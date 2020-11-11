Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ECONOMICS PROJECT TOPICS 2020-2021 XII - CBSE
INTRODUCTION 2 The objectives of the project work are to enable learners to:  Probe deeper into theoretical concepts lear...
HELLO! I am SOHIL GAJJAR CS | MA (ECONOMICS) | B.COM I am here because I love to teach Economics 3 FOUNDER AND CHIEF MENTO...
4 SR. NO. TOPICS 1. NAMAMI GANGE YOJANA 2. ATAL TUNNEL – WORLD’S LONGEST HIGHWAY TUNNEL 3. COWNOMICS 4. ATMANIBHAR BHARAT ...
5 SR. NO. TOPICS 11. TATA VS. CYRUS MISTRY 12. THE POLITICS OF $ 5 TRILLION ECONOMY 13. INDIAN MEDIA 14. EVERGREEN REVOLUT...
6 SR. NO. TOPICS 21. WORLD’S FIRST HYDROGEN TRAIN IN GERMANY 22. INDIAS LOGISTIC SECTOR – ON PATH OF TRANSFORMATION 23. GA...
7 SR. NO. TOPICS 31. CAN INDIA REPLACE CHINA AS WORLD’S FACTORY? 32. SHELL COMPANIES 33. INDIA RISING AS WORLD’S SOFT POWE...
8 SR. NO. TOPICS 41. HOUSING FOR ALL BY 2022 42. SAUDI ARAMCO RELIANCE DEAL 43. JAL SHAKTI MINISTRY 44. YOGA GOES GLOBAL 4...
9 SR. NO. TOPICS 51. INDIA’S FIRST GLOBAL SKILL PARK – BHOPAL, MP 52. WOMEN EMPOWERING INDIA 53. PHILANTHROHY 54. ECONOMIC...
10 SR. NO. TOPICS 61. JOBLESS GROWTH 62. CHABAHAR PORT - A GATEWAY TO GOLDEN OPPORTUNITIES 63. SAGARMALA PROJECT 64. NEW E...
11 SR. NO. TOPICS 71. ECONOMICS OF DISCOUNTING – E-COMMERCE [AMAZON, FLIPKART] 72. TAXATION AS A TOOL FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOP...
12 STUDENTS WORK 1. Introduction 2. Details of the topic 3. Impact on the Indian Economy 4. Advantages/Pros of the economi...
thinkeconomicsthinksohilsir@gmail.com 13 FOR ANY QUERIES
14 THANKS!
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Economics Project Topics 2020 2021

10 views

Published on

Here are some of the suggestive economics project topics for XII - CBSE. It is based on Current Economic Events. It will be helpful for you all to choose the topics.

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Economics Project Topics 2020 2021

  1. 1. ECONOMICS PROJECT TOPICS 2020-2021 XII - CBSE
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION 2 The objectives of the project work are to enable learners to:  Probe deeper into theoretical concepts learnt in classes XI and XII  Analyse and evaluate real world economic scenarios using theoretical constructs and arguments  Demonstrate the learning of economic theory  Follow up aspects of economics in which learners have interest  Develop the communication skills to argue logically
  3. 3. HELLO! I am SOHIL GAJJAR CS | MA (ECONOMICS) | B.COM I am here because I love to teach Economics 3 FOUNDER AND CHIEF MENTOR OF ACUMEN EDUCATION
  4. 4. 4 SR. NO. TOPICS 1. NAMAMI GANGE YOJANA 2. ATAL TUNNEL – WORLD’S LONGEST HIGHWAY TUNNEL 3. COWNOMICS 4. ATMANIBHAR BHARAT ABHIYAAN 5. SARDAR SAROVAR CANAL – WORLD’S BIGGEST LINKED CANAL. 6. COMMERCIALIZATION OF ISRO 7. FARM BILLS 2020 8. PAVAGADA SOLAR PARK – WORLD’S LARGEST SOLAR POWER PARK 9. UJJWALA YOJANA 10. PM GARIB KALYAN ANN YOJANA
  5. 5. 5 SR. NO. TOPICS 11. TATA VS. CYRUS MISTRY 12. THE POLITICS OF $ 5 TRILLION ECONOMY 13. INDIAN MEDIA 14. EVERGREEN REVOLUTION 15. PM CARES FUND 16. AIR INDIA ONE 17. AYURVEDA – HEART OF PERFECT HEALTH 18. JIO-FACEBOOK DEAL – AMBANI MASTERSTROKE? 19. INDIAN ANIMATION INDUSTRY 20. ROLE OF NGO DURING COVID
  6. 6. 6 SR. NO. TOPICS 21. WORLD’S FIRST HYDROGEN TRAIN IN GERMANY 22. INDIAS LOGISTIC SECTOR – ON PATH OF TRANSFORMATION 23. GANDHIAN ECONOMICS 24. MONEY LAUNDERING 25. MALNURTITION – RAVAGING INDIA’S FUTURE 26. TEACHER – UNSEEN CORONA WARRIOR 27. NO ANGEL TAX 28. ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE 29. INDIAN RAILWAY – ON TRACK OF PRIVATIZATION? 30 LOCKDOWN AND MIGRANT WORKERS
  7. 7. 7 SR. NO. TOPICS 31. CAN INDIA REPLACE CHINA AS WORLD’S FACTORY? 32. SHELL COMPANIES 33. INDIA RISING AS WORLD’S SOFT POWER 34. LOAN MORATORIUM 35. INDIA GROWING AS A ARBITRATION CENTER 36. IMPACT OF TOURISM ON INDIAN ECONOMY 37. U.S. CHINA TRADE WAR 38. NEXTGEN PSB [MEGA PSB BANK MERGERS] 39. JAAMMU AND KASHMIR AFTER ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370 40. HAZIRA – GOGHA RO-PAX FERRY SERVICE
  8. 8. 8 SR. NO. TOPICS 41. HOUSING FOR ALL BY 2022 42. SAUDI ARAMCO RELIANCE DEAL 43. JAL SHAKTI MINISTRY 44. YOGA GOES GLOBAL 45. 5 YEARS OF ONE RANK ONE PENSION 46. PM – JAN AUSHIDHI YOJANA 47. ONE NATION ONE FAST TAG 48. THE ECONOMICS OF TEMPLE CULTURE IN INDIA 49. HAR KHET KO PANI – PMKSY 50. VERTICAL FARMING
  9. 9. 9 SR. NO. TOPICS 51. INDIA’S FIRST GLOBAL SKILL PARK – BHOPAL, MP 52. WOMEN EMPOWERING INDIA 53. PHILANTHROHY 54. ECONOMICS BEHIND IPL 55. RAM MANDIR – AN INSTRUMENT TO UNITE THE COUNTRY 56. INDIA’S JOURNEY FROM FRAGILE FIVE TO FAVOURED INVESTMENT DESTINATION 57. TESLA COMING TO INDIA 2021 58. OTT STREAMING – INDIA WORLD’S FASTEST GROWING MARKET 59. QATAR QUITS OPEC 60. REINVENTING INDIA AS AN INNOVATION NATION
  10. 10. 10 SR. NO. TOPICS 61. JOBLESS GROWTH 62. CHABAHAR PORT - A GATEWAY TO GOLDEN OPPORTUNITIES 63. SAGARMALA PROJECT 64. NEW EDUCATION POLICY, 2020 65. HANDICRAFTS INDUSTRY 66. GAMING SECTOR OF INDIA 67. MARRIAGE ECONOMICS 68. LEGAL, JUDICIAL & POLICE REFORMS 69. FOOD DELIVERY START UPS IN INDIA 70. LIVE WITH LESS PLASTIC
  11. 11. 11 SR. NO. TOPICS 71. ECONOMICS OF DISCOUNTING – E-COMMERCE [AMAZON, FLIPKART] 72. TAXATION AS A TOOL FOR ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT 73. HYPERLOOP 74. METHANOL ECONOMY 75. KARTARPUR CORRIDOR 76. AN ILOSLATION ILLNESS 77. KHUMBHMELA 2019 78. ROLE OF BUSINESS ETHICS IN ECONOMIC PERFORMANCE 79. INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – INDIA’S SUNSHINE SECTOR 80. DEMOGRAPHIC DIVIDEND – AN OPPORTUNITY FOR INDIAN ECONOMY
  12. 12. 12 STUDENTS WORK 1. Introduction 2. Details of the topic 3. Impact on the Indian Economy 4. Advantages/Pros of the economic event/happening 5. Disadvantages/Cons of the economic event/happening 6. Major criticism related to the topic (if any) 7. Government Steps/Initiative 8. Data Analysis [If any] 9. Social Media Buzz 10. Media Coverage [Articles in print media] 11. Students’ own views/perception/ opinion and learning from the work 12. Conclusion 13. Bibliography
  13. 13. thinkeconomicsthinksohilsir@gmail.com 13 FOR ANY QUERIES
  14. 14. 14 THANKS!

×