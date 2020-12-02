Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Моніторинг виконання Дорожньої карти-2020 станом на 1 грудня Проект "Молодіжний кластер органічного бізнесу Баранівської м...
Навіщо Дорожня карта? • Координація зусиль і ресурсів для виконання завдань планувальних документів: А. Стратегії розвитку...
Всього у ДК-2020 - 129 завдань на виконання 4 Стратегічних цілей Проект "Молодіжний кластер органічного бізнесу Баранівськ...
20 20 17 9 9 9 5 5 5 4 4 4 3 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 КУ "АМОР" проект ЄС «МКОБ» відділ освіти Відділ благоустрою відділ культу...
Майже кожне ДРУГЕ завдання ДК-20 – перенесені з ДК-19 як перехідні або невиконані завдання Проект "Молодіжний кластер орга...
Пріоритетність завдань ДК-20 з т.з. бюджетного фінансування: ½ завдань не потребували коштів Проект "Молодіжний кластер ор...
1.12 наступив термін для 128 завдань (99% усіх завдань ДК-20) Проект "Молодіжний кластер органічного бізнесу Баранівської ...
Виконання завдань ДК-2020 на 1.12 Проект "Молодіжний кластер органічного бізнесу Баранівської міської ОТГ" реалізується за...
Виконання завдань НЕ завжди залежить від карантину 20 11 4 0 6 14 8 2 5 15 12 1 6 5 17 3 карантин ніяк не впливає/не вплин...
11 2 1 21 10 3 2 15 7 10 0 16 15 9 0 7 Висока Середня Низька Не потребує фінансування з місц бюджету Розподіл завдань за р...
6 6 4 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 0 0 5 5 3 2 3 0 2 1 2 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 1 4 7 3 2 4 3 0 2 0 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 5 2 7 3 1 4 2 ...
Виклики карантину 1. «дистанційні» заняття у школах 2. робота дитсадків 3. взаємодія первинної меддопомоги і ЦРЛ 4. підтри...
Питання, які потребують рішення: 1. Розробка Плану місцевого економічного розвитку до 2023 року 2. Розробка Стратегії на п...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Моніторинг виконання Дорожньої карти-2020 Баранівської ОТГ станом на 1 грудня

7 views

Published on

Моніторинг є інструментом відстеження та оцінки розвитку громади у відповідності зі Стратегічним баченням та стратегічними цілями.

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Моніторинг виконання Дорожньої карти-2020 Баранівської ОТГ станом на 1 грудня

  1. 1. Моніторинг виконання Дорожньої карти-2020 станом на 1 грудня Проект "Молодіжний кластер органічного бізнесу Баранівської міської ОТГ" реалізується за фінансової підтримки Європейського Союзу
  2. 2. Навіщо Дорожня карта? • Координація зусиль і ресурсів для виконання завдань планувальних документів: А. Стратегії розвитку ОТГ Б. Плану МЕР В. Плану сталого енергетичного розвитку Г. Проекту ЄС • АМОР – як координатор Проект "Молодіжний кластер органічного бізнесу Баранівської міської ОТГ" реалізується за фінасової підтримки
  3. 3. Всього у ДК-2020 - 129 завдань на виконання 4 Стратегічних цілей Проект "Молодіжний кластер органічного бізнесу Баранівської міської ОТГ" реалізується за фінасової підтримки 19 43 24 29 14 1. САМОВРЯДНА ОРГАНІЧНА СПІЛЬНОТА ІНІЦІАТИВНИХ ГРОМАДЯН 2. КОНКУРЕНТОСПРОМОЖНА МІСЦЕВА ЕКОНОМІКА 3. ОРГАНІЧНЕ, БЕЗПЕЧНЕ і ЕНЕРГОЕФЕКТИВНЕ СЕРЕДОВИЩЕ 4. ДРУЖНЄ УРЯДУВАННЯ 5. Моніторинг та оцінювання
  4. 4. 20 20 17 9 9 9 5 5 5 4 4 4 3 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 1 КУ "АМОР" проект ЄС «МКОБ» відділ освіти Відділ благоустрою відділ культури, сім'ї, молоді та спорту БМРЦ заступник голови В.Савчук КЦРЛ старости відділ організаційно-кадрової роботи голспеціаліст з енергоменеджменту Управління соціального захисту населення Відділ містобудування, архітектури,… заступник голови В.Цицюра ЦНАП відділ фінансів енергоменеджери структурних підрозділів служба у справах дітей заступник голови Н.Кокітко еколог КП “Баранівка міськводоканал” ЦПМСД юрист БМР Проект "Молодіжний кластер органічного бізнесу Баранівської міської ОТГ" реалізується за фінасової підтримки Різне навантаження на виконавців, к-сть завдань ДК-2020
  5. 5. Майже кожне ДРУГЕ завдання ДК-20 – перенесені з ДК-19 як перехідні або невиконані завдання Проект "Молодіжний кластер органічного бізнесу Баранівської міської ОТГ" реалізується за фінасової підтримки Завдання, перенесені з ДК-2019 41% Завдання, передбачені проектом ЄС 16% Нові завдання 43%
  6. 6. Пріоритетність завдань ДК-20 з т.з. бюджетного фінансування: ½ завдань не потребували коштів Проект "Молодіжний кластер органічного бізнесу Баранівської міської ОТГ" реалізується за фінасової підтримки Висока 33% Середня 19% Низька 2% Не потребує фінансування з місц бюджету 46%
  7. 7. 1.12 наступив термін для 128 завдань (99% усіх завдань ДК-20) Проект "Молодіжний кластер органічного бізнесу Баранівської міської ОТГ" реалізується за фінасової підтримки 14 17 13 17 13 7 10 10 9 18 1
  8. 8. Виконання завдань ДК-2020 на 1.12 Проект "Молодіжний кластер органічного бізнесу Баранівської міської ОТГ" реалізується за фінасової підтримки виконано повністю 27% виконано частково 23% у процесі 26% не виконано 24%
  9. 9. Виконання завдань НЕ завжди залежить від карантину 20 11 4 0 6 14 8 2 5 15 12 1 6 5 17 3 карантин ніяк не впливає/не вплинув впливає, але завдання можна виконати суттєво впливає, виконання під загрозою завдання неможливо виконати через каранти
  10. 10. 11 2 1 21 10 3 2 15 7 10 0 16 15 9 0 7 Висока Середня Низька Не потребує фінансування з місц бюджету Розподіл завдань за рівнем пріоритетності з т.з. фінансування з місц.бюджету: виконано лише 60% завдань, які НЕ потребують бюдж. фінансування
  11. 11. 6 6 4 2 1 2 1 1 2 1 1 1 1 2 1 1 0 0 5 5 3 2 3 0 2 1 2 1 1 2 0 0 1 0 1 1 4 7 3 2 4 3 0 2 0 2 2 0 1 0 0 0 1 1 5 2 7 3 1 4 2 1 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 0 проект ЄС «МКОБ» КУ "АМОР" відділ освіти відділ культури, сім'ї, молоді та спорту БМРЦ Відділ благоустрою старости КЦРЛ заступник голови В.Савчук Управління соціального захисту населення відділ організаційно-кадрової роботи голспеціаліст з енергоменеджменту Відділ містобудування, архітектури,… ЦНАП енергоменеджери структурних підрозділів служба у справах дітей заступник голови В.Цицюра відділ фінансів виконано повністю виконано частково у процесі не виконано Виконавська дисципліна різна
  12. 12. Виклики карантину 1. «дистанційні» заняття у школах 2. робота дитсадків 3. взаємодія первинної меддопомоги і ЦРЛ 4. підтримка літніх людей та сімей СЖО 5. підтримка мікро- і малих підприємців 6.дистанційне надання адмін послуг 7. інформаційний простір ОТГ
  13. 13. Питання, які потребують рішення: 1. Розробка Плану місцевого економічного розвитку до 2023 року 2. Розробка Стратегії на період до 2027 року 3. Розробка Дорожньої карти-2021 4. Функціонування Комітету з управлінням впровадження Стратегії Проект "Молодіжний кластер органічного бізнесу Баранівської міської ОТГ" реалізується за фінасової підтримки

×