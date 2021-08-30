Pembroke 2021-rev1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 30, 2021
A slide show to celebrate the centennial of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Pembroke, Ontario.

  1. 1. The Sisters of St. Joseph – celebrating 100 years in the Pembroke diocese
  2. 2. In September 1910, Sisters from Peterborough began teaching at St. Michael’s Parish school in Douglas, beginning their first mission in the Pembroke diocese.
  3. 3. St. Michael’s School, Douglas.
  4. 4. Convent in Mount St. Patrick.
  5. 5. On August 25, 1921, the community was formed from Sisters missioned from Peterborough to Douglas, Killaloe, and Mount St. Patrick at the request of Bishop P. T. Ryan.
  6. 6. On September 19, 1921, St. Joseph’s-on-the-Lake convent opened in Pembroke.
  7. 7. It had been the O’Kelly farm originally.
  8. 8. This model of the first Motherhouse was made by local Pembroke artist Randy Chester.
  9. 9. Sisters were missioned in many communities in Ontario and Québec Douglas (1910) Madawaska (1936) Killaloe (1915) Deep River (1948) Mount St. Patrick (1916) Quyon (1951) Chapeau (1921) Des Joachims (1958) Calabogie (1924) Whitney (1958) Campbell’s Bay (1925) Bancroft (1959) Barry’s Bay (1928) Ottawa (1962) Renfrew (1928) Petawawa (1962) Sheenboro (1936)
  10. 10. On August 27, 1921, the first mission of the newly formed Congregation, opened in Chapeau, where Sisters taught in the local school.
  11. 11. In September 1940, Ecole Normale, later known as St. Mary’s Teachers’ College, opened in Chapeau.
  12. 12. On September 10, 1928, the first classes were held at St. Joseph’s Academy, a girls’ high school in Renfrew.
  13. 13. In September 1940, Villa St. Joseph, an orphanage, opened in Renfrew.
  14. 14. Sisters in Deep River and Des Joachims.
  15. 15. On December 12, 1953, the new Motherhouse opened in Pembroke.
  16. 16. The statue of St. Joseph was blessed in 1953 and stood in front until the Sisters departed from the Motherhouse.
  17. 17. On September 28, 1928, St. Joseph’s Convent opened in Barry’s Bay.
  18. 18. On October 25, 1960, St. Francis Memorial Hospital, Barry’s Bay, administered by the Sisters, officially opened.
  19. 19. Sister Rosenda Brady was the administrator of Valley Manor, Barry’s Bay, for many years.
  20. 20. On August 24, 1968, Sisters arrived to administer and staff St. Joseph’s Manor, a home for senior citizens, in Campbell’s Bay.
  21. 21. Sisters in Petawawa and Sheenboro.
  22. 22. Sisters provided music instruction through the years.
  23. 23. Sisters taught in Pembroke at several schools including Holy Name. They travelled on the SS Pontiac between Pembroke and Chapeau.
  24. 24. On October 12, 1968, the Sisters officially opened Santa Maria Senior Citizens’ Home, Regina, SK.
  25. 25. On July 25, 1946, Sisters arrived in Radville, SK to establish the first hospital, the Radville Community Hospital.
  26. 26. On April 18, 1956, the Sisters officially opened Marian Home, providing long term care and care for the aged in Radville, SK.
  27. 27. On January 7, 1947, Sisters arrived to take over administration of St. Joseph’s Hospital, Barrhead, AB from the Religious Hospitallers of St. Joseph.
  28. 28. On April 17, 1964, Sisters departed to found St. Joseph’s Convent, Chincha Alta, Peru.
  29. 29. On November 2, 1964, the Sisters opened Clinica San Martin in Chincha Alta, Peru.
  30. 30. The Sisters opened Colegio San José in Chincha Alta, Peru, on April 1, 1965. On January 1, 1966, they opened Clinica Tom Dooley in Chincha Baja, Peru.
  31. 31. On July 9, 1989, Stillpoint House of Prayer opened in Springtown, a dream realized by Sister Maria Mousseau.
  32. 32. On June 8, 2010, Seven Sisters of the Visitation moved their monastery from Ottawa to the Pembroke Motherhouse.
  33. 33. We remember Sister Betty Berrigan and Sister Constance Lacroix, and all the many Sisters who served faithfully.
  34. 34. On February 21, 2020, The Sisters departed from the Motherhouse in Pembroke.
  35. 35. Photo credits: Lowe’s Studio Montaigne Photo Heenan Studio Patricia Costey-Henry Slideshow prepared by: The Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Canada Archives

A slide show to celebrate the centennial of the Sisters of St. Joseph in Pembroke, Ontario.

×