭게 여길 필요가 없다＂ 에피쿠로스(BC341~BC271) 소크라테스(BC470~BC399) 영혼불멸 “죽음은 존재하지 않음을 의 미하거나 꿈 없는 쾌적한 잠 과 같다. 영혼이 다른 장소로 옮겨가는 일종의 여행 과도 같다.＂
  16. 16. 스피노자 (Baruch de Spinoza, 1632~1677) 죽음에 맞선 침착함 “죽음은 우리에게 가장 확실한 것 이어서 죽음을 준비하는 것은 부 질없는 일이 아니다. 오랜 준비에 의해서만 죽음을 마주한 순간 침 착할 수 있다＂ 세네카 (Lucius Annaeus Seneca, 기원전 4년~65년 4월) “인생에서 일어나는 모든 일이 필 연적이라는 사실을 깨닫게 된다 면 우리는 그것들로 부터 감정적 거리를 유지할 수 있다.”
  17. 17.  “길들여진 죽음”  중세 무훈시와 소설들에 등장하는 기사들이 어떻 게 죽어가고 있는가를 조사  인간은 죽음을 미리 예감  “아!신이시여 저에게 용기를 주소서. 저는 저 의 종말이 가까이 와 있음을 알고 있습니다 “(『원탁의 기사』중에서)  “죽음이 완전히 자신을 붙잡고 머리에서부터 가슴으로 내려옴을 느낀다. 그는 자신의 시간 이 끝나고 있음을 느낀다.”(『롤랑의 노래』중에 서) 필립 아리에스(Philippe Ariès, 1914~1984)
  18. 18.  호메로스(Homeros)의 『일리아스(Ilas』와 『오디세시아(Odyssey)』를 통해 본 인간 의 존재론적 정의
  19. 19.  호메로스(Homer)는 누구인가?  호메로스(Homer)  고대 그리스 시인(B.C. 800(?)~B.C.750)  최초의 서양 문학이라 일컬어지는 서사시 < 일 리 아 스 (Ilias)> 와 < 오 디 세 이 아 (Odyssey)>의 시인으로 알려짐  <일리아스>는 트로이와 그리스 간의 전쟁을 다룬 서사시  <오디세이아>는 트로이 전쟁 후 오디세우스 가 고향으로 돌아오는 과정을 다룬 서사시
  20. 20. 도미니크 앵그르(Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres)의 <호메로스의 대관식(1827) >
  21. 21.  발표 < 일 리 아 스 (Ilias)> 와 < 오 디 세 이 아 (Odyssey)>의 줄거리와 감상
  22. 22. 우리는 누구인가? 어떻게 살아갈 것인가? 우리는 어디를 향해 가고 있는가? <일리아스(Ilias)>와 <오디세이아(Odyssey)>
  23. 23. 프란츠 마슈, <아킬레우스의 승리>(1892)
  24. 24. 존 윌리엄 워터하우스(John William Waterhouse)의 <오디세우스와 사이렌>(1891)
  25. 25.  토론  왜 오디세우스를 ‘근대적 인간의 원형’이라고 하는가?
  26. 26.  인간에 대한 정의가 왜 다시 문제가 되는가?  인간에 대한 정의가 왜 중요한가? 인간이란 무엇인가?
  27. 27. 기술의 폭주 시대  영화 <2001 스페이스 오디세이>(1968)
  28. 28.  기술은 인간 외부에서 내부로…  ‘인간’ 자체의 혁명  NBIC(나노(NT), 바이오(BT), 정보통신기술(ICT), 인지과학(CS))를 중 심으로 한 융복합 기술  포스트휴먼, 새로운 ‘인간종’의 탄생  생물학적 육체의 구속과 정신적 한계를 뛰어넘는, ‘인간 이후의 인 간’, 또는 ‘인간을 벗어난 인간＇이 등장  “미래 지능을 가진 생명체는 인간을 전혀 닮지 않았을 것이며, 포스 트 휴먼은 탄소 기반 시스템뿐만 아니라 실리콘 및 기타 플랫폼에 의존할 것”(싱귤래리티 대학교(Singularity University) 호세 코르데이 로 교수) 기술은 더 이상 도구가 아니다!
  29. 29. 기계화된 인간, 인간을 닮아가는 기계 사이보그 안드로이드
  30. 30. 케빈 워릭 <나는 왜 사이보그가 되었는가> 캐서린 헤일스 <우리는 어떻게 포스트휴먼 이 되었는가>
  31. 31.  기술의 진보에 따른 인간의 삶의 변화  인간에 대한 전통적인 개념 붕괴  인간과 기술 간의 관계 재정립 “인간은 새로운 힘을 얻는 데는 극단적으로 유능하지만 이 같은 힘을 더 큰 행복으로 전환하는 데 는 매우 미숙하다. 우리가 전보다 훨씬 더 큰 힘을 지녔는데도 더 행복해지지 않은 이유가 여기에 있다”(『사피엔스』, 592-593쪽)
  32. 32. 새로운 ‘인간종’ 포스트휴먼(Posthuman)이 온다! 죽음을 거부 포스트휴먼, 불멸을 향하여
  33. 33.  생명공학의 발전, 센터내리언(Centenarian) 시대 인간 수명 500년 프로젝트
  34. 34.  포스트휴먼 기술  모두를 위한 기술인가?  모든 인간은 영생할 수 있는가?  모든 인간이 죽는 것은 아니다?  오직 부자들만이 영생한다?
  35. 35.  포스트휴먼이란 무엇인가?  인간 이후의 인간, 인간을 넘어선 인간  기술과의 결합을 통해 생물학적 한계를 초월한 존재  인간•유럽 • 남성 • 백인 중심의 근대적인 인간 개념의 한계 를 극복하고 이를 대체하는 바람직한 인간상  세계에 대한 이분법적 사고 비판  인간 중심적 사유 비판  새로운 인간 개념과 정체성에 대해 탐색 내가 이런 능력을 가지 고 있으면 얼마나 좋을 까… 슈퍼 인간?
  36. 36.  포스트휴먼의 모습은? ?
  37. 37.  토론  미래의 인간종 ‘포스트 휴먼’에 대해 상상하기  나는 ‘포스트 휴먼’이 되기를 원하는가?

