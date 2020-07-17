Successfully reported this slideshow.
ПРАВИЛА ПОБУДОВИ БРЕНДУ П Б Л V 3 . 0 І В А Н С А В И Ц Ь К И Й
BRAND Скандинавське слово BRANDR - горіти
СТАВИТИ МІТКУ, ТАВРУВАТИ
ЯКІ АСОЦІАЦІЇ ? • уявлення людей про відповідний товар, послугу,компанію або особистість. • формування образу торгової мар...
ЦЕ - ВАШЕ ОБЛИЧЧЯ
РОЗРОБКА БРЕНДУ Назва Кольори Шрифти Логотип
І В А Н С А В И Ц Ь К И Й П Б Л V 3 . 0 НАЗВА
І В А Н С А В И Ц Ь К И Й П Б Л V 3 . 0 НАЗВА • Як буде звучати назва (перевірка на слух)? • Як будуть чути і писати украї...
І В А Н С А В И Ц Ь К И Й П Б Л V 3 . 0 НАЗВА - ПРИЙОМИ СТВОРЕННЯ • Назва ідентична імені засновника компанії • Комбінуван...
ЛОГОТИП З ДАВНЬОГРЕЦЬКОЇ - ВІДБИТОК ЯКИЙ НЕСЕ СЛОВО
ОСНОВНІ ПРОБЛЕМИ СТВОРЕННЯ ЛОГОТИПУ
ОСНОВНІ ПРОБЛЕМИ СТВОРЕННЯ ЛОГОТИПУ
ЕВОЛЮЦІЯ ТА ЗМІНИ ЛОГОТИПІВ
ЕВОЛЮЦІЯ ТА ЗМІНИ ЛОГОТИПІВ
ЕВОЛЮЦІЯ ТА ЗМІНИ ЛОГОТИПІВ
ВДАЛІ ПРИКЛАДИ
ВДАЛІ ПРИКЛАДИ
ВДАЛІ ПРИКЛАДИ
ВДАЛІ ПРИКЛАДИ
НЕВДАЛІ ПРИКЛАДИ ЛОГОТИПІВ
НЕВДАЛІ ПРИКЛАДИ ЛОГОТИПІВ
ЛОГО НЕ НАЗАВЖДИ. НЕ БІЙТЕСЬ ЗМІНЮВАТИСЬ
ЛОГО НЕ НАЗАВЖДИ. НЕ БІЙТЕСЬ ЗМІНЮВАТИСЬ
ЛОГО НЕ НАЗАВЖДИ. НЕ БІЙТЕСЬ ЗМІНЮВАТИСЬ
HMV MUSIC STORES ПЕРШИЙ ЛОГОТИП
×