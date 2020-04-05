Administracion fiscal de las organizaciones guia estudio final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL ESTRUCTURA DEL TITULO IV CAPÍTULO III DE LOS INGRESOS POR ARRENDAMIENTO Y EN GENERAL POR OTORGAR EL USO O GOCE TEMPORAL DE BIENES INMUEBLES Artículo 114. Se consideran ingresos por otorgar el uso o goce temporal de bienes inmuebles, los siguientes: I. Los provenientes del arrendamiento o subarrendamiento y en general por otorgar a título oneroso el uso o goce temporal de bienes inmuebles, en cualquier otra forma. II. Los rendimientos de certificados de participación inmobiliaria no amortizables. Para los efectos de este Capítulo, los ingresos en crédito se declararán y se calculará el impuesto que les corresponda hasta el año de calendario en el que sean cobrados. Artículo 115. Las personas que obtengan ingresos por los conceptos a que se refiere este Capítulo, podrán efectuar las siguientes deducciones: I. Los pagos efectuados por el impuesto predial correspondiente al año de calendario sobre dichos inmuebles, así como por las contribuciones locales de mejoras, de planificación o de cooperación para obras públicas que afecten a los mismos y, en su caso, el impuesto local pagado sobre los ingresos por otorgar el uso o goce temporal de bienes inmuebles. ARTICULOS DISPOSICIONES GENERALES 90-93 CAPÍTULO I DE LOS INGRESOS POR SALARIOS YEN GENERAL POR LAPRESTACIÓN DEUN SERVICIO PERSONAL SUBORDINADO 94-99 CAPÍTULO II DE LOS INGRESOS POR ACTIVIDADES EMPRESARIALES YPROFESIONALES SECCIÓN I DE LAS PERSONAS FÍSICAS CON ACTIVIDADES EMPRESARIALES YPROFESIONALES 100-110 SECCIÓN II RÉGIMEN DEINCORPORACIÓN FISCAL 111-113 CAPÍTULO III DE LOS INGRESOS POR ARRENDAMIENTO YEN GENERAL POR OTORGAR EL USO O GOCETEMPORAL DE BIENES INMUEBLES114-118 CAPÍTULO IV DE LOS INGRESOS POR ENAJENACIÓN DEBIENES SECCIÓN I DEL RÉGIMEN GENERAL 119-128 SECCIÓN II DE LA ENAJENACIÓN DEACCIONES EN BOLSADE VALORES 129 CAPÍTULO V DE LOS INGRESOS POR ADQUISICIÓN DE BIENES 130- 132 CAPÍTULO VI DE LOS INGRESOS POR INTERESES 133-136 CAPÍTULO VII DE LOS INGRESOS POR LAOBTENCIÓN DEPREMIOS 137-139 CAPÍTULO VIII DE LOS INGRESOS POR DIVIDENDOS Y EN GENERAL POR LAS GANANCIAS DISTRIBUIDAS POR PERSONAS MORALES 140 CAPÍTULO IX DE LOS DEMÁS INGRESOS QUE OBTENGAN LAS PERSONAS FÍSICAS 141-146 CAPÍTULO X DE LOS REQUISITOS DE LAS DEDUCCIONES 147-149 CAPÍTULO XI DE LA DECLARACIÓN ANUAL 150 -152
  2. 2. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL II. Los gastos de mantenimiento que no impliquen adiciones o mejoras al bien de que se trate y por consumo de agua, siempre que no los paguen quienes usen o gocen del inmueble. III. Los intereses reales pagados por préstamos utilizados para la compra, construcción o mejoras de los bienes inmuebles, siempre y cuando obtenga el comprobante fiscal correspondiente. Se considera interés real el monto en que dichos intereses excedan del ajuste anual por inflación. Para determinar el interés real se aplicará en lo conducente lo dispuesto en el artículo 134 de esta Ley. IV. Los salarios, comisiones y honorarios pagados, así como los impuestos, cuotas o contribuciones que conforme a esta Ley les corresponda cubrir sobre dichos salarios, efectivamente pagados. V. El importe de las primas de seguros que amparen los bienes respectivos. VI. Las inversiones en construcciones, incluyendo adiciones y mejoras. Los contribuyentes que otorguen el uso o goce temporal de bienes inmuebles podrán optar por deducir el 35% de los ingresos a que se refiere este Capítulo, en substitución de las deducciones a que este artículo se refiere. Quienes ejercen esta opción podrán deducir, además, el monto de las erogaciones por concepto del impuesto predial de dichos inmuebles correspondiente al año de calendario o al periodo durante el cual se obtuvieron los ingresos en el ejercicio según corresponda. Tratándose de subarrendamiento sólo se deducirá el importe de las rentas que pague el arrendatario al arrendador. Cuando el contribuyente ocupe parte del bien inmueble del cual derive el ingreso por otorgar el uso o goce temporal del mismo u otorgue su uso o goce temporal de manera gratuita, no podrá deducir la parte de los gastos, así como tampoco el impuesto predial y los derechos de cooperación de obras públicas que correspondan proporcionalmente a la unidad por él ocupada o de la otorgada gratuitamente. En los casos de subarrendamiento, el subarrendador no podrá deducir la parte proporcional del importe de las rentas pagadas que correspondan a la unidad que ocupe o que otorgue gratuitamente. La parte proporcional a que se refiere el párrafo que antecede, se calculará considerando el número de metros cuadrados de construcción de la unidad por él ocupada u otorgada de manera gratuita en relación con el total de metros cuadrados de construcción del bien inmueble. Cuando el uso o goce temporal del bien de que se trate no se hubiese otorgado por todo el ejercicio, las deducciones a que se refieren las fracciones I a V de este artículo, se aplicarán únicamente cuando correspondan al periodo por el cual se otorgó el uso o goce temporal del bien inmueble o a los tres meses inmediatos anteriores al en que se otorgue dicho uso o goce.
  3. 3. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL Artículo 116. Los contribuyentes que obtengan ingresos de los señalados en este Capítulo por el otorgamiento del uso o goce temporal de bienes inmuebles, efectuarán los pagos provisionales mensuales o trimestrales, a más tardar el día 17 del mes inmediato posterior al que corresponda el pago, mediante declaración que presentarán ante las oficinas autorizadas. Artículo 118. Los contribuyentes que obtengan ingresos de los señalados en este Capítulo, además de efectuar los pagos de este impuesto, tendrán las siguientes obligaciones: I. Solicitar su inscripción en el Registro Federal de Contribuyentes. II. Llevar contabilidad de conformidad con el Código Fiscal de la Federación y su Reglamento. No quedan comprendidos en lo dispuesto en esta fracción quienes opten por la deducción del 35% a que se refiere el artículo 115 de esta Ley. III. Expedir comprobantes fiscales por las contraprestaciones recibidas. IV. Presentar declaraciones provisionales y anual en los términos de esta Ley. V. Informar a las autoridades fiscales, a través de los medios y formatos electrónicos, que señaleelServicio de Administración Tributaria mediante reglas de carácter general, a más tardar el día 17 del mes inmediato posterior a aquel en el que serealicela operación, de las contraprestaciones recibidas en efectivo, en moneda nacional, así como en piezas de oro o de plata, cuyo monto sea superior a cien mil pesos. La información a que se refiere esta fracción estará a disposición de la Secretaría de Hacienda y Crédito Público, en los términos del segundo párrafo del artículo 69 del Código Fiscal de la Federación CAPÍTULO IV DE LOS INGRESOS POR ENAJENACIÓN DE BIENES SECCIÓN I DEL RÉGIMEN GENERAL Artículo 119. Se consideran ingresos por enajenación de bienes, los que deriven de los casos previstos en el Código Fiscal de la Federación. En los casos de permuta se considerará que hay dos enajenaciones. Se considerará como ingreso el monto de la contraprestación obtenida, inclusive en crédito, con motivo de la enajenación; cuando por la naturaleza de la transmisión no haya contraprestación, se atenderá al valor de avalúo practicado por persona autorizada por las autoridades fiscales. No se considerarán ingresos por enajenación, los que deriven de la transmisión de propiedad de bienes por causa de muerte, donación o fusión de sociedades ni los que deriven de la enajenación de bonos, de valores y de otros títulos de crédito, siempre que el ingreso por la enajenación se considere interés en los términos del artículo 8 de esta Ley. Artículo 120. Las personas que obtengan ingresos por enajenación de bienes, podrán efectuar las deducciones a que se refiere el artículo 121 de esta Ley; con la ganancia así determinada se calculará el impuesto anual como sigue:
  4. 4. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL I. La ganancia se dividirá entre el número de años transcurridos entre la fecha de adquisición y la de enajenación, sin exceder de 20 años. II. El resultado que se obtenga conforme a la fracción anterior será la parte de la ganancia que se sumará a los demás ingresos acumulables del año de calendario de que se trate y se calculará, en los términos de este Título, el impuesto correspondiente a los ingresos acumulables. III. La parte de la ganancia no acumulable se multiplicará por la tasa de impuesto que seobtenga conforme alsiguientepárrafo. El impuesto que resulte sesumará al calculado conforme a la fracción que antecede. El contribuyente podrá optar por calcular la tasa a que se refiere el párrafo que antecede, conforme a lo dispuesto en cualquiera de los dos incisos siguientes: a) Se aplicará la tarifa que resulte conforme al artículo 152 de esta Ley a la totalidad de los ingresos acumulables obtenidos en el año en que se realizó la enajenación, disminuidos por las deducciones autorizadas por la propia Ley, excepto las establecidas en las fracciones I, II y III del artículo 151 de la misma. El resultado así obtenido se dividirá entre la cantidad a la que se le aplicó la tarifa y el cociente será la tasa. b) La tasa promedio que resulte de sumar las tasas calculadas conforme a lo previsto en el inciso anterior para los últimos cinco ejercicios, incluido aquél en el que se realizó la enajenación, dividida entre cinco. Artículo 121. Las personas físicas que obtengan ingresos por la enajenación de bienes podrán efectuar las siguientes deducciones: I. El costo comprobado de adquisición que se actualizará en los términos del artículo 124 de esta Ley. En el caso de bienes inmuebles, el costo actualizado será cuando menos 10% del monto de la enajenación de que se trate. II. El importe de las inversiones hechas en construcciones, mejoras y ampliaciones, cuando se enajenen bienes inmuebles o certificados de participación inmobiliaria no amortizables. Estas inversiones no incluyen los gastos de conservación. El importe se actualizará en los términos del artículo 124 de esta Ley. III. Los gastos notariales, impuestos y derechos, por escrituras de adquisición y de enajenación, así como el impuesto local por los ingresos por enajenación de bienes inmuebles, pagados por el enajenante. Serán deducibles los pagos efectuados con motivo del avalúo de bienes inmuebles. IV. Las comisiones y mediaciones pagadas por el enajenante, con motivo de la adquisición o de la enajenación del bien.
  5. 5. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL Artículo 123. El costo de adquisición será igual a la contraprestación que se haya pagado para adquirir el bien, sin incluir los intereses ni las erogaciones a que se refiere el artículo anterior; cuando el bien se hubiese adquirido a título gratuito o por fusión o escisión de sociedades, se estará a lo dispuesto por el artículo 124 de esta Ley. Artículo 124. Para actualizar el costo comprobado de adquisición y, en su caso, el importe de las inversiones deducibles, tratándose de bienes inmuebles y de certificados de participación inmobiliaria no amortizables, se procederá como sigue: I. Se restará del costo comprobado de adquisición, la parte correspondiente al terreno y el resultado será el costo de construcción. Cuando no se pueda efectuar esta separación se considerará como costo del terreno el 20% del costo total. II. El costo de construcción deberá disminuirse a razón del 3% anual por cada año transcurrido entre la fecha de adquisición y la de enajenación; en ningún caso dicho costo será inferior al 20% del costo inicial. El costo resultante se actualizará por el periodo comprendido desde el mes en el que se realizó la adquisición y hasta el mes inmediato anterior a aquél en el que se efectúe la enajenación. Las mejoras o adaptaciones que implican inversiones deducibles deberán sujetarse al mismo tratamiento. Artículo 125. Los contribuyentes podrán solicitar la práctica de un avalúo por corredor público titulado o institución de crédito, autorizados por las autoridades fiscales. Dichas autoridades estarán facultadas para practicar, ordenar o tomar en cuenta, el avalúo del bien objeto de enajenación y cuando el valor del avalúo exceda en más de un 10% de la contraprestación pactada por la enajenación, el total de la diferencia se considerará ingreso del adquirente en los términos del Capítulo V del Título IV de esta Ley; en cuyo caso, se incrementará su costo con el total de la diferencia citada. Artículo 127. Con independencia de lo dispuesto en el artículo 126 de esta Ley, los contribuyentes que enajenen terrenos, construcciones o terrenos y construcciones, efectuarán un pago por cada operación, aplicando la tasa del 5% sobre la ganancia obtenida en los términos de este Capítulo, el cual se enterará mediante declaración que presentarán ante las oficinas autorizadas de la entidad federativa en la cual se encuentre ubicado el inmueble de que se trate. SECCIÓN II DE LA ENAJENACIÓN DE ACCIONES EN BOLSA DE VALORES Artículo 129. Las personas físicas estarán obligadas a pagar el impuesto sobre la renta, cuyo pago se considerará como definitivo, aplicando la tasa del 10% a las ganancias obtenidas en el ejercicio derivadas de:
  6. 6. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL I. La enajenación de acciones emitidas por sociedades mexicanas o de títulos que representen exclusivamente a dichas acciones, cuando su enajenación se realice en las bolsas de valores concesionadas o mercados de derivados reconocidos en los términos de la Ley del Mercado de Valores o de acciones emitidas por sociedades extranjeras cotizadas en dichas bolsas de valores o mercados de derivados. II. La enajenación de títulos que representen índices accionarios enajenados en las bolsas de valores o mercados de derivados a que se refiere la fracción anterior. III. La enajenación de acciones emitidas por sociedades mexicanas o de títulos que representen exclusivamente a dichas acciones, siempre que la enajenación de las acciones o títulos citados se realice en bolsas de valores o mercados de derivados ubicados en mercados reconocidos a que se refiere la fracción II del artículo 16-C del Código Fiscal de la Federación de países con los que México tenga en vigor un tratado para evitar la doble tributación. IV. Las operaciones financieras derivadas de capital referidas a acciones colocadas en bolsas de valores concesionadas conforme a la Ley del Mercado de Valores, así como por aquéllas referidas a índices accionarios que representen a las citadas acciones, siempre que se realicen en los mercados reconocidos a que se refieren las fracciones I y II del artículo 16-C del Código Fiscal de la Federación. CAPÍTULO V DE LOS INGRESOS POR ADQUISICIÓN DE BIENES Artículo 130. Se consideran ingresos por adquisición de bienes: I. La donación. II. Los tesoros. III. La adquisición por prescripción. IV. Los supuestos señalados en los artículos 125, 160 y 161 de esta Ley. V. Las construcciones, instalaciones o mejoras permanentes en bienes inmuebles que, de conformidad con los contratos por los que se otorgó su uso o goce, queden a beneficio del propietario. El ingreso se entenderá que se obtiene al término del contrato y en el monto que a esa fecha tengan las inversiones conforme al avalúo que practique persona autorizada por las autoridades fiscales. Artículo 131. Las personas físicas que obtengan ingresos por adquisición de bienes, podrán efectuar, para el cálculo del impuesto anual, las siguientes deducciones: I. Las contribuciones locales y federales, con excepción del impuesto sobre la renta, así como los gastos notariales efectuados con motivo de la adquisición.
  7. 7. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL II. Los demás gastos efectuados con motivo de juicios en los que se reconozca el derecho a adquirir. III. Los pagos efectuados con motivo del avalúo. IV. Las comisiones y mediaciones pagadas por el adquirente. Artículo 132. Los contribuyentes que obtengan ingresos de los señalados en este Capítulo, cubrirán, como pago provisional a cuenta del impuesto anual, el monto que resulte de aplicar la tasa del 20% sobre el ingreso percibido, sin deducción alguna. El pago provisional se hará mediante declaración que presentarán ante las oficinas autorizadas dentro de los 15 días siguientes a la obtención del ingreso. Tratándose del supuesto a que se refiere la fracción IV del artículo 130 de esta Ley, el plazo se contará a partir de la notificación que efectúen las autoridades fiscales. CAPÍTULO VI DE LOS INGRESOS POR INTERESES Artículo 133. Se consideran ingresos por intereses para los efectos de este Capítulo, los establecidos en el artículo 8 de esta Ley y los demás que conforme a la misma tengan el tratamiento de interés. Se dará el tratamiento de interés a los pagos efectuados por las instituciones de seguros a los asegurados o a sus beneficiarios, por los retiros parciales o totales que realicen dichas personas de las primas pagadas, o de los rendimientos de éstas, antes de que ocurra el riesgo o el evento amparado en la póliza, así como a los pagos que efectúen a los asegurados o a sus beneficiarios en el caso de seguros cuyo riesgo amparado sea la supervivencia del asegurado cuando en este último caso no se cumplan los requisitos de la fracción XXI del artículo 93 de esta Ley y siempre que la prima haya sido pagada directamente por el asegurado. Artículo 134. Las personas físicas deberán acumular a sus demás ingresos los intereses reales percibidos en el ejercicio. Tratándose de intereses pagados por sociedades que no se consideren integrantes del sistema financiero en los términos de esta Ley y que deriven de títulos valor que no sean colocados entre el gran público inversionista a través de bolsas de valores autorizadas o mercados de amplia bursatilidad, los mismos se acumularán en el ejercicio en que se devenguen. Artículo 135. Quienes paguen los intereses a que se refiere el artículo 133 de esta Ley, están obligados a retener y enterar el impuesto aplicando la tasa que al efecto establezca el Congreso de la Unión para el ejercicio de que se trate en la Ley de Ingresos de la Federación sobre el monto del capital que dé lugar al pago de los intereses, como pago provisional. Tratándose de los intereses señalados en el segundo párrafo del artículo 134 de la misma, la retención se efectuará a la tasa del 20% sobre los intereses nominales.
  8. 8. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL Las personas físicas que únicamente obtengan ingresos acumulables de los señalados en este Capítulo, podrán optar por considerar la retención que se efectúe en los términos de este artículo como pago definitivo, siempre que dichos ingresos correspondan al ejercicio de que se trate y no excedan de $100,000.00. Artículo 136. Quienes obtengan los ingresos a que se refiere este Capítulo, además de las obligaciones establecidas en otros artículos de esta Ley, tendrán las siguientes: I. Solicitar su inscripción en el Registro Federal de Contribuyentes. II. Presentar declaración anual en los términos de esta Ley. III. Conservar, de conformidad con lo previsto en el Código Fiscal de la Federación, la documentación relacionada con los ingresos, las retenciones y el pago de este impuesto. CAPÍTULO VII DE LOS INGRESOS POR LA OBTENCIÓN DE PREMIOS Artículo 137. Se consideran ingresos por la obtención de premios, los que deriven de la celebración de loterías, rifas, sorteos, juegos con apuestas y concursos de toda clase, autorizados legalmente. Cuando la persona que otorgue el premio pague por cuenta del contribuyente el impuesto que corresponde como retención, el importe del impuesto pagado por cuenta del contribuyente se considerará como ingreso de los comprendidos en este Capítulo. No se considerará como premio el reintegro correspondiente al billete que permitió participar en las loterías. Artículo 138. El impuesto por los premios de loterías, rifas, sorteos y concursos, organizados en territorio nacional, se calculará aplicando la tasa del 1% sobre el valor del premio correspondiente a cada boleto o billete entero, sin deducción alguna, siempre que las entidades federativas no graven con un impuesto local los ingresos a que se refiere este párrafo, o el gravamen establecido no exceda del 6%. La tasa del impuesto a que se refiere este artículo será del 21%, en aquellas entidades federativas que apliquen un impuesto local sobre los ingresos a que se refiere este párrafo, a una tasa que exceda del 6%. Artículo 139. Quienes entreguen los premios a que se refiere este Capítulo, además de efectuar las retenciones de este impuesto, tendrán las siguientes obligaciones: I. Proporcionar, a las personas a quienes les efectúen pagos por los conceptos a que se refiere este Capítulo, comprobante fiscal en el que conste el monto de la operación, y el impuesto retenido que fue enterado. II. Proporcionar, constancia de ingreso y el comprobante fiscal por los premios por los que no se está obligado al pago del impuesto en los términos de esta Ley.
  9. 9. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL III. Conservar, de conformidad con lo previsto en el Código Fiscal de la Federación, la documentación relacionada con las constancias, comprobantes fiscales y las retenciones de este impuesto. CAPÍTULO VIII DE LOS INGRESOS POR DIVIDENDOS Y EN GENERAL POR LAS GANANCIAS DISTRIBUIDAS POR PERSONAS MORALES Artículo 140. Las personas físicas deberán acumular a sus demás ingresos, los percibidos por dividendos o utilidades. Dichas personas físicas podrán acreditar, contra el impuesto que se determine en su declaración anual, el impuesto sobre la renta pagado por la sociedad que distribuyó los dividendos o utilidades, siempre que quien efectúe el acreditamiento a que se refiere este párrafo considere como ingreso acumulable, además del dividendo o utilidad percibido, el monto del impuesto sobre la renta pagado por dicha sociedad correspondiente al dividendo o utilidad percibido y además cuenten con la constancia y el comprobante fiscal a que se refiere la fracción XI del artículo 76 de esta Ley. Para estos efectos, el impuesto pagado por la sociedad se determinará aplicando la tasa del artículo 9 de esta Ley, al resultado de multiplicar el dividendo o utilidad percibido por el factor de 1.4286 No obstante lo dispuesto en el párrafo anterior, las personas físicas estarán sujetas a una tasa adicional del 10% sobre los dividendos o utilidades distribuidos por las personas morales residentes en México. Estas últimas, estarán obligadas a retener el impuesto cuando distribuyan dichos dividendos o utilidades, y lo enterarán conjuntamente con el pago provisional del periodo que corresponda. El pago realizado conforme a este párrafo será definitivo. Para los efectos de este artículo, también se consideran dividendos o utilidades distribuidos, los siguientes: I. Los intereses a que se refieren los artículos 85 y 123 de la Ley General de Sociedades Mercantiles y las participaciones en la utilidad que se paguen a favor de obligacionistas u otros, por sociedades mercantiles residentes en México o por sociedades nacionales de crédito. II .Los préstamos a los socios o accionistas, a excepción de aquéllos que reúnan los siguientes requisitos: a) Que sean consecuencia normal de las operaciones de la persona moral. b) Que se pacte a plazo menor de un año. c) Que el interés pactado sea igual o superior a la tasa que fije la Ley de Ingresos de la Federación para la prórroga de créditos fiscales. d) Que efectivamente se cumplan estas condiciones pactadas.
  10. 10. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL IV. Las erogaciones que no sean deducibles conforme a esta Ley y beneficien a los accionistas de personas morales. V. Las omisiones de ingresos o las compras no realizadas e indebidamente registradas. VI. La utilidad fiscal determinada, inclusive presuntivamente, por las autoridades fiscales. VII. La modificación a la utilidad fiscal derivada de la determinación de los ingresos acumulables y de las deducciones, autorizadas en operaciones celebradas entre partes relacionadas, hecha por dichas autoridades. CAPÍTULO IX DE LOS DEMÁS INGRESOS QUE OBTENGAN LAS PERSONAS FÍSICAS Artículo 141. Las personas físicas que obtengan ingresos distintos de los señalados en los capítulos anteriores, los considerarán percibidos en el monto en que al momento de obtenerlos incrementen su patrimonio, salvo en los casos de los ingresos a que se refieren los artículos 143, fracción IV y 177 de esta Ley, caso en el que se considerarán percibidos en el ejercicio fiscal en el que las personas morales, entidades, fideicomisos, asociaciones en participación, fondos de inversión o cualquier otra figura jurídica, cuyos ingresos estén sujetos a regímenes fiscales preferentes, los acumularían si estuvieran sujetas al Título II de esta Ley. Artículo 142. Se entiende que, entre otros, son ingresos en los términos de este Capítulo los siguientes: I. El importe de las deudas perdonadas por el acreedor o pagadas por otra persona. II. II. La ganancia cambiaria y los intereses provenientes de créditos distintos a los señalados en el Capítulo VI del Título IV de esta Ley. III. III. Las prestaciones que se obtengan con motivo del otorgamiento de fianzas o avales, cuando no se presten por instituciones legalmente autorizadas. IV. IV. Los procedentes de toda clase de inversiones hechas en sociedades residentes en el extranjero sin establecimiento permanente en el país, cuando no se trate de los dividendos o utilidades a que se refiere la fracción V de este artículo. V. Los dividendos o utilidades distribuidos por sociedades residentes en el extranjero. En el caso de reducción de capital o de liquidación de sociedades residentes en el extranjero, el ingreso se determinará restando al monto del reembolso por acción, el costo comprobado de adquisición de la acción actualizado por el periodo comprendido desde el mes de la adquisición y hasta
  11. 11. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL aquél en el que se pague el reembolso. En estos casos será aplicable en lo conducente el artículo 5 de esta Ley. Las personas físicas que perciben dividendos o utilidades referidos en esta fracción, además de acumularlos para efectos de determinar el pago del impuesto sobre la renta al que estuvieren obligados conforme a este Título, deberán enterar de forma adicional, el impuesto sobre la renta que se cause por multiplicar la tasa del 10%, al monto al cual tengan derecho del dividendo o utilidad efectivamente distribuido por el residente en el extranjero, sin incluir el monto del impuesto retenido que en su caso se hubiere efectuado. El pago de este impuesto tendrá el carácter de definitivo y deberá ser enterado a más tardar el día 17 del mes siguiente a aquél en el que se percibieron los dividendos o utilidades. VI. Los derivados de actos o contratos por medio de los cuales, sin transmitir los derechos respectivos, se permita la explotación de concesiones, permisos, autorizaciones o contratos otorgados por la Federación, las entidades federativas y los municipios, o los derechos amparados por las solicitudes en trámite. VII. Los que provengan de cualquier acto o contrato celebrado con el superficiario para la explotación del subsuelo. VIII. Los provenientes de la participación en los productos obtenidos del subsuelo por persona distinta del concesionario, explotador o superficiario. IX. Los intereses moratorios, indemnizaciones por perjuicios y los ingresos derivados de cláusulas penales o convencionales. X. La parte proporcional que corresponda al contribuyente del remanente distribuible que determinen las personas morales a que se refiere el Título III de esta Ley, siempre que no se hubiera pagado el impuesto a que se refiere el último párrafo del artículo 79 de la misma Ley. XI. Los que perciban por derechos de autor, personas distintas a éste. XII. Las cantidades acumulables en los términos de la fracción II del artículo 185 de esta Ley. XIII. Las cantidades que correspondan al contribuyente en su carácter de condómino o fideicomisario de un bien inmueble destinado a hospedaje, otorgado en administración a un tercero a fin de que lo utilice para hospedar a personas distintas del contribuyente. XIV. Los provenientes de operaciones financieras derivadas y operaciones financieras a que se refieren los artículos 16-A del Código Fiscal de la Federación y 21 de esta Ley. Para estos efectos se estará a lo dispuesto en el artículo 146 de esta Ley.
  12. 12. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL XV. Los ingresos estimados en los términos de la fracción III del artículo 91 de esta Ley y los determinados, inclusive presuntivamente por las autoridades fiscales, en los casos en que proceda conforme a las leyes fiscales. XVI. Las cantidades que paguen las instituciones de seguros a los asegurados o a sus beneficiarios, que no se consideren intereses ni indemnizaciones a que se refiere la fracción XXI del artículo 93 y el artículo 133 de esta Ley. CAPÍTULO X DE LOS REQUISITOS DE LAS DEDUCCIONES Artículo 147. Las deducciones autorizadas en este Título para las personas físicas que obtengan ingresos de los Capítulos III, IV y V de este Título, deberán reunir los siguientes requisitos: I. Que sean estrictamente indispensables para la obtención de los ingresos por los que se está obligado al pago de este impuesto. II. Que cuando esta Ley permita la deducción de inversiones se proceda en los términos del artículo 149 de la misma. Tratándose de contratos de arrendamiento financiero deberá estarse a lo dispuesto por el artículo 38 de esta Ley. III. Que se resten una sola vez, aun cuando estén relacionadas con la obtención de diversos ingresos. IV. Estar amparada con el comprobante fiscal y que los pagos cuya contraprestación exceda de $2,000.00, se efectúen mediante transferencia electrónicas de fondos desde cuentas abiertas a nombre del contribuyente en instituciones que componen el sistema financiero y las entidades que para tal efecto autorice el Banco de México; cheque nominativo de la cuenta del contribuyente, tarjeta de crédito, débito, de servicios, o a través de los denominados monederos electrónicos autorizados por el Servicio de Administración Tributaria. V. Que estén debidamente registradas en contabilidad. VI. Que los pagos de primas por seguros o fianzas se hagan conforme a las leyes de la materia y correspondan a conceptos que esta Ley señala como deducibles o que en otras leyes se establezca la obligación de contratarlos y siempre que, tratándose de seguros, durante la vigencia de la póliza no se otorguen préstamos por parte de la aseguradora, a persona alguna, con garantía de las sumas aseguradas, de las primas pagadas o de las reservas matemáticas. VII. Que se cumplan las obligaciones establecidas en esta Ley en materia de retención y entero de impuestos a cargo de terceros o que, en su caso, se recabe de éstos copia de los documentos en que conste el pago de dichos
  13. 13. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL impuestos. Tratándose de pagos al extranjero, sólo se podrán deducir siempre que el contribuyente proporcione la información a que esté obligado en los términos del artículo 76, fracción VI de esta Ley. CAPÍTULO XI DE LA DECLARACIÓN ANUAL Artículo 150. Las personas físicas que obtengan ingresos en un año de calendario, a excepción de los exentos y de aquéllos por los que se haya pagado impuesto definitivo, están obligadas a pagar su impuesto anual mediante declaración que presentarán en el mes de abril del año siguiente, ante las oficinas autorizadas. Podrán optar por no presentar la declaración a que se refiere el párrafo anterior, las personas físicas que únicamente obtengan ingresos acumulables en el ejercicio por los conceptos señalados en los Capítulos I y VI de este Título, cuya suma no exceda de $400,000.00, siempre que los ingresos por concepto de intereses reales no excedan de $100,000.00 y sobre dichos ingresos se haya aplicado la retención a que se refiere el primer párrafo del artículo 135 de esta Ley. En la declaración a que se refiere el primer párrafo de este artículo, los contribuyentes que en el ejercicio que se declara hayan obtenido ingresos totales, incluyendo aquéllos por los que no se esté obligado al pago de este impuesto y por los que se pagó el impuesto definitivo, superiores a $500,000.00 deberán declarar la totalidad de sus ingresos, incluidos aquéllos por los que no se esté obligado al pago de este impuesto en los términos de las fracciones XVII, XIX, inciso a) y XXII del artículo 93 de esta Ley y por los que se haya pagado impuesto definitivo en los términos del artículo 138 de la misma. Artículo 151. Las personas físicas residentes en el país que obtengan ingresos de los señalados en este Título, para calcular su impuesto anual, podrán hacer, además de las deducciones autorizadas en cada Capítulo de esta Ley que les correspondan, las siguientes deducciones personales: I. Los pagos por honorarios médicos, dentales y por servicios profesionales en materia de psicología y nutrición prestados por personas con título profesional legalmente expedido y registrado por las autoridades educativas competentes, así como los gastos hospitalarios, efectuados por el contribuyente para sí, para su cónyuge o para la persona con quien viva en concubinato y para sus ascendientes o descendientes en línea recta, siempre que dichas personas no perciban durante el año de calendario ingresos en cantidad igual o superior a la que resulte de calcular el salario mínimo general del área geográfica del contribuyente elevado al año, y se efectúen mediante cheque nominativo del contribuyente, transferencias electrónicas de fondos, desde cuentas abiertas a nombre del contribuyente en instituciones que componen el sistema financiero y las entidades que para tal efecto autorice el Banco de México o mediante tarjeta de crédito, de débito, o de servicios.
  14. 14. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL II. Los gastos de funerales en la parte en que no excedan del salario mínimo general del área geográfica del contribuyente elevado al año, efectuados para las personas señaladas en la fracción que antecede IV. Los donativos no onerosos ni remunerativos, que satisfagan los requisitos previstos en esta Ley y en las reglas generales que para el efecto establezca el Servicio de Administración Tributaria. V. Los intereses reales efectivamente pagados en el ejercicio por créditos hipotecarios destinados a la adquisición de su casa habitación contratados con las instituciones integrantes del sistema financiero, siempre que el monto total de los créditos otorgados por dicho inmueble no exceda de setecientas cincuenta mil unidades de inversión. Para estos efectos, se considerarán como intereses reales el monto en el que los intereses efectivamente pagados en el ejercicio excedan al ajuste anual por inflación del mismo ejercicio y se determinará aplicando en lo conducente lo dispuesto en el tercer párrafo del artículo 134 de esta Ley, por el periodo que corresponda. Los integrantes del sistema financiero, a que se refiere el párrafo anterior, deberán expedir comprobante fiscal en el que conste el monto del interés real pagado por el contribuyente en el ejercicio de que se trate, en los términos que se establezca en las reglas que al efecto expida el Servicio de Administración Tributaria. VI. Las aportaciones complementarias de retiro realizadas directamente en la subcuenta de aportaciones complementarias de retiro, en los términos de la Ley de los Sistemas de Ahorro para el Retiro o a las cuentas de planes personales de retiro, así como las aportaciones voluntarias realizadas a la subcuenta de aportaciones voluntarias, siempre que en este último caso dichas aportaciones cumplan con los requisitos de permanencia establecidos para los planes de retiro conforme al segundo párrafo de esta fracción. El monto de la deducción a que se refiere esta fracción será de hasta el 10% de los ingresos acumulables del contribuyente en el ejercicio, sin que dichas aportaciones excedan del equivalente a cinco salarios mínimos generales del área geográfica del contribuyente elevados al año. Artículo 152. Las personas físicas calcularán el impuesto del ejercicio sumando, a los ingresos obtenidos conforme a los Capítulos I, III, IV, V, VI, VIII y IX de este Título, después de efectuar las deducciones autorizadas en dichos Capítulos, la utilidad gravable determinada conforme a las Secciones I o II del Capítulo II de este Título, al resultado obtenido se le disminuirá, en su caso, las deducciones a que se refiere el artículo 151 de esta Ley.
  15. 15. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL SELECCIONA LA RESPUESTA CORRECTA 2.- ¿ Quienes estan obligados al pago del impuesto establecido en este Tit́ulo? a) Las personas físicas residentes en México y en el extanjero con ingresos provenientes del pais. b) Personas morales con actividad empresarial. c) Personas Fisicascon 18 años cumplidos. 3.- ¿ A partir de que monto se debe de reportar los prestamos,donativos y premios en la declaracion del ejercicio? a) 600,000 b) 400,000 c) Cualquier cantidad 4.- Cuando las personas tengan deudas o cred́itos,en moneda extranjera, y obtengan ganancia cambiaria derivadade la fluctuación dedicha moneda, ¿ que seconsidera como ingreso? a) Ganancia determinada conforme el articulo 143 dela LISR b) Todo el ingreso recibido. c) La diferencia entre la moneda extranjera y la nacional sin considerar la inflacion. 5.- Cuando los ingresos delas personas físicasderiven de bienes en copropiedad,deberádesignarsea uno de los copropietarios como : a) representante comuń b) representante lega c) copropietario 6.- ¿Por cual de estos ingresos no sepagara impuesto de conformidad con este titulo? a) Las prestaciones deseguridad social queotorguen las institucionespúblicas b) los ingresos obtenidos en el extranjero c) ingresos por aplicaciones deserviciosdetransporte
  16. 16. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL 7.- Se consideran__________________________________,los salariosy demaś prestaciones que deriven de una relacioń laboral,incluyendo la participación delos trabajadores en las utilidades delas empresas y la s prestaciones percibidas como consecuencia dela terminación dela relación laboral. a) ingresos por la prestación de un servicio personal b) el pago del patron al empleados c) deposito quincenal o mensual dependiendo el periodo 8.- El pago del impuesto a que se refiere este artículo deberáefectuarse mediante. a) pago provisional el dia 17 del mes inmediato posterior. b) retencioń que efectúen las citadaspersonasmorales. c) no se leretiene nada el empleado paga por su cuenta 9.- Quienes hagan pagos por los conceptos a que se refiere este Capítulo están obligados a efectuar retenciones y enteros mensuales que tendrán el carácter de: a) pagos provisionales a cuenta del impuesto anual b) pago definitivo c) pago del ejercicio fiscal FALSO O VERDADERO 10.- No se haráel cálculo del impuesto anual a que se refiere este artićulo,cuando setrate de contribuyentes que hayan obtenido ingresos anuales por los conceptos a que se refiere este Capítulo que excedan de $800,000.00. a) Falso B) Verdadero 11.- las obligaciones delos patrones son Pagar los salarioseindemnizaciones,Proporcionar losútiles,instrumentos y materiales necesarios parala ejecución del trabajo,Proporcionar local seguro para la guarda delos instrumentos del trabajador a) Falso b) Verdadero
  17. 17. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL 12.- El regimen de incorporacion forma partedel CAPITULO II INGRESOS POR ACTIVIDADES EMPRESARIALES Y PROFESIONALES a) Falso b) Verdadero 13.- El plazo maximo para agotar una perdida fiscal es por 5 años ya que por temas de prescripcion queda sin efecto a) Falso b) Verdadero 14.-La pérdida fiscal seobtendrácuando los ingresos a quese refiere esta Sección obtenidos en el ejercicio sean mayores a las deducciones autorizadas en el mismo. Al resultado obtenido sele adicionará laparticipación de los trabajadores en las utilidades pagada en el ejercicio a) Falso b) Verdadero 15.- El porcentajeque se deberán aplicarla personasquetengan ingresos deforma esporádica conformeesta sección es del 20 % deduciendo los gastos que tuvo en el periodo a) Falso b) Verdadero 16.- una persona moral esta obligado a retenerle a una persona fisica con actividad empresarial a) Falso b) Verdadero 17.- Tratándosede los ingresos a que serefiere la fracción I del artićulo 101 deesta Ley, éstos se considerarán efectivamente percibidos en la fecha en que se convenga la condonacioń,la quita o la remisión,o en la que se consume la prescripcioń a) Falso b) Verdadero
  18. 18. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL SELECCIONA LA RESPUESTA CORRECTA 18 .- ¿Los ingresos por arrendamiento y en general por el uso y goce temporal de bienes inmuebles son propios del capitulo? a) CAPITULO III b) CAPITULO V c) TITULO IV 19.- ¿ Cual de la siguientes deducciones podran aplicarsepara ingresospor arrendamiento y en general por el uso y goce temporal de bienes inmuebles ? a) pagos efectuados del predial b) los honorarios del contador c) las contribuciones al IMSS 20.-¿ Cual es la tasa quese puede aplicar en sustitucion delas deducciones queindica el capitulo tercero del titulo v de la LISR? a) 65 % b) 35 % c) 20 % 21.- En que codigo se prevee los casos por ingreso deenajenacion de bienes para efectos del capitulo IV de la LISR : a) Codigo Mercantil b) Codigo Penal para la CDMX c) Codigo Fiscal de la federacion 22.- ¿Cuáles son la deducciones que corresponden al capitulo IV? a) todas las del titulo IV capitulo II b) el costo comprobado de adquisicion,inversiones en construccion,gastos notariales,etc c) solo el 5 % de la ganancia 23.- Cual es la tasa quesedebe de pagar para cuando setengan ingresos por enajenacion deacciones en bolsa de valores. a) 10 % b) 16 % c) no existe una tasa, lo que me retenga la bolsa de valores 24.- ¿ Que ley regula las operaciones financieras a que refiere el capitulo IV de la LISR. a) Ley del mercado de valores . b) Ley general de sociedades mercantiles. c) Ley de ingresos de la federacion. 25.-son ejemplos de ingresos por adquisicion de bienes:
  19. 19. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL a) la donacion,los tesoros, adquisicion por prescripcion b) el perdon de la deuda,el quebranto o la quita c) el avaluo de un bien imueble o mueble, el legado y la herencia FALSO O VERDADERO 26.- Las personas físicasqueobtengan ingresos por adquisición debienes,podrán efectuar, para el cálculo del impuesto anual Las contribuciones locales y federales,Los demás gastos efectuados con motivo de juiciosen los que se reconozca el derecho a adquirir, Los pagos efectuados con motivo del avalúo. a) Falso b) Verdadero 27 .- Los contribuyentes que obtengan ingresos de los señalados en el Capítulo IV,cubrirán, como pago provisional a cuenta del impuesto anual, el monto que resulte de aplicar la tasa del 20% sobre el ingreso percibido, sin deducción alguna. a) Falso b) Verdadero 28.- Se consideran ingresos por intereses para losefectos de este Capítulo,los establecidosen el artículo 8 de esta Ley y los demás que conforme a la misma tengan el tratamiento de interés. a) Falso b) Verdadero 29.- Quienes paguen los intereses a que se refiere el artículo 133 de esta Ley, están obligados a retener y enterar el impuesto aplicando la tasaqueal efecto establezca elCongreso de la Unión para el ejercicio deque se trate en la Ley de Ingresos de laFederación sobreel monto del capital quedélugar al pago de los intereses, como pago definitivo. Tratándose de los intereses señalados en el segundo párrafo del artículo 134 de la misma, la retención se efectuará a la tasa del 30% sobre los intereses nominales. a) Falso b) Verdadero
  20. 20. LEY DEL IMPUESTOS SOBRE LA RENTA Nueva Ley publicada en el Diario Oficial de la Federación el 11 de diciembre de 2013 TITULO IV PERSONAS FISICAS GUIA DE ESTUDIO EXAMEN FINAL 30 .- Las personas físicas queúnicamente obtengan ingresos acumulables delos señalados en el Capítulo IV, podrán optar por considerar laretención queseefectúe en los términos deeste artículo como pago definitivo, siempre que dichos ingresos correspondan al ejercicio de que se trate y no excedan de $400,000.00. a) Falso b) Verdadero 31.- Se consideran ingresos por la obtención de premios, los que deriven de la celebración de loterías, rifas, sorteos, juegos con apuestas y concursos de toda clase,autorizados legalmente. Cuando la persona que otorgue el premio pague por cuenta del contribuyente el impuesto que corresponde como retención, el importe del impuesto pagado por cuenta del contribuyente se considerarácomo ingreso delos comprendidos en el capitulo VII. No se considerará como premio el reintegro correspondiente al billete que permitió participar en las loterías. a) Falso b) Verdadero 32.- las personas físicas estarán sujetas a una tasa adicional del 10% sobre los dividendos o utilidades distribuido por las personas morales residentes en México. Estas últimas, estarán obligadas a retener el impuesto cuando distribuyan dichos dividendos o utilidades, y lo enterarán conjuntamente con el pa go provisional del periodo que corresponda. a) Falso b) Verdadero 33.- La ganancia cambiaria y los intereses provenientes de créditos distintos a los señalados en el Capítulo VI del Título IV de esta Ley. a) Falso b) Verdadero
