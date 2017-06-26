Системы унифицированных коммуникаций, видеоконференцсвязи
Содержание  Бизнес-коммуникации сегодня  Портфель решений и компетенции CTI  UC как развитие систем телефонии  Решения...
Бизнес-коммуникации  голосовое общение (телефония)  мгновенные сообщения (чат)  информация о присутствии (presence)  в...
Бизнес-коммуникации
www.cti.ru 495.784.7.313 Экономия + современно, удобно Voice over IP Сокращение расходов на связь IP-телефония Сокращени...
Содержание  Бизнес-коммуникации сегодня  Портфель решений и компетенции CTI
Решения для совместной работы  Унифицированные коммуникации и средства совместной работы • Корпоративная телефония (IPT) ...
Gartner Magic Quadrant UC VC
Unified Communications, IPT, Videoconferencing Высокий уровень экспертизы
Содержание  Бизнес-коммуникации сегодня  Портфель решений и компетенции CTI  UC как развитие систем телефонии
Чем заинтересовать? • Миграция с существующей аналоговой/цифровой системы телефонии • Обновление существующей системы теле...
Портфель решений Cisco Business Edition Large-scale BE7000H 1000+ Users 3000+ Devices 8-10 Apps Ideal for large-scale Voic...
Cisco Business Edition 6000 Общение в виртуальной сети
Лицензирование
Замена старой АТС. Цена вопроса Входные данные: • 100 абонентов • 30% - мобильные сотрудники • подключение к провайдеру по...
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ до CUCM 11.x Зачем необходимо обновление до версии 11.x? •Обеспечение технической поддержки вендором/баг-фикс •...
Расширение сервисов Программный клиент Cisco Jabber: • корпоративный справочник контактов • обмен мгновенными сообщениями ...
Содержание  Бизнес-коммуникации сегодня  Портфель решений и компетенции CTI  UC как развитие систем телефонии  Решения...
Расширение сервисов: видеоконференции нового уровня И другие Аудио Видео на смартфоне Видео на планшете Видео на ПК Видеот...
Миграция с существующих систем видеоконференцсвязи Cisco Пример стоимости поддержки текущей системы Новая система на базе ...
Расширение сервисов: интеграция с Lync/S4B
Удобство «Dual homed» конференции для Lync / S4B • Планирование встречи из S4B Outlook plugin • Возможность видеть в конфе...
Расширение сервисов: видео из Web Ключевые возможности: • Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Internet Explorer, Safari • Двусторонний...
Географическое разнесение системы ВКС
Система ВКС Mind (made in Russia) Видеоконференции: • Проведение совещаний с руководством • Рабочие встречи проектных кома...
Возможности системы Mind
Преимущества Mind
Лицензирование Mind 105 000,00р. 21 000,00р. 45 000,00р. 9 000,00р. Лицензия: Поддержка:
ROOM VIDEO CONFERENCING AUDIO CONFERENCING OPEN SIP HANDSETS MOBILE VIDEO CONFERENCING COLLABORATION SOLUTIONS PLATFORM Re...
Polycom RealPresence Clariti. Состав • Новый упрощенный способ продажи инфраструктуры • Цена ниже по сравнению с классичес...
Polycom RealPresence Clariti. Лицензирование Что такое лицензия - Concurrent User License? Это лицензия на 1 аудио/видео в...
Polycom и Microsoft Cloud, Hybrid, On-Prem VOICE VIDEO INTEROPERABILITY Microsoft Services via Skype Operations Framework ...
Polycom. Кому и что предлагать • Обновление платформы/ПО существующего решения • Расширение инфраструктуры Polycom с мигра...
Polycom. Уникальные решения Polycom RealPresence CentroT Каждый участник - в центре совместной работы Polycom VideoProtect...
RP100 RP200TP3206-55 VP9660 TE30TE40/TE50/TE60 VPC600/VPC620 VPM220 Series SMC 2.0 RSE6500VP9650 VP9630 CloudMCU TP3106-70...
Превращение видеотерминалов в устройство вещания и студию записи Расширить ценность каждого видеотерминала
vBrick The Enterprise Video Portal • Next Generation Enterprise Video Portal • Video on Demand and Live Events • Cloud/On ...
http://www.vinteo.ru
Анализируй это...
www.cti.ru 495.784.7.313 Что такое Cisco Prime Collaboration Assurance Мониторинг и диагностика Analytics Отчетность и про...
Одна система для управления сетями Cisco® Unified Communications и Cisco TelePresence® Настройка, мониторинг и аналитика в...
www.cti.ru 495.784.7.313 CPC Assurance Улучшение качества обслуживания • Проблемы с качеством обнаруживаются раньше пользо...
www.cti.ru 495.784.7.313 CPC Analytics Экономия через оптимизацию ресурсов • Контроль использования ресурсов • Отчетность ...
www.cti.ru 495.784.7.313 Несколько полезных ссылок по теме (1/2) Опросные листы: filesCommonИнженерный отделОпросные листы...
www.cti.ru 495.784.7.313 Несколько полезных ссылок по теме (2/2) Клиенты видеоконференцсвязи Mind: http://www.mind.com/com...
Унифицированные коммуникации
Унифицированные коммуникации

  1. 1. Системы унифицированных коммуникаций, видеоконференцсвязи
  2. 2. Содержание  Бизнес-коммуникации сегодня  Портфель решений и компетенции CTI  UC как развитие систем телефонии  Решения по системам видеоконференцсвязи  Что предлагаем  К кому обращаться в компании
  3. 3. Бизнес-коммуникации  голосовое общение (телефония)  мгновенные сообщения (чат)  информация о присутствии (presence)  видео- и вебконференции  совместная работа с документами технология, представляющая собой интеграцию услуг реального времени:
  4. 4. Бизнес-коммуникации
  5. 5. www.cti.ru 495.784.7.313 Экономия + современно, удобно Voice over IP Сокращение расходов на связь IP-телефония Сокращение затрат на эксплуатацию Collaboration Сокращение транспортных расходов и времени на совещания Unified Communications Повышение производительности сотрудников, мобильность, современность, удобство Автоматизация бизнес- процессов Переключение вызовов Обслуживание клиентов Исходящие кампании Регистрация коммуникаций Запись вызовов Контроль качества Обратная связь с клиентами Учет и аналитика Внутренняя тарификация Анализ уровня сервиса
  6. 6. Содержание  Бизнес-коммуникации сегодня  Портфель решений и компетенции CTI
  7. 7. Решения для совместной работы  Унифицированные коммуникации и средства совместной работы • Корпоративная телефония (IPT) • Унифицированные коммуникации (UC) • Кроссплатформенный программный клиент для коммуникаций в реальном времени • Совместная работа над документами • Интеграция с офисными приложениями  Решения в области видеоконференцсвязи • Терминалы ВКС • Инфраструктура ВКС • Аудио/Видео оборудование для переговорных комнат • Решения для трансляций, корпоративного хранения и использования видео • Решения для совместной работы над документами  Услуги • On-Premise / UCaaS • Работы по проектированию и внедрению • Интеграционные работы • Консалтинг
  8. 8. Gartner Magic Quadrant UC VC
  9. 9. Unified Communications, IPT, Videoconferencing Высокий уровень экспертизы
  10. 10. Содержание  Бизнес-коммуникации сегодня  Портфель решений и компетенции CTI  UC как развитие систем телефонии
  11. 11. Чем заинтересовать? • Миграция с существующей аналоговой/цифровой системы телефонии • Обновление существующей системы телефонии o Замена устаревшей аппаратной платформы (на Cisco) o Обновление ПО системы телефонии до актуальных версий (Cisco) • Расширение сервисов существующей телефонии Cisco o + Программные клиенты Cisco Jabber, регистрация из Интернет o + Видеоконференцсвязь o + IVR/базовый контакт-центр o + DECT o + … • Расширение существующей телефонии Cisco: добавление новых филиалов
  12. 12. Портфель решений Cisco Business Edition Large-scale BE7000H 1000+ Users 3000+ Devices 8-10 Apps Ideal for large-scale Voice/IPT Conferencing Contact Center 3rd-Party Apps Different Capacities Вариантырешений Отбазовойтелефониидополноценной совместнойработы Количество сотрудников Серия Cisco Business Edition 6000 Серия Cisco Business Edition 7000 Large-scale BE7000M 1000+ Users 3000+ Devices 4-6 Apps Ideal for large-scale Voice/IPT Contact Center 3rd Party Apps Medium-scale BE6000H 1000 Users 2500 Devices 8+1 Apps Ideal for medium-scale Voice/IPT Conferencing Contact Center 3rd-Party Apps Medium-scale BE6000M 1000 Users 1200 Devices 4+1 Apps Ideal for medium-scale Voice/IPT Contact Center 3rd-Party Apps Small-scale BE6000S 150 Users 300 Devices Core UC Apps Only Ideal for small-scale Voice/IPT Point to point video Общее Программное обеспечение | Лицензирование | Управление | Программы миграции 0-75 75-150 150-225 225-300 300-800 1000-2500 3000-5000+
  13. 13. Cisco Business Edition 6000 Общение в виртуальной сети
  14. 14. Лицензирование
  15. 15. Замена старой АТС. Цена вопроса Входные данные: • 100 абонентов • 30% - мобильные сотрудники • подключение к провайдеру по SIP Стоимость решения: Оборудование/лицензии Стоимость в GPL с годовой поддержкой Сервер с лицензиями на VMware (может быть добавлен второй для резервирования) $10232 . Стартовый комплект лицензий (на 35 абонентов с программными клиентами) $1625 . Лицензии для оставшихся абонентов $10026,25 . Телефонные аппараты $41557,50 . Голосовой шлюз $3687,90 . Итого: $67128,65 .
  16. 16. ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ до CUCM 11.x Зачем необходимо обновление до версии 11.x? •Обеспечение технической поддержки вендором/баг-фикс •Концепция «Принеси на работу свое устройство» (BYOD) •Поддержка мобильных устройств •Широкое использование видеоресурсов •B2B / Удаленный сотрудник •Виртуализация •Совместная работа с заказчиками •Эффективность работы и самообслуживания
  17. 17. Расширение сервисов Программный клиент Cisco Jabber: • корпоративный справочник контактов • обмен мгновенными сообщениями • информация о статусе доступности • управление настольным телефоном Cisco • программный телефон • видео вызовы • передача изображение рабочего стола и управление удаленным рабочим столом • Передача файлов • Кроссплатформенность: Windows, Mac, iOS, Android • Работа из глобальной сети Интернет
  18. 18. Содержание  Бизнес-коммуникации сегодня  Портфель решений и компетенции CTI  UC как развитие систем телефонии  Решения по системам видеоконференцсвязи
  19. 19. Расширение сервисов: видеоконференции нового уровня И другие Аудио Видео на смартфоне Видео на планшете Видео на ПК Видеотерминал Виртуализованная платформа Cisco Meeting Server
  20. 20. Миграция с существующих систем видеоконференцсвязи Cisco Пример стоимости поддержки текущей системы Новая система на базе CMS Поддержка на сервер: $11385 Новый аппаратный сервер с лицензиями VMware и поддержкой: $29957 . Поддержка на ПО: $12420 Миграция лицензий с поддержкой: $5358 Итого: $23805 $35315 . Дороже, но!: • новая аппаратная платформа емкостью в 5 раз больше (было 20HD, стало 96) • возможность подключения абонентов Lync/S4B • подключение участников через Web-браузер • возможность гео-разнесения серверов одного кластера – экономия полосы пропускания, выше качество
  21. 21. Расширение сервисов: интеграция с Lync/S4B
  22. 22. Удобство «Dual homed» конференции для Lync / S4B • Планирование встречи из S4B Outlook plugin • Возможность видеть в конференции нескольких Lync/S4B абонентов • Использование Lync conference ID для подключения классических ВКС систем • Объединенный список участников (Roster List) • Сервер CMS способен отправлять одновременно RTV и H.264 SVC потоки на AVMCU Dual Home Connection Skype For BusinessEndpoints
  23. 23. Расширение сервисов: видео из Web Ключевые возможности: • Chrome, Firefox, Opera, Internet Explorer, Safari • Двусторонний обмен презентационными материалами • Гостевой или авторизованный доступ
  24. 24. Географическое разнесение системы ВКС
  25. 25. Система ВКС Mind (made in Russia) Видеоконференции: • Проведение совещаний с руководством • Рабочие встречи проектных команд • Консультации с подрядчиками и клиентами • Оперативные совещания с коллегами • Интервью кандидатов при приеме на работу Вебинары: • Онлайн-курсы • Корпоративное обучение • Проведение пресс-конференций • Презентация новых товаров и услуг • Обращение руководства к сотрудникам Видеоконференции + вебинары
  26. 26. Возможности системы Mind
  27. 27. Преимущества Mind
  28. 28. Лицензирование Mind 105 000,00р. 21 000,00р. 45 000,00р. 9 000,00р. Лицензия: Поддержка:
  29. 29. ROOM VIDEO CONFERENCING AUDIO CONFERENCING OPEN SIP HANDSETS MOBILE VIDEO CONFERENCING COLLABORATION SOLUTIONS PLATFORM RealPresence Clariti ВКС на Polycom
  30. 30. Polycom RealPresence Clariti. Состав • Новый упрощенный способ продажи инфраструктуры • Цена ниже по сравнению с классической системой • Стоимость на основе цены за одного «concurrent user» • Гибкость в предложении (Подписка или Постоянно пользование) • Гибкость в модели внедрения (Software / Appliance / On-Prem/ Cloud Managed Service) • Внедрение (Polycom или Partner)
  31. 31. Polycom RealPresence Clariti. Лицензирование Что такое лицензия - Concurrent User License? Это лицензия на 1 аудио/видео вызов в системе. Чем больше заказ, тем дешевле стоимость: RealPresence Clariti - Concurrent User License, Perpetual (Maintenance Contract Required) (Qty 5-14 only) $3,750 RealPresence Clariti - Concurrent User License, Perpetual (Maintenance Contract Required) (Qty 15-49 only) $3,560 RealPresence Clariti - Concurrent User License, Perpetual (Maintenance Contract Required) (Qty 50-149 only) $3,380 RealPresence Clariti - Concurrent User License, Perpetual (Maintenance Contract Required) (Qty 150-499 only) $3,190 RealPresence Clariti - Concurrent User License, Perpetual (Maintenance Contract Required) (Qty 500+ only) $3,000
  32. 32. Polycom и Microsoft Cloud, Hybrid, On-Prem VOICE VIDEO INTEROPERABILITY Microsoft Services via Skype Operations Framework Polycom является единственным производителем, предлагающим голосовые и видео решения, которые напрямую интегрируются с приложениями Microsoft
  33. 33. Polycom. Кому и что предлагать • Обновление платформы/ПО существующего решения • Расширение инфраструктуры Polycom с миграцией на решение RealPresence Clariti • Создание ВКС на базе существующего Microsoft S4B: оконечное оборудование (телефоны и видеотерминалы) Polycom с лицензиями для работы в S4B • Оснащение переговорных комнат
  34. 34. Polycom. Уникальные решения Polycom RealPresence CentroT Каждый участник - в центре совместной работы Polycom VideoProtect 500
  35. 35. RP100 RP200TP3206-55 VP9660 TE30TE40/TE50/TE60 VPC600/VPC620 VPM220 Series SMC 2.0 RSE6500VP9650 VP9630 CloudMCU TP3106-70 Panoramic Teleprecense Virtualized MCUUniversal Transcoding MCU First All-in- one Endpoint TE Desktop&Mobile MAX PRESENCE Teleprecense Teleprecense Room Teleprecense HDEndpoints Desktop& SoftClient Peripherals MCU Management System Recording Server HD Camera SwitchCenter DP300 H.265 Endpoint VPC800 4K Camera Soft ClientDesktop Endpoints 8950 TX50 TE10TE20 VPT300 Tracking Camera Call-control Firewalltraversal server
  36. 36. Превращение видеотерминалов в устройство вещания и студию записи Расширить ценность каждого видеотерминала
  37. 37. vBrick The Enterprise Video Portal • Next Generation Enterprise Video Portal • Video on Demand and Live Events • Cloud/On Prem/Hybrid Deployments • Mobile friendly HTML5/Responsive design • Enterprise Security • Multi-tenant portals • Integrated Streaming and eCDN https://moscow.rev-eu.demo.vbrick.com/#/videos/47caca1d-7d9d-48ea-a216- 14c84fcc70ee 40
  38. 38. http://www.vinteo.ru
  39. 39. Анализируй это...
  40. 40. www.cti.ru 495.784.7.313 Что такое Cisco Prime Collaboration Assurance Мониторинг и диагностика Analytics Отчетность и прогнозирование Provisioning Настройка оборудования
  41. 41. Одна система для управления сетями Cisco® Unified Communications и Cisco TelePresence® Настройка, мониторинг и аналитика в едином, интегрированном продукте Уменьшение сложности управления и стоимости владения Увеличивает скорость развертывания и уменьшает время добавления пользователей и изменения услуг Контроль качества предоставляемых услуг Cisco Prime Collaboration Интеграция управления голосовыми и видео-услугами Опции Standard и Advanced
  42. 42. www.cti.ru 495.784.7.313 CPC Assurance Улучшение качества обслуживания • Проблемы с качеством обнаруживаются раньше пользователя • Минимизация отказов инфраструктуры Увеличение продуктивности ИТ • Превентивное оповещение о проблемах позволяет быстрее устранить неполадки • Интуитивный интерфейс упрощает выполнение операций Уменьшение операционных затрат • Решение позволяет более полно загрузить инфраструктуру унифицированных коммуникаций • Быстрое устранение проблем улучшает показатели надежности и используемость инфраструктуры
  43. 43. www.cti.ru 495.784.7.313 CPC Analytics Экономия через оптимизацию ресурсов • Контроль использования ресурсов • Отчетность по профилю трафика для оптимизации использования ресурсов и увеличения качества услуг • Прогнозирование изменения профиля трафика и перераспределение затрат на развитие. Данные для принятия решений • Прогнозная информация по используемости терминалов. • Информация по голосовым и видео-услугам • Данные по статусу внедрения решений Эффективное планирование ресурсов • Быстрая идентификация узких мест для добавления ресурсов и увеличения качества услуг.
  44. 44. www.cti.ru 495.784.7.313 Несколько полезных ссылок по теме (1/2) Опросные листы: filesCommonИнженерный отделОпросные листы Все продукты для совместной работы http://www.cisco.com/web/RU/products/collaboration/products.html Интерактивный ресурс Cisco Project Workplace http://www.cisco.com/assets/sol/tp/workplace_app/index.html?page=home/ Технологии совместной работы на Cisco Russia&CIS YouTube http://www.youtube.com/user/CiscoRussiaMedia/videos?shelf_id=2&sort=dd&view=50 Брошюры http://www.cisco.com/web/RU/about/brochures/index.html Истории успеха http://www.cisco.com/web/RU/about/success/index.html?Language=1
  45. 45. www.cti.ru 495.784.7.313 Несколько полезных ссылок по теме (2/2) Клиенты видеоконференцсвязи Mind: http://www.mind.com/company/customers/ Демонстрация решения Mind: https://demo.mind.com/conference/demo1 Описание решения Polycom RealPresence Clariti http://www.polycom.com.ru/content/dam/polycom/common/documents/brochures/realpresence- clariti-solution-brochure-enus.pdf Продукты Polycom для Microsoft http://www.polycom.com.ru/hd-video-conferencing/microsoft-video.html Продукты Polycom на YouTube http://www.youtube.com/user/PolycomVideos/

×